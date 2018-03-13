Prospect Capital Corp.: 3 Reasons To Go Against The Flow

Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares are reasonably valued now, sell for a near 30 percent discount to net asset value again.

Prospect Capital Corp. doesn't have the best NAV and dividend growth record, but an opportunistic purchase can make sense.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s (PSEC) shares have been exposed to significant price swings in the past, which regularly opens up (short-lived) buying windows. Though Prospect Capital Corp.'s NAV trend isn't the best, it can make sense to buy into the business development company if the discount from NAV (i.e. the margin of safety) is big enough. An investment in Prospect Capital Corp. currently yields 10.9 percent.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares have been a major disappointment for income investors in the last several years...at least for those investors that stoically held on to their investments through the ups and downs of the stock market. On the other hand, if one bought Prospect Capital Corp. only when the net asset value discount exceeded ~30 percent (there were two such opportunities in the last two years), then the deal is entirely different.

In my last article on Prospect Capital Corp., entitled "Prospect Capital: A Buy Or A Sell?", I suggested that income investors shouldn't see the business development company as a dividend vehicle with a "forever holding period", but instead as a trading vehicle that should be bought only when the net asset value spirals out of control. This way, investors have a clear action plan in place that can guide their actions in the stock market, and protect them from overpaying for Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend stream.

I think the biggest misconception in the BDC sector is that Prospect Capital Corp. is a poor investment because the company's net asset value has trended down over the years, and because management has cut its monthly cash dividend twice in the last three years because of insufficient net investment income.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s net asset value bounced back slightly in the December quarter, but the overall NAV trend has been negative for a while.

PSEC Book Value (Per Share) data by YCharts

In addition, Prospect Capital Corp.'s dividend has proven, on multiple occasions, to be unsustainable. The business development company has slashed its payout twice in recent years - each time by considerable percentages - as portfolio yields compressed and net investment income came in below expectations.

PSEC Dividend data by YCharts

3 Reasons To Buy Prospect Capital Corp. Despite Those Trends

1. Valuation Upside

Yes, valuation upside plays a major role as part of the investment equation. While Prospect Capital Corp. stands out for its high monthly dividend, there is a good chance, in my opinion, to earn high risk-adjusted returns at times when the net asset value discount is exaggerated. Prospect Capital Corp. offered income investors a few opportunities in the past to gobble up shares at highly discounted prices (30 percent or more). One can make money with Prospect Capital Corp., but only if it is bought at the right price.

I like to buy Prospect Capital Corp. at least at a 30 percent discount to book value. Since the last reported net asset value at the end of the December quarter was $9.28/share, a 30 percent discount to NAV implies a potential entry price around $6.50. Today's share price is $6.58, so a buying opportunity may emerge sooner rather than later.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares currently sell for 0.71 book value.

PSEC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

2. The Dividend Is Safe For The Time Being

Every time a high-yield income vehicle slashes its payout, investors sell. That is a HUGE mistake. When the stock price crashes on a dividend cut announcement, this is often a pretty good time to buy because the company just realigned its dividend with net investment income projections, which in turn makes the new dividend rather safe.

As far as Prospect Capital Corp.'s current monthly dividend of $0.06/share is concerned, I consider the dividend to be reasonably safe for the next twelve months as it is now covered by NII again.

Source: Achilles Research

3. Insiders Own A Significant Stake In Prospect Capital Corp.

Prospect Capital Corp.'s executives aggressively doubled down on the company's shares aggressively in December, but also added to their positions rather consistently over the years. Prospect Capital Corp. has seen one of the largest insider buys in the sector.

Source: Prospect Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

Your Takeaway

Prospect Capital Corp. is not a perfect BDC, but it doesn't have to be. As long as one buys into the business development company at a 30% or higher discount to NAV, I think investors can make money with Prospect Capital Corp. That being said, investors need not only focus on the dividend income, but also consider the potential for capital gains. Importantly, insiders own a significant stake in Prospect Capital Corp. I consider the dividend to be reasonable safe for the next twelve months. Buy below $6.50 for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.