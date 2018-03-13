American Woodmark: Looking More Interesting

I look forward to a smooth integration and delivery upon promised synergies, as the recent quarter and softer margins are creating a compelling buy opportunity if shares dip further.

This recent mediocre performance is more than offset by a great deal for RSI, at least on paper.

American Woodmark (AMWD) has hit my watchlist after the company acquired RSI in December. The kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer acquired RSI at a price tag of over a billion.

I liked the deal a lot, but did not like the enthusiasm displayed by the market in response to the deal. At the same time, I concluded to re-evaluate the thesis if shares were to show a subsequent dip, which they have done now following the release of the third quarter results for the fiscal year.

The Business

As mentioned above, American Woodmark is in the kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturing business which involves that it was hit hard during the crisis, a decade ago. As the company saw its revenues cut by a third from a pre-crisis high of $600 million, it was forced to report losses for 4 straight years in a row.

The company recouped the lost sales by 2013 and has steadily grown the business to a billion by 2017, as operating margins have expanded towards 10% of sales. Following the darkest hours in 2011, when shares were trading in the low teens, sales did steadily rise in a huge multi-year momentum run to $100 million in 2017, before it announced the purchase of RSI Home Products.

The RSI Deal

On December 1 of last year, American Woodwork reached an agreement to acquire RSI Home Products in a $1.07 billion deal. RSI is one of the largest value-based cabinet makers in North America. The company generated $560 million in sales but posted very strong adjusted EBITDA numbers of $123 million, with earnings seen at $40 million in 2017. Unfortunately, the "bridge" between the EBITDA and net earnings number has not been provided at the time.

The 1.9 times sales multiple and 9 times EBITDA multiple look reasonable, but the real kicker in the deal are the potential synergies which are seen at $30-$40 million, to be realised three years following the closure of the transaction.

The Pro-Forma Business

American Woodwork posted sales of $1.06 billion in its fiscal year of 2017. While its sales were roughly twice as large as RSI, EBITDA of $130 million was actually similar to the $123 million reported by RSI. The simple reason is that adjusted EBITDA margins reported by RSI were nearly 10 percentage points higher than the 12% margins posted by American Woodwork.

In the December article, I noted that American Woodwork reports trailing earnings of $72 million, for earnings power of $4.50 per share with 16.3 million shares outstanding. If we include RSI's $123 million in EBITDA and factor in $21 million in depreciation expenses, operational earnings might jump by $102 million.

The combination would incur a net debt load of roughly $750 million, which is equivalent to 3 times pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of $253 million. If synergies of an estimated $35 million are included, leverage ratios drop to 2.6 times.

I assumed that debt could be financed at a rate of 5%, resulting in a pre-tax earnings contribution of $65 million, or some $100 million if synergies are included. After applying a 20% tax, that could boost the bottom line by $52-$80 million. As the share count will increase from 16.3 million shares to 17.7 million shares (as part of the deal was financed with the issuance of shares), we can construct the pro-forma earnings per share number.

Overall net earnings could jump from $72 million towards $124-$152 million, for earnings of $7.00-$8.60 per share. This marks a big improvement from the stand-alone earnings power of the business. No wonder why investors acted with greater enthusiasm as shares jumped from $100 to $120 following the announcement of the deal, and actually rose to a high of $148 in the weeks thereafter.

As shares have dropped to $114 per share following the third quarter release, it is time to revisit the investment thesis given the relative appealing earnings multiples if the pro-forma earnings numbers can be relied upon.

Third Quarter Numbers

American Woodwork reported a 17% increase in third quarter sales to $293 million, including a month's contribution of RSI Home Products. Adjusted for that sales were up 2% to $254 million, suggesting that revenues from RSI came in at $39 million for the month. The organic growth rate of 2% was just half the growth rate reported for the first nine months of the year, as more homeowners are shifting towards the value-based category which underlines the rationale to acquire RSI, but hurts its own core business. Management furthermore blames softer growth on a strong quarter reported a year before, resulting in difficult comparables.

The net debt load of $749 million was in line with the pro-forma numbers calculated in December as the refinancing rate of 4.875% is in line with my 5% guesstimate as well. Financing charges should come down quickly, certainly if the company meets its deleveraging targets of 1.5 times leverage by 2019. Not only would debt levels come down, the company would probably have room to refinance at lower rates as well.

The earnings picture (in terms of GAAP earnings) was complicated by the acquisition and therefore not that meaningful in the third quarter. Adjusted earnings were down eight cents to $0.84 per share with the fall being the result of a combination of both dilution and actually lower earnings. This is actually highly disappointing and requires a better explanation as consensus estimate called for a six-cent improvement in earnings to $0.96 per share.

In essence, the company was impacted by a shift to value which hurts gross margins and margins on the bottom line as labour and transportation costs are increasing as well, all in combination with slower growth. This could probably last a while as higher interest rates do not allow for a quick recovery of growth. Nonetheless, there are no reasons to cut the pro-forma earnings numbers a great deal as RSI is reportedly on track.

Even the lower end of the pro-forma earnings power of $7 per share yields a reasonable 16 times multiple at $113 per share, although leverage is high at nearly 3 times. If the higher end of the earnings multiple (if all goes well) becomes realistic, multiples drop to 13 times which looks highly appealing, even if these earnings will take a few years to materialise.

With shares trading in the $120s, I argued for caution in December, even as I believed that further upside might be imminent. The promise of the deal and general market sentiment pushed shares higher to a high of $148 before selling off $35 in response to a general market sell-off, higher interest rates and softer third quarter results. My caution in December was not just related to the enthusiastic reaction of investors to the deal, I noted that we might be late in the cycle and that interest rates were still very low.

While the dip from $148 is significant, having resulted in a near 20% pullback, shares are down just a few dollars from the levels at which shares traded following the RSI acquisition. While appeal is certainly increasing, I am waiting for shares to dip towards the $100 mark as the volatility in the market is already creating opportunities at various other parts of the market.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.