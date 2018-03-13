Micron Technology: Bits, Bits, Bits

$3.00 in EPS is very much a possibility for the February quarter as this article explains.

For the 2Q ended in February 2018, the number that will amaze is the bits shipped. And bits times Average Selling Price equals revenue.

This article violates my New Year's resolution to stop trying to write up a detailed forecast of Micron's upcoming earnings.

There is too much that Micron Technology (MU) doesn't reveal to shareholders to do an accurate earnings model. I should stop trying. Forget that some analysts, most competitors, suppliers, equipment vendors and customers know some of the vital missing variables. Under departed CFO's Ron Foster and Ernie Maddock things that weren't secret to the constituencies mentioned above were still kept secret from shareholders. Let's hope this changes under incoming CFO David Zinsner. To be clear, I am not advocating the release of competitively sensitive information. Instead I am saying that much of this information is already out and a succession of poor CFO's and a dysfunctional to non-existent investor relations department were trying to keep secret things that manifestly aren't.

With that apologia and indictment out of the way, what do we know that might get us in the ballpark of an earnings estimate? Well we know that bits shipped times average selling price equals revenue. And we know what the cost of goods sold was by the release of both DRAM and NAND Flash gross margins in past quarters. And to that we can apply some perhaps stale, surely guesstimated, estimates of what the cost reductions are. And to sanity check all this, there is a handful of sell side analysts that publish their detailed models.

What about guidance? And then for those who like to view the forest, instead of the trees, from a 60,000 foot stratospheric vantage point, there is the company guidance, which was also updated February 5, 2018:

Revenue in the range of $7.20 billion to $7.35 billion compared to prior guidance of $6.80 billion to $7.20 billion.

Earnings per share ranging between $2.70 and $2.75 per share compared to prior guidance of $2.51 to $2.65 per share, based on 1,241 million diluted shares.

I'll credit the departed Ernie Maddock with initiating an earnings per share estimate. But I am still rankled by his unadulterated BS to the effect "We don't forecast chip prices". Well of course you do Ernie! How else would you give us a revenue estimate and rattle that down through your profit and loss estimate to an earnings per share?

How's this compared to the 1Q actual? Here's a little comparison of the original 2Q guidance and the revised guidance issued 2/5/2018:

Q1 Actual Original Guide Midpoint change vs Q1 2/5 Guide Midpoint change vs Q1 Revenue 6.8 Billion 7 billion +2.9% 7.28 Billion +5.9% EPS $2.45 $2.58 +5.3% $2.725 +11.2%

Pretty big swings in just a couple of weeks. Pretty impressive guidance with almost a month left in the quarter from when the revision was issued. Certainly doesn't sound like the memory chip pricing cliff that some analysts, many journalists and some consultants have been warning is upon us.

What isn't Ernie telling us? Perhaps Ernie and his apologists would say that stating Average Selling Price assumptions for guidance would be "price signaling" under antitrust doctrine. Here's legal powerhouse Kirkland and Ellis on that subject:

Beware of announcements of planned price increases. Future prices should only be communicated to those people with a legitimate business need to know. Any such announcement should be issued no further in advance of the effective date than is reasonably necessary for the customers' legitimate business planning purposes. The antitrust authorities carefully monitor advance price announcements to see if companies are engaged in "price signaling" as a way of achieving an agreement to raise or stabilize prices. With the exception of mass, direct-to-consumer goods, it is unlikely there will ever be legitimate business reasons for a press release about future price increases. However, announcements may be necessary to financial analysts of a publicly held company, where a planned price increase may be material to future earnings projections. [Author's emphasis added]

Suffice to say Ernie would be miles away from signaling if he said something like, "For the upcoming quarter we have used an Average Selling Price assumption of $xx/Gb for DRAM and $yy/GB for NAND." Note that he wouldn't have told us what the mobile price, the server price, or the PC price per DRAM bit is. Nor would he have indicated the specific price for 64layer TLC NAND, or the old planar variety. But he would have been providing information which is "...material to future earnings projections." And I don't think if he'd told us his ASP assumptions for DRAM and NAND that he would have been giving away state secrets to our competition.

And, speaking about ASPs: Spot prices for DRAM and NAND chips are reported nightly on services like DRAMeXchange and inSight. But the bulk of Micron's output, like its competitors, is sold on contract prices which are only reported monthly. How are the two of those indicators doing?

Here's a duo of charts from Bernstein, from a report published February 27:

DRAM is the more important of these two as it still accounts for about two thirds of Micron's revenue. It's chugging along just fine. But the real surprise has been NAND where some analysts and consultants have been calling for a crash in prices for many months or even quarters. Since these graphs were done, NAND spot price has continued firm.

Enough Already. Where's that estimate? I had begun updating my model before the guidance revision came out on February 5. I was stunned at how many bits were shipped in the quarter, just to get to the $7 billion midpoint of the then-current guidance, using any reasonable assumptions on average selling prices for DRAM and NAND. Now that the midpoint of revenue guidance has moved up a further quarter of a billion dollars, the spotlight is even more on bits shipped.

What might have led to a huge surge in bits or the quarter? A faster than expected move to the 1x node in DRAM? Other than a broad handwave that 1x bit crossover will happen later this year the company is silent on this. Yields for both DRAM and NAND could be a lot better? The company doesn't talk about specific yields and shouldn't; but I think they could shed more light on generally how their yields are progressing. On the NAND side, perhaps we are moving more rapidly to 64 layer than expected? Or perhaps we actually have QLC NAND up and yielding already? Whatever the reasons, Micron is shipping a bunch more (technical term) bits in 2Q 2018.

Here are the prognostications of two SA regulars whose estimates I respect, William Tidwell (made March 8) and Gnawkz (made March 7):

Gnawkz Tidwell DRAM ASP change 4.4% 8% DRAM Bits change 5% 12% DRAM Cost improvement -5% NAND ASP change -3.4% -5% NAND Bits change 11% 15% NAND Cost improvement -5% Revenue $7.33 Billion $7.7 Billion earnings per share $2.79 $2.87

Gnawkz has moved off cost improvement to gross margin so his numbers may not be directly comparable. Both pundits have provided some rationale for their numbers in the links above.

Here are the assumptions Mark Newman of Bernstein has been using, compared to mine. I will spare you the whole Electric Phred model which closely follows Newman's down to the gross margin line and liberally plagiarizes his work from there down.

Bernstein as of 12/7/17 Bernstein update as of Electric Phred as of 3/13/18 DRAM ASP change -8% 7% DRAM Bits change 4% 10% DRAM Cost improvement 5% 5% NAND ASP change -8.3% -5% NAND Bits change 8% 14% NAND Cost improvement 6.2% 6.2% Revenue $6.4 Billion $7.624 Billion earnings per share $2.07 $3.00

Hmmm, what's going on here? Well Newman of Bernstein's most recent model that I have access to was 7 days after the start of the quarter and I have been expecting his update. This December 7 vintage of Newman's model didn't have the benefit of either the company's December 19th guide or its updated February 5th guide. My guesstimates - and that's what they are - are now 13 days after the quarter ended.

Some notes on my variables:

DRAM ASP change is loosely based on some TrendForce and DRAMeXchange articles on how much pricing has changed during the calendar Q1, and of course Micron's Q2 which we are looking at ended at the end of February.

DRAM bit change: both Samsung and Hynix seem to be on a different cadence on node reduction from Micron and both have stated their growth for this first quarter will be slower. Demand is still strong so I am hoping Micron picks up some of this slack.

Cost improvements: I've used Newman's number although I think Micron's yields in 3DNand are coming up the curve quickly and I think the shift to the 1x node in DRAM may be going better than expected.

A word on the Balance Sheet. Many analysts predict the company could be in a net cash position (cash minus debt is greater than zero) by year end. At the rate we are going, it looks to me like this could happen in the fiscal 3Q. The Form 10Q for the November first quarter shows total debt minus cash was $3.037 billion. But free cash flow (net income + depreciation - capex for this discussion) was $1.812 billion. So two quarters like the last one leaves the company in a net cash position.

In a piece dated February 6, Goldman Sachs showed their estimate of the August fiscal 2018 Balance Sheet as follows:

Cash 11.236 Billion

ST Debt 1.401 Billion

LT Debt 6.243 Billion

Total Debt 7.744 Billion

So Goldman thinks the company will be in a $3.5 Billion net cash position by August. Hmmm, they must think we get to net cash during the 3Q.

Perhaps Micron can emulate their partner Intel (INTC) and hasten our voyage to "net cash positive" by taking customer deposits to help finance their memory growth. Here's Intel from page 37 of their most recent 10k:

We expect approximately $2.0 billion of additional customer deposits in 2018.

Micron used to take big customer deposits and this might be one of the few (only?) gold stars in my book next to the Maddock and Foster names. Maybe we should be taking deposits again.

I think good things happen when we are in a net cash position: better credit rating with attendant lower debt costs, more aggressive retirement of the Toxic Foster Converts, regular shareholder returns via buybacks and a token dividend (see below), more flexibility when planning new fabs, better balance sheet for acquisitions, etc.

Cookbook for a great Micron CFO. Readers know that I was rooting for Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrortra to tap his excellent CFO from Sandisk, Judy Bruner, as Micron CFO or board member. So I was dismayed when Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) appointed her a board member on January 25, 2018. Good for Seagate and too bad for Micron. But I was barely done saying "Shucks!" (and stronger similarly sibilant words) when Micron appointed David Zinsner CFO on February 5. While I don't know him, he has a fine reputation from Analog Devices (ADI) and Intersil (ISIL). Finally, it sounds like Micron will have a CFO with the right stuff.

But just in case, here's a cookbook on what will make a Zinsner tenure a fine one. First off, think what Ron Foster would have done in a situation and do the opposite. You can examine the validity of your thought pattern later. Second, consider carefully whether you are doing something that Ernie Maddock did. Always think of what Judy Bruner did at Sandisk and emulate her.

Here are some specifics, in no particular order:

Publish a schedule of earnings calls and the investor day for the upcoming year. There are pretty tight restrictions around when you can issue earnings and when you must. With its highly automated production lines I don't understand why Micron can't give a "revenue flash" report right after the end of the quarter. Earnings, operating expenses, one-time adjustments can wait until the earnings release. Lose the two corporate jets and flight crews. Show the investor community that you are going to tackle costs right out of the box. Life onboard N768TX and N841DW must have been fun but there are commercial flights between Boise and the Bay Area, which is the route these two stalwarts most frequently travel. If you need an occasional NetJet, so be it. General Electric (GE) is a slightly bigger and more spread out enterprise. They ditched their company owned air force and so can you. Maybe drop the subterfuge and open a small corporate office in Silicon Valley where your customers are, and where many of you live, or would like to live. Losing the airforce is not going to move the needle on our $60 billion market cap company but it will send an important signal to employees, investors, and customers. Think hard and put forth a lucid schedule on what you are going to do with free cash flow and talk about what the triggers and guideposts will be. I'd like to see retirement of the Toxic Foster Convertibles as a top priority. While I am a 35 year Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) shareholder and have drunk Warren's Koolaid on dividends, I'd endorse a token 1 cent per share quarterly dividend ASAP. Naked shorting has been alleged on these pages and this will help keep all flavors of shorting in check. Get the paddles out, turn the juice up, and apply them to the corpses in Investor Relations. When you hedge something, go way beyond what GAAP and SEC disclosure require in your description and reporting of the hedges. And yes, you should hedge things without the abysmal Ron Foster cap and collar which still has derivative desks laughing at Micron. Say, read some of Judy's slides on hedges from her Sandisk days! Educate this demonstrably and repeatedly financially illiterate board of directors on the basics of finance as it affects our business and capital structure. Recruit some financial talent for the board. Adopt some best practices on board tenure and rotation of committee heads. Begin to educate the shareholders and analysts on the thought process for a new fab. Don't drop it on us like a bomb. What's the optimal capital structure for a new fab? What are the considerations geographically? Maybe you can take the list of disappointed suitors for Amazon's (AMZN) second corporate HQ and find a happy new home for a fab? Under what circumstances would Micron consider a dedicated or JV fab for a big customer like Apple (AAPL)? Where do you have existing acreage and footprint to expand and how many wafers could go there? (Ummm like Lehi, UT?) When will you need the next Fabs and what could pull that forward or backward? Think about my lead in premise of this article. For years or decades Micron has been bent on keeping things secret which aren't secret at all. As the article queries, is it such a huge state secret to talk about your own modeling assumptions? Do you really think you are signaling if you reveal your Average Selling Prices for NAND and DRAM? Host a Developer's Forum to go along with your Analyst Day. Intel (INTC) used to do this and it was a good place for the techno babble that would glaze over the eyes of security analysts. It got new engineers using their products. The company learned things as well as the customers. Tell us more about company partnerships like the former Inotera partnership, like the current IMFT partnership. Why do we read more in the press, and from Intel Investor Relations, about what is going on at Lehi, UT than we do from Micron? It isn't all a big secret. Say, what was the deal on the spin-off of Automata? Did we retain any equity? Do some small acquisitions to support the base businesses. There always seem to be controller problems, like with the first release of our first 3DNand SSD which had to be recalled. Like with the permanently late 3DXpoint, which apparently has suffered from controller issues. (Weird since our partner Intel owns the largest FPGA manufacturer in the world and ought to have been able to jury rig something to allow us to strut our 3DXpoint stuff.) Buy some controller companies and some controller talent. I'd emphasize this before the larger integrated storage offerings that Sanjay did at Sandisk and is said to be considering here. This is our chance to buy individual pearls at a great price, string our own necklace, and avoid a massive price for pre-strung necklaces. Maybe take some VC stakes in new memory startups and cooperate with big funds as their technology bloodhound. Immediately redeem the poison pill. You know the one, with the fictional cover story that it was to protect against a change of control for Net Operating Loss carryforward? And since we've burnt through a great many of our NOL's you can redeem the pill and call off the fictional cover story. Institutional Shareholder Services and sometime activists like your shareholder Greenlight Capital will salute you and the financial press will shower you with adulation given your newfound shareholder friendliness. At the Analyst Day in 2017 (see page 56) Ernie projected he would reduce inventory. He never did and never told us why he didn't. Some pundits on these pages have said this was perhaps good news since Micron may have been assembling the inventory for the assault on the SSD market where we have gained share. Mark Durcan made a monumental mis-prediction on the revenue we'd receive from 3DXpoint (see "Important Question" below) and never gave us satisfactory updates. Again pundits have pointed out that Micron and its partner Intel have just made large additional investments on the now 100% 3DXpoint fab in Lehi, UT. Could this be because the forward revenue number is even larger than the previous revenue estimate? Please do make predictions. But then please update us on how those predictions are going. To remain silent is to call into question a lot of what you are telling us.

I'm sure Seeking Alpha readers will kick in at least another 10 steps for this recipe, and let me know where I'm off base here.

An important topic for the earnings call. Perhaps, for once, analysts will ask questions on 3DXpoint current financial performance. They can even cite Mark Durcan who told us in 2015 that by now 3DXpoint revenue would compare measurably and favorably against DRAM:

In the 2018 timeframe [3DXpoint] could easily be of the same order of magnitude as our DRAM businesses in that timeframe. So maybe not the same size maybe half the size in 2018 but it will be a significant additive revenue stream to Micron at the time.

Clearly we've not hit Durcan's forecast and are owed answers as to why not. May the Zinsner regime bring in new clarity on forecasts, updates and non-secrets formerly held cautiously to the vest by his predecessors.

Guidance. Guidance for the next quarter is all important. We believe that contract tenor has been lengthening, but this is the sort of non-secret secret I've referred to above; competitors know contract length, customers know contract length but us lowly shareholders aren't allowed any comments on contract length. Since I believe contracts are longer and pricing in the immediate rear view mirror has been strong, I believe we should expect $3.10+ in Fiscal 3Q eps. Most of the 3Q is likely booked already and spot and contract prices have continued strong albeit we are only a couple of weeks into the new quarter. But I think what will move the needle more is comments on when we will be debt free, which I think could be as early as the 3Q.

Kudos to SA regular DavidLi who first posted this news about a power outage which he thinks (and I can't disagree) that 3.5% of the industry's NAND wafer starts may have been zapped in the month of March. This was behind a paywall at Trendforce but at least the headline comes up

Samsung's Pyeongtaek Fab Experienced Short Power Outage on 9 March

Membership: Memory Platinum

Samsung's memory fab in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, experienced...

2018-03-09. see Report Download | TrendForce - Market report, price trend and B2B platform of DRAM, NAND Flash, LEDs, TFT-LCD and green energy, PV

Any event like this which takes a big fab offline is the kind of event which affects pricing and is the kind of thing we need to look out for. This should mean a bit of stability for NAND prices during the third quarter.

Conclusion. There's a lot going right for Micron, as the 2018 stock price shows. There's a lot of work left to be done, as my 13 point recipe for Mr. Zinsner shows. If he gets after this homework it will help reward us with a much higher PE multiple.

I continue long Micron and do believe TTID (This time it's Different). Good luck to all.

