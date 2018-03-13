Valeant: Buy Or Sell After Weak Quarter?

Investors are starting to fear Valeant (VRX) will either hit debt covenants or dilute equity. In addition Valeant sold off on what should have been an expected weak quarter and a Friday shelf registration reinforcing those fears. I don’t think there is a high probability of either event taking place because A) management is starting to invest carefully B) Its asset sales so far C) management said the shelf wasn’t necessarily done with the intent to issue equity asap.

Investment mode

Management is very carefully picking spots where it is ramping investments. As bad as its financial situation still is, this is a minor positive sign. If you are about to hit debt covenants would you be spending on TV ads like Valeant did for PreserVision, Ocuvite and Soothe XP?

R&D spending is down for the quarter by 3% but on the latest call management said:

As I said on the last call, we intend to increase our investment in R&D in the coming years and when we get to guidance, you'll see that we expect to invest roughly $425 million in R&D in 2018.

In addition the company is adding to its sales force in big numbers:

With respect to sales force, the first pillar, in January, we increased the number of sales reps in derm by more than 25% and we created a psoriasis team. We believe we will soon have a very important group of products that could help improve the lives of patients with psoriasis and want to be well positioned for the sales force that can promote these products to support our growth.

It’s reading the tea leaves but it's what management actions from which I try to derive little bits of information about the health of the business.

Asset sales

Valeant’s new management executed on a number of asset sales. These were done at very reasonable multiples and didn’t scream fire sale to me at all. Management has held on to all of its larger assets. Me having an outside view, I would have liked additional asset sales to reduce the balance sheet risk already. However, I’m operating without inside information and hyperbolic discounting bias. It seems attractive to fix the balance sheet immediately and get this over with but it may be better, in terms of shareholder value, to continue to suffer.

It seems more risky from the outside but I think Papa and Herendeen have more than enough market support to take a less risky route. No one would blame them for doing a few divestitures to derisk. Yet, we aren’t getting much lately. On the other hand, if management runs Valeant into the ground it’s more than a blemish on their very successful careers and they’ve also put a good chunk of money into the stock. True, this is all quite speculative on my part but I do weigh it into the decision to stay the course here. So there’s that.

Shelf registration

A Friday shelf registration is never a good thing. There is no way around it: from a shareholder perspective this increases the odds of dilution. The market is right to discount it into the stock price. At the same time, from a business holder perspective it isn’t all bad. Valeant recovered quite a bit from 2017’s low and it’s nice to have this ability in case of unexpected events taking place. Valeant will be able to respond and tap the markets quickly. Here’s management’s comment with my emphasis:

I think the important thing here is, we stressed it over and over again, the work that we completed in 2017 was by no means over. Not done, enabled us to – gave us the runway where I think everybody should be able to have a visual about how we work our way through what is and was a challenging debt stack. And then the last thing – I say it every time – I'd say equity has to be on the table but I don't sit here today thinking that's something that's urgent. Again, please, we reasonably put it into our script. Last thing we want is we file a shelf and somebody says, oh, look at this. It's like this is just good corporate practice. If you sat in my seat, you would file a shelf.

In good news Valeant just “tapped” the capital markets to roll over another $1.25 billion in debt extending maturities out further. This gives executives more time to compound revenue, free-cash-flow and EBITDA with the above average expected long term growth rates.

Increasing the average maturity profile of Valeant’s debt load does a lot to increase the chances of a good ending. It essentially gives the company more room to have an unexpected bad quarter or litigation loss or other adverse event. With a better repayment profile results of individual quarters have more time to even out. It doesn’t guarantee a good result of a Valeant investment but it helps. I’ve added a small amount of shares to my portfolio to reflect the market’s overly negative response to the quarter and the shelf.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.