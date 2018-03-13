Should REITs Have A Significant Place In Your Asset Allocation?

I also discuss Store, the REIT Buffett bought 10% of at a sweetheart price, and whether at the right price it might be the surest bet.

REITs often are overweighted in passive portfolios, especially the 20% (now 15%) in the Swensen portfolio: should they be?

These opinions are those of a generalist, although I talk about a substantial REIT allocation in 2015-16 which overshot my valuation targets and thus became a trade.

A reader's message asking my view of REITs as a part of portfolio allocation touched upon my own recent thinking, so I promised to respond by an article.

This article is written in response to a question sent by a reader after reading several of my recent articles. He specifically mentioned retirement investing, and I think that may be the area where the question most directly applies. I'll present the question in his own words:

"I want to ask you about something that was not directly mentioned or discussed in any of the articles - but seems like a timely subject (given their currently relatively depressed prices and possibly attractive yields).

"Do you personally believe that carefully chosen high quality REIT's should be a small to moderate part of a conservative retiree's portfolio allocation?

For the sake of simplicity I'll say between 5% and 8% of an overall retiree portfolio allocation - though feel free to change these %'s if necessary in your response.

"To me this is a tricky subject and I'm very interested in hearing your thoughts. Obviously - on a relative basis they are just about the only cheap sector (besides energy and MLP's) in the market. Of course when I thought MLP's became cheap in early 2015 (they had experienced a 20% correction by early 2015) and I did a little buying - they then went on to drop an additional 25% to 30% and many went on to cut their distributions.

"It's certainly possible that REITs will be cheaper 12 months from now due to 1) continued rate rises 2) an overall broad downturn in stock prices.

I agree with your thesis of maintaining a high cash level at this time.

My specific question to you is less about your specific current recommendation on buying REITs - and more about whether you personally believe in owning REITs in a small to moderate allocation as an asset class for a retiree (of course feel free to comment on both issues)." He mentions the fact that a high percentage of REITs cut their dividends during the 2007-2009 crisis. His conclusion: "It's pretty tricky to know whether it's a good idea to add some REIT exposure at this time."

That's a pretty darn good question. I responded that tricky is exactly my word for it, and that I was moved to reply more fully with an article. Part of my motivation was that I had already started thinking about REITs, and his message pulled my scattered thoughts together into a specific question. Let me have a go at it.

This Will Be A Generalist's Opinion

It is important for me to say that I am not an expert on REITs. When I mentioned this, the commenter replied that not being a specialist might make my view all the more valuable. I can follow the reasoning - I do know something of market allocation - but I feel it is an important disclaimer. I'll be talking about REITs from the outside in. There are many writers on this site who can talk about them better than I can from the inside out.

I have known about REITs and understood how they work since the early 1990s when the major way of owning them was the REIT fund run by specialists and enthusiastic evangelists Cohen and Steers. I owned a bit of that fund for a few years. I understood the pass-through nature of REITs and its positive tax implications, and I understood the argument that they have provided stock-like returns with less volatility. REITs also should reduce overall portfolio risk as does any vehicle not closely correlated to stocks or other parts of the portfolio. Historically REITs have met both these criteria over the long term.

I had never owned individual REITs before 2015, and then bought and held a cluster of them for a little over a year. I bought them a few months later than my commenter did. It was to some degree luck. I bought REITs for the same reason I usually buy things, because at the time they seemed one of the cheapest parts of the market. I had been thinking about it for a while, noticing that they were getting cheaper relative to the market, and by the time I pulled the trigger, July and August of 2015, I just woke up and said to myself, my goodness, these things are really cheap!

My process in choosing REITs involved reading articles by other writers on Seeking Alpha. I began of course with Brad Thomas, who seems to be the go-to guy, but I also noticed Dane Bowler and George Schneider. For a while I read any article that popped up on REITs along with past articles by the author. That was about it. I also looked at the Vanguard REIT fund. It provided cheap diversification, but its numbers on yield didn't look as good as some individual REITs. With the help of my fellow writers on SA, I thought I could do better. I settled on Realty Income (O), W.P Carey (WPC), Omega Healthcare (OHI), and Ventas (VTR).

Why REITs Were Cheap In 2015 And Why I Got Out

What had made the REITs cheap in the middle of 2015 was a "Fed scare". They had fallen pretty precipitously over the first half of the year. Skeptics about the REIT sector pointed out, accurately I think, that rising rates affect REITs negatively in two ways.

The first is that while they differ in many ways from bonds, the fact that they are driven by the yield they offer puts them in direct competition for investor dollars with the yield offered by safe Treasuries. The second reason is that higher interest rates increase the cost of capital and make the means necessary for growth more expensive.

This is true whether capital is raised by debt or by dilutive sale of shares. This leads to a vicious circle involving the need to raise capital at a time of falling share valuation. I had learned about this in the 1970s from watching (and owning) utilities, which share this double exposure to rate risk.

The key part of my calculation when buying REITs in 2015 was my opinion that the market was way ahead of the story on interest rate risk. The first rate increase seemed like a big deal after six years. Economic growth and inflation were still turgid, and rates were so low that it would take several raises before the double whammy of rising rates started to make a difference. I expected the market to eventually come around to that view, and it did.

There is, of course, a point where the level of interest rates begins to make a difference. One question about rates at this moment is whether we are approaching that point. The market seems to think so.

I can't honestly say how long I expected to hold my REIT position. I do prefer to own things I can hold for five or six years, and it crossed my mind that REITs might serve as part of my long term asset allocation, especially as held in tax-advantaged accounts, where I held about half of them.

Whatever I initially planned, the REITs I owned shot up much faster than I had expected. The market fell back in love with them, and by July of 2016 instead of selling at what I considered a 30-40% discount they were selling at something like a 30-40% premium. I felt that they had overshot fair value to an extent that I needed to sell, starting with the ones in tax-advantaged accounts and moving quickly to the ones in taxable accounts.

What I did was a 100% flip over less than a month out of REITs and into the major banks, which had replaced them as the cheapest area of the market. I wrote about this decision in real time in this article.

Permanent Passive Portfolios And David Swensen

Many permanent passive portfolios - "lazy portfolios," as they are often and somewhat unfairly characterized - include a substantial allocation to diversified REIT holdings. This article provides a few to have a look at. I suggest having a look at all the portfolios to get a sense of how a variety of asset allocators look at the REIT sector. For my purposes here I am going to talk about the Swensen portfolio which contains the highest percentage of REITs in an overall portfolio.

David Swensen is the legendary manager of the Yale endowment whose long term results make him a superstar in institutional management. You may have seen his name in the news lately for getting into it with the undergraduate newspaper over protests of his holdings by financially savvy and ethically pristine undergraduates (if you read any suspicion of irony into my description of Yale undergraduates, your suspicion is well founded). If I express a quibble or two with Swensen's model, it will have nothing to do with the views of 19-year-old Yalies.

Although the Swensen portfolio comes up in the above-linked article, I am going to write it out. This was the portfolio as recommended for individual investors in his 2005 book. Note that all sectors can be owned through low cost Vanguard funds:

30% Total Domestic Market (US)

15% Total World Ex-US

5% Emerging Markets

15% Intermediate Term Treasury Bonds (US)

15% Intermediate Term Treasury TIPS (US)

20% REITs (US)

Note that in March 2009 Swensen revised the list slightly (but significantly) reducing the REIT allocation to 15% while raising the Emerging Markets allocation to 10%.

The total equity percentage was 50%, rising to 55% in 2009. Bonds are 30% with an overweight to TIPS. REITs seem to occupy the same place in this portfolio that alternative investments have had in the Yale portfolio. Much of Swensen's success came from successful private investments, real estate, and land.

Let's start by laying out a few quibbles. To start with, Swensen is very overweight REITs - about 6 times the market weight by the 2005 model, 5 times the market weight by the reduced 2009 model. REITs were made part of the S&P 500 in 2001 and at the end of 2016 comprised 3.72% of the index, a percentage undoubtedly reduced at this point as the S&P has increased sharply while REITs have dragged. Don't worry about that for the moment.

The question is: do you want to be as overweight REITs as Swensen suggests? One thing to bear in mind is that, as Yogi Berra might have put it, if everybody did that, they couldn't. If any large number of investors tried to put 15% of their assets into REIT funds or stocks, the group would be hotter than Amazon (AMZN) and quickly become wildly overpriced. There just aren't enough to go around.

Note also that by owning the S&P 500 you are already equal weight of REITs in your stock allocation. But wait, you say, REITs are "alternative investments."

Well, they are and they aren't. When you own real estate or land, as Swensen does at the Yale portfolio, you own something you can actually put your hands or feet on. It's like the little piece of pine tree land in South Carolina that fell my way. It doesn't reprice - except for someone proposing to buy it every year or two. What it does is produce income by sale of hunting rights, trimming, and ultimate harvest. There are of course expenses to replant. I don't worry about land prices and don't think of selling it. That's what it is to own land or real property.

REITs are publicly traded companies which reprice constantly. They are just like stocks. They are, in fact, stocks. They just involve making money by operating in the area of a particular asset. Because of the nature of that asset, they are not highly correlated to the rest of the market - except when they are. It's not an accident that Swensen moved his 5% reduction of REITs to Emerging Markets. Emerging Markets also are not highly correlated to developed markets - except when they are, and with higher beta.

I should also mention that REITs are tax efficient in that they are not double taxed because they pass income directly to owners. I suspect that market prices fully factor in this advantage. They may or may not have factored in the improvement of tax treatment of pass-through income in the new tax law.

What have REITs done for investors in the way of non-correlation? Studies taking a long view (longer than the modern REIT period beginning around 1990), REIT-type assets have produced a return about the same as the S&P 500 with less short term variance. You can Google return comparisons, and many studies come up with more or less the same result.

I take those studies with something like a grain of salt. The industry has evolved, and studies going back more than 25 years probably don't measure a well-defined asset class similar to the current one. But what have REITs done for us lately in terms of being non-correlated?

REITs were wonderful things to own between 2000 and 2006. The tech sector and its dot-com sub-sector fell to pieces, along with fellow-traveling large cap blue chips. REITs rallied persistently. Score one for REITS.

In the 2007-2009 disaster, however, REITs were full participants on the downside. There are two good reasons. REITs were close to the main cause of that economic blow-up, which was a debt and real property phenomenon. Also, the recession of 2007-2009 was much longer and deeper than the one which began in 2000, thus damaging to many areas of property owned by REITs.

What about the last 9 years since the 2009 bottom? REITs have that moment, 2015-2016, when I was lucky to own them, but they have dragged behind the soaring stock market. If details interest you, they are available in abundance in the above link to passive portfolios.

You could argue, of course, that REITs did exactly what they were expected to do. Forget the idiosyncratic description of the three distinct periods since 2000. Look at the big picture. They outperformed very meaningfully in one major crisis. They participated fully in one major crash. And they were a drag in a strong bull market. If you back away from the idiosyncratic moments, you could argue that REITs did more or less what they were supposed to do.

It is sort of interesting that Swensen dropped his suggested REIT allocation in March of 2009. He was catching a lot of flak at that point about his love of REITs, which had crumbled along with the rest of the market.

Another detail to consider. REITs like many sensible groups had trailed the market in the last years of the 1990s during the build up toward the dot.com crash. The NASDAQ peaked and REITs bottomed within a week or two in the spring of 2000 - almost perfect negative correlation. If you are thinking of REITs as a way to dampen risk, that is encouraging - especially if you feel able to spot the general area of a top for the higher-flying parts of the market.

Nevertheless, with all due respect, I think Swensen's REIT allocation is too high. It's too much given the added risks he may have acknowledged when cutting 20% to 15%. I would be more comfortable adding 3-5% to the 3.72% you already own if you have a position in the S&P 500. For income investors (as opposed to those who mainly want uncorrelated returns), I suggest buying a few carefully considered individual REITs after careful due diligence and perhaps with the help of REIT specialists on this site.

Random Thoughts On That Of Which No One Dare Speak

There's just that one other thing - that thing of which it is very difficult to get an estimate. Many of the most popularly followed REITs are very much involved in discretionary retail. Even those that are not involved directly may be involved in some indirect ways, as a surplus supply of available real property might have repercussions for broader areas of the sector. To get a better handle on this, you should probably read a number of writers on this site, including those who are more negative on REITs, like Adam Aloisi.

I go back to a time before malls. I grew up shopping within three blocks of the center of Clinton, South Carolina. On trips home from college I noticed that the center of town was emptying out and shopping had moved to an area which used to have only a single hamburger drive-in. Nobody saw that coming. Will the same thing happen to malls?

I don't know. Maybe yes, maybe no. One thing to bear in mind is that retail is an industry which gets radically reinvented periodically, beginning as far back as the Sears catalog in the 19th century (shed no tears for Sears, it beat the odds for longevity). I noticed that Brad Thomas, our SA REIT expert, has this article out in Forbes addressing the problems that come with loss of an anchor store.

As for Brad's favorite, Realty Income, I bought it around 45 back in 2015, thinking it was a pretty good bargain, and sold it in the 60s. Will it be a bargain again around 45, or even its current price around 50? Brad thinks so. I'm not sure.

The one thing I have modified my view on is health REITs. I believed in the macro story about the aging population - no doubt about that. I think I bought Omega because it looked cheap, but maybe too because the facility on its website happened to be the actual place where my mother spent her last decade before dying at 97. There were ups and downs with the staff, but I was always happy when visiting her there. I made money on Omega, but it was the least profitable of the four REITs I bought.

The trouble with Omega, and apparently with other health care REITs, is that turmoil in the industry creates risks that seem to come out of nowhere. Or maybe it's just the umpteenth example of the need to be cautious about overinterpreting the impact of macro trends.

A REIT That Comes With Certified Due Diligence

Store (STOR).

Store isn't like other REITs with mall exposure (famous last words). It has a great management, a long history, and a business model which reduces some of the mall risk by operating in niche areas with carefully chosen clients.

I have thought about it at least once a week since Buffett (or one of his boys) bought it. The reader who prompted this article also asked about it:

"Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) purchased around 11% of Store Capital (STOR) this past May (it's a triple net lease REIT). Obviously - this means someone at BRK likes certain REITs and STOR's current 5.17% yield (with a low payout ratio)."

I have a fair amount of confidence in the Berkshire people, in part because they have enough in the way of retail operations among their wholly owned subsidiaries that they should have some clarity in their forecasts about the future of specific NNN REITs.

That being said, I haven't bought any. I don't expect to get it at Buffett's private placement price ($20.25), because that price reflects the convenience of raising a lot of capital that came with the help of Buffett's name. On the other hand, Buffett calculates price very carefully, and for a relatively slow-growing company like a REIT, I'm not prepared to pay up 25% from Buffett's price. At 10%, maybe.

Conclusion

My reader concluded his question this way:

"One final point. Given potential interest rate risk, overall stock market risk (high overall prices on S+P, etc.) and potential physical brick and mortar risk due to the internet - one could theoretically argue that the potential investment headwinds facing REITs are cloudier today than they were in 2007 - 2009."

To which I say: yes. "Yes" is the irritating answer I sometimes give among family and friends when asked an either/or question to which I don't have the answer. I like to be measured and balanced when analyzing a stock and market sector, but I have strong preference for coming down with a decisive and actionable conclusion. In this case I can't. All I can do is lay out a few of the issues.

Here's the most I can say: I don't rule out a REIT allocation in the future, but it won't be as substantial as Swensen's 15% of portfolio, or even as large as the position I took in 2015.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.