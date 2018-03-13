HD Supply Holdings' (HDS) CEO Joe DeAngelo on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the HD Supply Holdings 2017 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end earnings call. A copy of the earnings press release and presentation can be found on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website at www.hdsupply.com.

Joe DeAngelo, our CEO will lead today’s call and provide an overview of our 2017 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end results, comments on our recent execution and outlook and give an update on the Facilities Maintenance business unit. Following Joe’s remarks, John Stegeman, President of Construction and Industrial will give an overview of the A. H. Harris acquisition and an update on the recent performance of the Construction and Industrial business unit. Evan Levitt, our CFO will then provide an overview of our main areas of interest from the investment community. Before going into detail on the 2017 fourth quarter and full-year performance, comments on monthly sales and provide guidance for the 2018 first quarter and full year. We will then conduct Q&A and conclude with Joe’s closing remarks.

Please note that some of the information you will hear in today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which maybe beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented is not a guarantee of future results and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this presentation.

For more information, please refer to our risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2018 and those described from time-to-time in our and HD Supply, Inc.’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking information presented is made only as of the date of this presentation and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial metrics. For a reconciliation of such metrics to the nearest GAAP metrics and other supplemental information, please see our earnings press release and refer to the appendix of the earnings call presentation.

For Q&A, please limit your remarks to one question and one follow-up, if necessary. We want to provide an opportunity to as many people as possible to ask questions within our allocated 60 minutes. We appreciate your cooperation.

Thank you for participating on the call and for your continued interest in HD Supply. And with that, I will now turn the call over to Joe DeAngelo.

Joe DeAngelo

Well, thank you, Charlotte. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our 2017 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end call. As always, it is my privilege to share our Company’s results with you on behalf of the over 11,000 HD Supply associates who work hard every day as one team driving customer success and value creation.

I am proud of our performance in 2017. The team worked hard to elevate our performance and execute a powerful finish, which I believe sets us up for continued and disciplined success in 2018. Despite continually competitive environment and a series of natural disasters that have personally impacted a large number of our associates, we delivered profitable growth and achieved several notable milestones.

Turning to the highlights on page three for the full year 2017. We had a strong performance, delivering 6% sales growth, 8% adjusted EBITDA growth and 54% adjusted net income per diluted share growth versus 2016. Our strategic execution delivered sales growth in excess of market estimate of approximately 300 basis points for 2017 and that translated into operating leverage of 1.2 times which was slightly better than our most recent expectations. We also delivered $408 million of free cash flow in 2017 and finished the year at a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.2 times.

On page four, the fourth quarter saw a finish to the year with a very strong performance. We achieved 9% sales growth, 25% adjusted EBITDA growth and 113% adjusted net income per diluted share growth in the fourth quarter. We also continued to see strong cash flow conversion versus prior year.

Turning to page five, I would like to highlight some of our execution achievements in 2017. I’ll then discuss the Facilities Maintenance business before handing it over to John who will walk through Construction and Industrial achievements.

In 2017, we sold our Waterworks business to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $2.5 billion in an extremely efficient transaction that netted proceeds of $2.4 billion after taxes and transaction costs. This transaction allowed us to improve our business mix, give us greater flexibility to accelerate investment spend for long-term growth and helped to achieve our targeted capital structure. In conjunction with Waterworks sale, we’ve redeemed $1.25 billion of our first priority notes, paid down the $700 million of our U.S. revolver and amended our 5.75% outstanding senior notes and $1.1 billion term loan facilities to enhance our financial flexibility. This brought our financial leverage ratio into our targeted 2 to 3 times net debt-to-EBITDA, earlier than previously anticipated.

As a result of reaching our targeted capital structure early, we’re able to accelerate our investment plan and increase our investment and talent across the business while continuing to enhance our selling channels and improve our enabling functions such as debt analytics and category management. I’ll go into more detail around this shortly.

These actions also enabled us to initiate two $500 million share repurchase programs. On June 6, 2017, we announced the approval of our first $500 million repurchase program, which was completed rapidly. Subsequently, we announced the second repurchase program of $500 million in August 2017. Under these programs, for the full year fiscal 2017, we repurchased over 17 million shares of stock for about $541 million at an average price of $31.64. In January 2018, we announced that we’ve entered into an agreement to acquire A.H. Harris Construction Supplies for approximately $380 million.

A.H. Harris will accelerate the growth for Construction and Industrial business on the East Coast particularly in the Northeast. The deal is closed on March 5th and was fully cash financed. John will speak more about this shortly. When thinking about our long-term strategy around capital allocation, we are committed to allocating capital to the highest return investments available. This past year is a good example of our execution. We repurchased over $500 million in HD Supply stock at an attractive price and we agreed to acquire A.H. Harris for $380 million. We believe both of these investments will generate strong returns for our shareholders.

2017 also saw much needed overall corporate tax system, which as a North American only company, we welcome. As you know we are currently utilizing net operating loss carry-forwards to offset much of our income liability. However, as Evan will share, we do get some immediate benefit in our cash taxes in 2018 and we’ll get more significant benefit in 2019 when we expect our net operating loss carry-forwards to be exhausted.

I am also pleased to announce that we’ll be sharing the benefit of tax reform with our hourly associates, who work hard every day to deliver exceptional service to our customers. We will provide our hourly associates a one-time bonus of up to $1,000.

I will now discuss Facilities Maintenance. In 2017, I turned over the day-to-day leadership of the Facilities Maintenance business to Will Stengel, who’s been in the role since June. Under his leadership, the Facilities Maintenance business has continued to strengthen and build momentum throughout the year. The move to Atlanta and the creation of wealth management team is now complete.

Will has overseen the hiring of new sales leader, a new supply chain leader and a Chief Digital Officer. The team has now been in place for several months and I believe it is the strongest team in the industry.

With the new sales leaders, we have transitioned to a new compensation program, which appropriately rewards our sales people for outperformance. We have also substantially completed the transition from geographic sales territories to specific targeted account assignments. We expect to see the benefit as we enter the 2018 selling season.

As I mentioned before, we accelerated our investment in the Facilities Maintenance business after the sale of Waterworks. We accelerated $10 million investment in 2017, and we expect to invest an additional $12 million in 2018, in both our selling channels and our enabling functions. Investments within our selling channels are being made in our sales force, our e-commerce site and our mobile application.

Investments within our enabling functions are focused on data analytics, supply chain and category management capabilities. We are pleased with our progress and we are seeing customers respond favorably.

Other notable improvements in Facilities Maintenance business include our property improvement business, which has returned to outgrowth relative to the Facilities Maintenance average sales growth. With this in mind, I’d like to congratulate Will and his team on a great finish to the year and a fantastic start to 2018.

In summary, we enter fiscal year 2018 from a position of strength. With new capabilities, intense focus and excitingly we’ll be doing so from our new HD Supply Leadership Development Center in Atlanta. I’ll provide some closing comments following Q&A.

I will now turn the call over to John.

John Stegeman

Good morning, everyone, and thank you, Joe. I am honored to address you on behalf of our Construction and Industrial associates, who have worked relentlessly in 2017 to deliver another strong performance.

Continuing on page five, 2017 saw the business building from a strong foundation to achieve double-digit sales growth. In January of 2018, we announced the definitive purchase agreement to acquire the A.H. Harris family of companies, including Kenseal and HarMac.

Evan will take a deeper dive into the numbers later in the call, but first, I’d like to share some highlights from 2017. We were particularly pleased that our 2017 sales growth accelerated throughout the year, culminating with 16.3% growth in the fourth quarter. This quarterly growth represents our strongest quarter in more than five years.

The significant double-digit growth continued into February, as the business grew 17%, partially helped by dry conditions in California this January and February compared to 2017 that saw significant rain. While year-over-year comparisons will become more challenging as 2018 progresses, our team is off to a terrific start.

Despite a challenging gross margin environment, through strong sales growth and expense leverage, we delivered over 10% EBITDA margin, an increase of 60 basis points over 2016. 78% of our core Construction and Industrial White Cap branches are now performing at a double-digit EBITDA rate, up 2 percentage points versus prior year.

47 of our core C&I White Cap branches now have in-store contractor purchases, making up 40% or more of their sales. As you know, in-store purchases have a higher margin contribution with a lower cost to serve. This service also keeps us very connected with our loyal customer base.

In some of our best performing districts, we saw year-over-year sales growth exceeding 20%. This trend continued in February. And finally, we opened four new locations in priority districts including Frisco and Aledo, Texas, Corona California and Downsview, Ontario.

As a reminder we have not changed our views on the construction end markets. We continue to believe that our non-residential construction end-market is growing at low to mid-single digits and that our residential construction end-market is growing mid-single digits. We are seeing broad based strength across our West Coast markets and Canada.

One year ago, we were concerned that many larger construction projects were nearing completion with the broadening gap in new projects. I am pleased to share that new projects including sports stadiums, airport expansions, hospitals and care centers and multi-tenant buildings have filled this gap. These larger projects are quoted competitively, but provide nice profitable business over a long period of time.

Our biggest headwind for 2017 was rising commodity costs. Steel Rebar is being impacted by a reduction in import steel entering the country due to government tariffs. We have been in inflationary domestic Rebar market all throughout 2017; and with the additional 25% tariffs recently ordered by the President, it appears this will continue well into 2018.

While escalating prices helped with revenues, both smaller and mill [ph] direct distributors bid future projects utilizing old costs. When you couple the pressure arising market imposes on our customers, gross margins naturally tighten. In total, Rebar unfavorably impacted our Construction and Industrial fourth quarter gross margins by 45 basis points and our full year gross margins by 37 basis points. We will continue to monitor the government’s actions as it relates to future tariffs on import products.

I’ll now turn to our recently announced acquisition of A.H. Harris, which as Joe mentioned earlier, closed on March 5. We have always had great respect for the A.H. Harris team and their experienced group, as they share our passion for customer service and are known as strong concrete accessory distributors. With their 55 locations, this significant business is a perfect fit for HD Supply, as it increases our presence in key East Coast markets.

This acquisition will accelerate our customer service efforts in key restoration and construction markets from the Carolinas to northern New England. Financial profiles are very similar to our C&I White Cap business, and their fabrication, rental and waterproofing capabilities will leverage well across our existing network. We expect this transaction to be accretive in the first year and expect synergies in the first 18 months. We are very excited to welcome the more than 600 A.H. Harris associates to our HD Supply family.

In conclusion, we believe we finished 2017 with a tremendous momentum and our team is energized to deliver on a strong 2018. I look forward to any questions you may have at the end of the call and will now hand it over to Evan.

Evan Levitt

Thank you, John, and good morning, everyone. On page six, we highlight areas of recent investor focus and share with you our latest perspective on these topics.

First is corporate tax reform. As a result of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we have recorded a non-cash charge to our tax provision of approximately $72 million. This charge reduces the value of our net deferred tax assets, primarily our net operating loss carry forwards, to reflect that they will now shield future income from federal tax at a 21% rate instead of a 35% rate. Our net operating loss carry-forwards will still shield the same amount of future income from tax.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, we have approximately $790 million of gross federal net operating loss carry-forwards, which are available to offset future taxable income. We expect this federal net operating loss carry forwards to reduce the amount of tax we would ordinarily pay through the middle of 2019. Our future expected GAAP tax rate, previously estimated at 38% to 39% is now estimated at 25% to 26%, as a result of the recent change in tax law.

Next is Rebar pricing. As John addressed this in his comments, I’ll move on and leave this open for the question-and-answer session.

Winter weather: As we’ve stated in the past, weather can have a significant impact on our results, as unusually cold and wintery weather can impact outdoor construction activities and our ability to safely deliver products. As a result, the fourth quarter of the year is always are most difficult to forecast. When we provide guidance for the fourth quarter, we assume a normal amount of winter weather across the country while we obviously don’t know when or where it will occur.

This year, we saw an unusually cold January with significant snow and ice across much of the eastern half of the country including the southeast, which does not normally see a significant amount of winter weather. Our January sales reflect the winter weather impact as we had distribution centers and branches closed for several days throughout the southeast. Despite the winter weather, we were pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and with our preliminary sales results in the month of February, the first month of our fiscal 2018 first quarter.

Share repurchases: On August 8th, we completed our initial $500 million share repurchase authorization, purchasing approximately 15.9 million shares at an average price of $31.37. On August 29th, we announced that our Board of Directors authorized a further share repurchase of up to an additional $500 million of HD Supply’s shares. Similar to the initial share repurchase, we are executing additional share repurchase through open market transactions under 10b5-1 plan. Through March 12, 2018, under the second repurchase authorization, we have purchased approximately 1.6 million shares at an average price of $35.62 for a total of $55 million. We have approximately $445 million remaining on our existing share repurchase authorization.

The competitive environment: The competitive environment in which we operate remains intense. We have clarity of understanding of our customer needs to find execution strategies to improve and evolve the customer experience, and we’ll focus on what we can control to extend our differentiation.

Now turning to page seven, I’ll cover our fourth quarter results. We delivered sales of $1,183 million, an increase of $98 million or 9% over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Gross profit increased $37 million or 8.6% to $468 million. Gross margin was 39.6%, a 10 basis-point decline over the fourth quarter of 2016. Our Construction and Industrial businesses gross margin declined 70 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 2016. As John discussed previously, 45 basis points of the decline was due to increasing Rebar input costs and an inability to pass all of the increase onto customers due to the competitive environment. The remaining 25 basis points decline in gross margins at Construction and Industrial is due to the mix of projects we served and the products we sold. Our Facilities Maintenance gross margins are up 40 basis points on a year-over-year basis from the fourth quarter of 2016, reflecting strong category management performance.

Our selling, general and administrative costs were up $11 million or 3.5% over the fourth quarter of 2016. As a percentage of sales, SG&A costs were 27.6%, a decrease of 140 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2016. The favorable SG&A performance was aided by the non-recurrence of around $6 million of supply chain costs incurred in 2016 and good cost control discipline, partially offset by $2 million of accelerated investments in our Facilities Maintenance business.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $152 million, up $30 million or 24.6%.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter was $91 million, up $44 million or 93.6%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016. This represents adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.49, compared to $0.23 in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase in adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share reflects the improvement in EBITDA and the reduction in our interest expense from the improvements in our capital structure following the sale of our Waterworks business. There were approximately 186 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Before I discuss the performance of our individual businesses, I’d like to point out that we have modified the reporting of our business units. We are now allocating 100% of the cost of our corporate function to our businesses based on the estimated actual usage of corporate services. As we restructure our corporate function to reduce cost, we are sharing more resources across our corporate functions and the businesses, making it increasingly difficult to characterize the function as corporate or business unit. The allocation of all of our corporate costs to our business better reflects the way we are managing our business going forward and make each of our business units more comparable to their peers.

In order to aid historical comparisons, in our press release, we have provided the revised quarterly business unit adjusted EBITDA for the last three years, reflecting the full allocation of corporate costs. I want to empathize; there is no change to our historically reported consolidated financial results.

I will now discuss the performance of our individual business units in more detail, starting on page eight.

Revenue for our Facilities Maintenance business was $642 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, up $22 million or 3.5% from the fourth quarter of 2016. For fiscal year 2017, revenue from Facilities Maintenance was $2,847 million, up $85 million or 3.1%. We estimate that the MRO market grew approximately 100 to 200 basis points in the fourth quarter and the full-year of 2017. Facilities Maintenance’s adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $102 million, up $14 million or 15.9%. This improvement in EBITDA is benefited by the non-recurrence of $6 million of supply chain costs, partially offset by $2 million of accelerated investment. For the full-year of fiscal 2017, adjusted EBITDA was $499 million, up $17 million or 3.5%.

Revenue for our Construction and Industrial business was $542 million during the fourth quarter of 2017, up $76 million or 16.3%. For fiscal year 2017, revenue for Construction and Industrial was $2,279 million, up $216 million or 10.5%. We estimate the market was up approximately 400 to 500 basis points for the quarter and approximately 400 basis points for the year. We estimate Construction and Industrial grew approximately 1,100 basis points in excess of the market for the fourth quarter and 600 basis points for the full-year of 2017. Construction and Industrial’s adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $50 million, up $16 million or 47.1%. For the full-year, adjusted EBITDA was $232 million, up $34 million or 17.2%.

Now turning to page nine. As of the end of the fourth quarter 2017, our federal gross net operating loss carry-forwards approximate $790 million. On a tax affected basis at a 21% federal tax rate, our federal and state net operating loss carry-forwards are approximately $250 million, representing the majority of our net deferred tax assets. We expect these net operating loss carry-forwards to continue to reduce the amount of cash taxes we pay going forward through the middle of 2019. During the fiscal year 2017, we paid cash taxes of approximately $29 million, primarily associated with Canadian taxes, U.S. state taxes and federal AMT, including $13 million associated with the sale of Waterworks. We estimate that we will pay cash taxes of approximately $2 million to $4 million in the first quarter of 2018 and $11 million to $13 million during the fiscal 2018.

Reflecting the benefit of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we expect our GAAP tax rate to be around 25% to 26% in fiscal 2018.We will see the majority of the cash flow benefit of the reduction in corporate tax rates when we become a regular taxpayer during the 2019 fiscal year. However, we have lowered our 2018 cash tax estimates by approximately $11 million as a result of the elimination of the corporate alternative minimum tax as part of the new tax law.

During fiscal 2017, we generated $408 million of free cash flow. As Joe previously laid out, we expect to deploy our free cash flow in the most attractive return opportunities available. These include organic investments in the business, opportunistic tuck-in acquisitions and return of cash to shareholders currently through our share repurchase authorization. 2017 is a good example of our cash allocation priorities. In 2017, we repurchased shares worth $541 million and signed a definitive agreement to acquire A.H. Harris for $380 million. We believe both the share repurchases and the A.H. Harris acquisition will generate a strong shareholder return. We invested $29 million in capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $94 million or approximately 1.8% of sales for the full-year of fiscal 2017. We estimate our ongoing annual capital expenditure requirements to be approximately 1.8% to 2% of annual sales. As of the end of the fourth quarter, our net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage is 2.2 times or 2.6 times on a pro forma basis for the acquisition of A.H. Harris, which closed on March 5, 2018.

In fiscal 2017, we began a restructuring effort to reduce the cost profile of HD Supply and realigned talent following our divestiture of Waterworks. We incurred $6 million of restructuring charges, comprising primarily severance, relocation and related costs.

In total, we expect to incur 10 to $15 million under the plan and expect the plan to deliver a payback in approximately two years through a reduction in ongoing costs. We expect to complete the restructuring activities in the fall of 2018.

On page 10, we provide fourth quarter 2017 monthly sales trend performance as well as the 2016 comparable. In November 2017, we delivered sales of $372 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 9.8% versus November 2016. In December 2017, we delivered sales of $390 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 10.9% versus December 2016. In January 2018, we delivered sales of $421 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 6.8% versus January 2017. In both years, there were 18 selling days in November, 20 selling days in December and 23 selling days in January.

February 2018, the first month of our fiscal first quarter 2018 ended February 25th. So, we can provide our preliminary sales results. We will not comment on February results beyond sales. There were 20 selling days in both February 2018 and February 2017. February sales were approximately $391 million, which represents average daily sales growth of approximately 11.7% versus 2017; average daily sales growth versus prior year by business was approximately 17.3% for Construction and Industrial and approximately 7.1% for Facilities Maintenance.

In 2017, Facilities Maintenance held its national sales meeting in February. In 2018, we will hold our national sales meeting in March. During the week of the sales meeting, many of our sales professionals and operations leaders are participating in the conference. We estimate a negative impact during the week of the conference to be approximately 3 to $4 million. February 2018, benefitted from the change in conference timing while March 2018 will likely be unfavorably impacted by a similar amount.

On page 11, we continue to use our framework that includes end-market growth expectations in addition to our estimate of growth in excess market to illustrate our current perspective from the full year sales outlook. To inform our end-market perspectives, we look at various data points including customer, supplier, competitor and other publicly available data, and most importantly, our own field intelligence within our 15 priority districts.

We saw market sentiment improve throughout 2017 and we remain optimistic that our end-markets will continue to perform through 2018 at similar levels. Although we will continue to refine our view as the year progresses, our current views for 2018 are for residential construction to increase mid single digits; non-residential construction to increase low single digits to mid single digit; and the MRO market to remain stable, increasing 1 to 2%. These combined end-market estimates imply an approximate 2 to 3% end-market growth estimate for HD Supply’s end-market in 2018.

On page 12, we share our perspective for the full year of 2018. For the full year of 2018, we anticipate net sales to be in the range of $5,760 million and $5,910 million with the midpoint of the range translating into approximately 14% growth versus the full year of 2017. Our sales guide begins with our core growth of 300 basis points in excess of our 2 to 3% end-market growth estimate. To that, we add the estimated sales from our recent acquisition of A.H. Harris from the March 5th acquisition date through the end of the fiscal year. We believe A.H. Harris will contribute approximately $360 million of net sales to our fiscal year 2018 results. Our fiscal year 2018 contains 53 weeks. A 53rd week occurs within our fiscal calendar, once every five or six years. This additional week will be reflected in our fourth results and net of a holiday shift will add approximately $75 million to full year 2018 net sales. We anticipate the full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $815 million and $855 million with the midpoint of the range translating into approximately 14% growth versus full year 2017.

Our EBITDA guide begins with our core business growth in our 1.5 times operative leverage target. To that we have added the favorable comparison of the $7 million in non-recurring supply chain cost that we incurred during fiscal 2017. We then add the estimated contribution from our A.H. Harris acquisition from the date of acquisition through the end of the fiscal year. We believe A.H. Harris will contribute approximately $40 million of EBITDA to our fiscal year 2018 results. The 53rd week net of the holiday shift will add approximately $7 million to EBITDA.

Finally, we consider our previously announced accelerated investment spend in fiscal 2018 at an estimated $12 million. As always, seasonality, cyclicality and one time headwinds or tailwinds may result in a variation in performance on a quarterly basis. The resulting adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $2.99 and $3.21. Our adjusted net income per diluted share range assumes a fully diluted weighted average share count of approximately 186 million and does not contemplate additional share repurchases.

Our expectation for free cash flow for the full year of 2018 is around $500 million. This considers net working capital needs of approximately 18% of incremental sales and capital expenditures estimated at around 1.8 to 2% of annual sales. We expect to pay approximately 115 to $120 million in cash interest and approximately $11 million to $13 million in cash taxes.

On page 13, we share our perspective on our first quarter 2018 guidance. For our first quarter 2018, we anticipate net sales to be in the range of $1,325 million and $1,375 million; adjusted EBITDA in the range of $174 million and $184 million; and adjusted net income per diluted share in the range of $0.60 and $0.66. Our adjusted net income per diluted share range assumes a fully diluted weighted average share count of approximately 186 million and does not contemplate additional share repurchases. At the midpoint of the ranges, our first quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA translate into approximately 11% and 14% growth, respectively versus 2017.

The A.H. Harris acquisition closed on March 5th of 2018. Therefore, our guidance includes A.H. Harris from this date forward. A.H. Harris’s contribution to the first quarter is estimated at $50 million for net sales, $5 million for adjusted EBITDA, and $0.02 for adjusted net income per diluted share.

On page 14, we consolidate our outlook views. The left hand side of the page summarizes our first quarter 2018 outlook and the right hand side of the page summarizes our current full year 2018 observations. To summarize, we had a good finish to 2017 and we have strong momentum as we enter 2018.

I’d like to thank you for your continued interest in HD Supply and I would now like to turn the call over to the operator for our question-and-answer session.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question is from Ryan Merkel with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Ryan Merkel

So, first, I want to start with the outlook for 2018 as it relates to the core business because it was a little bit better than I was thinking. So, two questions. Can you confirm that Facilities Maintenance is back to a mid single digit grower for the full year? And then, second, how are you offsetting Rebar pressure to get to the core operating leverage of 1.5 for 2018?

Evan Levitt

Yes. So, first on the Facilities Maintenance question, Ryan. We’re very pleased with our progress at Facilities Maintenance. We had a good fourth quarter and certainly the month of February at a 7% sales growth is very encouraging. We do caution everyone that the 7% does reflect very favorable weather conditions that we had in February and it does reflect the shift in our national sales conference, as I shared in my prepared remarks. So, these are our expectations that Facilities Maintenance should be grown mid single digit as we enter the selling season here, which for us starts in the April timeframe, generally when the weather warms.

As far as your question on Construction and Industrial and offsetting the gross margin pressure from Rebar, you’re absolutely right. Gross margin will continue to be pressured by Rebar. It’s our job to offset that through category management in other areas to manage the Rebar exposure as best we can and to leverage our SG&A as we grow at a minimum 300 basis points in excess of markets. So, that’s our intent and that’s reflected in our guidance.

Ryan Merkel

Got it. And then, second question, the $12 million of accelerated investment in 018, should we still be thinking of that as front half loaded?

Evan Levitt

No, the $12 million investment, Ryan, I would estimate as roughly $3 million a quarter. We’re going to push through as fast as we can, but there is only so much we can do and absorb in any one quarter and do it effectively. So, for modeling purposes, I would assume $3 million a quarter.

Operator

And our next question is from Deane Dray with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Deane Dray

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Hey, since we have John on the line, I’d love to hear a little bit more about A. H. Harris, the attraction of the business, a bit more about what new supplier agreements relationships that might be brought in with this company, any kind of best practices, as you see looking forward into the integration?

John Stegeman

Yes. Sure. When you look at the Harris opportunity for our business, as I mentioned in my commentary, they are set up very similar to us in many respects. They are a -- definitely a very strong concrete and concrete accessory house, which is core to our business and our Construction and Industrial White Cap business. They have very little overlap with their 55 locations we have a little bit in four smaller markets that we will address. But quite honestly, the talent of their people fits our model very, very well. And we’re just very excited to be able have them on the team.

From a supplier perspective, they actually bring a little bit more credibility and opportunity for us, particularly on the waterproofing side of the business. Several years ago, they acquired a Kenseal business, which is one of the premier waterproofing companies across the United States. We’re going to be able to leverage that across our business and build on that strength with our other suppliers as you look at the concrete business. They also have some forming, ensuring opportunities for us that we can take advantage of as we grow that business down the balance of the East Coast and then across the West Coast. So, it could not fit our model better. They were very strong competitor of ours and we’re just very excited to have them on the team.

Deane Dray

That’s all good to hear. And then, a follow-up question for Joe. Is there -- you didn’t call this out in terms of it being disruptive. But often times when you go through an account reassignment going from the geographic, more targeted basis, there can be disruptions. And is that all behind us now or is there any sort of ripple effect into 2018?

Joe DeAngelo

No, I feel great about it. I think all the specific accounts, we’ve really worked hard to get that right. Jeff Howe did tremendous job over the last four months of getting at hand, [ph] and for the balance of the week I’ll be with that sales team. And I haven’t heard a peep about something being out of place. So, everybody is very focused on the accounts they own. Those are the accounts they get paid on. And I believe that is the absolute right way to run the business.

Deane Dray

Great. And just lastly, and this is not a question, just a comment for Evan. Just, I thought all the commentary about the guidance and the puts and takes on the week, on the conference, timing all that was really helpful and just pretty makes it easier for modeling purposes. So, we don’t often see companies give it with that degree of clarity. So, we appreciate it. Thank you.

Evan Levitt

Great. Thanks for the feedback, Deane.

Joe DeAngelo

Thanks Deane.

Operator

And our next question is from Joe Ritchie with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Joe Ritchie

Hey. Joe, maybe can we just start on this announcement regarding putting corporate in the segments. Clearly, you made this big acquisition in Harris in C&I, filled some gaps geographically and from a product standpoint. But, I’m just curious, are you guys signaling anything just from a strategic standpoint, fully burdening the segments with corporate?

Evan Levitt

Yes. Joe, we’re not trying to signal anything. We’re simply just trying to reflect how we’re running the business today. So, we previously had a corporate function that if you go back a few years was supporting 7 or 8 businesses. Today, it supports 2 businesses. And so, we’re doing a couple of things. One, we’re right-sizing that corporate functions to support our businesses better and we’re moving our support functions closer to the businesses and sharing resources. So for instance, our Chief Digital Officer that Joe mentioned, he’s got responsibility for e-commerce and marketing within our Facilities Maintenance business, but he’s also got responsibilities for some enterprise wide applications. So, whether to call that individual a facility maintenance associate or a corporate associate, you could go either way. So, rather than try to slice it that thin with all the folks that are supporting multiple businesses or functions, we determined the best approach is to fully allocate our corporate cost to our businesses. We only have two many businesses that at this point. And it does make our businesses more comparable than to their peers.

Joe DeAngelo

And look, closer to the field is always better.

Joe Ritchie

Got it. That’s fair enough. And maybe Evan just following up, I don’t think you specifically gave us a guidance for the Rebar impact. I think we were expecting something like 40 to 50 basis points on gross margins for C&I for 2018. Is that still a fair number, has that number ticked up at all?

Evan Levitt

Yes. So, for the last couple of quarters, Rebar has been impacting the Construction and Industrial business unfavorably by about that 40 to 50 basis points. I would expect that to continue at about that pace. Although, there is bit of uncertainty out there now with the President’s recent announcement on his intent to increase tariffs, not known what countries will be exempted and what countries will not yet.

Operator

Our next question is from David Manthey with Baird. Your line is open.

David Manthey

This question is also for John. Over the past year, I know you’ve had some big projects coming to completion. And you’ve also had some other big ones come on line. You mentioned previously a couple of large airports in the LA Football Stadium. When you look at C&I overall, approximately what percentage would you attribute to that type of large projects, just to give us an idea of how to scale that? And second, when you look at this quarter versus a year ago quarter, are you seeing the growth being driven by these large projects, or is it more day-to-day demand for small and medium size ones?

John Stegeman

Yes, David. It’s very difficult to be able to put a number on what we get out of a particular project, because it’s very contractor driven. So, there may be multiple subcontractors on a job where we get part of the big project, but we may lose another piece because of a relationship that goes somewhere else. So, very difficult for us to track that. Although, I’ll tell you, the majority of the product that we sell is delivered in perhaps the first stages of the job. Although we do deliver some product all the way to the very finish out part of the project. The majority of it goes as we’re putting in there concrete and all the accessories that go with that. Of course the safety products and things like that that we sell a lot of that are sold all throughout the job. And I think the Apple project is a very good example of that where we sold a lot of material on the front-end. And then we sold quite a bit as that project neared completion.

When you look at growth out there in the market, what I love about our business is it’s not only job driven, we have as I mentioned, a lot of customers that come in and pick up their emergency needs every day from our locations. And the importance of having locations in big markets where customers come in and they pick up stuff that they need that particular day where we deliver product that they need that particular day. So, we’ve got a good mix of that that helps with our margin quite a bit as well. And it makes the business very, very exciting every day.

David Manthey

Okay, thank you. And then, switching over to FM, the new catalog doesn’t have any prices in it. And there was a letter that went out talking about the dynamic pricing on the website and clearly the app now serves up customer-specific pricing. I’m wondering, Joe or Will, if you can discuss any metrics that would outline successes you’ve been having with this dynamic pricing initiative or anything else that you could share with us regarding that?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes. Look, I think the biggest success metric is what it has been with the gross margins and we’re very pleased with where our gross margins are for Facilities Maintenance. That’s an all-in category management execution. So, being able to get the right line [ph] logic, being able to price appropriately in the marketplace and then being able to get the right cost structure is an ongoing process. So, every day, in our building, we’ve got our suppliers coming through, we’re making sure we’re getting better and better, working with them to make sure that we deliver the absolute best product at a competitive price and we over deliver on the service. So, that’s the metric there. Are you getting the growth, and are you getting gross margin? And I believe we’re getting both. So, I feel really good about the catalog remains. What I really love is the fact that we can cover anybody however they want to deal with us. And what we find is that typically a customer uses two or three modes to be able to place an order with us and consult with us to get the right product. So, they are always getting the best full value by dealing with us versus someone else.

David Manthey

Okay. So, it’s safe to say that historically anyway when you had more constant pricing, you probably saw some slippage as it relates to sales or margin and now you’re really picking that up. What stage of the game are you at now? Are you -- is that fully implemented, is what we’re seeing today reflective of what we should see going forward or is there more of that impact fully yet to come?

Joe DeAngelo

It’s implemented. I mean category management is going to be a daily activity that makes us better every day. We’re also dealing in a very competitive environment. But, I think the thing to realize is the majority of the customers that we deal with were buying at a list price in the catalogue anyway. And so, we didn’t take anything away from those customers. They always had a call for price basically or a way of accessing their own personal price. So, it was a very fluid transition. And there are certain things that the catalogue does really well. I mean, it has basically real sizes. I mean, take a cartridge stem out of a faucet and you can layer right on top of the picture and it’s the actual size, you get the right one, I can’t do that digitally today.

So, there is effective use for everything. But, we feel really good about where we are and we’ll continue to evolve. And we’re clear there is effective use for everything. But, we feel really good about where we are and we’ll continue to evolve and we’re clearly at the leadership -- leader in the space. We’re getting the right information in the right hand, in the easiest process, so they can execute their project.

Evan Levitt

And David, our mobile app works really well with the catalog. So, as the customer is flipping to catalog, using it as a reference tool, they take out their phone and they can scan an item or a page in the catalog and it’ll pull up their contract pricing. So, the interplay between the two channels really gets us closer to the customer.

Operator

Our next question is from Robert Barry with Susquehanna. Your line is now open.

Robert Barry

I wanted to ask about the outgrowth in C&I. I mean, very impressive and accelerating; I think it’s gone from 3 points to 4 to 8 to 11, over the past four quarters. Could you just kind of dig in a little more into what’s driving that and how much room is there if any to even further accelerate it? And in particular, I think last quarter there was also some discussion of maybe trading some price for volume, if you could touch on that.

John Stegeman

I’ll talk about the growth first. Last year, if you look at our numbers, we had a lot of larger projects that were coming to a close and we found a gap and it started off our fiscal year a little bit slower from a sales perspective. And the diversity of projects that were involved in currently has really helped us find more opportunity to be able to grow. And we’ve got a very aggressive group of account managers out there that are very focused on building trusting relationships with contractors and they just continue to take market share as Evan indicated in the commentary.

So, we feel good about the projects that we have, the work that’s right in front of us, and we also feel honestly better about the opportunity as we scale as a company to be able to take market share with the capabilities that we have as a business.

Crossing multiple trades, 14 different trades in our business, the opportunities to grow in many of those trades is very, very strong. And certainly the combination of A.H. Harris and the Northeast will give us a platform very similar to the 40-year platform that we have on the West Coast. Our West Coast and Canadian operations right now are very, very busy. They’re continuing to grow. We are leveraging the concrete accessory business that we’ve developed here in the United States across our Canadian platform. There is still significant opportunity to be able to grow there from just their historical fastener business. So that’s the reason why Canada has been getting more involved in larger projects. It does come at the expense of some margin. But as Evan indicated it, with really strong sales growth and really strong expense management, we still can deliver very strong operating leverage as evidenced in the fourth quarter of the year. So, very excited about our opportunity.

Robert Barry

Got it. I guess, the follow-up is on the margin there. I mean, if there is -- I know it’s early days, but if there is a similar size headwind from tariffs in 2018 versus in 2017, I mean, should the right rate base be to assume that you will just see that gross margin or do you think given the growth is so strong there that maybe there is some better opportunity to kind of stand firmer and can get some price?

John Stegeman

I honestly feel with the amount of distraction that’s out there in the market today, we may have a better opportunity because it is so dramatic to capture more price increase with customers out there. But having said that, it’s controlled by competition. And we don’t control what our competitors do, how they buy their steel product and what quantities they buy it. So, the competitive dynamics are very, very strong. So, we will do our job as in our niche, which is smaller sized Rebar orders, to be able to generate the proper margin. But, I think with the amount of turmoil that’s been created by the President’s announcement and then also major steel mills announcing yesterday that they were increasing costs even further, it may provide a process opportunity for our business to capture more margin.

Operator

Our next question is from Ryan Cieslak with Northcoast Research. Your line is now open.

Ryan Cieslak

Thanks. Good morning. My first question is for Joe, thinking about the upcoming spring and summer selling season. I’d just be curious to get your view on some of the recent changes you’ve made at the sales force within FM with regard to compensation structure. Should we be thinking about that ultimately as an opportunity going into this selling season, or is it maybe too soon still to really maybe season the benefits from that this year, maybe we should anticipate that more of a next year event?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes. Look, I think it’s an opportunity, we need to see the empirical evidence on it. We’ll spend enormous amount of time feeing up our sales team to win out there, and we’re fully focused on it. Let’s get into the season, and if we’re [indiscernible], we’ll hit it this year; if we need to adjust, we’ll hit it next year. But, all in all, we’re committed to make sure that we’re delivering that mid-single digit execution that really makes this business a spectacular business and the leader in this space.

Evan Levitt

And then, it is a dynamic process. We’re always iterating as we go making adjustments to account assignments as necessary and reflecting that in compensation and incentive. You’ll continue to see us refine them out.

Ryan Cieslak

Okay, great. And then, just to sort of follow up on that question, in terms of the rental -- the multi-family rental market today, certainly some of the data points, maybe less positive rental rate growth, slowing a little bit, vacancy rates, what have you. What are you guys seeing specifically in your core markets? Is there anything out there that concerns you or are you thinking about it differently or maybe what some of the puts and takes right now in your core rental markets.

John Stegeman

Yes. The renovation market is one that’s customer specific in terms of the amount of investments and the age of property [ph] that they’re dealing with. But we see a very positive relative to the larger customers. Clearly, they need to know they need to have an ongoing process for refreshing the space and they need to work with a qualified partner to be able to do that. So, I feel good about it. And like we reported, it’s growing faster than our normal sales, our MRO sales at the moment and that’s where it should be. So, I don’t see any indications that that’s going to change over the next year or to 18 months.

Ryan Cieslak

Okay, great. And then, just Evan, I’m not sure if you said this or not, but how do we think about maybe some of the corporate cost savings into the guidance that you laid out? What are you assuming there in terms of this maybe the year-over-year benefit? Thanks.

Evan Levitt

Yes. No problem. So, the restructuring that we talked about, we’re expecting $10 million to $15 million of total restructuring cost and we expect to recover that within two years. So, we’re talking about $5 million to $8 million of annual savings from the restructuring efforts that across the corporate office; and as I indicated, restructuring, so folks are now working more closely with the business and more integrated in each of our businesses.

Operator

And our next question is from Keith Hughes with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Keith Hughes

Thank you. Question for John. Since corporate tax reform has come in, John, are you starting to see any kind of uptick in quotation activity, anything like that, just kind of reinvestment back into nonresidential construction by businesses or other entities?

John Stegeman

Yes. We believe the nonresidential construction market is very productive right now and we see strong demand in new projects across the country. But, I think it’s too early to determine any impact on incentives with the new tax law.

Evan Levitt

Yes. Keith, folks will start seeing additional cash in their pocket from the new tax law, beginning in April and when the first quarter payments are due, and hopefully, those first quarter payments are lower than they otherwise would be. Obviously, as I think you’re alluding to, there are incentives in the tax law to accelerate deductibility of certain investments. And as John said, we’ll see how that plays out over the course of the next year, but we’re certainly hopeful that does have a positive impact.

Keith Hughes

And just real quick within C&I, what was the impact of Rebar inflation on revenue? How many points of the revenue growth with Rebar inflation?

John Stegeman

We grew our sales 7.2% in Rebar last year and our gross profit was reduced by $4 million. So, you can play with that math. And it plays into a lot of -- it depends on how we buy and when we bought. But inflation was -- it added -- we’re thinking it added about 11 -- it was around 11% is the number that we think it impacted our business by.

Keith Hughes

And that’s for the full-year. Is that right?

John Stegeman

That’s for the full-year.

Operator

And I’m showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to Joe DeAngelo for any further remarks.

Joe DeAngelo

Great. Well, thank you for your questions. 2017 was a great year for the team. And I’m confident that we’re entering the 2018 selling season from a position of strength. As I mentioned before, in April, we move into our new leadership development building in Atlanta. And I’m pleased to announce that we’ll be inviting you to join us there on June 21, 2018 to attend our first Investor Day, where our extended leadership team will share additional insight into our businesses. In summary, on page 16, the team’s performance strengthened throughout 2017. And I believe that we have the best team in the industry, relentlessly focused on extending our momentum throughout 2018 to continue to deliver first-class service to our customers and value creation to our investors. Thank you.

