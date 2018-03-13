Where To Now After Trump Blocked Broadcom's Qualcomm Bid

On Monday, President Trump announced his rejection of Broadcom's (AVGO) hostile takeover of Qualcomm (QCOM). The rejection was swift and decisive. The announcement capped the protracted pursuit by Broadcom since November but implications for investors are far beyond this deal.

Why The Rejection?

Trump government blocked the takeover bid citing concerns over national security concerns. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., known as CFIUS, announced the rejection while citing concerns that Broadcom would likely negatively impact the research and development efforts at Qualcomm, leaving Chinese firms to catch a greater market share in the upcoming race to 5G around the world. CFIUS said that Broadcom's history of aggressive cost-cutting after making acquisitions have created concerns that a potential deal would undermine the competitiveness of U.S.-based Qualcomm.

Broadcom launched its hostile bid for Qualcomm back in November and have tried to re-domicile to the U.S. in order to avoid the national security review. Broadcom was initially founded in the U.S. in 1991 by a professor and a student from UCLA but was later acquired by Avago Technologies in February 2016. After the acquisition, the company moved to Singapore but retained the ticker, AVGO. Due to the foreign ownership of Broadcom, its past acquisitions have been under strict scrutiny by the U.S. government. In order to win over the approval for $5.9 billion acquisition of Brocade Communication Systems, Broadcom announced that it is moving its headquarters back to the U.S. after Hock Tan met with Trump in November. The U.S. government gave green light to the Brocade deal after the relocation announcement.

However, things are different for the Qualcomm deal which could have been the largest-ever deal in the semiconductor industry. The rejection centered around concerns that an acquisition would stifle the R&D efforts at Qualcomm thus losing the competitiveness of technology developed by the U.S. compared to other countries, especially China.

Unique Situation

The block by the CFIUS is highly unusual due to the timing and quickness of the order. CFIUS decided to review the proposed bid just two days before Qualcomm's shareholder vote. It is also very unusual to see CFIUS initiate a review and block a transaction even before a deal was reached between the two parties. It is debatable as to whether CFIUS has the authority to review or even stop the merger before a deal was signed.

Another unique aspect of the order is that there is no direct involvement of China here. The concerns cited by CFIUS is based on assumptions that Broadcom would undermine Qualcomm's R&D which would, in turn, increase Chinese firms' competitiveness and market share in the 5G era. There are quite a number of assumptions here and one could also argue that whether CFIUS has reached beyond its authority which focuses solely on national security concerns.

Despite the lack of precedents for this announcement, the Trump government has stopped a number of other transactions that mostly involved Chinese firms ranging from as low as $50 million to the $117 billion Broadcom bid.

Implications for Investors

The shares of both companies traded down during after-hours after the announcement from Trump. We think the impact on both companies will be significant for the years to come.

Impact on Broadcom

For Broadcom, the roller coaster emotion of having Trump call Hock Tan "a great, great executive" and Broadcom as "one of the really great, great companies." to the latest rejection over its Qualcomm bid. It was fortunate to have passed the test for its Brocade acquisition, however, going forward, we believe it will be under stricter review when acquisitions involve large U.S. interests. Re-domicile to the U.S. was part of the plan to mitigate the regulatory concern, but the permanent ban on Qualcomm marked a defeat for the company and Tan's ambitious acquisition plan. Would Broadcom be able to find other targets that can match the scale and opportunities offered by Qualcomm? We don't know yet but in the short-term, we think investors will be disappointed by the outcome.

Impact on Qualcomm

The impact on Qualcomm is far more severe than for Broadcom. Before the hostile takeover, shareholders were already disgruntled by the recent challenges facing the company. CEO Steve Mollenkopf has been under pressure to fix the performance of the company as it batters with the legal dispute with Apple, regulatory pressure and fines on its licensing business, a decline in profits and lack of growth drivers. We think the offer from Broadcom has provided a floor to the share price and the expectation of potentially a higher bid has helped support the strong performance so far.

Intel?

The last point we wanted to raise is that there have been rumors about a potential takeover bid from Intel (INTC) over Broadcom. The idea is that Intel would feel challenged by a tie-up of Broadcom and Qualcomm, creating another industry giant with revenue that could rival Intel's. However, we think the termination of Broadcom's bid would deter Intel from further actions given the status quo remains. There are also several foreseeable obstacles to a potential merger between Intel and Broadcom including financing, integration, and again, regulatory review.

Final Thoughts

The rejection marks the end to Broadcom's prolonged hostile bid for Qualcomm and a major setback for its ambitious growth plan. The sector has seen massive consolidation recently but the Trump government has started to become more active in reviewing deals. In this case, CFIUS intervened before the deal was signed to avoid having the Board vote, an unprecedented move that highlighted the tough stance taken by the current government over the foreign takeover. We think Qualcomm will have to start facing its internal problems including a challenged licensing business model and legal disputes. Broadcom will need to find its next big target while continuing its re-domicile back to the U.S. We also think a deal from Intel is unlikely at this stage.

