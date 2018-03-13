Yintech Investment Holdings' (YIN) CEO Wenbin Chen on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Yintech Investment Holdings (NASDAQ:YIN) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Wenbin Chen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hongchen Yu - Interim CFO

Johnny Wong - Jefferies

Tian Hou - T.H. Capital

Catherine Jiang - CICC

Thank you and welcome everyone to Yintech's fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call.

Today on the call today from Yintech are, Mr. Wenbin Chen, Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Hongchen Yu, Interim CFO. Mr. Chen will review business operations and Company highlights, followed by Mr. Yu, who will go over the financials and guidance. They will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

discussions during this call contain forward looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. private securities litigation reform act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements.

Further information regarding potential risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yintech's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

During this call we will be referring to several non-GAAP financial measures, the supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with the U.S. GAAP. For information about these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to GAAP measures, please refer to our earnings press release.

I will turn the call over to Mr. Wenbin Chen. Mr. Chen will read through his prepared remarks in English and I will translate him. Mr. Chen, please go ahead

Wenbin Chen

Thank you for joining today's quarterly results conference call. 2017 was the year full of changes and challenges for us. During the year, we expanded our portfolio of services from a single product namely, stock commodities, and deepened our focus on providing investment and trading services for individual customers. As a result, our business now consists of 5 separate business lines across two major segments: commodity services and securities services.

Commodity services consists of two business lines, namely: Spot Golds on the Shanghai Gold Exchange and Commodities Futures. During the fourth quarter of 2017, approximately 95% of our net commission and fees were generated from this segment

Our business on the Shanghai Gold Exchange faced a challenging market environment during the quarter as the volatility of gold prices continued to drop and remained around historically low levels which negatively impacted our customers trading activity.

Our commodity’s future trading services business recorded solid growth compared with the previous quarter. A proprietary intelligent market modeling and analysis tool kit developed by our Boston and Shanghai Innovation Labs was launched as part of our mobile applications for futures trading and received positive reviews from our customers.

Securities services consistent three business lines, namely Overseas Securities Trading Services, Securities Advisory and Information Platform Services and Asset Management Services.

We completed the acquisition of Forthright Securities during the fourth quarter which added overseas securities trading to our services portfolio and will begin consolidating its revenues and profits during the first quarter of 2018. Forthright Securities customer assets increased significantly over the past few months and we expect it to become a market leader in the coming two years to three years.

In July 2017, we established a joint venture with SINA to primarily focused on developing our securities and advisory and the information platform services business. Through this platform, customers can pay and subscribe to services offered by professional securities advisors such as Investor Education [ph], Market Opinions, Trading Plans [ph] and interact with them and raise specific questions.

Our asset management services are conducted through subsidiaries that are registered with the Asset Management Association of China as private investment fund managers. We provide private investment funds to high net worth, qualified individual investors which mainly invest in secondary markets including stocks and futures contract. We believe the new regulations for the asset management industry will benefit professional managers in the long run. And we are actively developing and expanding our Asset Management Business.

Over the past few months, we have focused our resources on establishing the infrastructure for new businesses including overseas securities trading services, securities advisory and information platform services and asset management services. We developed the range of mobile applications and expanded our customer base. We believe our securities services segment will be a major growth engine in 2018.

We expect the Securities Services Segment to contribute around 20% of our overall net commissions and fees in the first quarter of 2018. As this number further increases, Yintech's business will become more diversified and resilient.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our Interim CFO, Hongchen Yu, to discuss our financial results during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Hongchen Yu

Thank you, Jingbo and thank you all for joining today's conference call. I will first walk you through our fourth quarter and the full year 2017 financial performance, followed by our guidance for the first quarter of 2018 and our 2017 full year dividend distribution plans.

Customer trading volume for the quarter was RMB717 billion, a 50% [ph] decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 15% decrease compared to the previous quarter. Yintech generated revenues of RMB386 million, a 64% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 and roughly flat compared to the previous quarter.

Our net commissions and fees for the quarter was RMB287 million, a decrease of 71% from the same quarter last year and a decrease of 15% from the previous quarter.

Starting from the second quarter of 2017, we began breaking down our net commissions and fees into two revenue segments namely, commodity services and securities services. Net commissions and fees from commodity services for the quarter were RMB274 million, a decrease of 18% from the previous quarter, which was mainly due to the decrease in customer trading volume. Net commissions and fees from securities services for the quarter were RMB13 million, an increase of over 300% from the previous quarter.

Effective fee rates for the quarter was 0.038% compared with 0.04% in the previous quarter. We expect our effective fee rate to remain stable over the coming few quarters. Expenses for the quarter were RMB421 million a decrease of 38% from the same quarter last year and an increase of 34% from the previous quarter. The sequential increase was primarily attributable to an increase in employee compensation and benefits due to the payment of year-end discretionary bonus compensation as well as increase in advertising and promotional expenses.

Net loss attributable to Yintech for the quarter was RMB55 million compared to net income of RMB338 million in the same quarter last year and net income of RMB69 million in the previous quarter.

Non-GAAP, net income attributable to Yintech for the quarter which excludes the effect of share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets in relation to the acquisition of Gold Master net of tax effect was RMB61 million a decrease of 88% from the same quarter last year and a decrease of 39% from the previous quarter.

Now, I’ll quickly go over the financials for the full year 2017. For the full year of 2017, our revenues were RMB2,449 million the decrease of 10% from the previous year 2016 mainly due to the decrease in net commissions and fees.

Expenses for the full year 2017 were RMB1,812 million an increase of 9% from the full year 2016 primarily attributable to increases in employee compensation and benefit as well as occupancy and equivalent rental expenses. Net income attributable to Yintech for the full year 2017 was RMB481 million a decrease of 48% from the full year 2016.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Yintech for the full year 2017 was RMB692 million a decrease of 38% from the full year 2016. As of December 31, 2017, we had cash RMB691 million and short-term investment which includes available for sales investment and repurchase of government bond of RMB1,212 million compared with RMB1,541 million and RMB290 million as of December 31, 2016 respectively. As of December 31, 2017, total shareholder’s equity was RMB3,576 million compared with RMB3,360 million as of December 31, 2016.

Now, let me turn to guidance for the first quarter of 2018. Based on our current and the preliminary view, in the first quarter of 2018 we expect customer trading volume to be in the range of RMB460 billion to RMB490 million, revenues are expected to be in the range of RMB260 million to RMB280 million, this numbers are taking into the account the fewer number of trailing days during the first quarter due to the Chinese New Year holiday.

Lastly, we are glad to announce that our Board of Directors has approved an annual dividend distribution of $0.40 per ADS, which translates in to a dividend yield of 4.0% based on our closing share price of $10.08 per ADS on March 12, 2018. The dividend is expected to be paid on or around April 9, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 23, 2018 -- on March 27, 2018. We believe the dividend distribution reflects our solid financial position and its long commitment to creating value for our shareholders.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today.

The first question comes from Johnny Wong with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Johnny Wong

Hello. Thank you management for taking my call. I actually have two questions. First question is can we let us know the number of trading accounts and active accounts we had in the fourth quarter of last year.

And my second question, it relates to the employee costs. Given the fact that our revenues are maybe flattish or so. We'll be reducing our headcount assume that if over the next couple of quarters, so that the revenues don't pick up. Thank you very much.

Wenbin Chen

Thank you, Johnny, let me translate the questions to Chinese for Mr. Chen and we'll get back to you.

Thank you for waiting. So, regarding your first questions number of active trading accounts for the fourth quarter of 2017, the number was 32,000 investment the number of active trading accounts for the fourth quarter.

And for the second question, about our number of employees and employee services going forward, so since earlier 2017 since the changes of our local exchange business, we actually are reducing our headcount constantly. So, the number of employees of our reached the peak during the March of 2017 which was over 4,800 people. And that number gradually decreases over the year. So, by end of last year this number is around 3700.

So, going forward, we think that this number is probably okay. And want to decrease further because as Mr. Chen mentioned, we have 5 major business lines [rent out] and each one will require significant resources to develop. And we can from a management perspective we have different business units that runs and operates relatively independent. And each business unit conducts more than one business. So, if one particular business is not performing well due to market weakness we can reshuffle the resources and to focus more on the other business lines. I hope that answers your question.

Johnny Wong

Thank you. I have a follow up question on this, I see that our number of active accounts and tradable accounts have actually decreased from the previous quarter. But at the same time, our advertising and promotional expenses have increased implying that our customer acquisition cost have increased. What is the trend [ph] of that and what is the strategy with customer acquisition cost going forward? And what is the rate that we see in terms of account growth going forward. Thank you.

Wenbin Chen

Johnny, that’s because for the number as of December 31, 2017, we actually excluded the number of tradable accounts from the changing press metal exchanges because we have disposed the subsidiaries working on that during the fourth quarter. So, that’s why we see a decrease in the number of tradable accounts. So, for our Shanghai Gold Exchange and futures business for those two businesses particularly our tradable accounts during the fourth quarter actually increased.

Johnny Wong

Okay. So, and apple-to-apple comparison is that things have increased quarter-on-quarter and about what percentage of increase are we looking at?

Wenbin Chen

For the fourth quarter the total increase in tradable accounts for Shanghai Gold Exchange and futures business is roughly 7,000.

Johnny Wong

7,000. Okay. Thank you.

The next question comes from Tian Hou with T.H. Capital. Please go ahead.

Tian Hou

[Foreign Language]

So, the question is that in terms of guidance, so the guidance includes the revenues from the trading platform which is acquired and also the cash dividend is that going to be ongoing base or one year.

Hongchen Yu

Okay. Thank you. Okay. Thank you, Tian. So, for the first question, whether the revenue guidance includes the newly acquired business, of course we’re executed and the answer is yes, we have taken into consideration revenues from both our traditional commodity trading services business as well as the new securities services business. And among those two, roughly 20% of net commissions and fees will come from the securities services business and 8% will come from the commodities and services business. And Mr. Chen will answer your second question.

Wenbin Chen

[Foreign Language]

Thank you, Chen. So, I'll translate that into English. So, Mr. Chen's answer to Ken's second question about our dividend distribution is the following. So, this is not a onetime dividend. This is a dividend distribution on our 2017 full year coverage. So, the payout ratio is roughly 40% compared to our 2017 full year net profit attributed to shareholders. And this will be a continuing one. Although in 2017, we have encountered certain challenges and difficulties and during the second half of the year we made a very little profit. But we still make this dividend distribution for the full year because we're very confident about our future and also, we are also based on our solid and sufficient cash reserve.

The next question comes from Catherine Jiang with CICC. Please go ahead.

Catherine Jiang

Okay. So, thanks for taking my questions. And my questions are regarding to the service now that the company have implemented for new business? Also, do you have some M&A or acquisition commenced next?

Wenbin Chen

Thank you, Catherine. So, our cost stream actually like in our deep understanding of an extensive experience in serving Chinese individual customers as we have mentioned in previous calls. So therefore, when we make some strategic initiatives, this will all based on how to better leverage our strength to create value for all the stakeholders. So as Mr. Chen mentioned earlier, currently we're focusing on the 5 major business lines. And we believe each of these 5 business lines actually have significant addressable customer base and revenue potential for us. And in order to grab this market, we actually need to maintain our superior services and high efficiency of our internet-based operations that will take a lot of resources.

And that being said, we are actually also open to new business opportunities related to these 5 business lines. So, for example, because one of the business line was asset management. We are actually considering the acquisition of Hong Kong Asset Management Firm with [indiscernible] license in order to expand our asset management business segment to overseas market. And this actually can bring some synergies with our overseas stock trading business because we can do some cross-selling opportunities.

The next question is a follow up from Tian Hou with T.H. Capital. Please go ahead.

Tian Hou

[Foreign Language]

So, the question is about volatility of the gold price. So, what’s decision view on the future movement on the future movement of gold price in China. So, what are some of the effective impact the most major -?

Wenbin Chen

Okay. I’ll translate for Mr. Chen. So, we will try now to discuss all the factors that affecting the gold prices because that will take about a lecture to do so. And based on our judgement, we think that right now for this period, right now for this year gold price activity remain at very low level. And that is partially due to the active correlation between the U.S. dollar RMB foreign exchange rate and the gold price. So as a result, the volatility on gold prices denominated in Chinese Yuan will be lower than the volatility of gold price denominated in U.S. dollar. And that's partially the reason why the price movements on the Shanghai Gold Exchange is so low.

And going forward, after our 5 business lines have ramped up, we think that this Shanghai Gold Exchange business will now account for the two big parts of our revenue contribution. And our business and our performance will not be too exposed to this number. And going forward when all of our businesses are well established, our customers can actually switch between the product that they invest and trade up. And that will bring more flexibility and resilience to our business.

This concludes our question-and-answer-session.

Christian Arnell

Thanks everyone for participating in today's call. If you have any questions concerns or comments please don't hesitate to reach out to Investor Relations at Yintech. Thank you very much for joining. This concludes the call. Good night.

This conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation.

