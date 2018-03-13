National Oilwell: Playing A Bottom In Oil

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) is breaking out higher following stronger fundamental momentum. In recent weeks, a reversal higher of earnings per share due to increasing oil prices fueled investor sentiment. Its share price similarly is forming a double-bottom pattern, and is pivoting higher. I am buying stock in the name with a stop-loss point at $36 due to the delicate nature of oil price reversals.

Price Action

NOV looks to be forming a bottoming pattern after trending lower the last few years. Declining oil prices weighed on the company's fundamentals, pushing its share price lower. In fact, NOV is still down more than 50% from 2014 highs. Due to stronger fundamental performance however, investor optimism is improving around the company.

On its hourly chart below, its share price is forming a solid double-bottom formation around the $30 level from late-2016 through early-2018. $30 was its low point during the financial crisis as well.

With the company's correlation to the price of oil, rising oil prices should feed through to its bottom-line. This should continue to lead its share price higher. I bought stock in the name following the breakout above $37 in recent weeks. My stop-loss point in $36 should fundamentals change, or investor sentiment shift. The recovery in oil prices is a delicate situation, and one that I am willing to cut my position quickly should the trend go against me.

Fundamental Narrative

As oil markets look to be pivoting higher, NOV is primed to capitalize on the turn. In its recent earnings call, management stated that after three extraordinarily difficult years, it looks like the market is nearing an inflection point. Oil inventories are normalizing based on recent market reports, which is leading oil prices higher. Industry surveys are also pointing towards a modest increase in upstream CapEx, the second such year following a cumulative two-year drop that nearly halved global upstream CapEx, according to management.

Below is a chart of the correlation between NOV's share price and the price of WTI Crude. NOV designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. As the price of oil collapsed in recent years due to a global supply/demand imbalance, demand for NOV's equipment fell sharply. Now, however, with the improvement in the price of oil, NOV is seeing a more optimistic outlook.

Although oil prices have risen, oil companies are still skeptical that prices can continue higher. The E&P industry is under tremendous pressure to generate higher ROICs, and all projects look to West Texas shale as the benchmark, according to management. The consensus view is that unconventional oil from the Permian bases carries a roughly $45 breakeven, well below the over $60/barrel of WTI currently. This is leading to increased demand for NOV's oil products and services. Unconventional shales also scores well on marginal cost of supply and continues to attract a disproportionate share of incremental capital, according to management.

Over the past year, the rig count in Midland has risen dramatically while the offshore rig count has fallen, both industries in which NOV has a presence. In the coming year, the U.S. will break production records dating back to 1970 due to the application of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracture stimulation to profitably unlock oil and gas from very poor quality reservoir rocks, shales, and enhance profitability from conventional reservoirs. Unconventional shale technology, which NOV is becoming a larger player in, has grown to account for five of six wells spudded in the United States over the last decade. Management also sees unconventional shale technology being adopted elsewhere around the world in coming years as well.

NOV was able to navigate effectively through the oil downturn due to its flexibility. This flexibility will likely help it outperform as the price of oil rises again. Its business model is capital-light, with low fixed asset intensity. While its factories also require low investment and maintenance CapEx as compared to the sales that they generate. This leads NOV to redeploy factories and employees to areas where they see the highest demand, enabling greater efficiency. Management also had this to say about its flexibility:

"Importantly, during the downturn such as the present, we take a view on which oilfield technologies will benefit disproportionately in the next upturn. We think the next upturn will see more widespread application of shale technologies to new rocks both here and abroad, hence our focus on this area through the past three years."

Its subsea production systems is also an example of a product offering that falls into a somewhat different framework. Unlike NOV's equipment sold to service companies who do well construction work, this business sells its products directly to E&P operators, and benefits from a unique set of market dynamics and competitive advantage.

The unit has performed well through the downturn and offers significant optionality through a recovery in the offshore, which would be enhanced by tightness in construction vessel availability and further enhanced by continued advancements in subsea pumping and fluid separation, according to management. They also had this to say about their offshore outlook:

"While we believe a robust recovery in the offshore is still some distance out, NOV is uniquely positioned to support a resumption of activity, with market-leading technologies that enhance economics for our customers and enhance optionality for our investors."

Below is a chart of NOV's price, revenue and earnings per share. As the price of oil turned lower, and spending on energy projects declined, NOV saw all three metrics plummet. With its flexibility and cost efficiencies however, NOV was able to reduce its losses in recent years as revenue slowly pulled higher. Rising energy prices will likely boost the fundamental performance of NOV, as it has started to do, fueling investor optimism and sending its share price higher.

Conclusion

NOV is breaking out higher following stronger fundamental momentum. In recent weeks, a reversal higher of earnings per share due to increasing oil prices fueled investor sentiment. Its share price similarly is forming a double-bottom pattern, and is pivoting higher. I am buying stock in the name with a stop-loss point at $36 due to the delicate nature of oil price reversals.