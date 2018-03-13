Foot Locker Is In Deep Value Territory

Image credit

Foot Locker (FL) has had a rough go of it for the past few quarters as smaller apparel retailers have struggled virtually across the board. Tax reform has returned some positive sentiment to these names and while FL is up roughly 50% from its low set late last year, there's been a clear top put in place for 2018 thus far and the stock has struggled since. The company's Q4 report and guidance for this year weren't particularly inspiring but the stock is very cheap and is once again sporting a 3%+ yield.

Comps struggle again

Total sales were up 4.6% in Q4 but the gain was entirely due to non-operational items. FL had an extra week in its Q4 - as did many others this earnings season - so that added incremental sales. In addition to that, forex helped FL's sales result and without that tailwind, sales were up just 2%. The real issue, however, is that on a comp basis, sales were down 3.7%. That's obviously not an acceptable result and is actually even a bit worse than the full-year number, which came in at 3.1%. The fact that FL is struggling with comps isn't unique as the apparel space has been tough - particularly for mall names - but guidance for the first half of this year suggests the weakness in comps probably isn't over just yet.

Promotions take their toll

The picture was worse for margins as gross profit fell 230bps YoY in Q4, reflecting a constantly promotional environment. Promotions obviously hurt pricing integrity and thus, gross margins but at the same time, promotions are meant to spur traffic and transactions. The -3.7% comp number would suggest that didn't happen and when you've got a highly promotional environment that is also producing lower margins, you have a negative feedback loop that typically sees more promotions to try and stem the tide of traffic losses. FL seems to have experienced such a loop in the past few quarters but management seems confident that is going to stop in 2018.

FL's SG&A costs were up in Q4 as well to complete the trifecta of bad news on its major metrics. SG&A was up 40bps and while that's no disaster, it exacerbates the enormous decline in gross margins, squeezing operating margins from both ends. Due to this, adjusted earnings fell from $1.37 in last year's Q4 to $1.26 this year, reflecting much lower margins despite higher revenue from the extra week.

Guidance is good enough

Obviously, FL has a lot of work to do but guidance for this year suggests that perhaps at least the bleeding is going to stop. The first half of the year is expected to continue to see weak comps but management says the initiatives it has in place should start improving results by the second half of the year, producing an overall comp of flat to up 2%. That would be a vast improvement over 2017's results and that is just what the doctor ordered for FL, so hopefully it can follow through on that promise.

Management also guided for gross margins to "begin recovering" from the 230bps decline from the highly promotional environment last year, so you can draw your own conclusions on exactly what that may mean. The good news is that - like comps - the bleeding seems to have stopped and FL appears it may be out of that negative loop I mentioned earlier. The only ding on this year's guidance was that accelerated digital platform investments will drive SG&A higher once again, this time by 100bps. Given that no specific guidance was given for gross margins I have to assume the gains will be slight, and thus operating margins are likely to fall again this year with the increase in SG&A. It remains to be seen by how much but at the same time, the investments in the digital platform won't be ramping higher forever and if comps really do rebound, the path of least resistance for gross margins is higher. Guidance for this year wasn't overly bullish but it has the hallmarks of a turnaround coming into place.

A cheap stock and a nice yield

The stock is going for just 9.7 times this year's earnings so it is bordering on deep value territory after the fall from its relative highs this year. Medium term EPS growth is slated to come in at the mid- to high single digit range for the foreseeable future as sales aren't yet expected to recover and margins are likely to fall again this year. What happens after that it is largely dependent upon how this year goes but a lower tax rate will help give FL a little breathing room until the turnaround takes hold.

I haven't exactly painted an overly bullish picture of FL here but at the same time, if you put the idea of a turnaround in the context of a sub-10 multiple and a 3%+ yield, the stock looks attractive here. FL has clearly lost the confidence of investors but I don't think things are that bad given the way guidance looks. The turnaround may take a year or two but the stock is fully priced for that scenario, providing investors with some upside potential should the turnaround actually work. FL's guidance wasn't amazing but was good enough and I like the stock here.

