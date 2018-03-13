This 9.5% Yield Is No Game, It's The Real Deal

I’ll Buy That

GameStop Corp. (GME) just can’t catch a break. The company trades at a trailing P/E between 4-5, with a massive dividend yield of roughly 9.5% at the current price. However the company produces large amounts of free cash flow, which are more than enough to cover the dividend. It appears that GME is having a hard time shaking negative sentiment surrounding the retail sector. I am significantly less negative on GME, and estimate the fair value of around $38/share, which if reached would equate to 130% upside. There’s no telling how long it might take GME to reach its fair value, but I’m willing to collect the 9.5% dividend while I wait to see if I’m right.

Dividend Analysis

On the surface, GME appears to be a strong income play due to its out-sized dividend. Although the 9.5% yield is eye-catching, it appears to be sustainable.

The current yield is much higher than it has been over the past several years, however the company’s earnings have been able to sustain the yield very well.

Source: GME company filings, chart by author.

The predominance of earnings payout ratios are below 40%, which indicates that dividends are not an overwhelming use of GME’s funds. One potentially more pressing requirement of cash could be the payment of maturing debt. However, GME’s debt is not significant, totaling $817 million. The company also holds roughly $450 million in cash and equivalents. With this amount of cash, GME would be able to easily pay down its next debt maturity of roughly $350 million in 2019.

Source: GME company filings, chart by author.

Later debt matures in 2021, which will be well-covered by GME’s future cash flow generation. The debt appears to be only a small threat to the company’s cash flow needs, and subsequently not a threat that would be likely of supplanting the dividend.

Further Value Evidence

GME hasn’t just been treating shareholders to a generous dividend (and even dividend growth). The company has been steadily decreasing its share count over the past several years.

Source: GME company filings, chart by author.

Since 2011 the company has dropped its share count by nearly 40 million shares outstanding. With excess cash, GME will continue to be able to advantageously reduce the share count, and decrease the expense of dividend payments.

The company also has a low trailing P/E. This is significantly lower than that of many competitors and related companies, and indicates that GME is severely undervalued when compared to several related companies.

While GME trades at a very low P/E, and has been successfully decreasing the share count over the past several years, the price continues to trend downward. Most of the recent decline this year has sprung from GME’s last update on holiday sales. Double-digit increases in sales were not enough to offset the distaste of the company’s impairment charge related to GME’s technology brands business. However in spite of the possibly $400 million impairment charge, the company is still guiding between $3.10 and $3.40 per share in earnings. The revenue increases were largely due to the Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) release, cited as having a greatly-increased sales volume during the holiday season. The launch of Super Mario Odyssey, released in October, was also a significant contributor. Let’s face it, GME is almost a NTDOY proxy, given a significant boost this season by a guy who’s been everything from a plumber to a race car driver to a doctor.

Let’s not forget GME’s collectibles segment, which rose nearly 20% during the holiday season. Action figures aren’t dead, but they are changing forms. I’m going to assert that NTDOY’s Amiibo lineup, launched in 2014, has been a significant factor in GME’s growth of their collectible segment over the past several years. During the fiscal 2016, GME’s collectible sales were $494 million, having grown from $76 million just two years before (the year that the Amiibo was first marketed). These figurines that are capable of interacting with NTDOY products and games to grant bonuses or game modifications don’t seem to be decreasing in popularity either, if GME’s collectibles segment is any indication. Collectible growth is going to continue during fiscal 2017, and will not be less than $586 million (includes 11 months of the company’s fiscal year). This will be at least 19% annual growth for the collectibles segment, which although still only a small portion of GME’s overall revenue, is a respectable increase.

Both hardware and software sales increased significantly over the holiday season, with hardware sales up strongly by 38.3%, and software sales up by 7.3%. Both of these increases were partly due to demand for the Switch and Switch games. Game accessories were also up 33.7%, while pre-owned sales declined by 8.1%, again due in part to gamers’ preference for new Switch-related gear and titles. GME’s fortunes are not in a terminal decline as the share price decreases indicate. Rather, GME is more dependent on the quality of games and game systems. When games and game systems have high demand (from successful launches like the Switch and related games), GME will benefit. On the other hand, when the gaming cycle is weak, GME may also suffer. The Wii-U sold only 13.5 million units throughout its lifetime (the poor performance of which for a significant time coincided with GME’s declines), and has been dwarfed when compared to the original Wii’s 101 million and the Switch’s already nearly 15 million units sold. It appears that, rather than a terminal decline, GME may instead be at the start of a cyclical gaming upturn. I see limited downside in GME based on its fundamentals and dividend yield, and estimate that its fair value could be even up to $38/share based on cash flow generating abilities.

Cash Flow Model and Fair Value Estimates

Fair value methodology has been adapted from guidelines here. GME’s revenue is projected to increase between 0.2% and 0.5% throughout the projection, which is similar to historical average. This isn’t significant growth, but is far from the drastic declines that the year’s share price decrease seems to indicate.

Source: Projections by author.

EBITDA margins were projected to remain close to 7% of revenue, also commiserate with the historical norm. Capex was estimated at 1.6% of company revenue, a margin level also under the dictate of the historical average. Depreciation and amortization, D&A, was estimated at 2% of revenue, again thanks to the historical average. Net working capital as a percentage of revenue (NWC) was forecast to settle at 3%, the historical average. Estimates of FCF (free cash flow) were obtained as follows. D&A was subtracted from EBITDA to give EBIT estimates. Taxes (set at 33% for the 2017 fiscal year, and 21% for the remainder of the projection) were subtracted from EBIT to find NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). NOPAT was adjusted by subtracting R&D/capex and NWC investment, then by adding back D&A to give FCF.

Weighted average cost of capital, WACC, was found from adjusted betas using other comparable companies. High and low estimates of unlevered beta were used, then combined with debt and equities percentages of capital (from this peer comparison). The GME tax rate of 21% was used to find relevered beta. Relevered beta estimates were next used as multipliers for market risk premium (5.5%). The adjusted risk premium was tuned further by combination with the risk-free rate (4%), then adjusted again to account for GME’s inherent risk (considered to be moderate here since GME is a company in a cyclical industry). The average of historical EBIT/interest ratios was found and compared to the company’s past interest rates. This indicated a medium default spread (3.8%), which was combined with the risk-free rate to give the company’s implied cost of debt. This cost of debt was adjusted according to GME’s tax rate, to give an estimated after-tax cost of debt. A high and low estimate of the company’s WACC was found by scaling costs of equity and debt by the estimated equity and debt percentages of capital respectively, and summing. The midrange of estimates was selected, 9.16%. A range of discount rates was found by adjusting the selected WACC by 100 basis point increments. Discounting periods were estimated using the mid-year convention, then were used in combination with the range of discount rates to form an array of present value scaling factors. This scaling array was combined with the FCF estimates for each year to obtain present values, which were summed to bring a net value. A range of perpetuity growth rates was estimated, from large decline to slight growth since GME since the market holds a rather negative opinion of GME. These growth rates were used in conjunction with the terminal FCF estimate, discount factor, and discount rate to form a terminal value estimate. The present value of the terminal value was combined with the present value of cash flows to find enterprise value estimates. To these enterprise values were added cash and equivalents, and other investments, while debt was subtracted, giving a value of the common equity. These values were divided by GME’s outstanding shares (roughly 102 million diluted shares) to give a range of implied stock prices. This was done for each discount rate and growth rate, supplying a range of value estimates. My fair value estimate is roughly $38/share, which falls on the lower end of the value projections. This estimate presents close to 130% in potential upside for GME, and I’m comfortable with owning a large amount of this company.

Final Thoughts

The market hasn’t looked kindly on GME over the past year. The company’s share price, although beaten down, doesn’t seem to be warranted based on its operational performance. With a strong holiday season and what appears to be a cyclical upturn in the video game and console market, I’m estimating that GME is worth much more than it can currently be purchased for. Based on the company’s strong cash flow generating capability and its amount of cash combined with its strong capital structure, I’ve allocated 10% of my portfolio to this nearly-10% yielder that will pay me well to wait for what I estimate could be a strong recovery. An aggressive allocation, but one that is within my risk tolerance, particularly in view of the return that I’m estimating might be possible. While the market can be irrational much longer than I can remain solvent, I’m interested in seeing what price the market places on GME as the game cycle continues.

