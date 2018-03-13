Altria Group: Cash Cow With An Inelastic Product

Altria Group has increased its dividend for nine years of the past ten years and presently, has a yield of 4.3% which is well above average.

Altria Group three-year forward CAGR of 10% is good and will give you more growth when the company starts to sell smokeless products.

Altria Group (MO), the largest manufacturer of tobacco products in the United States, is a buy for the total return and income growth investor. The management of MO is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand and add to its existing products. Altria Group is 6.8% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Altria Group has a great chart going up, and to the right in a steady, strong slope in 2014 through mid-2017, then it hit a bump down when the FDA said it would regulate nicotine. The present downturn in the market and the FDA nicotine review creates a buying opportunity to buy Altria Group 20% below the company's high price.

MO data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Altria Group will be reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Altria Group passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Altria Group does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with nine years of increasing dividends and a 4.3% yield. Altria Group is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor looking over the last ten years. The recent five-year average payout ratio is moderate at 64% and increasing. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by developing new products, increasing the dividend and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. MO easily passes this guideline. MO is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $125 Billion. Altria Group 2018 projected cash flow at $5 Billion is great allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The one-year forward CAGR of 10.0% easily meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Altria Group can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. MO passes this guideline since the total return is 96.34%, more than the Dow's total return of 54.12%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $23,900 today. This makes Altria Group a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes (both domestic and foreign) which will increase earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. MO's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a target price of $80, passing the guideline. MO's price is presently 20% below the target. MO is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 16, making MO a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants good future total return growth and an above average increasing dividend. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is strong, above average yield and increasing cash flow makes MO a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MO interesting is the potential long-term growth as the need for smokeless products increases, and you have an increasing dividend for the dividend growth investor.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Altria Group beats big against the Dow baseline in my 50.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 50.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 96.34% makes Altria Group a great investment for the total return investor that also wants a steady increasing income. MO has an above average dividend yield of 4.3% and has had increases for nine of the past ten years making MO also a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was just increased in March 2018 to $0.70/Qtr. from $0.66 or a 6% increase showing how MO is returning value to the stockholders. This was a surprise dividend increase since MO normally increases the dividend in August.

DOW's 50.0 month total return baseline is 54.12%

Company Name 50.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Altria Group +96.34% +42.22% 4.3%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on February 1, 2018, Altria Group reported earnings that beat expected by $0.11 at $0.91 and compared to last year at $0.68. Total revenue was a bit lower at $4.71 Billion less than a year ago by 0.4% year over year and missed expected revenue by 90 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line is decreasing a small amount and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in late April 2018 and is expected to be $0.95 compared to last year at $0.72, a nice gain.

Business Overview

Altria Group is the largest manufacturer of tobacco products in the United States.

As per Reuters

Altria Group, Inc., incorporated on August 27, 2009, is a holding company. The Company's segments include smokeable products, smokeless products, and wine. The Company's subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co. (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC) and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle), is engaged in the manufacture and sale of smokeless tobacco products and wine. Its other operating companies include Nu Mark LLC (Nu Mark), a subsidiary that is engaged in the manufacture and sale of tobacco products, and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC), a subsidiary that maintains a portfolio of finance assets. Other subsidiaries include Altria Group Distribution Company, which provides sales, distribution and consumer engagement services to certain its operating subsidiaries, and Altria Client Services LLC, which provides various support services in areas, such as legal, regulatory, finance, human resources, and external affairs, to the Company and its subsidiaries."

Overall Altria Group is a great business with 10% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for new smokeless tobacco products. The good earnings and revenue growth provides MO the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings as the cash flow increases with the IQOS product later this year.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of Altria Group business should increase going forward.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and I believe that they will not raise the rates four times this year, but will go slow at 2-3 for 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From February 1, 2018, earnings call Martin Barrington (CEO, chairman, and president) said

Altria had another strong year in 2017. We delivered outstanding financial performance and continued to focus on rewarding our shareholders. In 2017, we grew adjusted diluted earnings per share 11.9%, built on the success of our core tobacco businesses and complemented by the effects of federal income tax reform. We paid out more than $4.8 billion in dividends and repurchased more than $2.9 billion in Altria shares. We are extremely proud of our company's long-term track record of creating value for our shareholders. From the end of 2012 through 2017, we paid shareholders $21 billion in dividends and repurchased more than $6 billion in shares. Altria's total shareholder return of 9.4% in 2017 follows four consecutive years of 20%-plus returns. Over this five-year period, our total shareholder return of 181% outperformed both the S&P 500 and the S&P Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Index by more than 70%. Let's look first at our full year results and then we'll say a word about the recently enacted tax reform legislation before turning to 2018 guidance. In 2017, we continued to maximize the core while innovating for the future. Our core tobacco businesses delivered strong income growth and expanded their already high margins despite a year that presented some unique challenges in each business. We also in 2017 accomplished several important strategic initiatives for future success, including making significant progress toward our goal of becoming the U.S. leader in authorized non-combustible reduced risk products. We advanced our lead market commercialization plans for iQOS, prepared a modified risk tobacco product application for Copenhagen Snuff, and invested in new innovative products at Nu Mark."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Altria Group business and shareholder return with increases in future cash flow driven by the IQOS product. Also, Altria's product is inelastic in that the price can be increased without having the demand decrease a large amount compared to the price increase.

The graphic below shows the IQOS product that will be a strong driver when the FDA approves it.

Source: Altria Website

Takeaways

Altria Group is a good investment choice for the income investor with its above-average growing dividend and a great choice for the total return investor. Altria Group is 6.9% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held to let it grow. If you want a growing dividend income and great total return MO may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On March 9 reduced position of L Brands (LB) to 2.2% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 6 reduced position of LB to 3% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 1 increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On February 21 decreased position in LB to 3.9% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off the position over the next three months and sell covered calls along the way to get a better price.

Have been moving the LB Feb 16 calls that were in the money, out and up to collect more premiums and to hold the shares. My LB Feb 50 calls expired out of the money, and more calls on LB will be written next week.

On January 31 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

Wrote some L Brands May 18, strike 52.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls are in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out. I intend to sell L Brands sometime this year but am having too much fun selling covered calls.

On January 18 trimmed Boeing from 12.7% of the portfolio to 12.5%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 13.3% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.