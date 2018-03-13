Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference March 13, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ashley McEvoy - Group Chairman, Johnson & Johnson Vision and Diabetes Care Companies

Josh Jennings - Cowen & Company

Analysts

Josh Jennings

Okay. We're going to get started here. I'm Josh Jennings, Medical Device Analyst at Cowen and we're fortunate that Johnson & Johnson who's going to be very flexible despite the weather challenges and travel, and thanks to technology we're able to have a fireside chat remotely.

So we're very pleased to have Johnson & Johnson participate in the Cowen Healthcare Conference once again, and honor to have Ashley McEvoy, Company Group Chairman, Johnson & Johnson, Diabetes Care Companies Vision Care Incorporated with us today over remotely.

Ashley thanks so much for joining and just want to make sure you are there, and you can hear us.

Ashley McEvoy

Now I can hear you great and good morning and I have to acknowledge [indiscernible] as well. Well Lisa says I can call you Josh. Thanks for having us. We wish we are there live but we didn't want to miss this opportunity to talk about our business. But I think we had a quick plan narrative to share this before we get right into it.

Josh Jennings

No worries. Thanks Lisa.

Ashley McEvoy

Okay. So please be aware that some statements made today may be considered forward-looking, please refer to our SEC filings in particular our 10-K which discuss risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those suggested today.

In addition we may refer to non-GAAP measures, see our website at investor.jnj.com, the reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and finally all remarks regarding financial performance represent results through and including the fourth quarter of 2017.

Today we are all covered, we are all done, Josh.

Josh Jennings

Fantastic, thanks. It is great to be able to talk about the Vision Care business. It has been one of the stars within the Johnson & Johnson Medical Device unit and that had not received that much attention it maybe should and so it’s great to be able to have this and learn more and hear about where you think this business is going and some of the current trends.

So maybe we could start off Ashley by just on the contact lens market, Johnson & Johnson has been performing at a high level and seen a nice acceleration but we could start with the market itself maybe to what contact lens, I think the last time we heard it was device Investor Day in 2016 and just the premise of that how low the actual worldwide market is penetrated and how can Johnson & Johnson drive penetration deeper into some of the markets that are under-represented?

Ashley McEvoy

So thank you Josh, and I’ll absolutely get right to the market in the category but if I may I think kind of part of this group of quite frankly high performance now coming up on seven years and so sight and vision really is one of J&J's hottest growth platform and I just thought I would share couple like opening thoughts before I jump right into the category.

So let me kind of just start with like the day category which is site and we have to protest that site and while I guess is the like the third largest healthcare segment near $80 billion and fairly north of 5%. We actually think it’s really underappreciated and undervalued and we always look at these steps by 50% of the world is indeed a vision correction, need only 10% are treating and 80% of everything that we learn is to our eye and interestingly Wilmar had a study in November that said of the strength that people feels losing growth it site.

And they actually fair looking site more than losing our brand, losing the memory or even contracting HIV but we care all of these fascinating facts about price yet when we talk to consumers we really don’t think they value the site enough, so that’s kind of number one thing to category.

I would state a second thing and I did talk about this two years ago at our Analyst Day. Obviously we had this 30 year old contact lens company number one in the world. We were woefully tumbled by many companies are going well and I honestly share that our foundation is back and strong, we delivered 10 consecutive quarters of above market performance and our contact lens business and we expect to continue that momentum.

In 2017 we've been doing a little bit of shopping. It's always been a vision to be broader player in eye health. We just celebrated the year anniversary of our Abbott Medical Optics acquisition and what that did was give us access to cataract surgery which is the number one most commonly conducted surgery around the world. And it's also interesting the way the number one cause of preventable blindness.

So love to that access into a meaningful procedure that changes people's lives. It also gives access to the number one player in rate exchange rates. We rounded that out with two other acquisitions which I'll speak about later. One is the dry eye company and one is the site box which is in e-commerce eye hair care concierge company of really starting to build out the bag if you will in eye health.

And obviously innovation and I spoke about this two years ago, and I'll continue to update at our upcoming Analyst Day May 16, is really about innovation and how we use our innovation agenda to really get more consumers in these categories and keep them engaged in the category.

And you will start to see some new first whether it be the first white management and later death of a lens or the first drug delivery device of a combination that I'm happy to touch on today. But I guess I would just - would just reference to say Johnson & Johnson was just getting started in eye health and really we want to take full advantage of I often get asked, are you a consumer company or are you Medical Device company, am I am portfolio.

And we really are going to take advantage of the best capabilities that J&J has whether that's the teaching institute which we have 100 around the world, whether that be in all of our digital connectivity that we do in a lot of our [indiscernible] one of our largest consumer brands with Johnson & Johnson or whether that be accessing some of the bowels of R&D on whether the ultra-stand technology to bring some of our cataract equipment and the cataract seat.

So, just starting in 12 months into this, but big ambition to go. Does that help you think you asked about kind of contact lens and it's about a $7 billion category, it's growing about 5%, but it's still really under penetrated.

So, you have the highest penetration rates in countries like Japan, which is nearing about 40%, the U.S. is around 28%. So, a little bit over one out of five consumers are reaching for contact lens is really small, really low and then you go to some of the emerging countries like Russia at 11% penetration or China at 7%.

So, when people say, listen this is a mature category, I say not according to the data and we really view that as a huge opportunity to get this lower engagement under penetrated category to grow north into more of the high-single digits. And I guess, I would focus our attention on three things that we're doing to change that.

One is, the contact lens experience, and how do we get consumers engaged, we know it’s all digital connectivity, and in the ecosystem that they like to search for information, find information and connect with bloggers, connect with thought leaders, and at the same time how do we connect them to doctors, because we believe having a good eye health experience with a clinician, whether that be an optometrist or an optician wherever you are in the world, really keeps people in the category, but then they can shop and buy whatever they want to shop and buy.

And it's also about in certain countries going out to where they are and giving them access to some of the high quality eye health. In Brazil, we're actually going to college campuses and our mobile sitting units. And in Asia, we have in big stores like a shop within a shop, so owners have a boutique stall like experience for your eye in high traffic zones or whether that be we just bought an e-commerce eye care concierge company in the United States called Sightbox.

The subscription model where consumers for a monthly subscription can have Sightbox book the doctor’s appointment for them, obviously their doctors decide what prescription is needed and the broad repertoire of brand choices available to all U.S. doctors and then they are shipped, their contact lenses to their house or their apartment every month. And again it's a startup, but we really like that connection in that ecosystem.

Josh Jennings

If you think about the market share here and we believe J&J is in the 40% range with three other major competitors well beneath where you sit today from a market share perspective. What you think of the current market share dynamics and do you anticipate major share shifts over the next 12 months or 24 months and can J&J continue to gain share?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes, I would say listen, I think there's a healthy balance around making sure that we have the right energy on category creation. And as I mentioned there is a lot of folks who are considering the category, there's a lot of trials, barriers to entry on particularly the first two weeks. And so we're going to spend a lot of energy on investing in category creation, and keeping people while they're in the category keeping them in longer and I'm going to speak about that on innovation.

And obviously we do, we are very fortunate to enjoy the number one position we have been gaining share as I mentioned 10 consecutive quarters of above market. So it's my expectation that the team continue to execute on that.

I do think that there's been a good balance within the portfolio of - right now we talk about the reusable category and we talk about the daily disposable category. We clearly have a footprint and leadership in both of those. I always like to remind our folks that we have OASYS which is a $1 billion brand and ACUVUE OASYS, which is a hydrogel which is a $1 billion plus brand.

And making sure one of those is in silicon hydrogel, one of those in hydrogel both of those need to grow and outperform the market and through the advancement of some family variance in astigmatic offerings and Presbyopia c offerings they've been growing quite nicely and above the market.

Josh Jennings

I mean maybe we can talk little bit about innovation and how that's been a driver for Johnson & Johnson most the recent success and reaccelerating to growth of their business and your business and taking share. In both of those categories that you laid out, do you have anything on cusp of being launched in terms of continuing the momentum of the leasable and the daily segments within the business?

Ashley McEvoy

Since the last Analyst Day, which was two years ago, we launched the five new products and it's been making sure that we can won globally scalable and make sure that we really share the whole family approach, whether that would be this year at contact lens for people with astigmatism or contact lenses for people with Presbyopia like many of us have, that’s really been our intent.

And I think the last time we spoke it was a - I used the example of really introducing a first-of-its-kind premium silicon hydrogel OASYS 1-DAY offering, which has quite frankly exceptional performance in comfort vision and handling to the marketplace choices. And that business within one year we globally scale that to 10 markets.

And then within 12 months later, we launched the astigmatic version for people with astigmatism which 50% of people wear contact lenses having astigmatism. So I was really pleased to see our ability to scale that globally really within 12 months to 18 months period. That business in just a year has doubled. I expect that business to be a $300 million business by the end of 2018.

Josh Jennings

And as we think about some of the longer term outlook innovation strategies that you’re deploying in terms of…

Ashley McEvoy

That I do suggest?

Josh Jennings

No, can you hear me? Ashley, are you still there?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes.

Josh Jennings

Let me know if you - if we follow up. I just wanted to hear about some of the longer term pipeline opportunities that you referenced back at lender base Investor Day in 2016, but there seem to be some enormous potential in some of the these categories in terms of adaptation environment, customization, debuting 3D-printed lenses and then the smart device technology segment. Is there - how close are we to any of those technologies being commercialized?

Ashley McEvoy

Sure, so I'm happy to share a little bit of how we've been progressing in those innovations and obviously I will be then going to go a lot deeper in two months from now. So let me kind of start with the first of what we call our right management which is really a light-adaptive contact lens and it really adjusts both inside into our digitally driven lens as well as outside.

We have been progressing that innovation. We just submitted our regulatory submission in quarter one 2018. I expect us to launch within the next 18 months and that will be a first of its kind.

And another one we spoke about was, I was just in Ireland, in Limerick, where we make half of our portfolio, the other half is made in Jacksonville, and Florida and was able to see our first allergy land being made on the line, which is an ACUVUE contact lens made with an antihistamine really for allergy sufferers particularly with - to reduce itch and it's a big reason for drop out during allergy season and many of us know now allergy season is not just in the spring, it’s really all year long and it was really fun to see that starting to get scale up and I expect us to be launching that within the next 24 months. It will be a global launch. Japan will probably be our first market and then the United States will soon follow.

We also have what we call our smart contact lens for the first indication of Presbyopia and we're really looking at having a dynamic problem to a dynamic issue that comes each for a combination both near and far. And we've been working on all kinds of fun persnickety batteries, these micro batteries. We've been working on clinical human surrogates and we expect to be in human clinical trials by the end of this year.

So, a lot of work that's a high risk program, but a very robust patent state and we're very committed to having Presbyopia with the first indication.

Josh Jennings

And Presbyopia is one of the most attractive segments within the ophthalmology market is my understanding, can you help us think about that market opportunities?

Ashley McEvoy

I mean unfortunately like anyone over the ages of like 45, we're all going to get it and really other than others than spectacles is really no, there's no wide scale treatment. So indifferences, the spectacle, contact lens, I want to say it’s less than 10% of the categories, where we know more than 2 billion people experienced it.

So we've launched some newer technologies. We launched moist multifocal. We plan to launch you know OASYS for Presbyopia, and the daily disposable format. Those have been growing double-digit for us over the past three years, and we've doubled our market share in Presbyopia, but we're just scratching the surface. So this really new accommodating version of the smart contact lens will really start to expand the category.

Josh Jennings

Maybe we can sneak a couple of questions in on Abbott medical updates, congratulations on the anniversary. So, can you help us think up - I mean hydrogen synergies? And are there still synergies between a more Vision Care business? There may be different sales channel, but are there branding opportunities or cross line opportunities with the consumer health business for AML and your Vision Care business, your core business?

Ashley McEvoy

I would say Josh, our first imperative is growth, and you know this is as I mentioned, we view eye health as one of our highest growth platforms for Johnson & Johnson and we expect it to stay that way. So it's been one year, I am pleased to share in this first year one which we all know can be a little tough, that the surgical business posted double-digit performance, and grew three points of market share.

And while integrating with Johnson & and Johnson which is no small task as you can imagine. Cataract actually surpassed the $1 billion mark last year, really driven by the advancement of superior intraocular lens technology on the TECNIS Symfony intraocular lenses.

So when you speak about the synergistic take effect as just in growing it, where we need intraocular lenses for cataract surgery and it's a very manual process. There's a lot of TLC that goes into each specific intraocular lens coupled with the optics expertise and optics engineering and material science.

Clearly, there is a lot of capability both in our contact lens business and now our intraocular lens business on optics and material science. So have a plan to take advantage of that in future pipeline initiatives.

But even when we look at it, there was a solutions business that came with the ACUVUE business. This is about a $100 million business that was willfully lost. And when you start to bring that into the contact lens business where we enjoy the number one market leader position in the reusable contact lens category, you start to get that into a consumer friendly packaging, nearing the rituals and habits and behaviors of how consumers use the contact lens solutions powered by the ACUVUE new brand name.

We're already starting to see a trend shift in performance in the hands of our contact lens business. And for you we just bought a company in dry eye in the latter part of 2017. TearScience is a North Carolina based company. About 350 million people have test dry eye. The primary treatment are dropped for the signs and symptoms. It doesn't address the root cause. The number one cause of dry eye is what's called meibomian gland dysfunction which are the glands on your eyelids that get filled up and get atrophied.

And the TearScience technology, one it gives you a snapshot of your meibomian glands and how healthy they are. So a picture tells a thousand words, it’s an out-of-pocket procedure, payment procedure but the treatment is a 12-minute heat and light therapy which helps express the meibomian gland, it helps to open them up, so they can express their natural oil for lubrication of your eyes.

And that technology is being used with our optometrist, so our contact lens teams cause on as well as ophthalmologist obviously in our cataract surgery. So, that's a beautiful example of a technology agnostic of channel, J&J will take advantage of both of those.

And as you know, we're in pipeline reviews of trying to build out our pipeline business for our cataract surgery refracted and a lot of the technology in let's say [indiscernible] multiplication or eczema lasers in ultrasound. So, when we look to the Ethicon energy capability that we built over many, many years, we are absolutely tapping into kind of that center of excellence to make sure from an energy management we have the most cutting edge technology.

Josh Jennings

That's super helpful. Maybe just a follow-up on the growth of the surgical business any delineation between the capital and intraocular lens sales in terms of growth? Is it just proportion one side of the other or was it evenly balanced?

Ashley McEvoy

Our total cataract business has been performing above the market, so that's inclusive of both. I would tell you our intraocular implant business has I would say stronger more sustainable long term differentiation on the capital side and cataract equipment we have a very competitive femtosecond laser with Catalin, very strong outcomes, very strong utility.

Our facial emulsifier has performed well, but we are looking within the pipeline to continue to make sure that we’re moving with the market and having strong differentiation going forward.

Josh Jennings

And I think a year and half ago, you spoke about the high levels of the foreign investments into the core brands and then in the pipeline and that’s obviously been affective and you had success there but I guess from a higher level similar access to capital reaching within Johnson & Johnson is not a wise business. How is Vision Care successfully locking down the allocation and investment dollars and how should we be thinking about allocation of investment throughout the entire Medical Devices unit?

Ashley McEvoy

Dominic is always consistent around kind of the J&J capital allocation. We always look first and foremost around organic investments in R&D, in SG&A, and in capital needs for us to fund above market organic growth performance obviously that we go to dividends, we got 55 years of consecutive dividend increases. And then we always look at value creating M&A and then we’ll come back to kind of share repurchase.

So Vision really fits at first bucket, which was I always say it's a capital intensive business but it actually is one of the highest RSCE business, it’s north of 40%, very high free cash flow business north of 100% return last year’s percent of sales.

And well, so we really - we plan to keep that as a competitive advantage going forward and obviously it's provided 10 consecutive quarters of above market performance at a very competitive profitability profile.

Josh Jennings

And I know there is - I believe there is really no update on the diabetes side of your - but its under your leadership at least for diabetes group, I just wanted to make sure we address that and there is no update there?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes, stay-tuned from a strategic assessment process.

Josh Jennings

And within that process, I mean can you just helping us think similar another high level question about, maybe some of the metrics with some of the new factors that had influence decision to a strategic alternatives for an underperforming business.

Is there any way you can help us think about that for the Medical Device franchise as Vision Care has added AMO, but we’ve seen more I guess some traction than addition, which is I think the approach over the last 24 months to catalyze a better growth rate for the entire Medical Device unit?

Ashley McEvoy

Yes, I mean we always want to - we always are looking at the segments that are more growth-oriented segments that where we think that we can bring some differentiated technology for a really good outcome. And we always want to be number one or number two.

So, yes, I think we have demonstrated some consistent disciplined choices of shedding some businesses that other folks can create more value of where these businesses are in their life cycle. And at the same time, taking some businesses and creating incremental value from the prior owners, so I think it's a combination of both of those Josh.

Josh Jennings

Well, I think we're getting in the red light here on the clock, sorry we started a little bit late with a little technology snafu, but we truly appreciate you being so flexible in dialing and despite the prohibitive travel conditions that are up here in the northeast.

So, Ashley thanks so much for spending time with us today. And we're looking forward to the Investor Day in a couple of months.

Ashley McEvoy

Thank you, Josh. Have a good day today. Everyone stay warm. And hopefully I see you - I hope most of you on May 16 in New Brunswick.

Josh Jennings

Fantastic. Great speaking with you.

Ashley McEvoy

Thank you

