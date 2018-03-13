Facebook And Disney Should Partner To Combat Netflix

If implemented well, it could become the dominant market player and assist in material blue sky potential for shareholders of both companies.

Disney wants to go direct-to-consumer with a video streaming service of its own in 2019, however, Netflix will have a 140m (if not greater) subscriber lead by then.

Introduction

I recently wrote about Netflix (NFLX) and how the business was still undervalued at $280 per share, despite trading at a trailing PE ratio of over 200x. Since then, Netflix's share price has continued to rally, breaching $330 on Friday. More investors are buying into Netflix's ability to grow subscriber numbers rapidly for many years to come and maintain market dominance in a structurally attractive industry. The video streaming market is an undeniably appealing space, which has seen most major players, including Amazon (AMZN), Disney (DIS), Facebook (FB), and others eyeing market share.

Of those companies, the market appears to be underestimating the potential of Disney and Facebook to make inroads in this sector, as both currently trade at very conservative valuations. Whilst they are undoubtedly late to the game, both have interesting value propositions which could be materially enhanced if they elected to partner with each other.

Better Late Than Never

Netflix has a huge advantage, having been first to market. The company has increased its content budget to at least $7bn for 2018, which means its reliance on other content providers is shrinking whilst its value proposition to potential subscribers is increasing. New entrants like Disney and Facebook are faced with the risk that the entertainment market is becoming saturated, which will stifle any attempt to win market share. Consumers tend to stick with what they know, and hence need to be absolutely convinced to try a new product.

Within that context, I considered Disney's prospects in video streaming, given its ownership of highly rated content and rights (that many would argue is the best in the world). As alluded to, the major impediment to Disney in the video streaming industry is the fact that Netflix has such an enormous (and virtually untouchable) head start, with likely over 140m subscribers by the time Disney comes to market with its own service. This should not stop Disney from gaining traction in the sector, however.

Facebook is also making an organic play into content to increase user time spent on its platforms, most notably via the announcement of exclusive rights to stream MLB games and a show with Kim Kardashian. This clearly demonstrates that exclusive content is high on the agenda for Facebook and positions the company as another competitor in the industry.

Why Facebook and Disney Should Partner

In 2016, Facebook brutally stunted Snapchat's international expansion through its Instagram Stories offering. The key takeaway for me was how Facebook leveraged its valuable and widely used network of applications to accelerate the roll-out of a new product to market.

Although Disney has exceptional valuable content and rights, it is likely to struggle to add subscribers for its own video streaming service at a pace sufficient to avoid a cash and EPS drag for the foreseeable future. Facebook has the perfect platform to bring its content to market but will need to invest heavily to build up a compelling library, which would put a strain on its finances. Rather than compete, I believe Facebook and Disney should partner, as each company has what the other needs.

The value proposition for the partnership is simple. Disney is creating a video streaming service that would have access to the company's wonderful library of original content, both shows and movies, with enormous brand value and history. Facebook has a unique user base of over 2.1 billion MAUs - the most valuable mass marketing platform in the world - with access to complementary details such as user likes, preferences, and tastes.

Given the combined scale, resources, reach, and talent at the disposal of such a partnership, I believe that in the long-run, the Facebook Disney alliance would win the race for dominance in the video entertainment industry.

How The Partnership Could Work

There are three ways Disney and Facebook could partner. One involves Facebook acquiring Disney. The other route would consist of detailed legal agreements governing the relationship and profit sharing arrangements between the two companies in video streaming. The final method is for Disney to throw the proverbial "kitchen sink" at digital marketing off Facebook's platform. The first two would be highly complicated. The third would be uncomplicated, but less likely to succeed, in my view.

I, therefore, believe the following represents an optimal hypothetical scenario as to how a partnership could be implemented:

Facebook to roll out a tab in each of its major applications/platforms, being Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp, which links to the Disney Streaming service.

Disney Streaming would become available at a cost of $7.99 (first month free of course), ad-free, within these applications. All one would need to sign up is to supply one's credit card details and agree to the terms and conditions and one would be good to go. Simple, easy, cheap. Individuals could then link family accounts and enable access on multiple devices in need.

The platform would effectively be advertised once-off on all Facebook applications, much like Facebook does whenever it undergoes a change or addition of any sort to such application, to make users aware of the new service and provide a short demo on use.

The tab would remain available on the various platforms, albeit unobtrusively, regardless of whether users sign up for the service. Like Facebook Marketplace, it is there but one would not have to click on it if it is not what one wants to do.

The Potential Outcome

My expectation is that if this product became easily available on Facebook applications already downloaded and used by over 2.1 billion people monthly, it would achieve wide-scale adoption faster and more cost-effectively than any organic attempt on the part of Disney (or Facebook). Subscriber additions would likely be swift and dramatic using Facebook's applications. The content that Disney already owns is high-quality, iconic and diverse.

Consequently, I believe the Disney Streaming service would likely gain solid market share in the USA, where Facebook applications are widely used and Disney content is revered. However, the major competitive advantage would be in its ability to spread and eventually dominate internationally (where Netflix subscriber market share is lower). Notably, almost 1.9 billion people already use Facebook-owned applications in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (Latin America, Africa, Middle East etc.), but Netflix only has 60m subscribers outside of the USA as at December 17.

Furthermore, Disney and Facebook would both have balance sheets capable of supporting robust investment in new, original content, and marketing. It could use this spending power to win exclusive rights to streaming sports (ESPN) and news channels as add-ons and eventually generate more per customer than Netflix ever could.

In a future with self-driving cars, hyper-speed Internet, and 5G, people are likely to allocate more time and money to entertainment than ever before, which should create latitude for the partnership to establish an annuity base of subscribers numbering in the hundreds of millions. I have previously forecast Netflix growing to around ~400m subscribers by 2027. I do not think it is outside the realm of possibility for the Disney Streaming service to match or exceed that over the next 8 years.

Blue Sky Potential Not Priced Into Facebook or Disney

What makes this scenario so incredibly attractive is that it would represent 100% upside revenue and profits for both Facebook and Disney, as both companies generate sufficient cash flows and profits to support existing valuations. The partnership would only need to generate $1 to be accretive, as neither Disney (nor Facebook for that matter) appears to have any sort of blue-sky priced in from video streaming potential. Disney is trading at a forward PE ratio of ~15x and Facebook ~25x (despite strong tailwinds from digital advertising growth). Netflix is trading at a forward PE ratio somewhere around 120x, as of 9 March 2018, which is a clear indication that the market does not expect competition to threaten the company's march to dominance.

I am, therefore, of the view that shareholders investing in Facebook and Disney (as opposed to Netflix) stand to benefit from a "free option" on each company's respective foray into video streaming, due to the conservative valuations at which they trade, as well as further significant upside, should the two companies elect to partner to combat Netflix. I have previously discussed my views as to why Facebook is a compelling investment, which I believe still holds true. I also believe Disney is a highly attractive investment, trading at an earnings yield of ~6.7%, with blue sky potential from video streaming service growth as well as being a potential target for Facebook or even Alphabet (GOOGL) due to the synergies listed above.

Pitfalls To The Facebook & Disney Alliance

The below represents potential pitfalls to the Facebook Disney alliance:

Both Facebook and Disney management teams likely believe they can execute their respective strategies in video streaming standalone, despite the obvious synergies that could arise via partnering, meaning any partnership is less likely to be considered.

For any partnership to work, the two management teams would also need to learn to collaborate successfully and decisively or else risk becoming slow-moving and cumbersome when adapting to market changes.

Even if the partnership is established, agreeing on how to finance the venture and share profits would be another challenge.

A merger/acquisition would be an easy solve for this, however, this would come with other (uncontrollable) risks too.

Most obviously, regulatory approval would need to be obtained, and I am no specialist in understanding the probability of this sort of transaction receiving such approval. This would take time and may delay market entry which would compromise the vision.

On the flip-side, I believe the synergies from such a partnership would be well worth the pitfalls listed above.

Conclusion

In my opinion, a tie-up between Facebook and Disney would be the optimal mechanism to counter Netflix by creating and distributing a best-in-class entertainment streaming service to the world. Whilst Amazon's share price continues to climb to new heights on the promise of future potential profits, the market appears far more skeptical regarding Disney and Facebook's growth potential. This, in my view, represents an opportunity. Although both Disney and Facebook are behind the curve in the race for market share in the video streaming industry, both have plenty of options to succeed in this space, including partnering with each other in some shape or form. Absent such a partnership, both companies remain interesting value plays with option upside from various initiatives in the pipeline. In a market that continues to trade at historical highs, I, therefore, believe Disney and Facebook are compelling investments.

Please note that I have not seen or heard even the slightest hint of the Facebook Disney transaction being considered.

