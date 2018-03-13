Lay-Z-Boy: Strong Headline Numbers, But Key Issues Linger

Thanks to a strong Q3 report, shares of Lay-Z-Boy (LZB) have been trading about 10% higher over the past couple weeks. Q3 was a solid quarter in many ways: revenue grew 6.1% to $414M, which is better than what even the most optimistic analysts were expecting, and the growth was spread across multiple product categories. Casegoods was the highlight, growing 17% and driving strong segment margin expansion, and the company also announced plans to expand capacity at its Tazwell manufacturing facility in response to increased levels of demand. But the quarter wasn't great and there are still questions to be answered regarding same-store-sales growth and margins. With shares back above $31, LZB trades at a 12% premium to peers and we don't see much upside for investors in the short-term.

Figure 1: Price Multiples

Source: Madison Investment Research

When analyzing retailers you need to look at same-store sales, and same-store delivered sales in the retail segment decreased once again in Q3, falling 1.1%. Management was quick to point out that same-store-written sales at Lay-Z-Boy furniture galleries increased for the fourth consecutive quarter, but investors shouldn't put too much stock in this metric as these are sales the company makes to itself between segments. LZB can prop up this number by deciding to hold more inventory at its furniture galleries or by adding more stores, and it doesn't necessarily imply higher same-store-sales to actual customers. LZB's declining inventory turnover ratios are partially a testament to this. Turnover has fallen 18% over the past three years while peers have kept turnover flat or improved it.

Figure 2: Inventory Turnover

Source: Madison Investment Research

Management blamed the decline in retail traffic on bad weather, and the decrease doesn't look too bad when you compare it to competitors: Same-store-sales were negative at Ethan Allan Interiors (NYSE:ETH), Basset Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET), Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT), and Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) as well in the latest quarter, so it's plausible that the weakness is more of an industry-wide problem than anything specific to Lay-Z-Boy. But you also have to consider that LZB is working off much easier comps because it has trailed peers on traffic and SSSG growth for the past couple years (last year retail SSSG fell 7.2%). We're usually skeptical whenever managers blame weather, but it's much easier to forgive a bad quarter if it follows several periods of growth than if comps have been declining.

Management says that traffic is decreasing at a lower rate than it has been in recent years, so the big hope for investors is that comps can't fall much farther. We'd be more willing to look past the weak SSSG if we had some information about the e-commerce platform, but management didn't provide investors with any metrics that would allow them to assess how well the platform is actually doing. E-commerce will be an increasingly important growth driver for LZB and it should help the company win over younger customers, who do more of their shopping online. Management talked a lot about its strategy for e-commerce, but the lack of concrete details is a bit odd considering that the company has been investing aggressively in this area, and we interpreted this as an admission that sales weren't great.

Our other concern relates to margins. Margins in LZB's largest segment, upholstery, declined in Q3 even after adjusting for one-off charges, due to higher steel, foam, and wood costs. Margin stability has historically been one of LZB's strengths: the company has kept gross margin at 38-40% of sales in each of the past ten years with very little volatility, and management believes that the price increases it implemented in January will prevent a drag on profits in Q4. But the outlook for margins looks a lot worse now with Trump's 25% hike on steel imports. The biggest losers from these tariffs are companies like LZB that use a lot of steel in their products, and the tariff will hit LZB harder than competitors because the company has a higher concentration of upholstery products in the sales mix (65% of TTM revenues), for which steel is a core raw material. LZB's margins are already close to the upper limit of what you might expect in a normalized "mid-cycle" environment and we expect some compression going forward.

Conclusion

Lay-Z-Boy had a solid quarter, and after the latest bounce the stock sits close to its 52-week high and trades at a premium to peers. Solid growth across products and upcoming capacity expansions are positives, but there are still questions surrounding traffic, SSSG, and margins. The stock didn't really react to the news of the Trump tariff, but margins should come down a bit since LZB won't pass the entire cost onto customers. LZB has zigzagged for years, and so far we haven't seen anything to suggest that this trend will change.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.