What Happens Next For Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust?

Short run objectives do not have a clear path to achievements, and we see the lenders taking a harder stance over the next 12 months.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) faces many challenges over the next 12 -18 months with no clear path as to how and when the company will regain its footing. The company describes itself as an internally-managed REIT focused on acquiring well located, necessity-based retail properties. Further, per the portfolio summary, the average occupancy level for the properties stands at 92.3%. Given these two factors - necessity base and high occupancy levels, there should be no reason why WHLR would need to cut its dividend and disappoint its investors of which approximately 50% are retail investors that purchase REITs in-part due to the dividend income. For background, please check out the March 7 earnings call.

I see a REIT that is fraught with challenges quite the opposite of the view express by the CEO David Kelly on the conference call that WHLR is "Solid Core." Here are my reasons; WHLR has a $50.0 million line of credit with Key Bank which was recently increased to $52.5 million, but the outstanding balance is $68.0 million. As such, WHLR must pay Key Bank $15.1 +/- by July 2018. This is less than 4 months away and the company as of December 31, 2017 had $3.677 million in unrestricted cash.

It is clear that WHLR's operations needs to be scaled down. On the conference call David Kelly indicated that employees that were focused on acquisitions will now be utilized in other corporate capacities. Not sure what heavy lifting is required when the occupancy level is averaging 92.3% +/-. Further, it is clear that a $2.5 million quarterly G&A expense level is not sustainable. See recent press release.

Current debt levels are aggressive with $313.78 million of loans and only $384.33 million in investment properties the average loan to value stands at 81.64%. That's uncomfortably high given that BI-LO, the #1 tenant, and Winn Dixie, the #4 tenant, represents $5.86 million in annualized base rent or 13.64% of base rent and 649,748 or 13.25% of the lease square feet. (Source: Wheeler Supplement to Financials) This is material in part because Southeastern Grocers the parent of BI LO and Winn Dixie is also trying to identity strategies to refinance $1.0 billion in debt.

What happens next? I am expecting to hear that they will cut the preferred dividend and that they are shopping for a sale. For retail investors, I strongly advise that they take what remains of their investment in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and redeploy to other lucrative investments. As it is now only a matter of time until Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust will announce cutting the preferred dividend to manage liquidity and when this happens the common shares will make another precipitous drop.

