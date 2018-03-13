Aevi Genomic Medicine's (GNMX) CEO Mike Cola on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Brian Piper – Chief Financial Officer

Mike Cola - Chief Executive Officer

Garry Neil - Chief Scientific Officer

Analysts

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

Matthew Andrews - Jefferies

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Aevi Genomic Medicine announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Piper, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead sir.

Brian Piper

Thank you and welcome to the conference call. As a reminder, a copy of today’s presentation can be found on the Aevi Genomics website. Our participants on today’s call are Chief Executive Officer, Mike Cola; and Chief Scientific Officer, Garry Neil and myself Chief Financial Officer, Brian Piper.

Before we begin, I would like to direct your attention to Slide 2 and remind you that today’s discussion will include statements about the company’s future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

I would now like to turn the call over to Aevi Genomic Medicine’s CEO, Mike Cola. Mike?

Mike Cola

Thank you, Brian. On Slide 3, folks the agenda, we're going to you through an update on our first two programs, 001 Fasoracetam, 002 Anti-LIGHT. Brian will then take you through quick financial update and we will talk about the pipeline. Moving on to slide 5, as many of you know but for those that are new to the story our first program 001 is based on a breakthrough discovery at the Center for Applied Genomics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. This is a research led by Hakko [indiscernible] our collaborator. It indicated that about 20% of ADHD patients have an underlying mGluR network mutation. This is a very novel finding obviously for years we've been trying to understand the genetic heritability of ADHD and this is the first kind of major group of patients that have been identified. There's a 10-fold increase in the CNVs in this patient population versus normal so very strong signal that there was something wrong in the glutamate network where there is a loss of function. How can CHOP were able to go out and license in a novel glutamate modulator, it came from Nippon Shinyaku. We license this program at the end of 2015, it is a non-stimulant oral good PK and blood brain barrier attributes and it was studied in about a 1000 elderly patients with vascular dementia obviously not a great target for this drug, stroke is generally a very difficult place to show any kind of benefits but in fact exhibited a great safety profile. Very compelling preclinical in Phase 2 data but overall it was a failed study.

But there was some work done at CHOP and open label program called Great [ph] which I'm not going to take you through after we licensed that in in 2016 we got into a large scale phenotype geno-type project which we used to verify the prevalence of these genes in a broader population outside of the Philadelphia area. This is a national study and also to drive patients into our interventional study which was the SAGA study which is a study of about 100 patients that are mGluR positive that read out in March of last year. That program missed its primary endpoint but had very suggestive data in a subset of patients the mGluR 19 subset and also had great safety profile associated with it.

So what we're doing is confirming that data in the 19 subset that is the ascend trial which is recruiting now. It is a broader set of patients starting at a younger age, these are 6 to 17 year olds, we like the fact that about 70% to 75% of these patients will be 6 to 12 because they generally have larger responses lower placebo effects and they're generally more compliant then the adolescent patient population. We have an adaptive design which I will walk you through it's somewhere between 42 to 64 patients randomised based on placebo effect.

If you move on the slide 8, you have an analysis of that SAGA data as I mentioned. It accounts for about 10% of ADH patients as we saw in that large scale screening trial. Within that group you have a novel discovery and that is CNTN4, contactin-4 is a gene that's associated with adhesion molecules that control [indiscernible] growth and development in children and it appears to be a loss of function in that gene. This was novel and that it was associated with ADHD in a meaningful way. It's been known to be associated with other neurodevelopmental diseases particularly ASD. We had great response from these patients, we had six patients on drug, 12 on placebo, six patients all responded very well and we saw in the large scale pheno-type being projects that I mentioned earlier a shift in a more severe emotional dysregulation in these children. So a more severe pheno-type great response to drug, we think it's an important finding from the SAGA trial.

The data is on slide 9, you've the full cohort on the left hand side. These are mGluR positive but then within them the 19 subset, you can see that we had very compelling data in that 19 subset and although we had a signal on the left hand side in all the patients it was not statistically significant and what drove most of that difference are the 42 patients on the right hand side. We do get some push back that how did you select these patients, do you trade picking the data well we always knew that we would be stratifying the patients based on response we thought we would be doing on the back of a positive clinical trial but in this case the 19 subset which includes contactin-4 and also includes the kind of core GRM genes, the receptor genes really make sense to us to see this kind of response.

Slide 10 shows the frequency of those genes and the responders. Obviously CNTN4 is a very important part of that response data, it's about half of the 10%. The other genes as I mentioned earlier group around the receptors themselves. The genes that are in [indiscernible] doesn't mean that they're non-responders but we did not have enough data to really make a call on those genes.

Slide 11, you see the ascend trial as I mentioned this is confirmatory of the data that we saw the subset of data and SAGA, it's that two part adaptive design with the first part focused on the 19 subset. As I mentioned the criteria are 6 to 17, you have to be moderate to severe within ADHDR as of greater than 28 to get in it and obviously you have to be 19 subset positive. Everything else is fairly standard except for the fact that we have this adaptive design. We can go up to 32 per arm or 64 patients it depends on what kind of placebo effect we see in an interim look, should not have much alpha spend for doing that. Obviously there is a potential to end this study earlier than that.

Just a bit on the market potential based on these nine genes, the market is flat at the moment these are 2016, the 11 billion, so there's not much of an investment today in ADHD particularly the market leader Shire. Stimulants dominate the market and you know all the issues associated with stimulants about 90% of sales and with about 6 million [indiscernible] and 10 million adult patients you have about 1.6 million patients available for this drug giving premium pricing to the existing drugs just a slight premium 15% and normal compliance and adherence in that population you get to a $2 billion to $3 billion market opportunity. Obviously there's adjacencies that we care very much about where the mGluR mutations are found ASP which Garry is going to talk about, Tourette Syndrome, bipolar, both binge eating and anorexia. So like cancer once you find the genes that drive the disease you can go to adjacent patient populations.

I will say we've identified enough patients between our sites and our centralized recruiting efforts that we feel all good that we have a milestone mid-year that we're sticking with. We have the patients we are driving them through the trial now and I hope to give you an update with the top line data by sometime this summer.

And with that I'm going to pass it to Garry.

Garry Neil

Thanks, Mike. I'm on slide 13 everybody. I would now like to update you on our proposed program in autism for AEVI-001. Let's go to slide 14, autism spectrum disorder or ASD is a prevalent and disabling disease of children and adults and still has a very high unmet need. To-date there are no approved therapies for the core symptoms that is social challenges, communication difficulties and repetitive behaviors. Better drugs and measurement skills are needed to accelerate progress in the field.

Now up to 85% ASD children have co-morbid ADHD and this can greatly exacerbate their impairment and make learning disabilities worse. Treatment of ADHD can improve functioning in ASD patients however many ASD patients have eating, sleep and anxiety disorders that can be exacerbated by stimulant drugs. So treatment of co-morbid ADHD in ASD presents a very interesting opportunity for AEVI-001. Our CHOP colleagues have shown mGluR mutations in a subset of both ADHD and ASD patients suggesting a shared mechanism in such patients. And given the observed benefit of AEVI-001 in ADHD we hypothesize that there may be a similar benefit on the course symptoms of ASD. However even if we were able to show that the drug only improves ADHD symptoms in these patients there is an excellent chance that the patients will demonstrate overall improvement. As you all know ADHD has a very well understood regulatory pathway to approval in contrast to ASD. So if we're able to improve any of the core symptoms it could be a true breakthrough in the treatment of ASD but either way we have two ways to win from a clinical and regulatory point of view and we have a much higher probability of success overall focusing on ADHD rather than studying is ASD core symptoms alone while retaining a good chance to demonstrate a true disease modifying effect.

Now overall the prevalence of mGluR mutations in ASD children of CHOP is similar to that seen in ADHD. Given that there are 1.1 million ASD children in the U.S. or so and that a large majority appear to have ADHD we have a substantial market opportunity, a straight forward regularity pathway and the potential for orphan designation. Importantly the most recent version of the DSM allows for the simultaneous diagnosis of ADHD and ASD which was not permitted in previous editions. So taken together this is why we decided to focus on ADHD and ASD.

Let's go to slide 15, our plan is to perform a multicentre, open label proof of concept trial of AEVI-001 in children with ASD who have co-morbid ADHD and who have one of the 19 subset of mGluR mutations Mike discussed earlier. All children will be between the ages of six and 17 and have an IQ greater than or equal to 70 so we have a better chance of measuring drug effect. To avoid the need for a large genetic screening effort the trial will be conducted at least two centers approximate to sources of large numbers of geno-type ASD patients who have given consent for re-contact. Such sources include CHOP and the University of Toronto Hospital for sick children and we're looking at others. This will be an ascending dose design as we have previously and are currently using in our ADHD studies. The endpoints will include safety, the ADHD-RS and a series of autism scales the, AIM, ABC, Vineland and BRIEF. The primary endpoint will be reduction in ADHD-RS but again the ASD scales will allow us to measure impact on the core symptoms of ASD. We expect to enroll 15 to 20 patients and plan to initiate in the second half of 2018.

Let's go to slide 16, I will now briefly update you on the AEVI-002 Anti-LIGHT program slide 17. As you will recall AEVI-002 is a first in class fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the novel immuno-regulatory molecule light. We are currently conducting our first Phase 2 proof of concept study track light in refractory Crohn's disease patients. The CHOP paediatric IVD Center has been active for some time now but unfortunately they have not enrolled a patient to-date. To mitigate this we have now activated three additional sites in Salt Lake City, Nashville and Atlanta. We've also initiated external recruiting support for these sites. We remain confident that these new sites will begin screening and recruiting patients very soon and we expect initial data by year-end. Slide 18, next I'll briefly discuss our newest program AEVI-005 slide 19. AEVI-005 is our recently announced expansion of our collaboration with Hakko Kirin. We are not disclosing details on the target and molecule at this time for competitive reasons but I can tell you that this is a completely novel and first in class monoclonal antibody that targets a highly specific and unique cell surface marker that has been strongly linked to an ultra-orphan auto immune paediatric disease.

It's pre-clinical stage but of note has the potential to treat much larger adult orphan-diseases as well. AEVI is leveraging the CHOP bio-bank which contains many relevant patient plasma cell and DNA samples as well as EHR data to perform the translational work needed to validate the target. We're very excited about this program and we expect to be ready for IND in clinical studies in 18 to 24 months.

Slide 20, please. Now the AEVI-005 program highlights a new approach we're taking with external partners. We previously focused on identifying novel targets for orphan diseases that were identified by CAG through [indiscernible] or family studies and validating the pathways in biology and then seeking a clinical stage molecule to in-license. With this new approach exemplified by the deal I just mentioned with Hakko Kirin the partner proposes a novel molecule against the known target and challenges us to find an appropriate orphan disease target and pathway. We use the CHOP bio-bank in patient resources to identify suitable targets and carefully examine the involved pathways in biology to ensure that we have a good target for intervention.

We're focused on paediatric onset diseases with a solid genetic pathway and/or bio-markers and were especially interested in diseases targets and drugs that have analogs and adjacencies in larger adult orphan or even syndromic populations. We then undertake confirmatory translational studies again using patient derived material from the CHOP bio-bank wherever possible including DNA and plasma as well as appropriate molecular and animal studies to achieve biological proof of concept. Once this has been achieved we consider application for orphan status and begin IND enabling activities. This approach is completely complementary to our original approach. In addition to [indiscernible] we've had interest from a number of potential partners.

Now back to Brian and slide 21.

Brian Piper

Thank you, Garry. I will now go through financial update for the year. I will not read through the operating expenditures in detail as they are of course available in our press release and this presentation on the website. However I will reiterate that we had just over 33 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2017 and also will reiterate that we expect this to fund operations into early 2019 more importantly including through the receipt of data from AEVI-001 in the ascend trial and mGluR mutation positive genetic subset ADHD around the middle of the year and initial data from the signal finding trial of the AEVI-002 and severe paediatric onset Crohn's disease near or before a year-end 2018.

Slide 23 is our pipeline of course and we have been over this but we look forward to sharing the data over the course of the year from AEVI-001 and AEVI-002 and we continue to work to potentially expand the pipeline with additional programs and we would hope to have one or more of those to share with you this year.

And with that I will turn it back to Mike Cola for concluding remarks and will open up the line to Q&A. Mike?

Mike Cola

Thank you, Brian and I want to thank everyone for their attention today. Obviously this could be a transformational year for us and we have lots of milestones to drive value creation for us and with that I'll turn it back to the moderator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Today's first question comes from Jason Butler of JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Jason Butler

First of all can you talk about the screening process for the ascend trial, what have you learned about the patient population specifically from the information you're getting through the website. What's the screen failure rate and then also for the trial, can you discuss, I think you mentioned the potential for the trial to be stopped early, can you just discuss the scenarios around that?

Mike Cola

Yes I will talk a little bit about our learnings from the two trials that we've done both SAGA and now ascend. So for SAGA we did a very large scale screening project almost 2000 patients and the goals were quite different from what we're doing now in that we were collecting phenotypic data via a questionnaire and we've published some of that data, you've seen it. I think that was quite important trials for two reasons one it was a way to confirm the prevalence of the genes and two it was a way to also get a better look at the patient type phenotypically. We have a lot of data in the EMR records that in fact it was a chance to ask a broader set of questions and within that study the screening 001 for SAGA we saw a pretty dramatic shift in the mGluR positive patients to a more severe phenotype, more emotional dis-regulation looked like more aggression, more developmental delays, speech delays, so those patients that were eligible for the trial were recruited into the SAGA trial and you've seen the results. That was a good first step for us and I think phenotypically it helped us identify what the patient needs where.

The second study ascend has really gotten, I had a different goal and it's really about recruitment and so we started out with a highly centralized approach to the recruitment of those patients via the Internet and sending kits directly to the families themselves and we had some issues both operationally and just logistically with that in the early days and this goes back to last summer. So then we shifted in the fall to too much more of a site based approach where similar to what we did in the first study. We have the sites recruiting their own database but we also have our centrally recruited patients coming to the sites to have their spit sample taken and fill out the questionnaire, the screening questionnaire. So Jason we're learning as we go. The ultimate goal is to have a 510(k) approved product in the marketplace that would drive patients to a clinical trial but this is something that we're learning in each turn with the program. Hopefully that helps.

Jason Butler

Yes, that's great. And then on autism spectrum disorder can you just talk about how the severity of ADHD symptoms in that population compares to the population you're studying in ascend and any thoughts on dose right now, whether you'd expect it to be similar or different to the dose you're using in ascend or find as an optimal dose?

Mike Cola

Yes, we've been lucky enough to identify a couple of datasets both at CHOP and it's Spark and Simon's Foundation [ph], I will let Garry take that. There are some interesting phenotypic stuff that is I'll say similar to ADHD.

Garry Neil

Yes and its very preliminary, we have more work to do but we're fortunate that the Simon's Foundation has collected an enormous amount of extremely deep phenotypic data from families not just from affected children but also siblings so we're able to and they have also geno-type these kids so we're able to look more deeply at that and we are starting to see some interesting differences. Likewise we have a cohort from CHOP that isn't as large but that has also been very extensively studied and we're able to look at. We're looking at those with some of the CHOP psychologist who are interested in autism. So we will have more information on that but I can say at this point that we are seeing some interesting differences and as we've already talked about there is a high prevalence of ADHD in these kids as well.

With respect to the dose I think there's no reason to believe that the dose would be different but we are going to do an ascending dose design because we want to make sure that we haven't studied autistic kids before and particularly when you're going into kids as young as six we want to start at a lower dose to make sure that we're not seeing a more intense effect, but we plan to get all the way up to 800 milligrams a day that's been safe and well-tolerated so far even in six year olds with ADHD.

Mike Cola

Yes and just on the Simon's Foundation because they are very broad, they do many things but they have a major investment in autism and probably the largest collection of geno-type samples in the world and they're doing a very large initiative called Spark right now with 50,000 patients samples, they are triad so I don't have 17,000, 18,000 [indiscernible] these are ASD patients. It's a great resource, we're trying to access a number of these databases and what we're trying to avoid is another large scale screening project back to your first question Jason you know it costs money it takes time and if we already have the data we don't want to recreate the wheel, we can call those patients back.

Jason Butler

And then just one last question on the strategy you're implying with 05 were more broadly, can you just talk about whether you in terms of other partners coming to you with molecules and you finding the right patient population, have you had additional interest beyond the 05 program with other partners coming to you with molecules at this point?

Mike Cola

Yes we have had a lot of additional interest. Just a I mean this is a bit of a change for us we have to be careful not to take on too many early stage assets at this point with our balance sheet and our milestones in front of us. So we're being extremely selective, but yeah I think maybe the world's caught up to Genomics seem to be a sea change at this year's JPMorgan where we had a lot of inbound interest on the use of the bio-bank and it goes beyond the genetics. I think people are interested in the genetics but the ability to have 50 patient samples that are curated in some cases from birth to death in a rare or an orphan disease is just remarkable and I think that's an asset or resource that most pharma companies as Brian, Garry and I know don't have access to. So it's kind of the flipside of high throughput screening you have a molecule that works, you understand the mechanism but it sure would be great to have fully curated patient material to test that hypothesis against and as you know Jason one of the most difficult things we do in this industry is choose that first indication and man a lot of times we're guessing based on mechanism and this takes a good bit of the guesswork out of that first indication. Garry?

Garry Neil

No I think you have said it well and the data sets are extremely rich with CHOP and I'd much rather have you know as Mike said 40, 50, 60 kids with deep phenotype and extensive longitudinal records and natural history and biomarkers then 1000s of patients from epidemiologic samples or RAS.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Chad Messer with Needham & Company. Please go ahead.

Chad Messer

Mine is on the market opportunity with this autism trial that you're running, I guess the scientific rationale I think that you've made a very good case there but given that you're undertaking this study before ascend or these planning done to take a study before we even have the ascend read out. Just in terms of market potential for the drug what does this matter add, is it lot more patients, I mean is there a possibility for a addition premium pricing and if so how do you sort of weigh that against the broader market opportunity ADHD [ph]. How do you know effectively monetize a positive trial in autism as tricky of an undertaking as one of those is?

Mike Cola

Yes, first maybe we set the wrong expectation. I mean we're doing spade work now including looking at the data, identifying the phenotype data that we can get access to through the sources that Garry mentioned but we're not going to pull the trigger on an interventional trial until we have finished it's end, some of that's resource constraints right both financial and manpower but we're focused on producing that data and we want to make sure that happens. So the work that we're doing today is just to lay the foundation for that trial but why would you do it to Garry's point there's really nothing that impacts the core symptoms of ASD and you know we think again the answer I just gave about first indication there's potential to have an orphan designation for that program it's you know 150,000 patients probably max but we would have to prove that with the FDA and go through that process. So we wanted the optionality to potentially go down the orphan road with ASD as opposed to a large scale ADHD trial. We think it would be a faster path to market potentially. We would not discount ADHD but that could be a longer term Phase 3 program that would take some time. So that's the real business rationale. We want that optionality in ASD. High unmet need starting in narrow patient population with higher price. You can bring on more patients, you can reduce the price as you bring on larger patient populations. Did I answer your question Chad?

Chad Messer

Yes, no you answered it very well that was extremely helpful. I've been misframing maybe your intention that this kind of a parallel and may become the faster the market strategy ahead of ADHD even I understand that. And maybe just a bigger picture and a philosophical one on business strategy here, I personally had always thought you would need to be extremely lucky no matter how great a data you had on the involvement of genes in a disease to rely on happening to find one that's licenseable and work if you were going to do that a few times it kind of almost be like having a lightning strike you a few times but there are challenges in doing the reverse which we're now under taking with 005. Can you maybe compare and contrast the challenges of those two different ways of going after things and maybe also the similarities and strengthens that you bring to both approaches?

Mike Cola

Yes I will start and then let Garry follow up. So you know the original premise I think it's still very valid, the things that constrain us on taking genes and finding programs are really the inertia and big pharma and getting great things out of big pharma and our balance sheet quite frankly. I think we could accelerate the extraction of those assets if we had some cash to put up front. So I think that's still extremely valid but to your point you know even doing one deal you're using that methodology is challenging I think we would agree with that. We've gotten two deals in three years, we have a pipeline of a couple of things that we're looking at right now but you know it's not without its challenges particularly with bigger companies that are U.S. based and we're working through those things. I would say broader opportunity is to do what Garry described with 005 where we have a dyno mechanism where people believe it's underlying a whole number of diseases and you know we have the ability to confirm where that mechanism makes sense and it doesn't limit us to the use of genes in DNA. I mean a lot of the value we bring to that discussion is the patient record the plasma, the tissue that we can actually test that molecule against. So it does appear to be a broad opportunity instead of us going to companies and saying, gosh you've had this thing in your dustbin for the last five years why don’t you pull it out we're going to test it in a narrower cohort of paediatric patients. We have people coming to us and saying, you guys have an asset that we could really use in the translational process to speed our decision making to lower our risk and really to take assets that we're not quite sure what to do with and you know get them on track. So you know maybe even a broader opportunity but obviously you start you start earlier in the products life cycle.

Garry Neil

No I think you've said it Mike, there are challenges associated with both we certainly do not lack for novel targets though interesting diseases to go after that that's not our problem at all based on the genetic analysis of the families. The limiter there is as Mike says is often the business development activities, if you look at the other way when somebody comes and spreads their wares on the table in front of you and says what do you think of these and if you think of any interesting diseases you might want to treat and it has it’s own challenge but we enjoy that too going through it and that's how we basically picked out 005 and are starting the program with it and there are lots of opportunities there too. So I think as Mike said it becomes a resource issue, we are obviously resource constrained as a small company even large companies are we have to make very good and careful prioritization decisions but with some more resources I think we could do a lot more and I do think that this is really the best path forward for contemporary drug discovery and development.

Mike Cola

Yes. And it's unique too, just nobody has these kind of samples, you go anywhere in the world and ask for 50 samples of rare disease X and the likelihood of finding it particularly something with full EMR records associated with it are relatively low.

Garry Neil

Yes, and again it's the tremendous advantage of starting with childhood onset disease. You're not looking at diseases which are presenting themselves in 70 and 80 year olds on a background of a lifetime of self-abuse. You're looking at diseases which are much more clearly associated with genetic and biological pathways. So that makes it a lot easier and cleaner.

Operator

Our next question today comes from Matthew Andrews of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Matthew Andrews

On 002 beyond adding three additional study sites can you talk about any other changes possibly you have made to the protocol or the type of patient you're seeking to enrol? Second, what type of data should we expect if you can set your timelines for later this year and then on 001 any additional analysis or data that you compiled since last spring with the SAGA data that give you increased confidence that ascend could be positive. Thank you.

Mike Cola

I will let Garry take the protocol on 002 and the data expectations later in the year.

Garry Neil

It's the same protocol substantially from a medical scientific point of view. We have obviously had to make some administrative changes to accommodate now a multicenter approach to this. We're looking for adult patients who are refractory to biologic therapy for their Crohn's disease and still have active disease and there are many of those.

Obviously are there is a lot of competition out there but no we still believe this is the most appropriate protocol. We have these three sites who have a lot of patients and who are very interested in recruiting this trial, they don't have a lot of computing studies themselves. So we think this approach is going to yield more patients and what we should expect I mean it's an open level trial an ascending dose cohort type of study and because it's open label we'll be able to look at the data as it's coming in and what we're looking for is improvement in the patient's Crohn's disease symptoms based on the CDAI and also on endoscopic improvement and healing. So those are the type of data we should expect by the end of the year.

Mike Cola

Yes and on your last question 001, I wish we had more data related to the drug but that's why we're doing this confirmatory trial the only thing I will say is that in the fall we started at trial using patient derived IPSCs. This is with a company called Applied Stem Cell out in California and again it's one of our translational tools that that a lot of partners like because we can actually take cells from a patient that has the one of the mutations, we can turn those cells into IPSCs and differentiate them in this case into neurons and then test the loss of function in those neurons and then test how they recover with the presence of our drug. So that work is going on now, I do think this is a relatively new technique as many of you have pointed out you know CNS you know a [indiscernible] of neurons is not your brain, we realize that, but it's the first chance to really get a biological look at the loss of function in these cells based on this CNVs that we're seeing and whether the drug rescues them or not.

I don't know that it will be a definitive study pre-clinical study but it will certainly be suggestive and support our hypothesis of how the drug is acting. I don't know Garry, you want to talk about IPSC?

Garry Neil

Yes, for those of you that don’t know this these are induced pluripotent stem cells they're based on Yamanaka's Nobel Prize winning work a few years back and because these types of mutations are by and large only expressed in neurons and it's not possible to obtain neuronal tissue except that in an autopsy this provides us a way of studying the cells directly from patients and comparing them to normal wild-type control patients and fortunately we have the cell material that we can do this type of transformation on so we're doing the experiments now and we should have data in a few months.

Mike Cola

Yes and again it comes back to the bio-bank and CHOP and having access to that kind of tissue blood and having now in 2018 I will say low cost-ability to run an experiment like this, it's quite remarkable that this tool set is available to a company of our size at a reasonable cost.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen this concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to the management team for any closing remarks.

Mike Cola

I want to thank everybody for their attention today and the great questions. We look forward to a great 2018 and we will be checking back in the summertime. Take care.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Today's conference has now concluded and we thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.