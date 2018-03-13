Vereit: Price Vs. Risk

VER is cheap, but upside is still a long way away.

Guidance for AFFO is flat in 2018 and suggests it will be flat again in 2019.

In my previous article on Vereit (VER) in October, I focused on estimating the impact of a potential settlement on share price. Five months later, little has changed in the lawsuit.

With the recent earnings call and the 10-K, there is more information available that helps verify my previous assumptions. Additionally, VER is trading approximately 20% lower than it was.

With VER trading below 10x AFFO, it is a tempting range for those willing to accept higher than average risk.

Litigation Update

The first thing for investors to realize is that the litigation overhang is unlikely to disappear soon. For those not familiar with the case, I invite you to read my previous articles on VER. In summary, VER was previously American Realty Capital Partners (ARCP), which was rocked by an accounting scandal when it was revealed that they were reporting fraudulent AFFO numbers.

Prior CFO Brian Block has been found guilty at trial and sentenced to 18 months, former accounting officer Lisa Mcallister has pled guilty and numerous civil lawsuits have been filed against the company.

The largest of these cases is a certified class-action in New York and a lawsuit in Arizona brought by Vanguard alleging "billions" in damages from the drop in share price after the fraud was revealed.

Not only does VER face the prospect of paying large settlements, litigation expenses were just under $52 million after insurance in 2017 and will be approximately the same in 2018. VER will also likely have to pay additional funds for the defense of ex-CEO Nick Schorsch, who recently won a decision in Delaware Chancery Court.

In the recent conference call, Glen Rufrano said,

Before Mike reviews our financial results, let me provide a brief update on litigation. The Court held a conference in December to discuss depositions, which started after the 1st of this year and could last through the year. The Court scheduled the next Status Conference for June 11, 2018.

With management expecting depositions to last through the year, it is very likely that substantive settlement discussions will not even start until 2019. Given the strong possibility of numerous discovery disputes, the time table could easily be pushed back even further.

Realistically, anyone invested in, or considering an investment in VER needs to be prepared for a legal overhang that is going to persist at least through the year and possibly for a couple of years. The overhang will come from the real cash outlays around $50 million per year, from the fear of the unknown and then the real cash impact of the eventual settlements.

Fundamentals

Looking at the fundamentals, VER has made great strides, but still has work to do. Guidance for 2018 is for flat AFFO of $0.70-$0.72. Even though litigation expenses are not factored into AFFO, VER still has plenty of room to cover their $0.55 dividend.

VER is starting to slow down their dispositions, and they expect to be a net acquirer for 2018 with net acquisitions of $200-$300 million. That is not a particularly large growth year for a portfolio as large as VER's, but it is growth after several years of a shrinking portfolio.

Same-store revenues have been less than impressive for VER and were essentially flat in 2017.

Source

In large part, this is due to the large number of flat leases that VER has. VER will not experience significant AFFO growth until they start acquiring at a meaningful pace.

With their current acquisition guidance, AFFO is likely to be flat again in 2019.

NNN vs. NN

It is tempting for people to compare VER to Realty Income (O) or National Retail Properties (NNN). However, due to the acquisitions from the ARCP years, it is not directly comparable. One of the largest differences is that over 1/3rd of VER's leases are not triple-net.

Source

The difference between triple-net and double-net leases is maintenance of common areas and structures. In a NNN lease, maintenance expenses are paid for by the tenant. In a NN lease, those are paid for by the landlord.

NN leases typically pay a higher rate, but gives the landlord higher exposure to fluctuations in expenses. With the added complexity, VER will likely trade at a discount to pure play NNN REITs.

In my previous article, I suggested that VER should trade in the 12x-14x AFFO range without the litigation. Long term, I continue to believe that is a fair range.

Conclusion

VER is looking at a flat year in terms of AFFO, and every indication is that they are headed for another flat year in 2019. The litigation overhang will persist and there is likely to be little news as the discovery process will occur mostly out of the public eye.

Management seems content to remain conservative with acquisitions and there is little room for growth in same-store sales. Additionally, investors should be aware that VER is not a "pure play" triple-net REIT. While it is tempting to compare it to O or NNN due to its size, VER will likely trade at a discount to them even after the legal situation is resolved. Investors should consider that when considering potential upside.

VER is trading at a tempting price, but the upside is too far in the future for me to take the risk right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.