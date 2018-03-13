Frontier's Cash Tender Offer: A Bondholder's Perspective

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) is offering up to $1.6 billion in cash for select bonds maturing between 2020 and 2023. This new development comes on the heels of the company's decision to suspend its dividend. As a bondholder, I penned an opinion regarding the company's sustainability last quarter. With these changes upcoming, now is an appropriate time to review my investment thesis and see if there's hope to invest further down Frontier's yield curve.

Frontier's cash offer to buy back bonds is not a simple tender offer. The company has offered different prices on seven different bonds, which represent a total of $5.7 billion of their debt. The offer, however, is maxed out at $1.6 billion, therefore holders of certain bonds will be given priority over other bondholders. I created a table to summarize the bond's maturity year, priority level, amount outstanding, face value offered, and the total cost to the company for each offer.

Source: FTR Press Release

While it appears that Frontier may reduce its outstanding debt by executing this offer, I disagree that it will happen. Based on the above table, I believe I can determine how the tender offer is going to shake out. In what may be a worst case scenario for Frontier, groups 1, 3, and 4 are likely to 100% accept the offer, with group 2 marginally accepting due to the lower price. This represents a maximum participation at a maximum price. Under this scenario, Frontier's debt would only be reduced by an immaterial $8 million.

Source: Press Release Tables Calculated in Internally Managed Spreadsheet

Despite the likelihood that debt will not be decreased, the deferring of principal payments from 2020 and 2021 to 2026 creates some near-term improvement. Frontier will likely have no debt coming due in 2020 because of the tender offer and its $3 billion obligation in 2021 should be reduced to about $2.3 billion. With this adjusted debt maturity schedule, we can use cash flow projections to see how long Frontier can generate cash and pay down debt without the need for refinancing.

Source: Combined Debt Schedule from 10-K with Bond Scenario Outcome

Frontier's operating cash flow increased to $1.85 billion in 2017. This represented a 10% increase from a year ago. After $1.18 billion in capital expenditures and a relatively small asset sale, the company had $800 million remaining to dedicate towards financing activities. Before Frontier could get to paying down debt, however, it needed to pay common and preferred shareholders a combined $480 million in dividends. After the dust settled, Frontier used $311 million in cash flow to reduce its long-term debt obligations.

Source: 10-K

Since the Board eliminated the common dividend, and the preferred dividend is coming due in June, Frontier should be able to save $373 million in 2018 and the full $480 million each year following. In addition to this, Frontier has provided 2018 guidance of $1.87 billion in operating cash flow (based on FCF and capex projections) and roughly $1.07 billion in capital expenditures. Based on these numbers, I've put together a model that assumes the synergies for an entire year ($160 million in H1 2018) with no cash flow growth and $1.1 billion per year in capital spending.

Source: Combined 10-K Cash Flow with 2018 Guidance

Based on these assumptions, Frontier has the capability to reduce debt by $4.1 billion over the next five years. While the model projects Frontier to need $236 million in new financing in 2021, it does not include the $300 million in cash Frontier currently has. With good cash management, Frontier may not have to refinance any debt until the 2022 maturities.

Because of these calculations, I have changed my position from being long through 2019 to being long Frontier bonds through the 2021 maturities. I do want to note that if investors do invest in longer maturities, they should avoid the 2026 maturities. These new bonds offer an attractive yield of 8.5% with par pricing, but the yield is much lower than comparable Frontier bonds that mature between 2022 and 2025.

Source: FINRA, FTR Search Results

Frontier bondholders should keep a close eye on the cash flow statement in future earnings reports. Any declines in operating cash flow will create the need for more financing sooner than expected.

For a full listing of Frontier's bond offerings, go to its FINRA page and click on bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long 2018 and 2019 Frontier maturities and may add 2020 or 2021 maturities in the next 72 hours.