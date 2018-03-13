Overstock: Q4'17 Earnings Preview

Company financial results will not be indicative of the long term success of the company, but will likely drive initial stock price moves.

Investors will be looking carefully for an update on the E-Commerce business (and proposed sale) as well as Blockchain (Medici/Tzero) initiatives.

Overstock.com (OSTK) will report its FY 2017 Q4 earnings after the close on March 15th, 2018. This is effectively the last possible day that the company can report earnings to be in compliance with listing requirements and it is also highly unusual compared previous reports which were much more prompt. Whether this timing carries any significance is hard to say, but the recently announced SEC 'request for information' regarding the Overstock Initial Coin Offering (NYSE:ICO) is likely adding a layer of complexity for senior management.

For those new to the Overstock story, here's a one paragraph summary of what's going on:

Overstock.com has traditionally been an E-Commerce retailer, which I will simplify as "a very small version of Amazon". Their work should be commended as they've managed to survive the past 15 years where most other e-commerce companies have failed or been acquired. Roughly 4 years ago, the CEO, Patrick Byrne, started making investments in a fledgling technology referred to as "Blockchain". While most media incorrectly attribute the significance of Overstock's blockchain exposure to the fact that they were the first major e-tailer to accept Bitcoin as payment, the reality is that Overstock invested in early-stage venture capital investment rounds for nearly a dozen blockchain startups. The entire segment has been on fire for the past 6-12 months with companies scrambling to catch up. All of these investments are under their "Medici Ventures" subsidiary. The most significant of those ventures is called "Tzero", which is a futuristic stock exchange that strives to replace the typical stock-exchange model (by using instantaneous blockchain based settlement) and provide a lending market (for short sellers to have blockchain recorded guaranteed locate/borrows). Investors have bid the stock up from $20 to nearly $90 in response to two catalysts- the tremendous potential growth of Tzero (and other Medici Assets), and the possible sale of the E-commerce business to a larger brick and mortar business. For more details about Overstock's history, I suggest you read my past articles:

Understanding Overstock 2.0

Overstock's Q3 Earnings Analysis

Q4'17 Earnings Expectations and Preview

Investors are looking for updates about the following corporate segments/initiatives:

Fundraising efforts from the ICO TZero's Digital Locate Receipt (NYSE:DLR) traction TZero's Token Trading Exchange Medici's other blockchain assets An update on the sale of the E-Commerce Business An update on E-commerce revenues/EPS/etc.

Medici, Tzero and the ICO

Overstock released a plethora of information by putting the offering memorandum for the upcoming ICO on the Edgar website. This document has been updated from previous versions and I haven't seen much discussion about its contents.

The filing specifically states:

As of the date of this Memorandum, the Company has entered into executed SAFEs with approximately 1,100 purchasers for approximately $114.6 million of Tokens, of which $100.6 million has been funded by the respective purchasers.

That puts to rest much of the speculation that the ICO would fail to raise a significant amount of funds. By the time the company reports earnings I think it is unlikely this number would have substantially increased. Other notable excerpts regarding the ICO fundraising would be:

In the aggregate, tZERO expects that approximately 2.3 million Tokens ("Compensatory Tokens") will be issued as compensation for advisory and other services, including as compensation to certain of the consultants and advisors identified above, to members of the tZERO Advisory Board, and as consideration for marketing, entertainment and/or other fees and expenses incurred in connection.

That's roughly $20 Million dollar's worth of fees/compensation that is being distributed. Given the size of the ICO is currently reported at the $100M range, it's suspiciously large. Even if they raise $200M, that's still 10% which is very high overhead for an "equity raise". Funny enough, 10% is roughly inline with what they left on the table when they sold Warrants 4 months ago. Also, I generally question the value of ICO tokens, so giving them away doesn't irk me.

tZERO's parent company, Overstock, has stated publicly that it intends to purchase up to $30.0 million of Tokens in the Offering. However, to date, Overstock has not yet executed a SAFE or otherwise committed to tZERO that it will purchase Tokens in the Offering or, if so, in what amount. If Overstock participates in the Offering, it will purchase Tokens at the $10 per Token offering price and will be entitled to the same rights pursuant to its Tokens as third party holders. There can be no assurance that Overstock will purchase Tokens in the Offering or, if so, in what amount.

So it's clear that $100M ICO Funds announced are not including the expected purchase by Overstock. However, it also goes to say that they may just issue tokens to Overstock to (partially) extinguish a $50m debt that Tzero currently has owing to Overstock. From a corporate perspective, investors should care about new money coming in the door (to Overstock/Tzero). A purchase for cash, or swap of debt for ICO's, is little more than internal accounting transfer. In other words, despite the fact that the Overstock purchase will eventually be counted to the ICO tally, it should be seen as a neutral event, regardless of the amount.

If you've read my past articles, you'll know that I've been very bullish on the Tzero Token Trading Exchange and the Tzero DLR platform. Unfortunately, it appears that the Offering Memorandum has bad news to share on both fronts. It states:

The Company views the development of the Token Trading System as a key commercial milestone. The Company remains in the preliminary stages of development of the Token Trading System, and the Token Trading System may never be developed.

This is a token system that I had previously been anticipating would be up and running by 2017 year end. Not only is it taking much longer than expected, but they are only in "preliminary stages" of developing it. This is very bearish news for me because I believe first mover advantage is critically important in this space. There's no reason why JP Morgan, Bank of America, etc., can't make "a technologically superior of Coinbase", but since Coinbase has been established, it will be incredibly difficult to unseat them. The hope was that Tzero would be the Coinbase of the token trading world, and that's becoming increasingly unlikely. It looks like they've giving up the 6-12 month lead that they previously had.

The next piece of bad news comes from the DLR Lending platform. While Overstock doesn't break out the DLR specific revenue, it is part of the Tzero segment, which is segregated from the Overstock parent. In the OM, shockingly, they provide Q4 2017 financials for the Tzero operating subsidiary:

The YoY increase is a paltry $1.6M dollars, which means that Tzero's lending platform is not contributing any significant increase in revenues or profits to the company. This is disappointing given the thousands of traders, and billions of dollars of collateral that was added to the platform in late Q3/early Q4.

A positive development for Medici is that it appears that Bitt.com is getting a fair amount of traction in Barbados and they've recently increased their stake in the startup.

E-Commerce

In my previous articles, I stated that I wasn't really concerned about the E-commerce portion of the business. To me, it was a traditional business that was holding its ground and tinkering away. From an operational perspective, I think this is still largely true, however, from a valuation perspective, I'm quite concerned with the E-Commerce business.

Following the last conference call, when Overstock engaged Guggenheim to review strategic options (read: sale) of the E-Commerce business, the market got increasingly excited about "unlocking value in the E-commerce business via a merger or sale". The sale process has dragged on for almost 6 months now and it's becoming increasingly unlikely that a transaction, let alone a transaction at an advantageous price, will occur. It's clear that a pretty high transaction amount was priced into the stock, given the rally after the first announcement, and then again when the NYPost published a rumor of a potential Kroger deal.

What's particularly concerning about the E-commerce business (which further diminishes a potential transaction) is that the business is beginning to experience significant erosion in its topline financial results. Last quarter was the first quarter that the company experienced a YoY revenue decline, and the trend is worrisome:

Source: Company Filings

The cause of this loss of top-line revenues is likely due to Wayfair (NYSE:W) and their cash-burning marketing machine (which will, perhaps, make it back up in long term cohort value- this remains to be seen). Whether their strategy is correct or not, is irrelevant to Overstock, at the end of the day the competition is hurting them a lot.

An important part to note here is that the single Analyst forecast for Q4 2017 revenues is assuming 0% YoY growth. Given little (positive) guidance or announced strategic changes from the previous quarter, I think it's highly unlikely that OSTK puts up a positive growth number, and it's very possibly going to be quite negative. Wayfair reported a 46% increase YoY, and a 39% increase YoY the previous quarter. That either means the Q4 was exceptionally strong for all retail (to the tune of 7%), or Wayfair continued to take marketshare from OSTK. I think the latter is more likely than the former. Seeing revenues come in at $500m vs the $526m estimate would not be a shock to me, but would likely startle the market. In fact, I'd be very happy to see anything north of $515m.

The headline Earnings Per Share (NYSEARCA:EPS) is likely going to be a trainwreck. The company is going through a significant transformation and that is costly. The analyst estimate for Net Income is -1.53 Million(-$0.03), vs +2.76($0.15) Million in Q4 2016. With a lower revenue number, as well as increased expenses spinning up the ICO/e-commerce sale roadshow, Medici, and Tzero (I'm seeing Tzero ads on my Facebook feed), we should expect significantly higher expenses in Q4 and that is by far the correct strategic decision. That being said, it's going to hurt EPS and I don't think it's sufficiently factored into the analyst estimate. We're talking about a $1.5 Billion dollar company- if they aggressively spend an extra $10 or $20 million in a quarter for the purposes of launching Tzero and Medici, I'm totally fine with that.

Conclusion

Most of the information about Tzero, Medici and the ICO that people are looking to hear about at the next conference call has already been released in the Offering Memorandum. I believe this information is neutral/slightly negative. Due to the fact that the information is buried in the OM, I do not think this information has been priced into the stock yet, and see a negative reaction to the earnings call as a result of it being "announced".

The sale of the E-commerce business has likely gone cold, and that's being reflected in the stock price being significantly off its highs. I think the market is well aware of the situation and wouldn't be surprised if management continues to "talk down" the possible sale, or abandon it altogether. I see a slightly negative catalyst here, but a possible positive one if Byrne pulls a rabbit out of a hat.

I strongly believe the headline numbers are going to miss on Revenues, or EPS, or both. I think there's a significant value to be had here if the Quant Algorithms "trading the numbers" (not to mention misinformed Short Sellers) tank the stock in reaction to the headline. The result of these numbers does not significantly impact the long term value of the stock, but algorithms don't understand or care about that. I'd be buying a pullback.

Lastly, I think Byrne will have some sort of "surprise" news at the next call. Last time, it was the Soros warrant issuance, this time, who knows. Looking forward to hearing the call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OSTK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Currently long March calls and puts on OSTK.