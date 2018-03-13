Tillerson, Kudlow, And CPI Oh My!

Additionally, I've got some potentially useful color for you on Kudlow and also a telling chart on diversification - or lack thereof.

Here's what to make of CPI and also some thoughts from Wall Street on Tillerson's exit.

Ok, so on Sunday evening, I previewed Tuesday's CPI data and as it turns out, there was good news if you're bullish. The numbers came in perfectly in line with estimates.

Why is that good? Well, it probably would have been more "neutral" than "good" were it not for Friday's jobs report, but in light of the fact that February payrolls decisively reaffirmed "Goldilocks" (i.e. robust growth, but still-subdued inflation and, when taken together, some remaining slack in the labor market), an inline CPI report gives the Fed still more in the way of plausible deniability when it comes to sticking with a gradualistic, cautiously optimistic outlook. That's key in light of recently hawkish comments from Jerome Powell and, notably, Lael Brainard, a notorious dove whose remarks last week in New York suggested she now believes more hikes are warranted.

When taken together, the incoming data in March has painted a considerably more benign picture with regard to inflation than the data we got in February, when evidence of rising price pressures exacerbated the bond selloff and ultimately catalyzed a correction in global stocks.

But remember what I said over the weekend about "unforced errors"? Essentially, I argued that in an environment where there are questions about the viability of the Goldilocks narrative that underpins the low vol. regime, too much in the way of policy/political turmoil could well prove to be dangerous because, again, with vol. having seemingly reset higher since last month's historic VIX spike (and with IG credit vol. still elevated), the market's capacity to digest headline risk is diminished.

This morning was a case in point. Futures predictably spiked on the inline CPI print, but reversed course less than 15 minutes later when Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Then, about 30 minutes after that, stocks began to rise anew minutes after the President suggested that Larry Kudlow (who has been critical of the tariffs that rattled markets earlier this month) is indeed the front-runner in the race for Gary Cohn's vacated position. Have a look at this highly amusing chart:

As I write these lines, we're now lower on the session, and as usual, I do not pretend to know where we'll close. But what I can say pretty confidently is that you would have seen much more in the way of bullish conviction on Tuesday morning following the CPI print were it not for the political headline hockey.

Here's one early take on the Tillerson news from Evercore ISI:

U.S. President Donald Trump’s ouster of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is negative for markets. The continuing staff merry-go-round highlights instability at the White House. Markets one day may become exhausted if the staff turnover and perceived White House instability continues. Trump and the administration will have some work to do to reassure markets.

Again, that's from an actual analyst note, and as you're probably aware, these things are generally pretty measured and dry in terms of tone. That things like "staff merry-go-round" are finding their way into these assessments highlights the fact that people who do this for a living are now finding it impossible (and probably inadvisable) to employ euphemisms to describe what is clearly a fraught political backdrop.

So that, in brief, is Tillerson. I imagine most of the Wall Street takes will echo Evercore's assessment, but I'll certainly keep you apprised.

As far as Kudlow goes, the prospect of Larry getting Cohn's job is probably bullish to the extent he pushes back against the tariffs, but in the nicest terms I can possibly muster, tapping Kudlow is reaching pretty deep into the proverbial bench. Even if you love Kudlow (and look, I don't have anything against Larry and, indeed, there are times in his career when I have appreciated his personal candor in interviews), he's well past his prime in terms of influence.

Still, he would be a sight for sore eyes for some market participants who are wary of the following charts:

Those charts (out yesterday from Goldman) show the effect on the U.S., European, Canadian and global economies of four different scenarios for a global trade spat. Those four scenarios are: 1) U.S. tariffs with no retaliation from abroad, 2) retaliation from abroad that focuses strictly on the U.S., 3) an all-out global tit-for-tat where everyone slaps 5% tariff on everyone else, and 4) scenario 3 combined with a 10% drop in equities.

What you want to note there is that in no scenario are the tariffs a good idea. Even in the most benign case (i.e. the first scenario which assumes no one retaliates), the gains for the U.S. economy are negligible.

The point: avoiding all of that is key and Kudlow, whatever you want to say about him or about whether he's cut out for this position, has voiced his opposition to the tariffs. At the very least, he would serve as a counterbalance to trade hawk Peter Navarro.

In any event, the point here is that this is getting harder and harder for markets to decipher. And there is now no margin for error because as Goldman observed in a separate note on Monday, literally no asset has a positive beta to the VIX:

That right there is what I mean when I say, as I did over the weekend, that "unforced errors" on the policy/geopolitical front are going to get harder and harder for markets to cope with.

