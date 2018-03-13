Searching For Clues In A Directionless Gold Market

A lackluster gold market has caused many investors to turn their attention elsewhere as participation diminishes and the market seeks its next big directional catalyst. As we'll discuss in today's commentary, the unique aspects of a range-bound market can be instructive for predicting the eventual outcome of the range.

Gold prices were slightly lower on Monday as the last week's upbeat U.S. payrolls data sparked a fresh rally in global equity prices. The strong jobs data also diminished the market's recent concerns of a global trade war, thereby dampening the metal's safe haven appeal. The latest economic data also increased investor expectations that the Federal Reserve would continue to raise interest rates in the coming months.

Spot gold shed 0.20 percent and closed at $1,320 for the day while April gold futures settled $3.20, or 0.20 percent, lower at $1,321. Monday's subdued trading action in gold came on the heels of last Friday's report showing that growth in the U.S. labor market recorded its largest increase in more than 1-½ years in February.

Despite the rally in global equity prices on Monday, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) was lower for the day which minimized gold's loss for the day. The dollar remains stuck in limbo along with the gold price as bulls and bears fight for control of the dominant immediate-term trend. Currently neutrality prevails in both gold and the dollar since neither side has managed to enforce its will over the market. The short-term graph of the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU), my favorite gold proxy, illustrates this lack of direction.

Source: BigCharts

The languid path traced out by the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP), my dollar proxy, is equally instructive. Not only has UUP remained in a narrowing, sideways trend for the last few weeks but its lack of initiative is underscored by its stubborn clinging to the 15-day moving average. I consider the 15-day MA to be the primary delineator of the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend; thus, UUP's refusal to move away from the 15-day MA underscores the lack of direction for the dollar right now. Experience teaches that at times like this it's best to let the market's indecision resolve itself (i.e. wait for a breakout) rather than trying to anticipate which direction the market will move next.

Source: BigCharts

There are, however, some guidelines which can provide clues as to what the eventual outcome of a lateral trading range will be. Asset prices stuck in sideways patterns or trading ranges are quite common right now, including in the stock market. In view of the ubiquity of directionless markets right now, this would be a good time to review how investors typical act during a trading range. The following provides a brief overview of the stages that investor psychology passes through during the lifespan of a trading range, especially as it pertains to the price of gold.

When gold gets stuck in a sideways trend for several months, investor psychology goes through four basic stages of change:

1. Initially they feel expectant that gold prices will quickly breakout of the newly formed range.

2. When this fails to materialize sentiment turns sour as gold prices drop to the lower boundary of the range.

3. As gold continues bouncing from the top to the bottom of the range investors begin to lose interest and eventually quit participating altogether with many selling their gold holdings. This is what forms the basis of a bullish accumulation pattern since "smart money" professional investors eagerly snap up the disgorged supply from disgruntled retail investors.

4. Finally, as the range is nearing its final resolution, small investors who may or may not be invested are thoroughly frustrated at the lack of directional movement and capitulate altogether, thus providing the stimulus for the end of the trading range and the beginning of the gold market's next breakout phase.

We obviously haven't arrived at stage 4 yet, but if inflation continues its gradual increase (per our discussion in the Mar. 12 commentary), we should see a positive resolution to gold's trading range sometime this spring. When it finally does occur it will be well worth the wait, rewarding the patience of those who didn't succumb to the "trading range blues."

Returning to the immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, I continue to recommend that conservative traders continue to wait until both gold and the gold ETF IAU confirm a bottom by closing two days higher above the 15-day MA before initiating new long positions. Longer-term investment positions in gold, however, can be maintained as the fundamentals underscoring gold's two-year recovery effort are still favorable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.