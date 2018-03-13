Merck (MRK) Presents at Cowen and Company 35th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Merck & Co Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Cowen and Company 35th Annual Health Care Conference March 13, 2018 8:40 AM ET

Executives

Roger Dansey - Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Oncology

Teri Loxam - Head, IR

Analysts

Steve Scala - Cowen & Company

Steve Scala

So, we'll get started with the Merck session. We're delighted to have Merck here, which company management went through tremendous efforts to be with us here due to weather and elevators and all kinds of stuff. So, we deeply appreciate you're being with us. Representing the company is Roger Dansey, Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Oncology, and Teri Loxam, who heads up the Investor Relations effort at Merck.

Of course, Merck is now a leader in Immuno oncology. And if you look at our Immuno oncology model, which we published many, many times over the last year or two, we think Merck will be a major player in this market going forward. And more so, perhaps they are secretly becoming a major player in the adjuvant setting. So, I hope you don't mind I said that. I think it's true. But that is an opportunity, which I think none of us fully understand.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steve Scala

So, with that, let's head right into questions and we'll start out with KEYNOTE-189. So, at some point this year, we’re going to get the results at both PFS and OS. And help us calibrate our expectations for that data. How would you like us positioned heading into this data readout?

Roger Dansey

So, thanks, Steve. And just as a comment, we're here and maybe we have to stay a little longer than we have planned. So, I think we're excited about KEYNOTE-189. It will be presented at AACR. I think titles will be available tomorrow. So, timing will also become available tomorrow.

So, KEYNOTE-189 is a repeat of 21G. 21G, a small Phase 2 trial, but adequately how we believe the outcome of PFS, which showed overtime not just the PFS outcome, but a maturing OS signal. And so, sort of our hopes, our aspirations around KEYNOTE-189 despite the crossover design, which has potentially the ability to confuse an OS outcome, we have indeed hit on both PFS and OS at the interim.

So, we're excited with the results. This is an all comer trial, the results that we presented at AACR. And we believe that these results confirm and extend the observations that were made in 21G.

Steve Scala

So, would you say the results are not only obviously statistically significant, but also clinically relevant, and that doctors will be impressed by this and use the combination to an even greater extent in the community.

Roger Dansey

I think that's our expectation. One of the points I think we have made multiple times is, we believe this will fit a new bar for efficacy.

Steve Scala

Okay. Let's chat biomarkers. So, we're very familiar with the PD-L1 biomarker, and then of course the competitor, Bristol-Myers Squibb introduced the TMB biomarker, it wasn't a new concept, but it was new to us that it would be in such a high-profile trial. So, how are you approaching TMB and how are you using it in your clinical development?

Roger Dansey

Right. So, just to step back a little bit and give the framework under which KEYTRUDA has been developed, if you look back at the program, you will note that we have taken a view that monotherapy is something very important to evaluate until we have prosecuted a broad monotherapy programs to see where single agent KEYTRUDA can make a difference and beat standard of care will be available. And in that regard, if you've note noticed this morning, we released that we have had to file acceptance for advanced cervical cancer using pembrolizumab monotherapy.

In the monotherapy environment, because of the need to beat the standard of care and standard of care -- Standards of are standard of care because they work. The requirement or the likely requirement to be able to enrich the monotherapy outcome such that we can get to a level with the monotherapy that will beat the standards of care is something that we've looked at very carefully. And the best example that is KEYNOTE-024, where we took a high biomarker cut points and we beat a very active chemotherapy combination in frontline lung cancer, and not only for PFS and OS, but ORR as well. So, all three endpoints were consistently positive.

So, from a biomarker perspective, a lot of our efforts have been focused on the monotherapy and with regard to TMB, I think we have an evaluated a TMB like set, which is MSI-High, which is based on the same sort of mechanistic principle of high mutational burden, very high and MSI-High circumstance resulting an increased neoantigen expression.

So, obviously from a scientific perspective, we see this validity and MSI-High is sort of entree into that.

I think the question that will need to be answered is the clinical utility. And so that will require an evaluation of the data presented and a comparison of different trials, even though indirect comparison are not necessarily the easiest things to do, they are generally what’s available.

And again, I would just come back to our 189 approach, which is true for almost all of our combinations, where we are focused in a combination environment on our all-comer population whereas in a monotherapy environment, we have used the biomarker to try and elevate the responses.

Steve Scala

If there is questions from the audience at any point, please just raise your hand and we’ll call upon you. So let's chat about the adjuvant setting. I used the word secret leader earlier. I meant to say quietly, you have quietly become a major player in adjuvant by virtue of the number of studies that you have under way. I apologize for that. You do have a breast cancer study that's reading out this year for instance. So are you as excited about the adjuvant opportunity as our KOLs are and why do you, or do you have unique enthusiasm for the breast cancer study?

Roger Dansey

I think in adjuvant in general, in sort of adjuvant therapy, the ideal treatment is the treatment that is most phased, most tolerable, and readily given. And so I think our melanoma data which we are presenting at AACR will give you a view on what pimberlism [ph] and mono-therapy given what definitive therapy for melanoma looks like. But we are excited not just about our adjuvant treatment, we are excited about neo-adjuvant treatment as well.

So we have protocols that are not just adjuvant protocols with pimberlism and mono-therapy, we have protocols that include pimberlism and mono-therapy in the neo-adjuvant circumstance, pimberlism as plus chemotherapy in the neo adjuvant circumstance, the protocol you are referring to as [indiscernible] even has the combination of neo adjuvant, combination with chemotherapy followed by adjuvant pimberlism.

And the data I think gives us lot of encouragement that this approach may well bring a lot of value to placement particularly in triple negative breast cancer in the ER positive, HER2 negative space.

I think you all know, obviously the early in the disease the more impact you have on a broader population and to your point of addressable number of patients in an adjuvant circumstance can in some situations be substantially more in a UCF disease.

And our end result which includes the outcome, if we can compete with these controls in an adjuvant circumstance, I think we are trying to achieve.

Teri Loxam

And Steve, it goes beyond just melanoma and breast cancer. We have a program that spans a number of tumor types across a whole host of treatment options.

Roger Dansey

Yeah, I think just to enumerate some of them, we have a lung program to the adjuvants, we have a neo adjuvant lung program, we have a RCC adjuvant trial, we have a bladder adjuvant trial to think, being conducted by cooperative groups. We have head and neck efforts, we have gastric cancer. So I think you can get a sense that we are committed to the sort of adjuvant near, adjuvant space across multiple tumor.

Steve Scala

Okay. Let’s move to IDO and talk about ECHO-301. So, what gives Merck confidence that ECHO-301 is going to be a successful trial.

Roger Dansey

So, I think the decision to proceed with Phase 3 trials, using Epilates [ph] set in collaboration with Insight, was based on data that was generated in a single arm fashion, but very encouraging. So, if you look at the melanoma data, the response rates were of the order of I think 57% or so percent. That’s enough to trigger a desire to answer the question formally in a randomized trial.

And I think I don’t think our position has changed. The data generated support the Phase 3 remains at that level and we will just have to wait for the Phase 3 readout. Obviously biologically and mechanistically and from a tolerability perspective, this is a very attractive combination.

Steve Scala

If this study were to fall short of expectations, for any sort of reason, what does that mean for the IDO target, is that still a target that Merck will continue on clinical development other settings and other tumors, or would it be a target that you might wish to leave aside and move on to other things?

Roger Dansey

I think it’s really difficult to speculate beyond seeing the data. So, I'm not sure, I have an answer obviously if the target turned out not to be clinically relevant, it would be hard to move forward, but ahead of seeing any former randomized study, it’s really hard to speculate what actions we would take or not.

Steve Scala

Okay. Recently Merck started a clinical development on its own, IDO inhibitor MK-7162.

Roger Dansey

Right.

Steve Scala

How is this molecule different than Epilates [ph]?

Roger Dansey

Yeah, I don’t think we’ve disclosed any details around the IDO.

Steve Scala

Okay. But safe to say there are some aspects to it that you early on view as differentiating - obviously.

Roger Dansey

I think we interested in the pathway and prosecuting our own trial so that’s what our IDO program represents.

Teri Loxam

And so, we acquired a whole host of IDO, TDO, IDO TDO combos as part of our I-O Med acquisition, a couple of years ago now and so, we’ve been looking at a whole suite of products that we’re looking at moving forward depending on the different needs.

Steve Scala

Okay. And what other novel targets immuno oncology novel targets would you say the top two or three in your eyes right now within your portfolio beyond IDO, what are they?

Roger Dansey

Yeah. So, just sort of step back a little bit again, if you look at the late phase development program, we have placed multiple efforts around chemotherapy in multiple diseases. So that’s sort of first wave of possible combination readouts.

And then we have the IDO program. With just these two recent collaborations and with both with AstraZeneca with PAK inhibitor and now with ESI with the VGEF TK note [ph]. I think we’re excited about both of those pathways because mechanistically, we believe that they are both relevant in an I-O environment.

We think we have the opportunity to prosecute a path of pembrolizumab program, which is currently in planning.

Similarly, with nivolumab VEGF TKI [ph] and these are two approved agents. Nevertheless, they may result in quite powerful outcomes if we can come up with the right development plans and execute the trial. And beyond that in our own internal program, it has really blossomed and increased significantly in size, we now have 20 assays. A couple of them just to call out by name I think we’re excited by listing assays things like [indiscernible].

In general, into tumor leprosies look like they’re very interesting not only with our molecules but for example with TLR9 as a mechanism. So, there is a lot going on. There is a lot of potential opportunity with novel targets, but of course again as our late development program executes, we will set the bar for ourselves as well as everyone else as we’re successful, if we’re successful with the late phase program.

Steve Scala

Speaking of this thing, Agnest when we see mono and combo data and how would you think your position versus your chief competition which appears to be Novartis?

Roger Dansey

There is I think released at AACR and I think it’s preclinical.

Teri Loxam

Yeah maybe preclinical. Some of the later data, the clinical data is probably a little bit later, but the early data at least is exciting.

Roger Dansey

Yeah, I think we’re in a good position. We’re in the clinic, I think by our track record we have demonstrated, we can move programs forward quickly and if the signal is strong enough, we will execute on that signal.

Teri Loxam

And this is when where we actually leapfrogged the competitions. So, we were very-very early on and we’re able to get to the clinic very quickly with the thing Agnest and one that we’re very excited about.

Steve Scala

Okay. Questions from the audience. Maybe we can chat about the collaboration with AstraZeneca for Lynparza maybe you could tell us first how it’s going and why don’t we answer that question first and then we’ll move on to next one.

Roger Dansey

I think it’s going great. So, firstly AstraZeneca has done a fantastic job of developing a Lynparza in a multiple approval in ovarian cancer and breast cancer. They are obviously deeply embedded in the whole sort of DNA damage repair science and we are coming up to speed, we see it as exciting again.

Mechanistically, DNA damage is sort of central to cancer biology, and the possibility of either impeding that for example with the PARP inhibitor or inducing it with chemotherapy and then following with the PARP inhibitor then combining with pembrolizumab is very exciting.

And so, I think our approach to developing a Lynparza with pembrolizumab is to look for opportunities where pembrolizumab may not necessarily have a major development program in place or to look for opportunities to fold or to inter leave a PARP inhibitor approach together with pembrolizumab.

So, you could image a situation where in a platinum-sensitive tumor which is at least an ovarian cancer, where PARP inhibitors as clearly as Lynparza have shown very high activity. They are multi different cancers that are platinum-sensitive. It turned out that this is generalizable phenomenon that PARP maintenance could work in cancers like bladder and lung and head and neck and so on. You could envision a development plan that would in compass both the PARP inhibitor and pembrolizumab in that disease.

Teri Loxam

And the approach I would say, you can talk a little bit more about the ESI deal as well, but from just a deal structure perspective both the AstraZeneca collaboration as well as ESI is a way for us to have a very derisked approach to gaining access to commercialize assets that can also above and beyond their monotherapy opportunities can then be combined with KEYTRUDA and that we can participate globally both in the revenues, but then also help influence some of the development and so these were both very structured in very similar ways with the approach of being able to have the majority of the milestone tied to commercial success and sales success and that gives us an opportunity to build that overtime and really pay for success.

Roger Dansey

Maybe just one more comment if I may, I mean we see KEYTRUDA is anchor treatment, it's foundational and so all of our, if you look back to our development trend I think we build on our observations, so I think our expectations are that we will build development plans around the PARP inhibitor and build development plans around the VEGF TKI that fit well in the construct of pembrolizumab..

Steve Scala

When you think about the development of the combination of Lynparza plus, KEYTRUDA do you think about it more in terms of tumor by tumor, or are you more focused on the settings within tumor? Or perhaps the answer is all of the above?

Roger Dansey

I think it’s probably all of the above because there are two components. The development of PARP inhibitors is focused on biomarkers things like the BRCA, the BRCA movements and in by extension, other types of DNA damage repair signatures with those DID or HRRM. So, that's one way to go with a treatment approach and one could imagine combining an I-O together with the PARP inhibitor, but there is also this whole concept of platinum-sensitivity and the uses of a PARP inhibitor post-chemotherapy, which is a very broad, it has very broad potential. So, I think we see both of those and those are the biomarkers are sort of cross tumors and the platinum sensitivity would be within tumor.

Steve Scala

One novel target I don’t think you mentioned, but perhaps you did, and I missed it is CSF1R, you are working on this of course also with MEK inhibition, how excited are you about this pivotal target?

Roger Dansey

I think we are - they're in the clinic and I think we are obviously interested in the outcomes. I think it would be difficult to characterize levels of excitements, but we are asking the questions and what we will see if we have a signal we will move forward.

Again, if you look at our approach, we really are agnostic as to partner, as long as the combination with KEYTRUDA produces clinically meaningful results, we will move forward. And the biology and the science behind these types of combination is really quite clear.

I mean telnetlib is a MEK, which is obviously something that we know and half of -- we are very interested in trying to work out what the role of the MEK inhibitor would be in immuno oncology and that’s currently under development.

Teri Loxam

And just more broadly, so we have our 400 combinations that we're studying with KEYTRUDA. And we do a lot of work early on in phase one to identify signals in a setting that is shorter or less costly in the Phase 1 setting so that we know what to move forward into the larger of inhibitor trial. And so, as we see signals, we are very quick to move forward as we have with some of the other ones that we've talked about, but in the early Phase 1 setting is really difficult to Roger's point for us to say one is better than the other until we see that data and we've always taken a very scientific data approach.

Steve Scala

Questions from the audience. So, Merck has a multitude of readouts in 2018 in a variety of areas. We talked about just a couple of them, most of them 189, what other one’s kind of rise to the top that you think investors should be focused upon?

Roger Dansey

So, our lung cancer program has two other trials about, we believe are key, one is KEYNOTE-407, it's the companion protocol to KEYNOTE-189. This is in squamous carcinoma of the lung.

The design elements are essentially the same. This is a cross-over design and the trial is we believe adequately powerful for both PFS and OS readout and that should be occurring in this calendar year. We have the other trial in lung cancer KEYNOTE-42, which is a monotherapy approach, which is essentially has the opportunity to extend the observations of KEYNOTE-24 down into lower cut points. We haven't discussed what those cut points are, but it is a biomarker positive trial. And it's a good example of what I was indicating earlier which is our monotherapy program building the biomarker at the beginning.

There are other cancers so for example head and neck program, KEYNOTE-48 which is a frontline trial, which is a three-arm comparison of pembro plus chemo versus the extreme regimen versus pembro monotherapy will have a readout. We have an esophageal cancer and monotherapy readout that should be quite proximal to paracellular carcinoma, blood cancer and obviously we have the IDO combination which we mentioned, which is readout in the near-term.

So, we have a lot going on a lot of trials that potentially could result in pivotal outcome this year across multiple tumor types.

Steve Scala

I should have asked that the outside you have mentioned that KEYNOTE-189 will be at AACR and the abstracts are coming from our - will there be ...

Roger Dansey

Titles tomorrow.

Steve Scala

Titles tomorrow. Okay. So, we've talked about a lot of assets in relatively short amount of time, I'm sure we've missed some in the oncology portfolio of Merck. What assets within the portfolio do you not get asked about that you feel that investors really could be watching, and they very likely could be outside of the new oncology? So, what would meet that criteria?

Roger Dansey

Again, there are 20 molecules in the pipeline, not to go through all of them. We have a very nice personalized vaccine cancer program in partnership with Medina [ph]. We have our own CTLA-4 molecule, which we have the capacity and the capability to develop further if we should so choose.

I do think maybe what I've already tried to say I think maybe it's a little un-depreciated, just how much work we are doing, and it's both early and late, how many cancers we're taking on to try and improve an outcome and the sort of the wealth of our development program and the timelines for readout.

As I'm sure you can all appreciate the world is accelerating and we're part of that acceleration effort. And so, it's really just get an understanding of what our trajectory will look like over the next year. It's perhaps something that's a little un-depreciated.

Teri Loxam

And then beyond oncology, Roger Dansey obviously runs the clinical program on the oncology side beyond oncology, there is a lot of work going on across a number of areas, vaccines is one that we have been talking about a lot more, we obviously have a workhorse in Gardasil that has just done terrific globally.

Beyond that though we've got pneumococcal, next generation pneumococcal vaccines moving for V114 is the next one up there that we said it's going to be going into Phase 3. We also have broad programs in RSV and CMD and DNGY [ph] and others. And so, we've got a really rich early pipeline in vaccines that we're moving forward very quickly, and we'll continue to work our way through until late developments in those as well.

And then beyond that we've also talked a lot about our infectious disease portfolio and in particular next generation HIV portfolio that we've become even more excited about. We've got a novel mechanism that is just gone into Phase 2, it's MK-8591, it's in combination with duroboran [ph] which we have also just recently filed. And that is -- those are building blocks from which we believe we can build in long acting HIV regimens and potentially get to a very long acting combination of products in the HIV space.

So, those are just a few of pipeline we've got work underway in a lot of different areas. So, while there is a lot of focus near term obviously on KEYTRUDA in the oncology portfolio, we continue to build out the other aspects of the Merck's portfolio as well.

Roger Dansey

If I may add one more comment, it's not just [indiscernible] late driven program, it's [indiscernible] signal finding. If there is a target out there, you can be pretty sure we're evaluating with someone. We have some collaboration whether we're doing it ourselves or whether investigative evaluating that. So, I think the signal detection program is really quite remarkable and that will seed into the late development program overtime.

Steve Scala

Questions from the audience? So CTLA-4 is a controversial target in Pharma. What will be the decision, what those the decision tree look like for you to go ahead and develop your own?

Roger Dansey

Well, we've already decided to proceed with ipilimumab pembrolizumab combination in high expressing lung cancer. And we do want to answer the question definitively in this biomarker in rich population of pembrolizumab, it does the addition of CTLA-4 improve the outcome. As you know we've generated a data with ipilimumab in melanoma, so we're clearly interested in the target. It's clinically validated.

How to fit it in and how to develop it further in our hands, I think it's still work in progress. But we have begun at least in Lung cancer some of that effort with ipilimumab. And obviously, our own molecule is moving through the clinic and that would be readily fit into a general CTLA-4 plan.

Teri Loxam

And to Roger's earlier point, I think all of our efforts are now looking at the bar that we have set. And especially as we have the Phase 3 lung cancer trial reading out with KEYNOTE-189 in the Chemo combo. All of the trials and all of our decision making is relative to the new bars.

Steve Scala

We are actually out of time. So, I'd like to thank you both for very nice discussion. And we'll move on to the next session. So, thank you so much.

Roger Dansey

Thank you.

Teri Loxam

Thank you.

Steve Scala

Thank you.

