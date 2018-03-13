Neurotrope And The Missing Step In Alzheimer's Disease

I would not recommend buying or selling Neurotrope until it is known how effective bryostatin-1 is on its own.

Neurotrope’s (NTRP) bryostatin-1 appears to lead to improvements in cognition and activities of daily living in some late stage Alzheimer’s disease patients, but a critical step is missing. Namely, bryostatin-1 would be much more effective if it were accompanied by compounds that partially reverse nitration.

My rule of thumb for Alzheimer’s disease is to not automatically question positive results, but understand these results based on the mechanism. So first the mechanism for bryostatin-1 and then the results.

Bryostatin-1 is a protein kinase C epsilon and to a lesser extent protein kinase C alpha activator. Protein kinase C activation can reduce oxidation, increase synaptic formation, increase blood flow and the transport of glucose in the brain, thus reducing delusions, and can increase the regeneration of neurons in the hippocampus all via the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/Akt pathway (bryostatin discussion; neuroprotective pathway). But the overactivation of protein kinase C can lead to DNA damage, mitochondrial failure, reduction in acetylcholine levels (acetylcholine is needed for the retrieval of certain forms of memory), and neuronal cell death (protein kinase C in neurodegeneration). In addition the overactivation of protein kinase C results in the partial inactivation of the neuroprotective phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/Akt pathway (nitration of PI3). If you simultaneously activate the phosphatidylinositol-3 kinase/Akt pathway via bryostatin-1 and reverse inhibition phosphatidylinositol-3 kinase through de-nitrating compounds then you can produce major improvements in even late stage Alzheimer’s disease.

Reading over the three expanded access patients taking Neurotrope’s bryostatin-1, one case stood out: A patient with late stage Alzheimer’s disease who after extended treatment no longer had hallucinations, became mobile, was able to feed himself, could go to the bathroom on his own, could recognize and speak words, and could do activities such as swimming and playing pool. The patient took a variety of medications but two were of particular significance: Namenda and clonazepam (Bryostatin's effects: expanded access patients).

Bryostatin-1 seemingly works better in patients not taking Namenda, but this patient showed major improvements in cognition and activities of daily living even while taking Namenda (bryostatin-1 clinical trial). This suggests that NMDA receptor hypofunction – to the extent that it exists - is not a factor in reducing the benefits provided by bryostatin-1 at least under certain circumstances. Secondly and relatedly, clonazepam at low doses limits and perhaps partially reverses brain damage caused by oxidation and nitration (clonazepam). Another anti-epileptic drug - levetiracetam – has shown some promise in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease for the same reason (levetiracetam). In addition, certain antibiotics also lead to improvements in cognition (antibiotics: question and reply). And finally there is evidence that rosemary (individual case), CBD oil (video), aromatherapy (video), and probiotics (research study) improve cognition even in late stage Alzheimer’s patients. The latter were not likely a factor in bryostatin-1’s success, but the former (antibiotic and anti-epileptic drugs) very well may have been. It is important to examine every drug and supplement that a person in the bryostatin-1 trial was taking to determine if they added to or detracted from the effect of the drug.

Bryostatin-1 can lead to improvements in cognition and activities of daily living by partially activating a damaged phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/Akt pathway but it is likely to do much better if this pathway has been partially repaired. And to reemphasize: improvements in cognition and activities of daily living in late stage Alzheimer’s patients is not unique to bryostatin-1. Certain drugs and natural products or combinations of the two can likely lead to improvements in Alzheimer’s patients even in the latest stages of the disease.

Neurotrope currently has the funding for a confirmatory trial using bryostatin-1 in non-Namenda users. Neurotrope may require additional funding soon, but as far as I know the company has not developed specific contingency plans (Neurotrope's finances). Nor do I know which neurological condition or Alzheimer's population (back to earlier stages?) they will pursue after the upcoming trial.

I would neither recommend buying nor selling Neurotrope based on existing results. Perhaps, the drug will do well enough to eventually gain FDA approval, but it probably could do much more. Still this is one of the few drugs in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease that is likely on the right track. And recognition of this may along with the confirmatory trial results provide enough momentum to move forward. My only advice to the company is to start looking as drug combinations in the clinical trial group that either worsen (beyond Namenda) or improve the drug's performance.

