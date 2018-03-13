It's A Numbers Game: Netflix Has Great Growth But Burns A Ton Of Cash

They are still dependent on financing for their cash needs.

Securities Analysis by Graham and Dodd remains one of my all-time favorite investment books. While I have long given up on the “find a stock trading below book value and wait for the market to catch-up” strategy, I remain a fan of the book’s central idea that an investor can ascertain a great deal of information by tearing apart the company’s financials. “It’s a numbers game”columns are devoted to primarily using financial statements as a way to discern between competing companies.

First of all, a bit about how I approach this column. I start with the financial data, usually in the following order: income statement, cash flow statement, balance sheet. The numbers and specific accounts on the various statements usually lead to questions, which takes me to the "Management's Discussion of Financial Statements" section of the annual reports. By then, most of the numbers have been explained thoroughly.

Do I really need to explain Netflix's (NFLX) business to you? I didn't think so.

I realize that everyone will probably want to start with the income statement, but, let's instead look at their balance sheet (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

They have plenty of liquidity; their current ratio has been over 1 for the last five years. While they've been issuing debt at a solid pace, their debt/asset ratio is still under control. Because the company deals with mostly intangible assets, I also calculated an LTD/current asset ratio. This is an entirely synthetic creation, but my thinking is that intangible assets are notoriously hard to value; frankly, the only way to get a real idea is to put them out for bid. They're increasing their debt/cash ratio at a high rate.

Their asset mix is changing, which is better shown in this chart:

Current assets have declined nearly 17% over the last five years; long-term assets have risen accordingly. This chart shows that "other long-term assets" are the primary reason for the change:

"Long-term assets" are Netflix jargon for "streaming assets."

That being said, let's start with the income statement data:

When I looked at the numbers of formulating Excel, I was stunned. I knew Netflix was a hot company, but I had no idea its' top-line revenue growth was at that level. Their operating margin is increasing also, indicating the company is starting to achieve some economies of scale (though their operating and net margins are lower than I would have thought). Their interest payments are firmly under control.

Membership growth is key to the company's development. To that end, let's look at their growth in this area, starting with the US Market:

Total memberships have increased in each of the last two years while the average monthly revenue per membership is also up.

However, it's the international segment that's really shining:

Here we see membership growth at 4x the US rate. The revenue per membership is also rising. And, they are now in most major markets, which will allow them to continue growing internationally:

Now, let's turn to their cash flow statement because this is where the company shows some vulnerability. Remember: there are three categories of spending on the cash flow statement: cash from operations, where we start with net income, and then add/subtract various amounts from changes in balance sheet accounts; cash flow from investments, which is money the company spends on, well, investments (physical plant, etc...); and, cash from financing, which shows cash from debt and equity financing. This chart shows the company's sources of cash

The company is burning through the cash it gets from operations making it entirely dependent on financing for cash. Their cash burn rate is accelerating. This is actually a pretty standard situation for a company in Netflix's position (a company that is still experiencing accelerating growth). But it also means that the company has to develop a strategy to shift from being finance dependent to operating revenue dependent. I'm sure the company is well aware of this and is taking steps to move in that direction.

So, how do you play Netflix? As a stock, they are in their own category -- they are one of the "it" companies of this rally; they're included in the FANG group, they receive large amounts of free press, and are widely followed. Traditional valuation metrics don't apply: as of this writing, their current PE is 225, while their forward PE is 76.

If you like the company, wait for a technical pullback and enter a position.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.