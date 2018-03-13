HIVE Blockchain: Undervalued Pure-Play Crypto Mining Stock

HIVE Blockchain (OTCPK:HVBTF) is the first publicly traded company whose operations are solely devoted to cryptocurrency mining. HIVE was formed as the culmination of a partnership between Genesis Mining, the world's largest cloud bitcoin mining company, and the Fiore Group. HIVE Blockchain Technologies owns two cash flow positive GPU (graphics processing unit) mining farms and is in the process of building out three more in Sweden. The company is based in Vancouver, BC and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX.V: HIVE) and OTC under the ticker HVBTF.

HIVE Blockchain gives investors pure exposure to owning their own Bitcoin mining rigs without having to build and store the mining rigs. HIVE caught my eye because it is the first and only publicly traded company that provides investors pure exposure to cryptocurrency mining.

GPU

A GPU is a "graphics processing unit" For more information on how GPUs work, feel free to look around on Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) website. According to Nvidia,

"GPU-accelerated computing offloads compute-intensive portions of the application to the GPU, while the remainder of the code still runs on the CPU. From a user's perspective, applications simply run much faster."

GPUs are often used for gaming because gamers need maximum speed and efficiency for video and graphics performance. GPUs enable cryptocurrency miners to solve hashing algorithms faster to unlock coins. One key point to this investment thesis is that GPUs often have significant resale value (as long as they're not too old). For instance, if cryptocurrency mining became unprofitable, miners could sell their GPUs to gamers. This offloads some of the risk of mining for investors. In addition, most new Nvidia GPUs have three-year warranties to offset another portion of investment risk. Even after a 50% drop across the crypto market, HIVE's projected three-year IRR on its GPU mining farms (after all expenses) is still about 80%. If the market tanks, HIVE could potentially resell its GPU inventory to gamers for at least 80% of the purchase value (sometimes greater than 100%), and they are also covered by the warranty if the cards fail.

Income Statement

About 70% of HIVE's build-out plans are complete, and 100% of the 24.2 MW facilities will be deployed by April. The extra 20 megawatts of ASIC mining is not projected to be completed until September. Once construction of the ASIC facility is complete, HIVE's annualized run rate revenue is projected to be about $152 million. Below is a projected income statement for HIVE Blockchain for the next 12 months.

Top-Line Revenue

Based on the latest quarterly results, HIVE's management has projected an annualized revenue run rate of $150 million. In January (when the price of Ethereum was ~$1,300), management projected full-year gross margins of about $200 million. Since January, the price of Ethereum has fallen by roughly 45%, and I project HIVE's gross margins will shrink by 36%. Because multiple currencies are being mined (HIVE is currently mining Ethereum, ZCash, Dash, Monero, and will mine Bitcoin once ASIC miners are online), and some mining pools are more efficient than others, the profitability of miners does not always fluctuate in exact correlation with the market, though they will usually be roughly correlated. For instance, HIVE has seen about a 33% decline in profitability since January even though the overall market cap for cryptocurrencies has declined by over 50% since its peak in mid-January. For top-line revenue numbers, I calculated how much cryptocurrency HIVE mines per graphics card (GPU) per day. In January, HIVE's revenues totaled about $3 per card per day. HIVE is now realizing revenues of about $1.85-2 per card per day. For HIVE's model and to be conservative, I assumed it was mining about $1.85 per GPU per day.

Power Consumption

The biggest expense for any cryptocurrency miner is power. For example, typical GPU models like an NVIDIA 1070 graphics card typically requires about 150 watts to run. Industrial electricity rates in Sweden and Iceland are between 0.07 and 0.12 cents per kilowatt hour. In this analysis, I assumed it cost HIVE 11 cents per kilowatt hour. Sweden and Iceland are two of the most desirable countries for crypto miners because they have fast internet connections, cool climates, and cheap power. In their latest quarterly report, HIVE reported it will have 24.2 megawatts (MW) of capacity by next month. (1MW = 1 million watts) HIVE's projected annual mining margin is projected to be $91 million on 24.2 MW of mining capacity. By September 2018, HIVE has plans to complete construction on an ASIC miner facility in Sweden that will just mine Bitcoin and will increase the company's total mining capacity and annual gross margins to 44.2MW and $153 million, respectively. Energy consumption is by far the biggest cost for cryptocurrency miners. The only real competitive advantage that any miner can sustain are mining at lower costs than the competition. Sweden and Iceland have some of the lowest industrial electricity rates in the world, so HIVE should have a cost advantage compared to its peers if it can execute on its development strategy.

For the next six months, HIVE's mining farms will be using 24-44 million watts. Based on its electricity costs and watts needed to run an average GPU, it's likely HIVE will be running roughly 160,000 GPUs by April or May and another 20 million watts worth of ASIC miners by late 2018. Over the next year, HIVE's mining rigs will probably be utilizing something like 22-40 million kilowatt hours. As previously mentioned, industrial electricity rates in Sweden and Iceland range between 6 and 12 cents per kilowatt hour. Thus, it is probable that HIVE will be spending about $2.4 million per month for the next six months just on electricity. Starting in September (once the ASIC mining facility is built), that number is likely to jump to something like $4.39 million. I project HIVE Blockchain will produce roughly 73% sustainable gross margins. After rent, insurance, and other fixed costs, it is likely that HIVE will produce close to 50% net margins. For the next 12 months, I project HIVE will produce about $152 million in total revenue, $112 million in gross margin, and about $56 million in net earnings (~$0.19 per share). Based on Hive's closing price on March 8, 2018, that only implies ~6x forward earnings.

Rents

To estimate HIVE's rent, I calculated the estimated purchase prices of each facility and then estimated the total square footage needed to house nearly 300,000 GPUs worth of mining equipment. For instance, HIVE will have invested roughly $150 million USD in its five mining facilities by the time it has finished building the ASIC miner facility in Sweden. Based on my experience, with a privately held mining company I am an investor in, it would take at least one million square feet worth of warehouse space to accommodate that much mining equipment. That means it will cost HIVE about $150 per square foot to build out all five mines. Average rents in Sweden are roughly 7,000 euros per square meter, or ~$800 per square foot. Commercial properties are typically depreciated on a 39-year schedule so 800 divided by 468 months equals ~$1.71/sqft. Thus, if HIVE has 1 million square feet in warehouse space, it will cost them about $1.71 million per month in rent on average for the next 12 months.

Insurance, Selling, G&A, Taxes, Other Expenses

Based on prevailing market rates, it's safe to guess that HIVE's annual insurance premium for the next 12 months will be something like $600 to $900k. I budgeted 10-12% of revenues for other expenses like business development, payroll, maintenance costs, research and development, etc. The best thing about the crypto mining business is its efficiency. Most of the rigs can be monitored and fixed remotely. Mining rigs with five to six NVIDIA GTX 1070's can be built in about two hours. Hive's payroll would probably need to range between $200k and $500k per month to build out a farm the size of HIVE depending on hourly wages. HIVE could have capacity for 50,000 to 55,000 mining rigs once all the warehouses and builds are completed. Assuming it took two hours to build each rig, Hive would need to hire roughly 50 full-time workers to finish the required builds in a year. Finally, the corporate tax rate in Canada is 28% after an abatement of 10%.

Balance Sheet

HIVE has about $0.51 per share in cash, cash deposits, currencies, and data/mining equipment, no debt, and many GPU assets that have significant resale value. Below is a snapshot of HIVE's balance sheet as of December 31, 2017.

As previously mentioned, GPUs can also be used for gaming, so they have resale value. These GPUs can often be sold for 70-120% of their purchase price if they are bought at a competitive price. This should provide some downside protection for cryptocurrency miners because in a worst-case scenario, the GPU mining equipment is liquid. ASIC miners are just used for Bitcoin mining and have no resale value. Once all of Hive's investment are deployed, they will have roughly 55% of their mining equipment in GPU's and 45% in ASIC miners. Thus, at current prices. HIVE Blockchain is trading for a little more than 2x book value.

ROI

Many Bitcoin miners judge their overall success on "ROI" or how fast a miner can recover their investment. HIVE had a projected 6-7 month ROI as of January 2018. This has now been increased to about 10 months because of the recent market correction. In their latest quarterly report, HIVE reported that it had mined $5,827,805 of cryptocurrency between September and December 2017 on about a $16 million capital investment in mining equipment. This equated to a 36% return in three months, or about 144% annualized. Based on these numbers, HIVE's total ROI is a little over eight months. ($16MM investment/$2MM monthly income) Based on the recent market correction and current profitability metrics, I am going to assume that HIVE's earnings have dropped by at least 33% since January. Even after a significant drop, HIVE's ROI has likely only increased four or five months. Furthermore, at current investment levels, HIVE's two-year IRR is 57% and three-year IRR is 79%.

*Calculation assumes a 15% discount rate

In the recent quarterly earning call, HIVE Blockchain's President and CEO Harry Pokrandt said, "a transformational 2018 build-out schedule was finalized and fully financed, which will see a more than ten-fold increase in energy consumption dedicated to mining activities compared to that which was operational at quarter-end." Applying the IRR and NPV calculations to HIVE's projected buildout schedule looks as follows:

*Calculation assumes a 15% discount rate

As we can see, HIVE will have deployed nearly $160 million in mining warehouses and equipment by late 2018, a nearly 10x increase from investment levels at December 2017.

Downside Risks

Cryptocurrencies are volatile, and there has been fear that regulators may step in and "drop the hammer." Regulators and government leaders across the globe have expressed concerns over the excessive speculation in the cryptocurrency markets. As with any financial market, there are good investments and there are bad investments. Many cryptocurrencies are just projects or are ideas and are speculative ventures at best. HIVE Blockchain is currently mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, ZCash, Monero, and Dash. These coins have legitimate uses and have received market validation. That being said, HIVE Blockchain is in the early stages, and investors should conduct due diligence on the cryptocurrency market and the company before investing. Some of the risks in HIVE have been mitigated because its GPU inventory has substantial resale value and manufacturer warranties, and the company has no debt.

Network Value To Transactions Ratio

This is similar to the price to earnings ratio for stocks and measures an underlying cryptocurrencies value compared to the number of transactions being verified through the blockchain. For instance, Bitcoin currently has a market cap of roughly $160 billion and about $8 billion worth of Bitcoin transactions have been verified on the blockchain so Bitcoin's network value to transactions ratio is about 20, which is often a standard valuation ratio for stocks. The median NVT ratio for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash, and ZCash (all coins that HIVE mines) is about 34. If we apply that to HIVE's projected earnings of $56 million, we get an implied equity valuation of $1.9 billion or about $6.34 per share (466% upside). Obviously, this represents a substantial upside but makes sense, given the inherent risks and growth upside for the cryptocurrency market.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency markets have been rattled as investors have watched the market fall by over 50% from the peak of nearly $825 billion in mid-January. Increasing fears of regulations and security breaches have sent many cryptos plunging. However, there has been validation in the marketplace as evidenced by Ripple's partnership with many large banks, Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) purchase of Poloniex, and Square's adoption of Bitcoin. The underlying blockchain technology is the primary driver fueling the rise of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other prominent cryptocurrencies offer many compelling benefits that are vastly superior to the underlying technology, so investors should pay attention to cryptocurrencies. As with any market, speculation is a reality and is what fueled much of the historic rise that culminated in mid-January. IDC projects corporations will spend more than 81% annually on blockchain technologies until 2021, so it is apparent that corporations are spending heavily to adopt blockchain and make their business processes more efficient. HIVE Blockchain is the first pure play cryptocurrency mining company and probably provides the best exposure to cryptocurrency of any publicly traded stock. HIVE is cheap, given the growth prospects of the industry and the lack of institutional coverage. Only one Canadian bank (PI Securities) covers the stock and has a $4.90 price target on the stock. HIVE is trading at only 6x forward earnings and net present value per share. Moreover, Hive has about $0.51 per share in cash, cash deposits, currencies, and data/mining equipment, no debt, and many GPU assets that have significant resale value.

As with any investment, be careful to size accordingly. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain companies are volatile and should be researched carefully. I recommend buying HIVE Blockchain stock because they are a first mover, there is significant upside potential and some risked has been removed because of the recent market selloff and liquidity of some of its assets. HIVE Blockchain and many smaller crypto miners are still profitable even after a 50% market selloff. Investors can gain diversified exposure to HIVE through the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) and/or Reality Shares NASDAQ Nextgen Economy ETF (BLCN).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HVBTF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.