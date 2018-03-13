Itau: Growth Stock With A 5.3% Dividend

As a result, many investors might have overlooked the fact that there are now solid dividend names in the sector.

South American banks have been traditionally viewed as growth stocks. That should come as no surprise, given that credit penetration in the region, measured as total banking loans against GDP, is still very low compared to developed countries. As shown below, Latin America has a loans/GDP ratio of just 44%. For comparison, developed markets have a credit penetration ratio of 150-250%.

Source: Banco Macro Investor presentation

Without any doubt, for the past twenty years, international investors have been buying LatAm banks as a bet on rising credit penetration in the region. As a result, the market might have overlooked that several South American banks are gradually turning into solid dividend names.

A new dividend name

The fact that Itau (ITUB), a Brazilian banking group, paid out more than 70% of its FY2017 earnings in dividends has already raised eyebrows. The company paid BRL2.71 per ordinary share or USD0.85 per ADR. The payout corresponds to a 5.3% dividend yield, based on the current ADR price of USD16.

Source: Company data

Last September, Itau announced a new dividend policy. The bank introduced a minimum target Tier-1 capital of 13.5% and removed previously set payout limits. The table below shows expected payout ratios under different RWA (risk-weighted assets) growth and profitability scenarios.

Source: Company data

Itau's CET1 ratio printed at 16.2% in 4Q17. The bank did guide for a number of hits to its capital ratio, however, even after adjusting for these negatives, the CET1 ratio was 15.3%. As a result, in 2017, Itau returned 1.8% of its CET1 capital to shareholders.

Source: Company data

The key question obviously is whether Itau will maintain such a high payout ratio. As the table above demonstrates, the bank's payout ratio will be determined by two key factors: RWA growth and a return on equity. The caveat here is that, despite the ongoing macroeconomic recovery in Brazil, loan growth remains muted. As a result, Itau expects 4-7% credit growth in 2017, including financial guarantees provided and corporate securities. This guidance suggests to us that RWA growth will be around 5-6%.

As for profitability levels, Itau reported a return on equity of 20% in 2017. We expect the bank to deliver a higher ROE in 2018. Our view is based on the following assumptions.

First, despite accelerating credit growth, the bank's net interest income is most likely to remain flat due to the ongoing pressure on the bank's net interest margin. As a reminder, the Brazilian Central Bank has reduced its benchmark SELIC rate by 750bps since September 2016.

Source: Bloomberg

Falling policy rates have a negative impact on Brazilian banks' NIMs. Thus, we expect Itau's margin to decline in 2018. However, 4-7% loan growth should offset that margin compression. That should eventually result in a flat NII.

Second, we expect lower loan loss provisions at Itau thanks to better credit quality trends. As shown below, the Brazilian economy is returning to growth and key macroeconomic indicators are expected to improve significantly in 2018. That would be a big tailwind for Itau's asset quality metrics.

Source: Bloomberg

The headline NPL ratio has been steadily declining since September 2016.

Source: Company data

To summarize, based on Itau's guidelines, RWA growth of 5-6% and a 20+% ROE would result in a 75-80% payout ratio. According to our estimates, that would correspond to a 6.5% dividend yield, based on the current share price.

Valuation

Itau trades at a slight premium to the sector, however, we believe the stock deserves a premium multiple, given its quality franchise, strong capital ratios, and an attractive dividend yield.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

The stock trades at 11x forward earnings.

Final thoughts

With a 6-6.5% dividend yield and exposure to under-penetrated markets, Itau is a strong buy. The elephant in the room remains the upcoming presidential elections in Brazil, which are scheduled to be held in October 2018. The outcome of the election is still uncertain. As such, there could be a sharp sell-off in Brazilian assets. With that being said, Itau is definitely worth a look, especially for those who are looking for quality growth stocks that are still reasonably valued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.