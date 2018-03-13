4 Reasons Why 2018 May Prove To Be The Year Of The Facebook Short

Needing to extract more revenue per user, the company is guiding for total expenses to increase by as much as 45% to 60% in 2018 as part of the company's aggressive push into video advertising, which will squeeze margins.

Currently, sitting at 2.12 billion monthly active users, the company is at the verge of reaching a saturation point in terms of its user base.

Several sources indicate that engagement at Facebook is declining, particularly among younger users.

Following a 60% rise in the company's share price in 2017, Facebook CEO and Founder Mark Zuckerberg has been accelerating his sales of Facebook stock to start 2018.

Introduction

Nearly 6 years after its initial public offering ("IPO"), it appears the investment community has done a complete 180-degree turn on Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook (FB).

Source: recode.com

Back when Facebook initially came to market with its IPO in May 2012 (valued at $104 billion then and today worth $538 billion), FB shares were barely able to edge above its IPO price on opening day and spent the rest of its first year below that mark.

"We understand that a lot of people are disappointed in the performance of the stock," Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO and Cofounder, said at the company's first shareholder meeting in June 2013. "And we really are too."

Source: CNN Money

Back then, most of the questions being raised were around whether Zuckerberg could help Facebook successfully transition from being a desktop company to a mobile company.

It turns out he could, and he did.

Today, Facebook sits atop as the "King" of social media apps and trails only Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with respect to its share of mobile advertising spend, accounting for 20.3% of the market according to eMarketer.com:

Source: eMarketer

But markets can sometimes overshoot themselves in extrapolating recent history, and now, as the company prepares to go head-to-head with Alphabet's YouTube for a bigger share of the mobile advertising market and with user growth showing signs of slowing - one has to wonder if there is a chance that Facebook's stock, currently trading at a 25x forward P/E, is being "priced for perfection."

Following a seven-fold rise in the company's share price (including a 60% gain in 2017) and without having to face much in the way of adversity up until now, one has to wonder what it would take to leave Facebook's investors disappointed, potentially offering an opportunity for short sellers to jump in on the trade.

Engagement is Declining, Particularly Among Younger Users

A recent report from MediaPost.com (based on data that was obtained by Nielsen) suggests that while Facebook's user base did show an increase of 6% between November 2016 and 2017, Facebook actually lost 4% in terms of the time users spent on its app.

Doing the math, that means that a typical user spent 11% less time on Facebook in 2017, on average, than they did a year ago.

Is it possible that Facebook addicts are starting to get "burnt out" on the app and switching to newer, fresher alternatives?

Research is now also suggesting that "teens", in increasing numbers, are moving over from Facebook to competing apps "Snapchat" (NYSE:SNAP) and "Instagram" (owned by Facebook but only 1/10th the size of the company's flagship platform).

Research firm eMarketer also suggests that Facebook's users in the 12-17 age category will shrink by 3.4% in 2018 meanwhile Snapchat's user base in the 12-17 age category is forecast to grow 8.8% and while ages 18-24 will grow 19.2% for Snapchat this year.

Meanwhile, other surveys have suggested that Facebook is increasingly being seen by younger generations as an "old person's app".

Looking at the size of Facebook's addressable market

Facebook, at the end of 2017, had 2.12 billion monthly active users.

Source: Facebook 10-K

With smartphone users globally sitting at 2.32 billion - if it hasn't done so already - Facebook will soon be reaching a saturation point.

Source: Statista

And if it's losing younger users on top of that - where is Facebook's growth going to come from?

The natural response is to extract more revenue per user - and this happens to be exactly what the company is now planning to do, which I'll get into more detail below.

But first, I want to address another key part of the short thesis for Facebook shares.

That is the fallout it continues to deal with as part of its role in Russia's alleged involvement in the 2018 U.S. Presidential election.

CEO, Mark Zuckerberg addressed it as much on the company's Q4 conference call:

We've seen abuse on our platform, including interference from nation states, the spread of news that is false, sensational and polarizing, and debate about the utility of social media. One of the most important things we can do is make sure our services aren't just fun to use, but also good for people's well being and for society overall. So far this year, we've already announced a couple of important updates… We estimate that these updates decrease time spent on Facebook by roughly 5% in the fourth quarter. To put that another way, we made changes that reduced time spent on Facebook by an estimated 50 million hours every day.

Source: Facebook's Q4 Conference Call

Given the negative attention the company has been receiving in the press lately, Facebook has decided to adopt a more socially responsible (read: ESG) practice into its business model.

While that strategy may turn out to be in the company's best interests over the long-term, more often than not these types of decisions do tend to carry with them an economic cost in the short-term.

A cost that could potentially surprise - and disappoint - the investment community when quarterly results are released later this year.

Video advertising: Big Risk, Big Payoff?

Whether Facebook is successful or not in its big push to drive video content (and advertising) on its platform this year will ultimately determine the company's fate in 2018 - just as was the case with Facebook's shift to mobile shortly after its IPO.

Video display ads on mobile devices were the fastest growing segment within digital advertising market last year.

So, it only makes sense that Facebook, already with the largest mobile audience and looking to increase its ARPU, would turn here for growth.

But while Facebook has handily done away with the likes of Twitter, LinkedIn, Yelp, and other competitors in the mobile app space, it is about to go up against a much different beast now - Alphabet (GOOGL) and its YouTube platform.

Both Facebook and Alphabet have deep pockets - Facebook currently has cash reserves of $41.7 billion and Alphabet $101.8 billion (some of that cash is overseas but could easily be borrowed against at minimal expense), so there's not much limit to how far these two behemoths could go in terms of spending to secure market share.

And while that may not sound appealing to a Facebook shareholder, it also shouldn't come as much of a surprise following the CEO's comments on the latest conference call.

Forward Guidance: It's Just Not that Great

On its Q4 conference call, Mark Zuckerberg suggested that Facebook will continue to grow impressions "at a modest pace" but also that he expects the pace of revenue growth to continue to decelerate in 2018 from years past (+47.1% in 2017, +48.5% in 2016).

On top of decelerating revenue growth, the company expects "total expenses will grow approximately 45% to 60% compared to full-year 2017."

Meaning that even in a "best case scenario", Facebook's operating margin will almost assuredly fall from its five-year high (49.7%) reached last year in 2017 (Alphabet's operating margin was 23.6% in 2017)

Call me naive, but I find it "less than likely" the market will take kindly to Facebook showing a marked decline in profitability at the exact same time it sorts through the challenges from a saturated user base and increasing competition from Alphabet and Snapchat.

And all this, just as the company's founder and CEO is selling his shares at an accelerating rate and stepping aside to spend more time on philanthropic initiatives?

Mark Zuckerberg is Selling his Facebook Stock, Should You Be Doing the Same?

I first want to go on record as saying that I think Mark Zuckerberg is a very smart businessman.

When everyone said he couldn't, he went and made Facebook a successful, profitable, cash flow positive social media enterprise.

I also think he knows his company better than anybody else.

That's why, when I see that he could be selling as much as $13.3 billion in Facebook stock over the next thirteen months to fund philanthropic initiatives, I sit up and take notice.

And when I see that he is accelerating the selling following Facebook's 60% rise in 2017, I can't help but wonder if at least part of that decision may be based on a tactical move that shares may be close to "fully valued" at present.

It would seem to me then, that when the smartest guy in the room is selling a good chunk of his Facebook stock you might at least want to consider doing the same.

Conclusion

2018 is shaping up to be a battle of the heavyweights as Alphabet and Facebook duke it out for the top spot in the mobile video advertising arena.

I won't make a prediction here except to say that it would seem the "bulls" are firmly in Facebook's corner.

And who can blame them following such a great run for the company over the past five years?

But Alphabet will prove as a formidable opponent for Facebook to go up against and it will be interesting to see just how much patience Facebook's investors will show the company in 2018.

Or whether they'll simply move along to the next best thing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: The above research does not constitute investment advice nor is it a recommendation to take action in any investment security. You are encouraged to conduct your own research and due diligence before taking investment action, including a careful review of the risks associated with the security in question, an evaluation of the security for suitability within your own set of circumstances and consultation with a professional financial advisor if you have one. Any positions disclosed are subject to change and without warning.