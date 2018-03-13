Lithium Americas Is Unworthy Of Your Investment

Investment Thesis

The company was originally called Western Lithium USA Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Americas (LAC). Consistent with its ambitions, at the end of January 2018, it started trading on the NYSE exchange. With negligible revenue and large and increasing net losses, this company should not be trading with a market cap of more than $550 million. Note, my article is not about recommending that investors short this stock - not at all. My article simply hopes to raise awareness that investing in Lithium Americas and hoping to come out with a satisfactory return is reliant solely on hope and not its fundamentals.

Background Opportunity

Lithium Americas is a Canadian-based resource company with two main lithium projects, the Cauchari-Olaroz project (Argentina) and the Lithium Nevada project (Nevada, USA), and the manufacturing and sales of organoclay products.

During 2016, Lithium Americas entered into a strategic 50/50 joint venture with Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) (the JV is called Minera Exar S.A.) to develop and operate the Caucharí Olaroz project.

This JV is Lithium Americas' main business line. It also has a second business line called its Lithium Nevada project. This joint venture (named Minera Exar S.A.) was initially forecast to start around the back end of 2019 but has now dropped into 2020.

However, before Lithium Americas' main business segment, Cauchari-Olaroz, had even started, Lithium Americas needed to raise further funds.

Shareholder Dilutions

Early in 2017, Ganfeng Lithium and Bangchak provided $285 million of capital to Lithium Americas. No less than 30% of this capital infusion was taken in the form of equity. This caused its number of shares outstanding to presently balloon to 88.5 million. Moreover, Lithium Americas highlights in its YE 2016 report,

The Company’s business does not currently operate on a self-sustaining basis and its ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on raising additional funds.

Diluting shareholders works quite well, while the company is trading at an inflated price. However, companies with no earnings generally struggle to continue to impress investors for a prolonged period of time.

Recent Results

As of Q3 2017, Lithium Americas' revenue was up to $1.1 million vs. $0.5 million in the same period a year ago. And although this increase might be perceived as a huge growth in revenue, this is in reality simply because its revenue has started off such a small base.

Upon closer inspection, we can see how in Q3 2017 its net losses fell to $12.8 million from $3.8 million in the same period a year ago. It is important to note that these losses did not increase because of non-cash charges (such as goodwill impairments). Lithium Americas' losses actually increased, in part, because of increased exploration expenditures incurred as a result of the Lithium Nevada project (mostly geological and consulting fees, $1.2 million vs. $0.4 million in Q3 2016). Other contributors toward its losses include an increase in salaries, benefits, and directors’ fees expense due to executive bonuses awarded in Q3 2017, and an increase in stock-based compensation expense (this one is non-cash) due to new stock options and restricted share grants in Q3 2017.

Stock Ownership

It is worth noting that management and directors presently hold 12.1% of the outstanding stock. Its Chairman of the Board, George Ireland, having a 7.5% interest in Lithium Americas through his company - Geologic Resource Partners. Thus, insiders are not interested in seeing their investment being diluted, but they might possibly understand that for now that Lithium Americas will struggle to be self sustaining and that if they do not capitalize on the sector tailwinds and investor optimism they may come to regret it later on.

Valuation and Takeaway

The table above shows just how egregiously priced Lithium Americas currently is. While it might be exposed to some strong tailwinds, so too are its peers. In fact, its closest peer being SQM, which one could argue that in spite of its shares substantially appreciating in the past two years, by more than 200%, it is much closer to fair value than Lithium Americas, which has next to no revenue and relies on shareholder dilutions and raising debt.

Incidentally, although it raised debt is not yet presented on its balance sheet as of Q3 2017, slightly more than $200 million will soon show up on its Q4 2017 results.

