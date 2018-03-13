Lower Cost Than Tesla? Volkswagen's New Battery Cell Costs Under 100 Euro Per KWh

In addition, VW also confirmed that the assembly line production of the Audi eTron in Brussels, Belgium, starts this summer.

Unlike Tesla, VW also doesn’t have to pay for a (Giga)factory as a form of overhead expense to a battery cell manufacturer.

That said, it seems like a very strong competitive step against the rest of the industry, including Tesla, to have entered into battery prices below 100 Euro per kWh.

Given all the ambiguities around the definition of battery cost, we should take such numbers, and resulting comparisons with other automakers, with many grains of salt.

At Volkswagen’s press conference today, the CEO confirms it has written battery contracts for under 100 Euro per kWh.

Take heed, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors: At today's Volkswagen(OTCPK:VLKAY) management presentation and Q&A at Wolfsburg, Germany, the company had some tangible near-term news that's material to Tesla's prospects, or lack thereof. The Volkswagen presentation materials are found here: Annual Media Conference 2018.

In particular, two very important things stood out. Let's deal with them in turn.

First, listening to the Q&A session, management was asked about the battery costs. As with all other automakers, VW buys the battery cells from suppliers, just like it does with so many auto parts. In the past, Volkswagen's main battery cell supplier was Panasonic, but it was shifted in a variety of models to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) over the last 15 months or more. Now, VW Group has added LG for some models, and soon also CATL for the Chinese market.

CEO Matthias Mueller said that VW Group has entered into contracts for prices below 100 Euros per kWh. Given the current exchange rate, that means numbers below $124 per kWh. Remember, General Motors (NYSE:GM) talked well over a year ago about being at $145 per kWh.

Unlike Tesla, VW and GM are not landlords for their battery cell supplier - in Tesla's case, Panasonic for its automotive products.

When it comes to battery costs, we should all be very suspect about any number that is being quoted by an automaker because we don't know how the number is defined and over which time period. Is it for cells being delivered right now? One year from now? Three years from now? Does the price include some parts for the entire battery pack? Is it for a production and/or sales in a particular geography? (China price could be different from US and Europe prices.)

And, especially when it comes to Tesla, does the quoted price include amortizing the capital expenditures for the real estate of a factory, i.e., the Nevada Gigafactory?

For these reasons at an absolute minimum, you should view all of these numbers with a generous dose of skepticism, and therefore take the comparisons with a grain of salt. The real battery economics are to a meaningful degree hidden from outside view. We can only view these numbers and see a ballpark and a direction.

Nevertheless, with all of these caveats, VW's CEO had no problem telling investors, analysts and the press assembled at its headquarters campus today that it has entered into contracts under 100 Euros ($124) per kWh. How much under? He didn't say. Precisely for which cars, which brands (VW, Audi, Porsche, Seat, Skoda, Lamborghini, Bentley), which geographies or for which timeline?. He didn't specify in a meaningful way. Parts of the answer also were a bit difficult to hear, given the CEO's distinct Bavarian accent.

That's why I said that "under 100 Euros per kWh" doesn't really tell us the whole story. Are these for cars coming this year or in 2020 or in 2022? What does that price include? And so forth.

Still, it's potentially important for this reason: It's just about the lowest number we have seen quoted by an Automotive CEO, at least from an automaker which also isn't having to fork over $1 billion to build a factory. Furthermore, it's not about a hope about a future supplier contract or a price we might see down the road: He said Volkswagen already had entered into these contracts.

The Volkswagen Group is jumping into the all-electric pool in different steps. Specifically, four steps:

It already has the VW eGolf and eUp in the market, introduced several years ago.

The Audi eTron and Porsche Mission E are coming to market within the next year. Those two models are on a "one-off" architecture, supposedly. It may also include the Audi etron Sportback, which arrives in the market in 2019.

VW's big gamble for price-sensitive volume cars is a platform ("toolkit") called MEB. It will underpin a very long list of Volkswagen, Seat, Skoda and at least some Audi models. The first of these arrives in Europe at the very end of 2019, and in the U.S. around the middle of 2020.

For the premium cars - the larger future Audis, Porsches and Bentleys, there will be a new high-end EV platform that's already under development and which we may see in production already by 2021.

As for the Audi eTron, which is a car of similar size and shape as the Jaguar i-Pace, we got an important update in the accompanying documents: here.

Specifically, this quote from the text: "This year, the eight battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids we already have in our portfolio will be joined by a further nine new models. Three of these will be purely electric powered - along with the first vehicle we are developing in collaboration with JAC. This year's highlight will be rolling off the assembly line at the Brussels plant in the summer."

Notice that it says that the production starts this summer 2018. That would be the Audi eTron.

So why doesn't the product get introduced until August 2018 and hits European showrooms until November 2018? And the U.S. not until January 2019 at the earliest?

That's because even though production starts this summer, it takes a while to verify the quality of the units coming off the assembly line. Beta testing of the Audi eTron has been underway for two years already, but Audi needs to ensure that the production units this July-August are fit for the general public consumption. Audi does not expect that the consumer has to be an unpaid Beta-tester.

When Audi starts deliveries in Belgium, Germany, Norway and perhaps The Netherlands this November, there cannot be anything left to test. The software can't be needing "updates" and there can't be any unseemly panel gaps or other quality glitches. The car has to be 100% done and torture-tested beforehand.

With all that said, confirmation of the Audi eTron's Summer 2018 production start is good news, as many people had doubted that Audi was going to deliver this most attractive center-of-market crossover SUV in time this year, 2018. With confirmation in writing from the boss, that production will be underway this summer. That should settle it. Basically, Audi will be approximately two quarters behind Jaguar and its i-Pace.

Tesla's Model Y? It's a few years away. It needs a factory first, and then a few years of development and testing. There's three years right there.

