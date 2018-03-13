Big Dow Gains For Merck, McDonald's, And Walmart Per Broker March Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Dogs of the Dow showed 12.04% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. High-priced big Dogs took the lead for March.

30 Dow stocks represent nine of eleven Sectors. Dow Tracks Utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker target-estimated net gains ranged 15.9%-21.6% topped by Merck on 3/9/18.

"The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation.is also a consideration."

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Brokers Projected 15.9% To 21.6% Net Gains For Ten Dow Dogs To March, 2019

Six of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 60% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March, 2019 were:

Merck & Co. (MRK) was projected to net $215.76, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

McDonald's (MCD) was projected to net $191.78, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from thirty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Walmart (WMT) was projected to net $182.43 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from thirty-eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 43% under the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble (PG) was projected to net $176.39, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than to the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was projected to net $166.70, based on target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was projected to net $166.00, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

General Electric (GE) was projected to net $163.40, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Home Depot (HD) was projected to net $163.14, based on a target price estimate from thirty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) was projected to net $160.17, based on a median target estimates from thirty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) netted $158.81 based on a target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 17.45% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

March Dow 30 Index By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Range 2.79% To 4.36% Per YCharts & Range 2.97% To 4.39% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 3/9/18 by both IndexArb and YCharts-estimated yields represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Verizon Communications (VZ) [1] was the lone communication services sector representative in the top ten. Second place was occupied by energy on both lists in the form of Exxon Mobil (XOM) [2].

Third and fourth places were interchanged between a technology or energy combo, Chevron (CVX) [3] for YCharts, and International Business Machines, (IBM) [3] for IndexArb. The fourth place slot showed an opposite pairing of those two stocks: International Business Machines, (NYSE:IBM) [4] for for YCharts, and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) [4] for IndexArb.

Next, fifth places were occupied by the same healthcare firm in the Dow top ten, Pfizer (PFE) [5] on both lists. Two consumer defensive stocks mixed it up with another healthcare representative in the sixth through eighth spaces. YCharts had the healthcare giant sixth, Merck (MRK) [6][7], while IndexArb put it seventh. The consumer defensive pair placed seventh and eighth on YCharts, and sixth and eighth by indexArb. Coca-Cola (KO) [7][8] was seventh by YCharts and eighth per IndexArb. Procter and Gamble (PG) [6][8] placed sixth for IndexArb but fell to eighth per YCharts.

Lastly, ninth and tenth place representatives of the industrial and technology sectors had identical locations on the two lists: the lone industrials sector representative placed ninth, General Electric (GE) [9], and the second technology representative, Cisco Systems placed tenth (CISCO) [10], to complete the top Dow dogs by yield.

Dow Dogs Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs below show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 3/9/2018. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. Of the

Dow 30 Index, only GE & PFE currently meet that goal.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 65% per YCharts and 64% per IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 35% per YCharts and 36% per IndexArb of their combined totals estimates.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for March 9, 2018 was $26.76 per YCharts or $26.10 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Shows 13.5% To 20% Top Ten Upsides To March, 2019; (32) Downside From Lowest Dog Was -1.69%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast An 12.04% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dow Index Stocks To March 2019

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 3/9/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors constituting the index.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 12.66% Vs. (34) 14.39% Net Gains by All Ten Come March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 12.04% LESS from $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The sixth lowest priced Dow top yield dog, Merck & Co. (MRK), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 21.58%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top yield dogs for March 9 were: General Electric (GE); Pfizer (NYSE:PFE); Coca-Cola (KO); Cisco Systems (CSCO); Verizon Communications (VZ), with prices ranging from $14.94 to $49.01.

Five higher-priced Dow dogs for March 9 were: Merck & Co. (MRK); Exxon Mobil (XOM); Procter & Gamble (PG); Chevron (CVX); International Business Machines (IBM), whose prices ranged from $55.14 to $159.31.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, GE, PFE, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.