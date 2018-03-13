SCHD: A Great Portfolio Foundation

Fill in the gaps with a few additional holdings for a well rounded dividend growth portfolio.

The Schwab US Dividend Equity fund sports 100 of the best dividend paying companies available in the markets.

I first wrote about the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) in October of 2015. In fact, it was my very first article published here on Seeking Alpha. I've had great success with it as a holding and thought it was time for a review and refresher on this great product.

A lot has changed since that first article, my second son that was on the way is now two and my older is nearly five. What hasn't changed is my focus on dividend investing. ETF can be used as a "four letter word", but I still firmly believe that SCHD can be a great anchor ETF in an investor's portfolio. The performance and dividend growth speak for themselves.

What Is It?

At a high level, SCHD tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. From the prospectus for the index:

The Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of high-dividend-yielding stocks in the U.S. with a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios.

It is a 5 star rated ETF from Morningstar.

At the time of writing, here are the top 25 holdings:

The names on this list should not be surprising and nearly all should be household names. I'll come back to talk more specifically about the top holdings later in the article.

SCHD sports a 15% turnover which is rather low, but the top 10 names do make up about 45% of the index. This is due to the market cap weighting nature combined with 100 names. Just be aware if you own both the ETF as well as shares in the individual companies.

How Is It Built?

To be comfortable with any ETF, you should have a strong understanding of how it is constructed.

The universe starts with the 2,500 largest US stocks based on market cap and excludes REITS. From there, all stocks must pass the first set of hurdles:

Minimum of 10 consecutive years of dividend payments (note that does not mean consecutive growth). Minimum market cap of $500M. Minimum average daily trading volume of $2M.

After that initial screening, stocks are ranked by their dividend yield in descending order. The list is then halved so note that low yielding stocks may not make the final index at all.

At this point, stocks are scored on the following fundamental metrics:

Cash flow to total debt Return on equity Dividend yield 5-year dividend growth rate

Those four criteria are equal weighted into a composite score. The top 100 ranked scores are selected for the index subject to a few additional rules (these are to limit either sector over-allocation or portfolio turnover).

Stocks will remain in the index as long as they are in the top 200 based on the composite score.

Stocks not already existing in the index will be added until the total count in the index is 100.

In the case of a score tie, the one with the higher yield will be selected.

No single stock can be more than 4.5% of the index and no single sector can be more than 25% of the total index.

What Else?

Too frequently in this business, there are great products, but the fees associated with them make them a turnoff. The great thing about SCHD is that it has one of the lowest fee costs for any ETF at just 7 basis points ($7 per $10,000 annually). There are not many products with lower fees period. Most of the ones that are lower are S&P 500 clones and not something more specifically tailored to dividend investing.

From the index prospectus:

Index composition is rebalanced annually. Changes are implemented at the open of trading on the Monday following the third Friday of March.

So be aware that on March 19th the index will be rebalanced. SCHD should also be going ex-dividend that day. ETFs don't give a heads up like individual companies do, but on my site Custom Stock Alert, I've built an ETF ex-dividend date estimator to support alerting in advance.

The dates may not be exact, each ETF company can do their dates a little differently, but with advanced notification, it'll work just fine.

Really, Intel?

As I briefly touched on earlier, some of the top holdings are over 5% of the index. That is due to the outperformance of said companies over the past year. With the impending rebalancing, that will fix some of these imbalances.

One particular company to call out is Intel (INTC). Intel is not a typical company seen in a dividend growth portfolio as they've had a spotty record of dividend increases. So why is it also the largest holding?

(Source Dividend Channel)

I think the graph explains this nicely. Intel is up about 48% over the past year versus the (still stellar) 18% on the S&P. It's worth mentioning that a company can still have a place in a dividend portfolio even when increases may be irregular for stretches of time. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) also have a similar story, great outperformance over the past year has pushed their allocations over the original cap.

How Has It Performed?

Over the existence of the ETF, it has lagged the performance of the S&P by approximately a percent per year.

Large caps have been in favor since I first wrote about SCHD and it has slightly beaten the S&P in that time.

That said, this is an ETF that is tilted towards more mature companies than some of the quicker growers found in the S&P 500. What you are getting is a higher yield throughout this journey, regardless of what the market is doing. There is consistently about a percentage yield higher found in SCHD than in the S&P 500.

The dividends paid in any given quarter will be lumpy, that's a natural byproduct of an ETF. If we take a step back and look at the journey, the dividend growth is there.

(Source Morningstar)

Year Total Distributions Growth 2013 0.9038 - 2014 1.0469 16% 2015 1.1466 10% 2016 1.258 10% 2017 1.3457 7%

I think the dividend growth speaks for itself, it's been a strong grower over the past several years. In fact, this growth beats out many of my individual holdings which is why I am tilting back towards this approach.

What Is It Missing?

Based on the aforementioned rules of the index, there are some places where an individual investor can round out a portfolio. The lowest hanging fruit to mention is the index requires 10 years of consecutive dividend payments. With the great free resource provided by David Fish of the Dividend "Champions, Contenders, Challengers" list, there are numerous large companies that could appear in the index in the future.

Company Years Increasing Market Cap $B Apple Inc. 6 910,706 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 7 406,635 Wells Fargo & Co. 7 288,461 Cisco Systems Inc. 8 216,042 UnitedHealth Group Inc. 8 215,929 Oracle Corp. 9 205,974 AbbVie Inc. 6 184,865 MasterCard Inc. 7 183,096 Walt Disney Company 8 152,212 Merck & Company 7 147,858 NVIDIA Corp. 6 144,399 Amgen Inc. 8 133,233 Honeywell International Inc. 7 114,708 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 9 108,303 Abbott Laboratories 5 105,461 Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 7 104,699 Broadcom Limited 8 101,295 U.S. Bancorp 7 90,183 United Parcel Service Inc. 9 89,522 BlackRock Inc. 9 86,453 American Express Company 6 83,396 Kraft Heinz Company 5 80,065 Starbucks Corp. 8 79,202

Conclusion

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF is a great passive investing option. It sports a higher yield than the S&P 500 and has nearly performed as well during this extended bull cycle. In theory, it should do even better during a downturn. The constituent companies are screened on their fundamental qualities which allows one to sleep well at night. With a rock bottom expense ratio, it's a great holding for any investor, especially one looking for dividend growth. With a few supporting holdings or ETFs, one can have a well-rounded and diverse portfolio.

