Time To Check In With 10.0%-Yielding BDC Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corp. (TCAP) is an interesting business development company and high-yield income play, but only for investors with an above-average risk tolerance. The business development company slashed its dividend - due to insufficient net investment income - by 33% at the end of last year. As a result, Triangle Capital Corp.'s stock sold off sharply. Since TCAP has bottomed out and kicked off a recovery, what should investors do now?

2017 was not a good year for Triangle Capital Corp. and its shareholders. The company's shares nearly halved in price after the company revealed problems with some of its portfolio investments and cut its dividend by a considerable amount in an effort to realign its dividend with lower net investment income going forward. Investors were unforgiving, kicking Triangle Capital to the curb.

Triangle Capital was deeply oversold twice in 2017.

Source: StockCharts

Background

While it was a controversial call at the time, I recommended Triangle Capital Corp. as a "Speculative Buy" @$9.49 in November 2017, just shortly after the company slashed its dividend and said that it would explore strategic alternatives. I had this to say in my previous article, entitled "This 12.6%-Yielding BDC Is A Speculative Buy On The Sell-Off":

Three of Triangle Capital's portfolio investments went sour in the third quarter and the company was forced to write off some of its debt and equity investments as a result. Total third quarter net realized losses amounted to $8.9 million thanks to realized gains on equity investments of $7.7 million. Due to the write-offs, Triangle Capital's net investment income slumped 14% year-on-year to $0.36/share, rendering its dividend payout of $0.45/share unsustainable.

In addition to compressing portfolio yields in the increasingly crowded BDC sector, some more specific issues hurt Triangle Capital, especially last year. Deteriorating credit quality in its investment portfolio and an increase in non-accruals were the main reason why investors dumped Triangle Capital Corp. The business development company's non-accrual assets as a percentage of total portfolio value (measured both on a cost and on a fair value basis) surged in 2017, a result of poor underwriting.

Source: Achilles Research

In addition, Triangle Capital Corp.'s net investment income per share declined sharply in the 3rd quarter of 2017, rendering the previous dividend payout of $0.45/share unsustainable (note that 3rd quarter non-accruals surged in Q3-2017).

Source: Achilles Research

Thanks to the overly aggressive sell-off at the time, the net asset value discount quickly spiraled out of control, which I said was a buying opportunity (excessive net asset value discounts typically translate into attractive margins of safety). Here's what I wrote at the time about the NAV discount (mid-November 2017).

Triangle Capital's shares currently sell for a 28 percent discount to the third quarter net asset value of $13.20/share. The discount is huge, and it has largely been affected by emotional investors selling into the weakness when the BDC announced the dividend cut at the beginning of November. I think shares have fallen too far too fast, and are potentially undervalued (assuming no further credit issues and write-offs in the coming quarters).

As a matter of fact, Triangle Capital Corp.'s NAV discount has narrowed significantly lately as investors recovered from the November shock. Today, Triangle Capital Corp.'s shares sell for just a 10% discount to net asset value.

See for yourself.

TCAP Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Triangle Capital Corp.'s shares have now recouped all the losses they sustained during the November sell-off, and that's good news. The question remains whether investors should buy into the recovery at today's price point, though.

Three Reasons Why You Should Consider Triangle Capital Corp.

Triangle Capital Corp. today is less risky than it used to be.

For one thing, the company just slashed its dividend from $0.45/share to $0.30/share, representing a decrease of 33%, and it has aligned its dividend payout with net investment income (last quarter NII was $0.38/share). The safest dividend is the one that has just been cut.

Secondly, Triangle Capital Corp. is actively improving its investment mix as part of its plan to become "TCAP 2.0." This plan includes improved corporate governance and more disciplined underwriting (safer investments with lower yields).

Source: Triangle Capital Corp.

As a result, Triangle Capital Corp. has allocated more funds to relatively safe first and second lien notes at the expense of higher-risk subordinated debt which has caused trouble for the BDC in the past. In other words, there is a lot less risk in Triangle Capital Corp.'s investment portfolio today compared to just two years ago.

Source: Triangle Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

As Triangle Capital Corp. invests more money into safer debt instruments, I expect the company's credit quality to improve going forward.

Furthermore, the company retains upside from the equity portion of its investment portfolio.

Source: Triangle Capital Corp.

Triangle Capital Corp.'s equity investments, typically minority stakes, have the potential to boost shareholder returns.

Source: Triangle Capital Corp.

Thirdly, Triangle Capital Corp. has also started to invest more money into floating-rate assets that are poised to produce higher net interest income in a rising rate environment. Triangle Capital Corp. is still behind the curve in terms of floating-rate asset exposure in my opinion (most other BDCs have much higher variable-rate exposure), but things are clearly moving in the right direction. Management expects that the BDC will see a $0.21/share boost to net investment income annually if interest rates climb 200 basis points going forward.

Source: Triangle Capital Corp.

Valuation

As I said in this article, Triangle Capital Corp.'s NAV discount has significantly narrowed in the last several months as investors came back to their senses after the dividend cut. Today, income investors pay 0.9x book value, or ~7.9x Q4-2017 run-rate net investment income.

Your Takeaway

I still see upside for Triangle Capital Corp. The business development company appears to have learned from its mistakes in the past and is dialing down investment risks. The BDC just slashed its dividend at the end of last year, and the dividend has been realigned with net investment income. Shares still sell for a 10% discount to NAV, but are more affordable on a run-rate NII basis. I reaffirm my "Speculative Buy." Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.