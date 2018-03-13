Will QQQ Get Cooked In A Quad Witching Brew?

Introduction

This Friday, March 16, is an important trading day. Each quarter, the stock market has what is called a “quadruple witching” day. On this day –third Friday of every March, June, September and December – important stock index and stock index options expire. In addition, the CME Group stock futures expires and rolls over to June. The fourth “witch” is the expiration of stock options at 4pm. Interestingly enough, the stock index options on CBOE and the CME Group expire at 9:30am. We should therefore expect volatility at both the beginning and the end of the trading day March 16th.

Of course, volatility does not necessarily mean that the price declines - it just means that the price can swing wildly one way and another. Either way, we might expect that the witches are brewing up some volatility stew for Friday. Will the Powershares QQQ (QQQ) get cooked?

Tracking Option Expirations

We track volatility and option expirations very closely in many different asset classes. Prior to the most recent monthly stock option expiration, we wrote an article on February 13 that discussed why we were long SPY into option expiration for February 16. At that time, the overall stock market had fallen considerably, and the options market had priced in a rally by the end of the week.

Fast forward to this month, and we have the technology stocks and the Nasdaq reaching all-time highs. Meanwhile, the options market for QQQ is pricing in a decline into option expiration, as suggested below. The two-hour chart shows that our calculated OPEX Price Magnet for QQQ will be near the 50-day moving average (black line) by the time of option expiration.

Source: Trading View and Viking Analytics

The OPEX Price Magnets are essentially the place where options market delta and gamma are neutral. Since the large traders and market makers hedge their delta and gamma, it is commonplace for the market to drift toward the point of these neutral Greeks on or before option expiration. You can read more about OPEX Price Magnets via this link.

Price Magnets

Each day, we run thousands of iterative Black-Scholes calculations to arrive at OPEX Price Magnets for a variety of commodities and ETFs. The Price Magnets for S&P Futures and QQQ are shown below. All of the stock indices are pricing in a decline by the end of the week, and the largest deviation that we see is in the technology stocks.

Source: Viking Analytics

Our Trading Plan

We are currently short the Nasdaq 100 index into option expiration Friday. It will be interesting to follow if the four witches agree. Please leave any comments or questions below, and don't forget to follow us!

Commodity Conquest

In my Marketplace Service, I publish a daily report on the OPEX price magnets for stock futures, gold, WTI crude oil, natural gas and other key commodities and ETFs. In addition, I conduct buy side coverage on eight energy and commodity firms. My verifiable record of completed public trades From June 2017 to the end of February 2018 is shown below.

Disclaimer and Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

