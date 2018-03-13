Dick's Sporting Goods: Looks Like Profit Taking To Me

Negative comps and pressured margins had been fully anticipated by management, but it looks like investors were silently betting on a bit more holiday season upside.

The results of Dick's quarter and the outlook for 2018, while certainly not exciting, were not disastrous either.

I have never been a huge supporter of Dick's Sporting Goods' (DKS) stock, even though I see both the pros and cons of investing in this company. But today's decisively bearish reaction to 4Q17 earnings (-8% as I write this paragraph) looks a lot like profit-taking to me, following the stock's 30% run from early November 2017 levels. The results of the quarter and the outlook for 2018, while certainly not exciting, also were not disastrous, given the expectations.

Credit: CNN Money

On the revenue side, $2.66 billion was barely a miss, considering consensus' $2.73 billion. The headlines might look ugly, given a 2% drop in comps, but this had been fully anticipated by management when it guided for a low single-digit decline. To be fair and thinking about the holiday season strength observed across other retailers in the space, I was quietly betting on results that would top the company's own expectations. But in that regard, I believe I was just a bit overly optimistic.

Profitability pressures, which had also been warned about since 3Q17, played out in the form of a sizable 130-bp drop in gross margins. CEO Edward Stack stated, however, that the decline was less worrisome than the management team had been anticipating, which I don't necessarily find comforting. Not helping matters much was a YOY increase in adjusted opex of 10.5% that outpaced the growth in revenues and sent op margins down nearly 2 percentage points. In part, explaining the margin deterioration was some loss of scale from the negative comps, which I believe investors might as well continue to expect going forward.

See summarized P&L below. Notice that given margin challenges, the 2-cent EPS beat was likely aided by a 150-bp improvement in the effective tax rate. Had the rate come in flat YOY at 37.3%, I calculate that Dick's would have delivered a one-penny earnings miss. Yet, $1.22 in non-GAAP EPS landed very close to management's high end of the guidance.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

My thoughts on the stock

Certainly, negative comps and deteriorating margins are not worth celebrating much. But the company had been anticipating these results since last quarter, in an interesting case of very accurate foresight. The outlook for 2018 also did not deteriorate much, if at all, since last quarter. Looking at the stock take a dive today (although it is already off early morning intraday lows), I have to assume investors were at least as mildly optimistic as I was that the 2017 shopping season had been as strong for Dick's as it was for many of its peers.

Lack of good news in retail can quickly turn into bad news, and some shareholders seem to be cashing out. However, the drop in share price is not severe enough for me to call DKS a solid buy on weakness. I'm not any more comfortable about the company's long-term prospects following today's results, and would probably need to see shares dip farther below the $30/share mark before considering DKS a bargain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.