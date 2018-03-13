Lakeland Industries Is A Bargain At <10x EV/EBIT

At less than 10x EV/EBIT, the stock offers a very attractive risk/award opportunity with 45+% upside potential over the next 24-36 months.

Margins will also expand significantly thanks to new manufacturing facilities in India and Vietnam, which have cheap labor and favorable tariffs.

Lakeland Industries is one of the largest manufacturers of protective wear in the US.

One of the key investing lessons I've learned over the years is that most so-called corporate "turnarounds" never manage to turn around. Struggling companies typically go on struggling, digging themselves into an ever deeper hole, and eventually going out of business. A very rare exception to this trend is Lakeland Industries (LAKE).

Business

Lakeland's business is a simple one. It manufactures a comprehensive line of disposable (~52% of revenue) and reusable (~48% of revenue) safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. These products are sold via distributors in over 40 countries to a wide range of end users, which include oil refineries and oil exploration companies, chemical plants, car manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, mortuaries, and medical labs.

That's a brief description of the business. Now about this turnaround alluded to earlier. The long story short goes something like this. Back in 2011, Lakeland lost its lucrative DuPont (DWDP) license, which, at the time, accounted for well over 20% of its revenue. Around this same time, the company was also experiencing problems at its Brazilian subsidiary, most notably a large lawsuit (settled for $8.5 million) for the wrongful termination of an employee. The losses suffered by these setbacks put the company on the verge of bankruptcy.

To dig itself out of this mess, the troublesome Brazilian subsidiary had to be liquidated, product offerings were expanded and upgraded, new foreign markets entered, and the customer base diversified. Growth and profitability eventually returned and debts were paid down. Thanks to these efforts, Lakeland is now more financially robust than it's ever been in its 30+ year history. An impressive turnaround, to say the least.

Growth

Over the last decade, Lakeland has successfully replaced all of the revenue lost from the wind-down of DuPont and Brazil. Revenue from continuing operations has actually more than tripled since 2007, from $28.2 million to $91.1 million. That equates to an 11.5% CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), which is nearly double the protective clothing market growth of rate 6-7% CAGR.

Notes: 1) Lakeland's fiscal year ends January 31; 2) Segment data was obtained from company reports.

Going forward, I believe Lakeland can achieve high single digits (bear case) to low teens (bull case) growth. The key drivers will be:

Recovering oil and gas prices. Historically, the oil and gas sector has comprised over 10% of Lakeland's total revenue. When prices crashed several years ago, demand for the company's products took a substantial hit, costing it more than $5 million in revenue. Now that oil prices are finally on the road to recovery, this should spur exploration and development which, in turn, should bring back demand for protective wear.

International expansion. Many emerging economies have adopted worker safety laws similar to that of the US, which is helping drive demand for protective clothing. To take advantage of this, Lakeland is expanding aggressively overseas. One of the main initiatives currently underway is to establish large manufacturing facilities in India and Vietnam, which can be used as springboards for expansion throughout the rest of Asia. These facilities will start to come online in the latter half of this year.

Acquisitions. In the past, Lakeland's growth was largely organically-driven. While organic growth is likely to continue to be the dominant revenue driver, it's worth noting that management said recently that they'd be willing to make a purchase if a good deal came around. With a cash-rich balance sheet, minimal debt, and strong free cash flow generation, the company has plenty of dry powder to make a needle-moving deal.

Black swan events. The new Indian and Vietnamese facilities will double manufacturing capacity. This will provide Lakeland with ample capacity not only to grow its core business but to also respond quickly to emergency events/disasters as they arise. Though these are one-time in nature, they tend to be significant revenue drivers. The 2015 Ebola and Bird Flu crisis, for example, gave the company an $8.7 million one-time revenue boost. Future crises could be even more profitable thanks to the expanded capacity.

Profitability

Growth should be even more robust on the profitability front. By moving the bulk of its manufacturing to India and Vietnam, Lakeland will be able to save several million dollars per annum in tariffs alone. Labor in these countries is also far cheaper than elsewhere in Asia. The company will be able to pay its Vietnamese and Indian employees less than half of what it currently pays its Chinese employees. When you combine this with millions of man hours, it will result in huge savings to the gross margin. A 300-600 basis point gross, EBIT, and net margin expansion is very likely over the next two to three years.

Valuation

At an EV or enterprise value (market cap - cash + debt) of $88 million, Lakeland currently trades at just 9.6x its trailing 12-month EBIT. By comparison, other protective wear/uniform makers trade between 11-12x EV/EBIT on the lower-end (e.g., Alpha Pro Tech (APT)) to well over 20x EV/EBIT on the higher-end (e.g., Cintas (CTAS)).

Lakeland's fair value likely falls somewhere in between these two ranges. A very conservative 15x EV/EBIT multiple would value the company at over $19.30/share, which represents around 47% upside from recent price levels. Perhaps as high as 17.5x EV/EBIT could be justified given the company's substantial revenue growth and margin expansion potential. This equates to a fair value of $22.15/share, or about 68% upside from recent price levels.

Risks

There are some risks worth considering before buying this stock:

The main one is revenue volatility. Emergency events like oil spills, hurricanes, disease outbreaks, and terrorist attacks can create huge short-term demand for protective wear. While this isn't exactly a bad thing, it does make Lakeland's revenue somewhat erratic and unpredictable at times.

This revenue volatility is further exacerbated by cyclicality. The recent oil crisis, for example, lowered oil exploration and refinement and this, in turn, lowered demand for protective wear. This is the main reason why Lakeland's revenue growth appears to have stagnated over the last couple of years. While this trend is now reversing, oil prices will continue to fluctuate in the future, as will demand for Lakeland's products.

A big part of Lakeland's growth strategy relies on international expansion. The more it tries to expand, however, the more competition it will undoubtedly encounter, both from large US players (i.e., DuPont, Honeywell, and Kimberly Clark) and smaller local mom-and-pops. Currency exchange rates are another risk here, as the company experienced during the post-Brexit vote pound plunge.

Conclusion

In summary, I believe that, over the next few years, Lakeland will 1) grow revenues in the high single digits to low teens range and 2) experience significant margin expansion. For these reasons, I believe the stock is a bargain at the current EV/EBIT of less than 10x. Upside of 45+%, perhaps as much as 65+%, is likely over the next 24-36 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.