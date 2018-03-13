Fed Meeting On 21 March 2018: Impact On Investment Markets

All the technical data points to no reason for a rate rise however an environment of expectation has been created so that the rise will be both expected and celebrated.

Income from Treasury deposits will rise over $51B per annum if rates do go up.

This article will show why the Fed has no reason to raise rates at this next meeting cycle and indeed any foreseeable meeting. Also, the impact of an interest rate rise will be assessed together with a look at how this impacts investment markets.

The Fed, a Brief Overview

The Fed through its intraday interest rate-setting power controls the price of short-term money and hopes that an adjustment at the bottom will ripple up the yield curve. The Fed controls only the intraday rate; the rest of the yield curve is market-determined. Or at least it used to be.

In more recent times, since the 2007-2009 GFC, the rest of the yield curve has also come under the control of the Fed. Using open market operations to buy long-dated bonds, the Fed has been managing the long end of the yield curve as well. This has also been going on at other central banks such as in Japan (where the practice began) and the European Central Bank.

The case not to raise

Many key indicators are pointing to a decelerating credit market where an increase in the price of lending would not increase demand for loans or the real goods and services that these loans are used to purchase.

The chart below shows commercial and industrial loans creation has been flat since July 2017. There is no credit creation boom here that needs reigning in with higher rates.

The chart below shows the demand for bank credit cratered in September 2016, blipped up for Christmas and resumed its downward movement. Again no signs of a credit boom that needs to be brought under control with higher rates. It would appear the rate rises so far have done their job.

The chart below shows the growth rate for auto loans is falling. In less than a year it has more than halved.

Loans finance most big-ticket purchases such as autos and homes. The chart below shows that auto purchases are well down.

That latest construction spending numbers confirm the long trajectory downwards with a blip upwards for storm damage repair as the chart and table below show.

In good times, if rates go up when loan demand is strong, the borrowing continues. The added loan payments flow back to earnings for the lender, and the government pays more interest on treasuries (which puts more "State Money" in circulation as opposed to bank created "credit money"), so it can all not only keep going but also accelerate.

However, if demand is weak, like now, and rates go up as they did late last year due to the anticipation of Fed hikes, borrowing and spending can decelerate as the charts above show are happening.

Now is not the time for rate hikes. The rate hikes so far have done their job.

The FOMC Dual Mandate

The monetary policy goals of the Federal Reserve are to foster economic conditions that achieve both stable prices and maximum sustainable employment. - (Source: Federal Reserve Bank)

So are there:

1. Stable prices?

2. Maximum employment?

Stable Prices

Prices are stable and at or below the FOMC's 2% target as the chart below shows.

Prices look stable and below target to me. If one removes accommodation they are even more stable and below target as the chart below shows.

It is important to remove shelter from the calculation because this removes the impact of asset price inflation caused by inequality (rich people pushing up rents by bidding up real estate prices in an effort to invest their savings) which the bulk of the population and those that rent do not enjoy but have to pay for as higher rents.

Employment

Employment of land, labor, and capital is not maximized, as the charts below show.

The number of employed persons rose again after dipping late last year. While steady the growth is not exponential and the participation rate has still not reached pre-GFC levels.

The number of employed persons is a good measure as it is ascertained by companies reporting how many people work for them and cannot be massaged easily up or down by political spin doctors. One is either working or not. There or not there. The rate continues to climb, and so the present rate level is doing its job.

If one were to use the same participation rate as existed before the GFC, the unemployment rate would be double the official rate now as the chart below shows.

(Source: Professor Philip Soos)

Wage growth is by no means breaking out as the chart below shows.

(Source: Professor William Mitchell)

The years of 4% plus growth are more than ten years behind us.

Capacity utilization has been falling for decades and is low at just over 77% as the chart below shows.

This means that approximately one-quarter of America's land and plant capacity is offline and standing idle.

America cannot experience real demand-pull inflation until both labor employment and industrial capacity utilization are much higher. Demand in an economy must outrun production before real demand-pull inflation can occur.

Cost-push inflation can be created though; this is where prices increase with no increase in the production of goods and services. This can be achieved through a rise in the price of oil or a Fed rate increase.

The Fed, can in effect, create its cost-push inflation by increasing the price of money which generally speaking increases the price of everything.

What Happens if the Fed Does Raise Rates?

Credit growth for 2017 was $23B or 0.1% of GDP. In other words quite weak. The flow of new loans adds to the stock of existing private debt in the economy. The chart below shows the stock of private debt.

(Source: Professor Steve Keen)

The stock of private debt is about 150% of GDP, down from the GFC peak of 170%. One can work out the impact of federal fund rate increases on this stock of debt assuming that it is all at variable interest rates. Some loans are fixed, some will increase by more than the rate rise, some loan interest rates are much higher than the base rate.

The bulk of loans are mortgages and are at a lower rate than say auto or credit card loans.

GDP for 2017 was $18,624.48B. 150% of that is $27,937B. This is the stock of private debt, created by private commercial banks at interest, impacted by the FOMC rate rise.

The following table shows the impact of the rate rise on the stock of private debt in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP.

(Source: Author calculation based on tradingeconomics.com GDP measure)

One can see the fiscal drag placed on households and businesses when each rate rise is passed onto the private sector by the banks when the FOMC raises the interbank rate at its meetings.

Each time the interest rate is raised 0.25% an additional $70B or 0.38% of GDP is funneled off to private commercial banks as debt service. Note that no other products or services have been created or demanded but that the cost of business across the economy has risen by $70B for no gain.

The banking sector's $70B gain is the rest of the economy's loss.

Most bank credit is issued for real estate mortgages, and the going rate at present is 4%. This means that over $1.1 trillion or over 6% of GDP is spent on debt service rather than real goods and services. This figure is likely to be conservative given that auto and consumer loans are at a higher rate than real estate mortgages.

Professor Michael Hudson calls this debt deflation in the sense that the real economy is deflated by the weight of debt service on outstanding loans.

Bank profits are then expressed as rising share capital values and dividends and lavish top executive pay. Money is harvested from the broad population via loans and funneled to bank shareholder and owner profits in a bottom-up recycling process. This is the trickle-down theory working in reverse.

Loans create deposits and generate matching reserves at the Fed. At present banks pay 1.5% interest on the reserves they borrow from the Fed when they make a loan, this is the rate the Fed sets at its meetings and is shown in the chart below.

Most loans are home loans at about 4% interest which means the banks make an arbitrage profit of over 1.5%-2.5%. The profit margin on auto loans and credit cards are much larger, but the market for these is also much smaller.

One would be well advised to take a fixed rate mortgage and to stay clear of adjustable rate mortgages in the present environment.

Treasury Deposits

Another impact of a rate rise is on Treasuries. If there is a general rate rise, then the yield on Treasuries will also rise as new Treasuries are issued at the new higher rate and as existing ones trade on secondary markets.

The chart below shows the stock of Treasuries on issue. (Treasuries do not have to be issued at all, and that is covered in this article)

The following table shows the generalized impact of the rate rise on the stock of Treasuries in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP.

(Source: Author calculations based on tradingeconomics.com Government Debt measure)

The government credits the bank accounts of coupon recipients to pay interest on issued Treasuries. The number in the bank account of the recipient increases upon direction from the Treasury. At that point, new money 'State Money' enters the private sector and adds to the money supply.

With each rate rise, some $51B of new money enters the private sector from the government sector. This is the positive side of the equation in that more dollars in the economy grow the economy.

Gross Domestic Product = Gross Domestic Income.

GDP = GDI.

If income rises by $51B, then GDP can rise by at least the same amount.

The chart below shows this relationship.

This also helps the banks. As part of the Fed's monetary operations, it is required to swap bank reserves for Treasury deposits until it hits its target rate of 1.5%. If the new rate is 1.75%, it will swap bank reserves for Treasuries at the new higher rate, and the income stream from the Treasuries flows to the banks and is higher than interest on reserves of 0.25%.

How can one trade this decision?

No sensible person would raise rates in the present environment or propose doing so based on the facts set out above. The Fed is not run by sensible people; it is a bank run by bankers from the private Wall Street banking profession. These bankers know that each rate rise adds over $70B of income flow to the banking sector and have successfully engendered an environment where rate rises are both expected and celebrated.

A rate rise will boost the banking sector at the expense of the rest of the economy apart from new Treasury deposit holders who will get a pay rise. Banks swap their excess reserves for Treasuries as part of Fed liquidity operations and so will now earn more on these too.

If the Fed does raise rates in March 2018 as it has signaled and many market pundits believe, then the sector most likely to profit are the large banks as they get a $70B per annum income increase on top of the one they received in previous months. An investor can take advantage of this event via a position in the following financial sector ETFs:

Personally, I prefer KRE as it is representative of domestic U.S. banks who enjoy the full benefit of the rate rise.

