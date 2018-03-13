The Impact Of Trading Ranges On Investor Psychology

After a strong showing in the weeks following the February decline, NYSE-listed stocks are running up against resistance as the major averages approach their all-time highs from January. This has created its own unique investor psychology and will likely influence the trading environment of the next couple of weeks. As I'll explain here, the subdued trading volume and lack of enthusiasm that a test of former highs always engenders will ironically help lift the S&P 500 (SPX) and other major indices to greater heights in the coming weeks and months.

Stocks were mixed on Monday with the tech sector once again in the lead while the large cap SPX was slightly lower. The most important takeaway from Monday's session was the 147 NYSE stocks which made new 52-week highs compared to only 25 stocks making new lows. The all-important new highs/new lows ratio has been improving and was nearly 6:1 for Monday. This strong ratio suggests that the incremental demand for NYSE stocks is increasing, which bodes well for the near-term outlook. If this internal trend continues it will strongly increase the odds that the major averages including the SPX break out to new highs soon.

Meanwhile on the NASDAQ the new 52-week highs and lows continued to reflect strong incremental demand for the tech stocks. There were 151 new highs on Monday against only 13 new lows. The leadership among the tech shares has been gratifying since NASDAQ relative strength nearly always bodes well for the NYSE broad market outlook.

While the NASDAQ Composite Index has already broken out to a new high, most of the other major averages haven't yet done so. Of the other major averages, the Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (RUT) is the closest to breaking out right now (see graph below), with the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index (MID) also closing in on its former high from January. A few others, like the NYSE Composite Index (NYA) and the Dow Jones Industrials, still have a ways to go before reaching their previous highs.

Source: BigCharts

What this means is that most major averages are still in what could be defined as a lateral trading range pattern. One often overlooked aspect of investor psychology is the influence of the trading range on investors' collective psyche. When the major indices have spent many weeks in a trading range, then rally up to test the trading range ceiling it usually results in a period of uncertainty and torpor among investors who are numb from weeks of directionless trading and are unsure how to act. As the upper range is reached, investors become even more apprehensive. Many of them are afraid that when stocks rally to the former price highs they'll fall back and fail to pierce through the upper trading range boundary. Skepticism has also been thoroughly established at this point and many investors believe the market will fail break free from the confines of its upper limit.

The net result of this psychology is inaction among the great majority of retail investors, which in turn reduces trading volume as the former highs are tested. When prices reach the upper band of the range, participation even among active traders tends to wane except among short sellers. Few traders are interested in buying along a trading range ceiling. Only when a decisive breakout is made above the ceiling do investors begin to show any interest.

The latest investor sentiment numbers from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) suggests that already neutrality has set in as the percentage of bullish investors has dramatically dropped, while neutral sentiment has significantly increased. Last week 26% of AAII members described themselves as bullish while 28% were bearish. An unusually high 45% were neutral, which is the highest percentage of neutral investors since May 25, 2016. A level of neutrality this high among individual investors is indicative of uncertainty; at face value it's strange given how strongly the NASDAQ has performed and how far even NYSE stocks have risen in the weeks since the February lows. But in view of the fact that several major averages are in the process of testing their trading range ceilings, it's not so unusual.

Source: AAII

Another designation can be introduced at this point in our discussion of trading range psychology. "Breakout shock" is a term that can be used to describe the psychological state experienced by investors once the major indices finally push out from a long established trading range. Investors by this point have become apathetic by the lack of market action leading up to the breakout that they're simply unable to feel optimistic about this significant even. Experience teaches that it usually takes several weeks after the breakout before enthusiasm returns for equities for most participants. We'll be able to witness this development in its formative stages in the coming weeks as the NASDAQ Composite Index (below) has already broken out to a new high. Despite the strong performance of tech shares in recent weeks, however, interest in stocks remains low among retail investors as apathy reigns supreme right now.

Source: BigCharts

Eventually, the indifference towards equities generated by weeks of a directionless broad market will give way to returning optimism as the major averages make new highs in the coming weeks. The internal improvement already evident in both the NASDAQ and NYSE exchanges show that incremental demand is increasing for stocks, especially among institutional players, and it's only a matter of time before this internal improvement results in higher stock prices. For now I continue to recommend that investors focus their attention primarily on stocks and ETFs showing exceptional relative strength and forward momentum, especially those that are already making new highs. Assets fitting this description will find it easier to advance due to the lack of overhead supply/resistance pressures and will likely outperform when forward momentum returns to the NYSE broad market on a sustained basis.

On a strategic note, the tech ETF which I recommended last month continues to outperform the major averages. I mentioned in my Feb. 24 commentary that speculators could do some nibbling in the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK). HACK has been among the few actively traded ETFs to make new highs in recent days as it continues to benefit from a superior relative strength and momentum position versus the broad market. I recommend using the 33.72 level as the stop loss on this trading position.

Another way of participating in the relative strength of the stock market's strongest performing industries is the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV), which I profiled in my Mar. 7 commentary. The Focus 5 ETF includes five of the top-performing market segments at any given time, which now includes the banks, Internet stocks, industrials, and producer durables. As can be seen in the following graph, FV is also one of the few actively traded ETFs which have made new highs this week. I recommend using a level slightly under the 28.30 level as the initial stop loss for long positions in this ETF.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, long-term investors can maintain their core long-term positions since the market's fundamental position and dominant longer-term trend both remain positive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK, FV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.