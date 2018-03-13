Prem Watsa's Blackberry Thesis Comes To Light

The article covers both his status as "the next Warren Buffett" and his present thesis for holding BlackBerry.

Prem Watsa, "The Canadian Warren Buffett". But is he?

Sometimes, one of the bullish arguments put forth to hold a stock is that some other incredibly intelligent investor is also holding it. This most often happens with the likes of Warren Buffett. When it comes to BlackBerry (BB), a similar argument comes up. Not with Warren Buffett, though, but with Prem Watsa, the “Canadian Warren Buffett”.

“Canadian Warren Buffett”

Prem Watsa is the founder and CEO of Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF). While this article is on BlackBerry, I’ll take a detour here and look at the “Canadian Warren Buffett” claims.

Fairfax Financial Holdings did pretty well for its shareholders. From CAD$69 back in January 1, 1995 (as far back as I can go), it went up to CAD$647 today. That’s ~9.7% compounded (~11.1% including dividends), per year. In its latest shareholder letter, Fairfax also gives us a Warren-like table of how its intrinsic value (using book value as a proxy) evolved over the years (red highlight is mine):

Already, two problems are evident:

The first, is that this table is Warren-like, but not Warren grade. It compares the change in intrinsic value (book value) the how Fairfax stock has done, but not how the S&P has done as Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) does in its own shareholder letters.

The second, is that there seem to be 2 obvious periods to how Prem Watsa performed. The "before 2000" period, and the "after 2000" period. The compounded rate since 1999 has been just ~3.5% per year. Indeed, the market noticed this. Remember all that growth in Fairfax Financial stock I spoke about previously? Well, by July 1, 1998 the stock was already at CAD$585, so from there it then took nearly 20 years to get to CAD$647, or +10.6%. Not exactly Buffet-like either. For reference, Berkshire Hathaway went from $78,005 on July 1, 1998 to $318,000 today, or +307.7%.

I should also point out Fairfax Financial’s penchant for heavily issuing shares, which it’s also at odds with Berkshire’s own practices.

As a result, we could perhaps say that Prem Watsa is no Warren Buffett. What’s most impressive about Warren Buffett (and Charlie Munger) is their consistency over such a long time. Prem Watsa does not have such consistency, as the last 18 years show.

The BlackBerry Thesis

So Prem Watsa is no Warren Buffett. While that was a side story, it’s still somewhat relevant in that many bulls often cite how good an investor he is, in trying to justify their blind faith in BlackBerry. After all, Prem Watsa is sure to know better. But does he?

In the same 2017 shareholder letter from where I pulled the table above, we have Prem Watsa’s comments on his BlackBerry shareholding. This comment, as it turns out, explains Prem Watsa’s current thesis and knowledge of how BlackBerry is doing very vividly. It’s a single paragraph, so here it goes:

John Chen has completed the transition of BlackBerry from a smartphone company to a software company with about $1 billion in revenue and growing. BlackBerry’s reputation for security for mobile devices, its focus on an integrated internet of things system and its very large patent portfolio stand it in good stead for the future. Its QNX platform has had much success with building autonomous car systems for the major automobile companies, and its Radar for the trucking industry continues to excel. In 2017, BlackBerry also benefitted from a $1 billion (about $2 per share) arbitration award from Qualcomm. We continue to bet on John!

This sums it up. Prem Watsa is invested in BlackBerry because:

It transitioned from a smartphone company to a software company with about $1 billion in revenue and growing.

It has a good reputation in security for mobile devices, is focused on IoT and has a large IP portfolio.

Its QNX platform has had much success with building autonomous car systems for the major automobile companies.

Its Radar for the trucking industry continues to excel.

And he continues to bet on John (Chen).

So, how can we have any beef with this? I’ll be very short:

BlackBerry is no longer a $1 billion in revenues company . The FY2018 (nearly over) estimate is for it to have just $938.4 million in revenues )and FY2019 is even lower). Perhaps he was talking in Canadian Dollars?* These aren’t all software either.

. The FY2018 (nearly over) estimate is for it to have just $938.4 million in revenues )and FY2019 is even lower). Perhaps he was talking in Canadian Dollars?* These aren’t all software either. BlackBerry is not growing. Well, the software side alone might be growing a bit, but the whole company isn’t, and that isn’t qualified in his statement.

Well, the software side alone might be growing a bit, but the whole company isn’t, and that isn’t qualified in his statement. QNX hasn’t had much success in building autonomous car systems for the major auto companies . Indeed, QNX doesn’t even try to do that. QNX just sells an OS which can serve as the underlying operating system for such systems, but whose functionality in no way participates the smarts needed to build such systems. And besides, the major auto companies don’t have autonomous car systems so those haven’t even been built yet. The leader (Google/Waymo) runs on Linux and thus when it achieves self-driving it’s likely that any buyers will have them run on whatever Google supplies.

. Indeed, QNX to do that. QNX just sells an OS which can serve as the underlying operating system for such systems, but whose functionality in no way participates the smarts needed to build such systems. And besides, the major auto companies don’t have autonomous car systems so those haven’t even been built yet. The leader (Google/Waymo) runs on Linux and thus when it achieves self-driving it’s likely that any buyers will have them run on whatever Google supplies. Radar is so tiny as to be irrelevant.

QNX + Radar are actually stagnated (flat year-over-year), so one can’t argue huge success at Radar without arguing QNX is declining.

Only one thing truly remains of Prem Watsa’s BlackBerry thesis. He’s betting on John Chen. He’s betting lightning will strike twice. John Chen took Sybase from a bit player worth just a few hundred million dollars to it being acquired by SAP for $5.8 billion.

Now, Warren Buffett would greatly value the management of whatever investment he considers. However, it was also Warren Buffett who more than once said:

When a management with a reputation for brilliance tackles a business with a reputation for bad economics, it is the reputation of the business that remains intact.

From Prem Watsa’s single paragraph on BlackBerry, we know he can’t be following it all that closely. Too many of those statements are wrong or uninformed, for the knowledge to be all that tight. He’s not looking at the business, this is just a bet on John Chen’s own reputation.

Indeed, if we check back on the shareholder letters from 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, we can see that other than the confidence on John Chen, the rest of the thesis has been moving. It started with revenues and cash, moved through handsets, and now all those are gone so it’s shifted into the future and stuff like QNX as well as growth that isn’t really there (yet).

Conclusion

There are a couple of conclusions to be taken here:

Prem Watsa is not the Canadian Warren Buffett . He’s not because he doesn’t have the consistency and he dilutes his stock over time as well. So betting on BlackBerry because Prem Watsa holds it and he’s the Canadian Warren Buffett makes no sense.

. He’s not because he doesn’t have the consistency and he dilutes his stock over time as well. So betting on BlackBerry because Prem Watsa holds it and he’s the Canadian Warren Buffett makes no sense. Prem Watsa’s bullish thesis on BlackBerry sums up to “in John Chen we trust”. He’s not betting on the business. The remaining thesis keeps floating around and Prem Watsa shows very little knowledge of where BlackBerry’s business even sits, today. Prem Watsa is straight up wrong regarding the size and growth of the overall business, as well as regarding what QNX actually does.

Besides, betting on a stock because “The Next Warren Buffett” holds it can go very wrong. I remember similar arguments regarding Sears, where not one but two next “Warren Buffetts” were betting: Eddie Lampert and Bruce Berkowitz. How did that work? Did it change an otherwise ugly business and Swiss cheese long thesis? Well, BlackBerry isn’t much different. The business is rather stagnated (if we ignore the components going to zero), massively overvalued and not really profitable.

Finally, I also have lots to say on the BlackBerry/Facebook lawsuit. However, it might take some time for me to write something on it. It takes time to cover each claim, but I can already say there is ludicrous stuff in there. That’s for another day, though, as it would be entirely off-topic on this particular article.

*Don't hold on to the Canadian Dollar hope. Prem Watsa really doesn't know. As stated earlier in the same shareholder letter: "Amounts in this letter are in U.S. dollars unless specified otherwise. Numbers in the tables in this letter are in U.S. dollars and $ millions except as otherwise indicated. "

Disclosure: I am/we are short BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.