Melinta Therapeutics' (MLNT) CEO Dan Wechsler on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lisa M. Defrancesco - SVP, IR

Dan Wechsler - President and CEO

Paul Estrem - CFO

Sue Cammarata - Chief Medical Officer

Erin Duffy - Chief Scientific Officer

Mike McGuire - SVP, Commercial

Analysts

Kevin DeGeeter - Ladenburg Thalmann

Jessica Fye - JP Morgan

Brian Skorney - Robert W. Baird

Kevin Kedra - Gabelli

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright & Co.

Following management's prepared remarks, we will host a question-and-answer session and our instructions will be given at that time.

Lisa M. Defrancesco

Earlier this morning we issued a press release reporting Melinta's earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. The press release and a slide deck which we are presenting this morning are available on the Investors portion of our Web-site at www.melinta.com.

Turning to the agenda on Slide 3, Dan Wechsler, our President and CEO, will provide an overview of our business including fourth quarter and recent events, an update on our innovation following the acquisition of The Medicines Company's infectious disease business, an overview of our commercial progress, and an update on our pipeline. Paul Estrem, our CFO, will then provide an overview of our financial results and outlook for 2018. Then Dan will conclude with closing comments. Also available during the Q&A will be Mike McGuire, our Head of Commercial, who recently joined us from The Medicines Company; Sue Cammarata, our Chief Medical Officer; and Erin Duffy, our Chief Scientific Officer.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Dan.

Dan Wechsler

Thanks Lisa. So beginning on Slide 4, I'd like to start by discussing some recent business and product highlights that have shaped our Company over the recent months. This is Melinta's first earnings call as a publicly traded company, and due to our recent transactions, the financial results for this quarter do not yet reflect a pro forma company.

As a reminder, Melinta became a publicly traded company through a merger with Cempra in November of 2017. I joined the Company in November and we very rapidly executed the transition with The Medicines Company to acquire its infectious disease business. Our deal with MedCo closed very quickly, was very well planned, and I am pleased to report that the team did a fantastic job putting our two organizations together. Today, with integration almost complete, we have four products on the market and an industry-leading team to execute our strategy.

Now the last few months have had many important events that will shape our Company for the future, including the U.S. launches of our two leading products, Vabomere and Baxdela; a regulatory filing submitted in Europe for delafloxacin; the first of many ex-U.S. marketing authorizations submitted in Latin America; and continued productivity from our proprietary Discovery engine. Now throughout the organization we've had many achievements as we set the stage for a strong 2018.

And just to quickly touch on financials, with all the moving parts, our 2017 financial results did not fully represent our Company as it stands today. So we have prepared a few financial highlights that Paul will discuss later to help you all get a better feel for our business.

Now I already talked briefly about the integration, but on Slide 5, I really wanted to highlight where we are and what the team has accomplished. Melinta is truly a new company and our colleagues are excited to be part of the future. There was a great energy as we worked on executing on the many new opportunities in front of us and we are forming a strong combined culture with a bias for action.

Our lead products, Vabomere and Baxdela, were recently launched and are off to a promising start, while Minocin and Orbactiv, that have both been on the market for a few years, experienced double-digit growth fourth quarter versus third quarter of 2017. So, given the breadth of our portfolio, we established our Pharmaceutical Development Committee to review all of our pipeline project opportunities, and I look forward to providing updates to you in the months ahead. However, I will provide some initial conclusions from our first meeting later in this presentation.

Now we were very deliberate to ensure that this integration did not disrupt the customer-facing points of the organization in order to protect a very important launch phase of both Vabomere and Baxdela, and so far it's working as all of our products are performing well and I couldn't be more pleased that we hit all of our milestones and objectives for this integration to date.

Now moving on to Slide 6, I wanted to provide an overview of our four products. As we spend time with the analysts and investors who recognize that many are still becoming familiar with our story, we have prepared a few slides here to help.

We have a full suite of products for serious infections, both Gram-positive and Gram-negative, and each is likely protected by a long duration of exclusivity, enabling us to nurture and grow them. Now with Baxdela, we now offer a unique quinolone. It's the only approved quinolone that covers MRSA. This important feature combined with its fixed-dose, lack of significant drug interactions, and interchangeable IV and oral dosage forms, bring a new monotherapy treatment for serious skin infections that we believe addresses important unmet needs of this market.

The Vabomere launched at the end of October and so far we're seeing good progress. Vabomere is indicated for complicated urinary tract infections and was developed to target Gram-negative bacteria that produce beta-lactamase enzymes, particularly the KPC enzyme. Now utilizing the market-leading carbapenem, meropenem, we have combined it with a novel BLI, vaborbactam, to offer a treatment specifically designed to address the urgent unmet need of KPC-mediated resistance.

Now Orbactiv is a long-acting IV single-dose infusion for known or highly-suspected Gram-positive infections with or without MRSA. And finally we round out our portfolio with Minocin for injection, which is one of the few agents approved for the treatment of Acinetobacter. These infections are generally seen in the ICU. So we'll leverage our hospital-based field force and the associated infrastructure to maximize its potential.

So moving onto Slide 7, we have four approved products and an experienced team of over 300 colleagues. I'm very pleased with the team we have brought together, one with significant IV-focused experience. We have 135 sales territories and 18 medical science liaisons. We now have the infrastructure in place to develop, market, and promote both our current portfolio as well as any additional assets that we may choose to add.

At Melinta, we don't want to be the largest anti-infective company, but we do want to be the best. There is a profound unmet need that will continue to expand over the next decade around multi-drug resistant bacteria. We believe our singular focus on anti-infectives, combined with an industry-leading team, all looking at the world through a stewardship lens, positions us well to continue to evolve and grow.

Now on Slide 8, you can see the breadth of our management team. A great majority of our team has many years of both hospital and anti-infective experience, leading to discovery, development, and commercialization of some of the most impactful antibiotics ever launched.

Now let's take a look at Slide 9 where we note our goal to become an organization that is dedicated to antibiotic stewardship. Now what does this actually mean? It means you want to partner with hospitals, payors and physicians, as well as the patients they serve, to ensure that the right therapy is available for the right patient used for the right length of time.

The anti-infective space is a bit unique. We can't just be about selling as much as our product as possible. We have to be responsible stewards of our products, do what we can so the epidemic that we are currently facing to antimicrobial resistance isn't further exacerbated by us, and I believe we can do this and still be a very successful and profitable company.

Now before I move into our commercial performance to date on Slide 10, I'd like to take a moment to discuss the anti-infective space and how we plan to communicate about our Company going forward. There is an urgent unmet need for effective products in a time of growing multi-drug resistance. We have support from government agencies for discovery and development of anti-infectives, but at the same time there is a lack of confidence from the market and the ability of antibiotic companies to be successful. Launches in our space over the past few years have been perceived to be sluggish or slow.

Now I'd argue that it's not that the launches weren't successful, it's that the expectation set were unreasonable in light of the fact that the hospital sale has become increasingly more complex due to multiple stakeholders that may or may not be a part of this mix years ago. We can be very successful and very profitable if we ensure that we are transparent, set our expectations reasonably, manage our financials responsibly, and execute on our focused strategy.

So let's look at how our products are performing. All four of our products are performing well and growing. Now while still early, the new launches are showing positive trends, and Orbactiv and Minocin, which have been on the market a few years, experienced double-digit growth Q4 over Q3. In fact, the fourth quarter of 2017 was the strongest quarter for these two products combined since their launches, and this all happened in the middle of an integration.

So on Slide 11, let's talk about Vabomere, a differentiated product for cUTI that was specifically developed to target KPC-producing Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae or CRE. It's a fixed-dose therapy with meropenem as the backbone, and importantly, it has a similar safety profile to meropenem alone. Now we have strong supportive data in TANGO-2, the first and only supportive study as monotherapy in CRE, and we are currently working with the FDA on next steps regarding this data.

Moving to Slide 12, although it's still early, Vabomere is starting to show some favorable performance signals. Now as a reminder, the product was launched at the end of October, right before the holidays. So it's performing well and we are happy to say, to date we've had no formulary rejections. We have also had more than 150 accounts that have product available, more than 150 accounts that have upcoming P&T or sub-committee review, about half of the high-priority targeted accounts are already reordering the product, and all of the semi-automated susceptibility tests are now available. And I look forward to providing more updates in the coming months as this launch progresses.

So moving on to Slide 13, Baxdela is a fixed-dose IV/oral monotherapy agent that targets serious mixed pathogen infections. We believe having a new fixed-dose quinolone that covers MRSA with basically no drug to drug interactions offers an advancement of the class. In addition, we priced the oral form lower than the IV to minimize any disincentive to step down the oral therapy while the patient is in the hospital. In addition, we have a single Phase 3 in CABP that is greater than 75% enrolled and we expect our last patients to be enrolled later in 2018.

Now on Slide 14, we believe the market for Baxdela in scan is large with over 3 million patients hospitalized each year and about 2 million more treated in the emergency department. In addition, there is significant opportunity in the non-hospital settings that surround the hospital, which we call peri- and post-acute care. We are focused on this important specialty segment with areas and opportunity there to keep patients out of the hospital and cure their infection.

Now moving on to Slide 15, early launch signals are promising for Baxdela with over 50 million lives that currently have product access, mostly Tier 3 with no prior auths. We have over 70 hospitals that have initiated the access or approval process, with many additional reviews scheduled over the coming months. And we have all of our semi-automated susceptibility testing devices currently available, which is a remarkable accomplishment, coinciding with the launch of the product. Finally, we have multiple patient assistant programs up and running to help patients actually get access.

Now Slide 16, moving on to Orbactiv and Minocin, our focus with these products is to continue to drive value. Our key account managers are focused and it shows. Lastly, we see incremental opportunity to take Orbactiv to a broader audience as we focus on the peri- or post-acute care surrounding the hospital. Now these products combined have $34 million in net sales for full year 2017 and we anticipate the steady growth to continue.

Now on Slide 17, this is how we are currently promoting our products in various sites of care. We can focus on multiple call points with our key account managers and we also have multiple teams that surround the customer in a variety of different ways. We have a deeply experienced MSL team that approaches the customer from a clinical or peer-to-peer perspective. We have an experienced market access team that's focused on reimbursement and access from an economic benefit and all of the commercial support that surrounds a promotional or educational effort for anything.

Now moving to our pipeline on Slide 18, as I mentioned earlier, we formed a Pharmaceutical Development Committee and have some of our first conclusions. Now the committee meets regularly and will continue to evaluate and make decisions on our programs going forward.

On Baxdela, we'll complete the CABP study and likely have a readout by early 2019. Our partner, Menarini, last week submitted its delafloxacin regulatory filing in the EMA for ABSSSI. So we announced last month that our partner in Latin America, Eurofarma, submitted for marketing authorization in Argentina, and these are the first of many anticipated ex-U.S. submissions.

In Vabomere, we are looking forward to additional data and publications for our TANGO-2 trial, and we are in the process of evaluating the European market opportunity with the potential for an EMA approval later this year.

Now we inherited two pipeline programs from the merger with Cempra, solithromycin and fusidic acid. We're looking at these programs through a new lens as a newly formed company with a broader pipeline. Now we have received our six-month treatment data from the Phase 2 study of fusidic acid with chronic suppressive treatment in refractory staphylococcal bone and joint infections. In that single-arm study of 30 patients, clinical success was seen in about 60% of the patients after six months of treatment.

Now fusidic acid was well tolerated but resistances developed in some patients with this long-term use, which was known and expected with extended use of fusidic acid monotherapy. Now as we consider our options for other investments from an ROI perspective, we will not pursue further clinical development for fusidic acid as monotherapy for bone and joint infections at this time.

Regarding solithromycin, the safety study required by the FDA for CABP will cost in excess of $140 million between study and post-marketing requirements. Now remember, we stated previously that we would only explore path forward in the U.S. if non-dilutive funding was available. Now if non-dilutive funding is not available, we will likely evaluate the rationale for continuation of the separate pediatric study, which is currently ongoing and funded by BARDA. We have a meeting scheduled with BARDA in the coming weeks to discuss some of these options.

Our partner, Toyama, is continuing its efforts to develop solithromycin in Japan and we are fully supportive. There are four studies for which enrollment is complete and we expect to hear from Toyama on when this data will become available.

We plan to focus on strengthening our existing brands through ongoing development and at least 30 planned publications in the coming year. We are also committed to discovering novel anti-infective medicines and have current opportunities and early developments, including Radezolid through a partner in Phase 2 and our ESKAPE program of potential new class of medicines targeting the most highly resistant pathogens. We have an active discovery program from which multiple leads are being evaluated as candidates for multiple target product profiles, with the goal of initiating IND-enabling studies in the next 12 months.

Now with that, I'll turn the call over to Paul to discuss our financials and our outlook.

Paul Estrem

Thanks Dan. Before we move into the next slide, I wanted to cover a few key points. The results of Melinta's fourth quarter are not indicative of the Company's anticipated results for 2018. In Q4 we were still a company with no marketed products. We merged with Cempra on November 3 and therefore our financial results only include the impact of the combined business from that date.

The quarter also included substantial transaction costs related to the merger that include costs from both legacy companies. Importantly, the transaction with The Medicines Company did not occur until January 2018. The Medicines transaction was significant in that it added three on-market products, and through the transaction we filled out the Melinta infrastructure to support our commercial activities, adding approximately 150 people to the Company, essentially doubling our headcount.

In addition to the Medicines transaction, we launched Baxdela in the first quarter of 2018, adding a fourth marketed product to the list. As we think about how this relates to the company that we will report on in 2018, Melinta will be a significantly enhanced company with four on-market products and the appropriate supporting infrastructure to allow the execution of our strategy. Because of the evolution of the Company from a private development-stage to a public commercial-stage enterprise, we will include a preliminary framework for 2018.

Looking at Slide 20, Melinta had full year 2017 revenues of $34 million, primarily derived from the agreement we entered into with Menarini for approximately 70 countries outside the United States, representing the upfront payment of approximately $20 million and ongoing cost-sharing revenue related to the Baxdela CABP trial.

We ended the year with a cash balance of $128 million. Our existing cash balance will be utilized to execute a number of key objectives. We anticipate that we will enhance our existing cash balance through the completion of business development activities, similar to the transaction we completed with Menarini.

We also have remaining debt capacity under the Deerfield agreement, the majority of which we can access after we have achieved a specific historical sales run rate. In addition, we recently filed the universal shelf registration statement with the SEC, which will allow us to provide timely and efficient access to the capital markets, should we decide to issue securities in the future.

Slide 21 addresses 2018. It's very early in the formation of our new company and we have many moving parts as we near the completion of the integration and launch our products, so we won't be providing you with specific guidance at this time. We did however want to provide you with some framework as to how we are thinking of the future.

We want revenue from a couple of sources. These sources include product revenue from our four products, cost reimbursement from our collaboration with Menarini, and milestone achievements for our collaborations with Menarini and Eurofarma. It's important to note that as we adopt a new revenue recognition standard, ASC 606, the revenue from collaborations may be reclassified but regardless will provide a source of cash to the Company.

We believe that we should develop a realistic view regarding the launch of our new products. To give some context, the vast majority of recent antibiotics have had a relatively slow uptake the first year of launch, most achieving $20 million or less. Vabomere and Baxdela will generate moderate but growing sales, given they are both still in the early launch phase. Orbactiv and Minocin achieved net sales of approximately $34 million for the full year 2017 under The Medicines Company ownership, and we expect high single-digit to potentially double-digit growth to continue in 2018 for these two products. Cost reimbursement relating to the CABP trial collaboration with Menarini will continue until the study completes later this year.

Turning to the expense side, we anticipate total operating expenses including R&D and SG&A for 2018 to be in the range of $175 million to $200 million. This includes research and development expenses, which primarily support the completion of our CABP trial, post-approval commitments from marketed products, and the advancement of a candidate through IND-enabling studies from our Discovery platform. Once the CABP trial is complete, we would expect R&D expenses to decline in future years. 2018 expenses also include one-time cost relating to The Medicines transaction that will not recur going forward.

Sales and marketing expenses support our four brands, with two of them in launch mode which supports a higher level of spend. This includes the infrastructure needed to promote and support these brands. As a reminder, we are in a unique position supporting two concurrent launches, which is an exciting place for the Company to be.

G&A expense will likely be at a typical level for a public company of our size and our interest expense is related to our debt agreement with Deerfield, which is interest-only for the initial three years. So absent any changes in our capital structure, interest expense would remain in this range.

We will invest in working capital to support future inventory purchases and make investments in 2018 that will support the business in 2020 and beyond, favorably impacting manufacturing lead times, product cost, and establishing second-source alternatives.

I believe we are in a solid financial position to support our future. Based on our expectations for launches and absent any other unforeseen business investments or transactions, we anticipate the business will begin to generate positive quarterly cash flows from operations at a point in 2020.

I'll now turn it back over to Dan for closing remarks.

Dan Wechsler

Thanks Paul. So, in conclusion on Slide 23, we have the products, the pipeline, the people, and the operational infrastructure supported by strong [indiscernible] that will continue to shape our future in a very positive way. On Slide 24, we have put together some of the key catalysts for 2018, beginning with the progress of the Vabomere and Baxdela launches. We also anticipate our Phase 3 CABP program for Baxdela to complete enrollment this year. We have a number of ex-U.S. milestones in 2018 as well.

Now the strategy that we outlined to you back in January hasn't changed. We will drive sales of our products, continue our development and discovery plans, expand our partnership globally, and importantly, we will continue to take advantage of opportunities to leverage our strong infrastructure through business development. And I believe we are building a durable, successful and focused anti-infective company for the long term. Our strategy is clear, measurable and understandable, and when the strategy is clear, everyone can focus on execution.

So, I'd like to thank everyone, actually go back and turn it over to Lisa for Q&A.

Lisa M. Defrancesco

Brian, we are ready to open it up for Q&A.

Kevin DeGeeter

Thanks for all the additional color on the operational outlook. My first question actually pertains to TANGO-2 data. Specifically, in what format do you hope or anticipate to be able to present that data publicly in more granularity, and additionally, what would the path be to get some of the additional TANGO-2 data into the label for Vabomere?

Dan Wechsler

So I'll let Sue answer the beginning of that question and provide any additional color. I can provide a color after, but let's have Sue start with that one, Kevin.

Sue Cammarata

Sure. This is Sue Cammarata. There have been a number of abstracts that have already been presented and there will be a few more that will be out this year that have been accepted. We also anticipate that the TANGO-2 data will be published this year. We of course would like to discuss this with the FDA, so we have a planned engagement to discuss potential path forward.

Kevin DeGeeter

Terrific. And you mentioned ECCMID. Could you just provide us a general recap as to what we should be looking for in ECCMID in addition to some granularity on TANGO-2?

Dan Wechsler

So let me have Erin start on ECCMID because a lot of our presentations are discovery stuff, right. So Erin can provide a little bit of ECCMID color and some of the post [indiscernible] and Sue continue on.

Erin Duffy

I think at ECCMID certainly there will be a number of posters and one oral presentation on our novel pyrrolocytosine class. In addition to that, there are a number of abstracts both on Baxdela and on Vabomere.

Kevin DeGeeter

Terrific. And then just maybe one more from me, then I will get back in the queue, and that pertains to Baxdela. I think you called out in Slide 15, 71 accounts allowing product access. But could you just give us your general thoughts with regard to how is the right way to think about formulary build as we move into the second quarter? And in terms of revenue recognition or revenue ramp, is that really sort of a second half of 2018 ramp-up or are you optimistic there may be opportunity for some meaningful revenue in first half as well?

Dan Wechsler

It's a good question. So I'll take the first part of it and then turn it over to Mike, and then Paul can talk about some of the revenue recognition part. So, all houseful anti-infectives are kind of the same, right. The first six months is, stewardship meetings, committee meetings, getting it on formulary, getting it on protocol, doing susceptibility testing, all the other things you have to do to make the product available. A lot of times it's available but obviously with IV restriction only and sometimes that happens more rapidly, but there is a process that takes quite a few months.

One of the advantages Baxdela has however in addition to that process, which is already ongoing in a lot of accounts, the oral can be initiated immediately. A doctor can write prescriptions, whether in the emergency department or in the peri-acute setting, send the patient to a normal pharmacy, a retail pharmacy, and get the prescription filled. That's why the team is focused so much before launch on access programs, the couponing programs, and also working with our payors, which is what our managed care and access teams have been doing now for months and months and months.

So, we feel good about our progress there. But I think, again, what's probably a good way to think about, at least the way I think about it is, at least six months or so before any real traction happens, but there will be IMS script data available, and there probably is now as few scripts are already being written. I don't know, Mike, if you have any additional color?

Mike McGuire

I mean I think as Dan said, it's just going to take a while to get through the antibiotic stewardship committee. They are going to review that and then make the recommendations to P&T. But I think the key here, as Dan mentioned, is the oral is just as powerful, if you will, versus the IV, can be used as a step-down not only from Baxdela, but if folks are using combination therapy such as vancomycin/pip-tazo or vancomycin/aztreonam, and they want to put a patient on a single therapy on an outpatient basis, certainly an opportunity for us.

Dan Wechsler

So, Paul?

Paul Estrem

From a rev rec perspective, I would say for all the products, our expectation is that we'll see steady growth over the year quarter-on-quarter. One thing, just as a heads up, we did stocking orders for Baxdela in Q1, so the quarter-over-quarter for Baxdela Q1 versus Q2 may be a little flat, but otherwise all of our products should grow consecutively quarter-over-quarter.

Dan Wechsler

And remember, Baxdela is only four weeks since launch. So we are very pleased so far, but it is pretty early. So thanks, Kevin.

Jessica Fye

I appreciate some of the color on 2018 operating expenses. I wanted to dig into that a little bit further to get some help with how we should think about 2018 cash burn. So, beyond that OpEx guidance, are there other uses of cash we need to think about and does that OpEx guidance include the milestone for EU approval of Vabomere? I think you also mentioned some uses of cash and just wanted to clarify if those were working capital increases or CapEx investments, if you could elaborate on that?

Dan Wechsler

Sure, Jessica. I'll let Paul take that one.

Paul Estrem

The $175 million to $200 million represents our operating expenses only, and so it excludes the Vabomere milestone and excludes investments we would make in future year inventory, and really investments that we are making to improve our manufacturing process going forward. So there would be some additional cash burn on top of the $175 million to $200 million, but again, with lots of options for the Company to figure out how to fund that.

Jessica Fye

Great. And you mentioned reaching positive operating cash flow in 2020. Presumably by that time, your working capital will kind of be maybe more of a safety and those CapEx investments might have been made. So, how do we think about the revenue assumption when you talk about positive operating cash flow in 2020?

Paul Estrem

So for clarity, what we are saying is that in 2020 we'll have quarters that turn cash flow positive, not necessarily that the full year will be cash flow positive, but certainly a turning point for the Company. Revenues need to grow steady between now and 2020, certainly substantially more than they are today. But I think we should also point out that our expense base will not be consistent. So, for example, when the CABP trial goes away, unless we decide to take on additional Phase 3 programs, which are not currently on the docket, our R&D expenses should go down.

I mentioned in the script that we've had some one-time expenses related to transactions that should go away, and you are absolutely right, working capital should stabilize, a lot of the manufacturing investment will be behind us at that point, allowing us to have a shorter manufacturing cycle, lower cost, and so on. So that's why we see 2020 being a turning point for the Company.

Jessica Fye

Okay, got it. And just two more if possible, what's the best way to think about the mix of oral versus IV days of overall Baxdela days of therapy, and is that going to be, to the point made earlier, skewed towards the oral in the early stages of launch? And can you also remind me of your estimate of the total days of therapy per patient?

Mike McGuire

This is Mike. Certainly I think you could assume that the oral will be higher in terms of the utilization than the IV, even in the clinical trials. The oral was used for a couple of days [indiscernible] for a transition to the oral. Usually the length of therapy for treating these infections is a 7 to 10 day treatment.

Dan Wechsler

So, it's indicative of 14 days, Jess, in our trials. The cure was about eight days on average. So, 7 to 8 days, somewhere in there. So, the way we think about it is, a couple of days or a day or two on IV and then step down to oral. Oral, which we're starting to see a little bit up but it's very, very early. Some other IV agents used in the hospital, pip-tazo or vanc or something else, and then step down to Baxdela oral and then discharge from the hospital. So, there are a lot of different ways to think about it. Did that help a little bit?

Jessica Fye

Yes, that's helpful. I'm also trying to think about whether it's either initiating on oral or transitioning to oral after IV, if given the kind of cure is being realized and people can see that in the clinical study in less than 14 days, do docs write the full duration script or do they say, I'm writing you seven days of oral and call me if you are not better and we'll extend it a little bit?

Dan Wechsler

I think it varies, Jess. So there will be some doctors who would write for 14 days and tell them, stop taking them when you are better, come see me after five days, and evaluate it. The way we've heard about it in real world is, after a couple of days, three days, you can kind of start telling if the patient is starting to get better, and the caregiver can even tell. So does the wound look a little better, does the fever go down, and does the patient eat or feel like they are hungry again.

If those three things or a combination are starting to happen after a few days, the dug is probably working and they should stay on it until cure, and that cure will vary depending on the type of infection that there would be on the type of patient, there's a lot of variables, but we've very comfortable saying that again in the clinical trials average cure time was seven or eight days.

Now whether people initiate an IV and step down, we would assume that step down should be as fast as possible, that's what stewardship is all about; if they initiate an oral, which we didn't have that in the clinical trials, not in the Phase 3, and we are getting that in actual practice, but it's early days, I think in another quarter or so we'll probably have a lot more color we'd be able to provide as to real world [indiscernible] Phase 3 data that we already have.

Jessica Fye

Okay, got it. And maybe just a housekeeping question, I apologize if I missed this in the press release, for the individual product lines?

Dan Wechsler

So we didn't break it out that way. So Minocin and Orbactiv were managed by The Medicines Company. Full year 2017 sales for Minocin and Orbactiv combined was about $34 million, and then I don't think any other sales were broken out because Vabomere had just launched end of October, so there wasn't very much there.

Jessica Fye

Okay. And will you be breaking those out starting in the first quarter or at what time point should we expect to see individual product sales?

Dan Wechsler

I appreciate the question, Jess. I think we're going to at least report – we'll be as transparent as we can, but we most likely will not be breaking out individual product sales at the end of Q1. It will still be early.

Jessica Fye

Okay. Thank you.

Brian Skorney

I guess just when we think about the idea of seeing a breakeven quarter in 2020, just kind of wondering in terms of your top line product mix assumption, maybe just give a little guidance, I mean is that primarily just the four currently approved markets and indications, is there something in for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia for Baxdela in that assumption, or do you think there is flexibility in terms of the OpEx to move around with or without the label and the launch of that? Thanks.

Dan Wechsler

So, I guess the question is, our top line product base. So we've said publicly, with $34 million in sales with Orbactiv and Minocin, they are actually growing very high single-digits and we expect that growth to continue throughout the foreseeable future. The products are in launch mode, so it's hard to sort of predict how quick that ramp-up actually happens. But we have said publicly, Baxdela in its current present indications, so skin only at peak, and peak maybe more like 5 to 7 years or 6 or 7 years versus earlier on, let's say at seven-plus years for peak on these products, again because of the slow ramp, that Baxdela would reach peak of around 400 in the U.S. in its current indication only. And we haven't commented on Vabomere or anything like that. It's The Medicines Company that have commented on that. So, does that help a little bit? So assume no additional indications and no additional business development or anything else in that forecast that Paul talked about of getting to the cash flow positive. Sometime in 2020 we'll have a quarter of cash flow positive.

Brian Skorney

Yes, that helps. Thanks Dan.

Dan Wechsler

By the way, Brian, we also have expense levers that we can pull, delay, accelerate, to help us with that. So, those are in our control and we'll obviously be very fiscally responsible as we contemplate those as well.

Brian Skorney

Great, thank you.

Kevin Kedra

First on some of those one-time expenses from The Medicines Company that's going to be built in 2018, can you give sort of an order of magnitude of how big those are going to be this year? And then secondly, on business development, you talked about some of the deals similar to what you did with Menarini, but are there opportunities to potentially monetize some of the legacy Cempra assets that seems like you are going to be pushing forward with?

Dan Wechsler

So, I'll let Paul start with the one-time expenses, your question about that, and then I can talk about business development a little bit.

Paul Estrem

I think for the MedCo transaction expenses, that would be more of a Q1 results discussion, but it's a less than $10 million number. Just to comment on 2017 where our SG&A was quite high for the quarter, there were transaction expenses in 2017 as well related to Cempra really for both companies and that number was closer to 20. So, that level of one-time cost won't repeat in Q1 of 2018.

Dan Wechsler

And then your question on business development, so one, we are, like the deal we did with Menarini or Eurofarma, we are looking for options outside the U.S. for the legacy MedCo brands, whether it's Minocin or Orbactiv or Vabomere or all three. We have deals like the deal we have with Toyama with solithromycin in Japan where they are going to run it, commercialize it, and do their things in Japan, and we receive a royalty stream back.

Your question about monetizing current assets that we may or may not decide in the future not to go forward with, of course, and I think there might be some opportunities there. There also might be some opportunities with some of our current assets to look at a different pathway forward or pathways forward outside of the U.S., that of course we wouldn't do, we'd be very happy to have a partner who would be willing to take those on because these products, like fusidic acid, is already on the market outside the U.S. So there are other opportunities to these.

So yes, I think there are opportunities. Our first priority however is to really look at the MedCo assets, Vabomere and Orbactiv and Minocin, because there is a lot of interest there, we are getting quite a bit of inbound, and we do have a potential approval happening at the end of this year. So, I would say that's our first priority and probably the biggest one from an order of magnitude.

Ed Arce

Congrats on the Menarini deal recently announced. I have a couple of questions, and I apologize I joined late, so this may have already been covered, but just wanted to get a sense for, I know it's early into the launches of both products, but any sort of detailed perspective with regards to the stewardship committees and the P&T committees as you work on those for both Baxdela and Vabomere? And then I have a follow-up.

Dan Wechsler

So I'll start with that. So obviously every product in the hospital system today would potentially and formally goes through the stewardship committee first usually, and then there's the management committee after sometimes or executive committee after all the susceptibility testing or the micro work has been done. It's a fairly involved process. But I think we said earlier on, we've had – we are very pleased with the Vabomere progress. So even though it's still very early, zero formulary rejections to date, which tells us that when the product does get presented, while it takes time, it does get through the system and the value of the product is obviously seen by the IV community and the individual doctors and the hospital.

For Baxdela, it's just very early. I mean the product has only been launched four weeks ago. So, while we do have product available, we have got I think we mentioned greater than 70 accounts that have initiated the process to allow for approvals in those types of things. So we are working through that.

And with Baxdela, remember, the doctor, whether it's in the emergency department or post-acute care setting, does have the opportunity to write a Baxdela prescription for oral, and that should be able to get filed, whether it's through our patient assistant programs, it's stocked in retail pharmacies, and we have got greater than 50 million lives are covered now with a Tier 3 with no prior auth. So we have got access already done by our managed care teams and working with payors.

So we feel good that that one could accelerate slightly faster because of the oral, but the other one being IV is actually, we're quite pleased with its progress so far, but it is early and we will report more probably next quarter.

Ed Arce

Okay, great. Actually I saw the other question I had in the release. So that's it for me. Thank you so much.

Dan Wechsler

Okay, so I want to thank everyone for joining us today and the questions that you asked. We appreciate it. And hopefully, from all of us, we hope our story is becoming a bit more clear to everyone and we look forward to a very successful 2018. Thank you.

