Starbucks: Heightened Leverage, All-In Bet On China Tastes Sour

Listening to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) earnings calls, I can see why current and prospective shareholders come away bullish. Management does an excellent job at painting a rosy picture, diverting attention from weak spots within the core business towards areas of success. That in itself is not surprising – I wouldn’t expect any management team to linger on the negatives too long – but it has created a situation where investors are focusing on low value or long-term tailwinds while missing other larger issues right in front of their nose. Astute observers of Starbucks have seen the company is in transition, but I’m not certain that the share price accurately represents execution risk at current levels. The company has real hurdles to overcome, is spending more cash than it is taking in (and plans to continue to do so), and on a nominal basis is one of the heaviest hit by new pending FASB regulation on accounting. I don’t see much upside, particularly given the likely slowdown in Chinese economic growth as President Xi Jinping takes over as leader for life.

Breakdown In Same Store Sales Comps, Resiliency In Shares

The below chart on consolidated same store sales growth (hopefully) should not be new news, but it does illustrate how the fundamental story has shifted for Starbucks tremendously. There are very few companies in the food and beverage space that can manage to have such a stubbornly positive share price in the face of those collapsing comps. This is all due to management, with CEO Kevin Johnson and team boosting the share price through their words and their actions via the share buyback program.

*Author calculations, Starbucks Earnings Releases and various SEC Filings

To divert investor attention from that breakdown, management’s focus has been a relentless focus on China as an opportunity. Same store comp rates are strong in the region, but it remains to be seen if new openings will drive dilution to those numbers once prime opportunities begin to exhaust themselves. The decision at the end of year to acquire the remaining 50% interest in the East China venture or $1,400mm from Uni-President Group concentrates that bet on that not being the case. There is no doubt that Chinese consumers are taking to the company’s products, but the Chinese business still represents <15% of likely fiscal 2018 operating income even after the East China balance sheet consolidation. It’s a needle mover, but only incrementally over the short to medium term. It’s incredibly difficult in my view to think about where China will be economically five years from now. Five years ago, Xi Jinping had not yet taken office and laid out his “China Dream” policy to begin working through the state’s corruption problems. No one at the time was looking for him to tighten his grip on forcing Chinese industry direction or that he would eventually consolidate power to the point of taking life-long control over the world’s most populous country.

In my view, the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries concept or its new improvements to its digital/mobile efforts just act as distractions from the core business themes. Certainly, the opening of Reserve Roasteries might elevate the perception of the brand, but sales from those assets themselves will never be a meaningful driver of financial results here. As an outside observer, it has been interesting to watch operating/EBITDA margin fall stagnant despite what should have been very positive tailwinds from sizable growth in store count as well as incremental movement towards more licensed stores (asset light, higher margin). Operating leverage has appeared to have run its course (see declines in returns on invested capital).

I do give credit where credit is due. Management rightly recognized that it would need to attract a new investor base in the face of slower growth and the Chinese pivot, and it has done so via a clear move towards emphasis on total shareholder returns. Despite only a mild improvement in operating cash flow (working capital neutral) from fiscal 2014 to 2017 of 44%, total shareholder returns (net share repurchases plus dividends) have increased 138% over the same timeframe. For the dividend growth investors among us, a lot is forgiven when that dividend is being increased by more than 20% annualized over the past five years.

Leverage, Hidden Pitfalls Of The Balance Sheet Revealed

Starbucks has historically been able to borrow at extremely low rates, and most investors like to cite the low levels of debt on balance sheet as a major bonus. While the company held $4,916mm in debt at the end of Q1, it also held $3,768mm in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet. Implied net debt/EBITDA leverage is very low given $5,751mm in expected EBITDA this year – at least given this snapshot.

This will change next fiscal year. The Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”), which sets GAAP rules under which U.S. public companies must file SEC reporting, is making waves with FASB ASC 842. This will bring operating leases onto the balance sheet for fiscal years taking place after December 15, 2018 (Starbucks fiscal 2019). In Starbucks’ case, this will deflate currently overstated shareholder equity, making it more apparent of the overall debt load the firm holds. At the end of Q1 2018, Starbucks had $8,614mm in operating lease obligations. Current $5,752mm of positive shareholder equity will likely go negative next year. It’s a change that has been a long time coming, and while this change has been a long-time coming, Starbucks has heavy retail investor interest in the equity. Those investors might be in for a rude awakening in a year’s time.

By accurately including these lease obligations, net debt/EBITDA leverage rises to 1.7x. That’s still a low level of leverage compared to many more impaired retailers but measured on similar standards to the company’s fiscal 2013, implied adjusted leverage has more than doubled. Those aforementioned shareholder returns that have kept investors interested have come at a cost, and in recent years Starbucks has been funding capital returns to shareholders via borrowed money. This can be seen below in the walk from adjusted cash flow from operations (excludes working capital impact). This excludes purchases/sales of investments:

*Author calculations, Starbucks Fiscal 2017 10-K

With 2018 capital expenditures guided to $2,000mm (new/existing store investment, developing Siren Retail, supply chain build-out) and further increases in shareholder returns guided, leverage will increase again. Management admits as much, stating that this is “prudent” leveraging of the balance sheet. I don’t disagree with management that these levels are no cause for alarm, but investors should be at least aware that the current levels of growth spending and capital being returned to them are not sustainable on a go forward basis. At some point in the next several years, management will have to back off aspects of this plan just to ensure not stretching the balance sheet out too far. Buybacks, which have supported the share price, are almost assuredly the first to see cuts. In my opinion, buying back stock at nearly 15x EBITDA multiples is not the most prudent use of capital.

Takeaway

Investors would have been wise to exit the company when same store sales comps began their slide. While shares have remained steady, that capital has been put to much better use elsewhere. With Starbucks being one of the few large caps that has not rallied in recent years, as well as having a multi-billion dollar policy of shareholder returns, both value and dividend growth investors seem to be crowded into this name. I see much better value in other names in food and beverage, and while not expecting an outright collapse in the share price, I do believe relative underperformance will continue.

