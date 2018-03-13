Weekly Insider Trading, March 13

Weekly Introduction - Market commentary

We are in the midst of an OPEX week. Add to that the month of March and a bearish positioning among many investors and there is a setup for higher prices. On the major averages I would be looking for 1-2% gains.

Introduction to Weekly Insider Trading (for new readers)

Weekly Insider Trading from G-stock is the result of quantitative screening of insider trading coupled with qualitative checks to produce a list of companies with the most interesting cues. The screening process starts by looking at number and value of insider trades, if spread across insiders, their historic behavior and the value of current trade in comparison to existing shares owned. This produces a list of the most interesting companies to look at. The next step is to filter based on type of trades and the person trading. Purchases in a new issuance of stock or exercise of options are generally considered of lesser value than an open market purchase. Generally, the more spread across insiders, the better should be the signaling value. Within the insider category, Officers and directors are ranked higher than >10% owners. That said, nothing is binary and continuous purchases of a >10% owner can be very supportive for price. So to summarize, simply looking at transaction values is not enough. Most of the time, insider transactions needs to be put in context, quantitatively and qualitatively, only then can such transactions be of value for portfolio decisions.

Please note that the companies presented and information given should not be interpreted as a full picture view, or some fundamental analysis of the company. I am merely identifying insider trading patterns and looking at some basic info related to those companies to better score the value of such insider transactions. I strongly encourage everyone to do their own fundamental analysis of each company before investing.

Types of Insider transaction setup (of course any position is contingent on other screening factors as well)

Market opportunistic with positive trend, Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with general uptrend (here I would buy and hold for some time) Market opportunistic with no trend, Insiders increasing holdings in a correction in a stock with a sideways trend (here I would buy and sell on a reversal to mean) Turnaround bet, Insiders increasing holdings in a stock in a sideways or downwards trend (higher risk, smaller position, event driven holding)

Updated disclosure of previous Weekly Insider Trading stocks

Congratulations to everyone following the Weekly Insider Trading previous recommendations. There have been some big moves in the recent weeks. In the previous article I highlighted long positions in ADMA, BCO, CBMG, IMDZ, OCN, PBH, PRGX, PTI. I will not give an exact performance update since there can be a delay from when I write the article to when it is published and also a delay until you can act on the recommendation. But if you owned any of these you should be fine over the last couple of weeks. PTI is up 40% in after hours trading yesterday and has recovered its entire decline since the start of the year. IMDZ has also been a good performer, but steady performance overall I would say among these stocks. I would now consider these "finalized" and look for new setups. If you are a believer in the long term prospects then obviously you take your decision on that premise but with my primary entry being insider activity, I will now reduce positions completely or at least the majority of position, and move on to new setups.

This week's insider trading stocks

I have looked at the SEC reported insider transactions over the last week (report date). The final list includes companies based on the insider activity rank, which might or might not lead to an immediate action.

Company Ticker Insider activity in week Longer term insider score Company Fundamentals Chart Technicals Type of Setup Genesis Energy L P GEL + + + + "Turnaround" Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV + + - + "Turnaround" NRG Yield Inc NYLD + + + + "Market opportunistic/No trend"

Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL)

Summary

Looking at 4 years of insider activity, there is really not a lot of activity until September of 2017, which has continued until March 2018. This coincides with a clear bottoming process pattern in the chart. When both technical and insider activity show this type of setup I recommend to load up on the stock.

Basic company Info

Genesis Energy LP operates as a master limited partnership, which focuses on midstream segment of the oil and gas industry. It provides integrated suite of services to oil producers, refineries, and industrial and commercial enterprises. The company operates through the following divisions: Onshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals & Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities & Transportation, and Marine Transportation.

Industry Oil & Gas Pipelines Market cap 2.6 B Employees 2100 P/S 1.28 Founded 1996 P/E 41 Website http://www.genesisenergy.com/ P/CF 7.6

https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GEL/key-data

Insider Trading

The one sale from Gaspard Garland means he does not own any shares at all in the company. I have not been able to find more information on the reasons for this transaction as he is still with the company. Given the minor size of that trade compared to the others I would not attribute it too much value.

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Flynn Edward T Pres, Genesis Alkali, LLC 3/2/2018 P - Purchase 19.96 $249,999 80% Gaspard Garland G VP 2/9/2018 S - Sale 20.57 -$14,399 -100% Jastrow Kenneth M II Dir 12/19/2017 P - Purchase 22.32 $334,800 43% Alexander Richard R VP 12/4/2017 P - Purchase 22.66 $124,630 55% Deere Robert V CFO 11/21/2017 P - Purchase 21.71 $976,950 6% Davison James E Dir 11/21/2017 P - Purchase 21.68 $454,608 1% Davison James E Dir 11/17/2017 P - Purchase 21.56 $1,703,682 2% Flynn Edward T Pres, Genesis Alkali, LLC 11/16/2017 P - Purchase 21.32 $99,799 43% Sims Grant E CEO 11/9/2017 P - Purchase 22.93 $1,014,793 2% Gasaway Sharilyn S Dir 11/8/2017 P - Purchase 23.09 $230,900 4% Sims Ryan S VP 11/8/2017 P - Purchase 23.25 $99,975 New Flynn Edward T Pres, Genesis Alkali, LLC 9/1/2017 P - Purchase 27.38 $301,434 New Jastrow Kenneth M II Dir 9/7/2017 P - Purchase 27.25 $212,659 29% Jastrow Kenneth M II Dir 9/5/2017 P - Purchase 26.74 $727,300 New Jastrow Kenneth M II Dir 9/7/2017 P - Purchase 27.25 $212,659 29% Jastrow Kenneth M II Dir 9/5/2017 P - Purchase 26.74 $727,300 New Deere Robert V CFO 6/13/2017 P - Purchase 30.34 $1,031,560 5%

Chart and technical

From the technical perspective definitely seems to be building strength, note that the insider activity started really September last year, and that is when the bottoming process started.

Fundamentals

Seeking Alpha article: After A Painful 30% Dividend Cut, This 8% Yielding MLP Is On The Way Back

"With an 8.2% dividend yield and a likely return to dividend growth in 2018, Genesis is a high-yield turnaround stock."

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Summary

This one also has all the trademarks of a turnaround - insider Honeycutt Van B have gone from consistent selling (at approximately double today's price level) to significant buying over the last months. Clearly Mr. Honeycutt is a good market timer.

Basic company Info

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports. Its e-commerce platform also offer products online

Industry Sporting Goods Stores Market cap 140 M Employees 9000 P/S 0.13 Founded 1955 P/E 220 Website http://www.big5sportinggoods.com/ P/CF 12

https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/BGFV/key-data

Insider Trading

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Honeycutt Van B Dir 3/7/2018 P - Purchase 6.18 $197,710 27% Honeycutt Van B Dir 3/1/2018 P - Purchase 6 $66,000 10% Honeycutt Van B Dir 11/30/2017 P - Purchase 7.26 $312,180 65% Honeycutt Van B Dir 8/17/2017 P - Purchase 7.71 $370,308 258% Fraley Jeffrey L SVP, HR 5/26/2017 S - Sale 13.86 -$21,012 -12% Honeycutt Van B Dir 5/25/2017 S - Sale 13.82 -$165,900 -45% Starr Shane O SVP, Operations 5/19/2017 S - Sale 13.3 -$21,001 -17% Meade Gary S SVP, GC 5/9/2017 S - Sale 14.57 -$27,173 -9% Dunbar Jennifer Holden Dir 5/5/2017 S - Sale 14.81 -$44,430 -7% Honeycutt Van B Dir 3/14/2017 S - Sale 14.91 -$721,077 -65% Honeycutt Van B Dir 3/10/2017 S - Sale 15.02 -$105,146 -9% Fraley Jeffrey L SVP, HR 11/29/2016 S - Sale 19.12 -$19,120 -9% Donatiello Nicholas Jr Dir 11/28/2016 S - Sale+OE 19.63 -$49,075 -22% Bane Sandra N Dir 11/22/2016 S - Sale+OE 19.55 -$322,575 -35% Miller Steven G COB, Pres, CEO 11/17/2016 S - Sale 19.89 -$411,536 -3% Miller Steven G COB, Pres, CEO 11/11/2016 S - Sale 19.27 -$342,640 -2% Honeycutt Van B Dir 11/14/2016 S - Sale 19.72 -$197,200 -11%

Chart and technical

Over the last 8 years or so, a huge consolidation pattern and we are now in the lower range of it with some signs of strength, including the insider purchases in the price range of $6-8.

Fundamentals

BGFV is obviously not the top secular fundamental case out there (old school retail). This article makes a good run through of both the negatives and the positives in that regard: Big 5 Sporting Goods: What Now?

NRG Yield Inc (NYSE:NYLD)

Summary

Purchases from two insiders who have previously successfully profited from temporary market declines. Looking for a quick buck reversal to previous highs.

Basic company Info

NRG Yield, Inc. operates as a dividend growth-oriented company. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional generation and thermal infrastructure assets. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets, which provide steam, hot and chilled water, as well as in some instances electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals and governmental units.

Industry Electric Utilities Market cap 1.65 B Employees - P/S 1.6 Founded 2012 P/E - Website http://www.nrgyield.com/ P/CF 3.66

https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/NYLD/key-data

Insider Trading

Both Mr. Plotkin and Sotos showed in 2016 that they are good at timing market declines, that is why this is categorized as a "market opportunistic/no trend". Sure it can be argued that there is a positive trend but in this one I would be happy with simply a reversal to previous highs.

Name Insider Type Trade date Purchase/Sale Price Value Own. Chg Plotkin Chad SVP, CFO 3/9/2018 P - Purchase 16.12 $20,150 46% Sotos Christopher S Pres, CEO 3/5/2018 P - Purchase 16.16 $100,192 60% Sotos Christopher S Pres, CEO 11/8/2016 P - Purchase 15.67 $100,275 160% Plotkin Chad SVP, CFO 11/8/2016 P - Purchase 15.63 $20,005 7% Gutierrez Mauricio EVP, COO Ofc 11/19/2015 P - Purchase 14.37 $57,460 50% Callen David VP, Chief Accounting Officer 8/7/2015 P - Purchase 15.6 $4,836 New Sotos Christopher S Dir 8/6/2015 P - Purchase 16.7 $33,400 100% Hill David Russell EVP, GC 8/6/2015 P - Purchase 15.58 $15,580 40% Crane David W Pres, CEO, COB 8/6/2015 P - Purchase 15.98 $79,899 19% Crane David W Pres, CEO, COB 9/11/2014 S - Sale 51.94 -$12,985 -1%

Chart and technical

The declines this year have been similar to the declines in 2016 when insiders previously made purchases.

Fundamentals

There are several recent SA articles supporting a bullish case for this stock.

RG Yield: A Coming Of Age Story - This article looks at the current yield vs historical yield.

NRG Yield: The Clouds Are Finally Clearing - This article also looks at the yield, recent transactions and comparing yield to peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALL MENTIONED over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.