Resolute Energy's (REN) CEO Rick Betz on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to the Resolute Energy Company's Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call. At this time, I like to turn the conference over to Michael Stefanoudakis, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.

Michael Stefanoudakis

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. My name is Michael Stefanoudakis. I’m the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Resolute. I’d like to read the forward-looking statement, before turning the call over to Rick Betz, our CEO.

This investor conference call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expect, estimate, project, budget, forecast, anticipate, intend, plan, may, will, could, should, poised, believes, predicts, potential, continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this conference call include matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied on this call.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this call. A listing of the material Risk Factors faced by Resolute appears in our Form 10-K and is updated periodically in our other public filings.

At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Rick Betz, our CEO.

Rick Betz

Thank you, Michael, and thank all of you for taking time this morning to discuss Resolute's recent results and the outlook for 2018, which we believe will be another very strong year for the company. 2017 was an important year for Resolute. In that it marked a successful combination of a multi-year strategy, put in place by our more board and management early in 2015. This strategy was developed to drive growth and enhance shareholder value by refocusing the company's operations on the Delaware Basin, investing and drilling opportunities with superior rates of return and strengthening our balance sheet and liquidity.

The company successfully achieved these goals through divestitures of non-core assets, well timed capital markets transactions, and an intense focus on investment returns and cost control. Most importantly, the company embarked on a high return drilling program, which demonstrated the value in our Delaware Basin acreage.

Since 2015, the company has completed five significant asset divestitures raising over 450 million in gross proceeds. Calling few significant acquisitions, which combined, expanded our core Delaware Basin acreage by 35% and executed a strategic midstream transaction, which both allow the company to monetize the significant value it had created in developing this business, and also brought in a partner, Caprock Midstream, well-positioned to support the significant ongoing investment necessary to support our development program.

In 2017 alone, we completed the sale of legacy asset positions in New Mexico and Utah. We significantly improved our cost structure and strengthened our balance sheet. We closed on the acquisition of the Bronco acreage, which significantly expanded our footprint in the core of the Wolfcamp development program, and we increased our development pace with the addition of a second rig focused on high rate of return horizontal drilling.

The resulting positive impact on shareholder value of this strategy is undeniable. In addition, the success of this strategy has positioned the company to drive continued expansion and shareholder value in 2018.

Turning to operational results for 2017. Total company production in fourth quarter was $27,595 Boe per day, 41% higher than same quarter last year, and exceeding the high end of our updated guidance. For the full-year, production averaged 25,086 barrels per day, barrel equipment per day, slightly above the mid-point of our updated guidance and 77% higher than 2016.

Fourth quarter Permian-only production increased 89% year-over-year to 25,481 barrels equivalent per day. And full year production increased by 151% to 20,112 barrels equivalent per day. For the fourth quarter, the company production consisted of 52% oil, and 75% total liquids. Driving this production growth was our successful drilling program in the Delaware Basin targeting the Wolfcamp formation.

For the year, the company completed drilling operations on 25 wells and had an additional three wells drilling over year-end. This compares to an original plan, which called for the drilling of 22 wells during the year. Our ability to expand the 2017 drilling program using essentially the same number of rig days is a direct reflection of the efficiencies our operations team was able to achieve over the course of the program.

During 2017, the teams spent spud to total debt records of 14 days for mid-length laterals in Mustang, and 17 days for long laterals in Appaloosa. During 2017, the company completed and placed on production 27 wells, including six drilled, but uncompleted wells and the acquired in the Bronco acquisition. Over the course of the year, initial 24-hour rate of the company's Upper Wolfcamp well averaged between 2400 and 2800 barrels equivalents per day. These are some of the highest rates consistently achieved in the basin.

Before concluding on 2017 operations, it’s important to mention the initial success we have had testing lower horizons in the Wolfcamp formation. We currently have one well producing from the Lower Wolfcamp B and two wells from the Wolfcamp C. Current production rates are detailed in our release and in our recent investor deck. We're currently completing an additional Wolfcamp C well in Mustang and are in the process of completing drilling operations on a Lower Wolfcamp B well in Appaloosa.

We will complete a Wolfcamp C well as part of our first nine well group in the Ranger area of Appaloosa. While we’re in early in testing of these deeper zones, we believe that over the course of 2018 we will gain significant data on these zones and we’ll use this data to inform additions to our inventory, a development program in future years. After carefully evaluating the results of our 2017 drilling activity, we developed and announced a 2018 operating plan, which we believe leverages all the technical advancements we made during the prior year.

Our 2018 plan focuses on pad drilling and vast completions. We anticipate that by using two and three rigs drilling three well pads in close proximity and then completing all these wells in close succession, we can deliver stronger well performance at lower cost than the single Wells development module we had deployed through most of 2017.

With the successful execution of this plan the company estimates that full-year Delaware Basin production will increase more than 50% year-over-year to an average of 30,000 to 33,000 Boe per day and will more than double from the first quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter with a 2018 exit rate of 42,000 to 44,000 Boe per day.

Given the recognized high quality of our Delaware Basin acreage, it’s not surprising that activity in our area continues to accelerate. However, as a result of our past development activity and careful planning, Resolute is exceptionally well-positioned to continue to realize efficiencies in our operations. We have long-standing and excellent relationships with our primary vendors, which will benefit us in accessing needed services.

Our continuous acreage position combined with our past infrastructure investments and strategic partnership with Caprock has resulted in a field with excellent takeaway capacity for oil, gas, and produced water, all on pipeline, all at known costs. We are confident in our ability to execute on this plan and believe the resulting production growth and drilling efficiencies will put us in a position to generate positive free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018 and for the full-year 2019.

I’ll now turn the call over to Theodore Gazulis to discuss the financial results for the year and the quarter. Ted?

Theodore Gazulis

Thank you, Rick. And thank you all for being on today's call. The detailed analysis of our financial performance along with financial statements is available in the 10-K and in the earnings release that we filed last night. I’d also point you to the operational and guidance update that we made available on February 26. Resolute is a very different company today than it was just over a year ago, and Rick has highlighted many of the accomplishments that we achieved over the course of 2017.

I won’t repeat those items. So, I’ll start with proved reserves growth in our core Permian Basin property. At year-end 2017, our estimated proved reserves stood at 53.4 million equivalent barrels, all of which were located in Reeves County Texas. Year-over-year we grew Permian Basin reserves by 51% with our reserves replacement ratio of 250%. 47% of year-end 2017 reserves were [indiscernible] 70% were liquids. The year-end reserves reflected the sale of $23 million equivalent barrels associated with the sale of Aneth Field, another non-core properties in New Mexico.

Turning to financial metrics, our successful transformation into our Permian Basin pure play drove increased profitability growth and cash flow generation of Resolute. In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure was $58.6 million or 20% higher than the same quarter last year, and 36.5% higher on a sequential quarter basis. For the full-year, adjusted EBITDA was $172.8 million, 23% higher than the prior year period. Higher production volumes and improved commodity prices helped boost overall profitability.

In the fourth quarter, as anticipated, aggregate operating costs increased as we added more wells in production, while costs per unit declined. Aggregate lease operating expense in 2017 increased 25% over the prior year to $79.3 million. On a per-unit basis, however, annual LOE was $8.66 of Boe, 30% lower than 2016. Additionally, fourth quarter 2017 LOE of $6.29 of Boe was 36% lower than the same quarter last year, and 34% lower on a sequential quarter basis. The significant increase in production from new mid-length and long lateral horizontal wells drilled in the Delaware Basin rose much faster than associated expenses.

The production tax rate in the fourth quarter remained relatively consistent, approximately 6% of revenue. Although in aggregate terms production taxes increased by $1.2 million to $5.2 million, an increase of 29%. On a Boe basis, however production taxes decreased to $2.06 of Boe in 2017 from $2.24 of Boe in 2016. Driven by increasing production for the full-year, aggregate production taxes increased by $7.1 million or 44% to $23.4 million, as compared to $16.3 million in 2016.

As a percent of revenue, the 2017 cost was 7.7% of revenue, compared to the 9.9% of revenue that we experience in the prior year. And on a per-unit basis, these taxes declined $2.55 of Boe in 2017 from $3.14 of Boe in 2016. General and administrative expense in the fourth quarter more than doubled over the prior year period to $19 million, as compared to $9 million in the same quarter last year with $6.5 million of that increase associated with one-time cost in connection with the closing of the Aneth Field sale. We also incurred certain increases in share-based compensation associated with long-term incentive awards.

Full-year 2017 G&A expense of $48.5 million, 49% higher than the prior year, although on a per-unit basis G&A declined 15.8% to $5.30 per Boe. Cash-based G&A declined for $5.13 of Boe to $3.27 of Boe. In terms capital expenditures we invested $59 million during the fourth quarter of which 69% was funded by internally generated cash flow. During the full-year 2017, we invested $315.3 million, with 91% allocated to the Permian Basin. Of the $274.9 million spent in the Premium Basin, 80% was through drilling and completion activities and 20% was for production facilities and infrastructure. These capital expenditures do not include the impact of our agreement with Caprock Midstream

We realized $25.6 million in earnout payments from Caprock during 2017. Although treated differently under GAAP, we view these payments as a reduction in our capital expenditures and they amounted to 9.3% of our total Premium Basin capital in 2017. These earnout payments reduced our total outlay required to develop the Permian Basin and resources, consequently enhance our returns in capital efficiency.

Reviewing the balance sheet, at December 31, 2017, we had total outstanding debt of $555 million, which consisted of $30 million of borrowings on our revolving credit facility and $525 million of senior debt. Our borrowing base stands at $210 million. We’re pleased with the support we have received from our lenders and look forward to continuing our strong relationships.

As we noted in our last conference call, the Aneth Field sale reduced leverage meaningfully. Based on expected production growth from our 2018 drilling program, we forecast that more than half of our anticipated 2018 capital expenditures will be funded by internally generated cash flow. We anticipate exiting 2018 with a debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of between 2.8 and 2.95 times with further declines in future years as we use free cash to pay down debt.

In late February, we provided 2018 full-year guidance. So, I’ll share a few highlights from that announcement. We project full-year 2018 average production of 30,000 to 33,000 Boe a day, a 50% increase in year-over-year Permian Basin volumes. And as Rick noted, we anticipated that fourth quarter 2018 production will be 42,000, 44,000 Boe a day, a 90% uplift from fourth quarter 2017. Additionally, we expect full-year LOE in 2018 to be $5.57 of Boe at the midpoint, 36% less than 2017, and full-year G&A to be $2.78 of Boe at mid-pint net of COPAS reimbursements. These costs do not include any amounts related to shareholder activism, which could be material.

Our experienced operating team is focused on developing our high-quality asset base in the Permian Basin. That activity is the foundation of our financial plan. To achieve our production growth goals, our 2018 capital plan calls for drilling 42 wells during the year and turning 38 wells over to production. In doing so, we expect to invest $365 million to $395 million, net of earnout payments of $27 million to $29 million. As we achieve our goals in 2018, we expect that we will be free cash flow positive in the fourth quarter and for the full-year of 2019.

In summary, we’ve completed our strategic shift of Permian Basin pure play. Our successful Delaware Basin drilling program is driving growth and production and cash flow and working strength and our balance sheet. Our team continues to seek operational efficiencies. We have sufficient liquidity and financial resources to fund our 2018 capital plan, and we anticipate being cash flow positive in the fourth quarter. There’s a lot going on at Resolute. I’m excited about what our team can accomplish in the value we can create for shareholders.

Thank you again for your interest, and with that I’ll turn it back to you, Rick.

Rick Betz

Thanks Ted. Before I turn to the Q&A portion of today's call, I would like to briefly address our upcoming annual meeting. As we announced last month, we received a notice from a Resolute stockholder that nominated three individuals, including two of its own employees to stand for election to the company's board of directors at the 2018 annual meeting. We have a highly active and engaged board of directors.

As part of its ongoing process, and in consultation with outside financial advisers, the board and management team regularly evaluate a wide range of strategies to further enhance value for all stockholders. To that end, over the last several weeks, members of Resolute's senior management team have held numerous meetings and discussions with many of our stockholders. These discussions have provided positive feedback in support for our 2018 operating plan, and the current trajectory on which resolute is advancing.

While we are always open to constructive suggestions aimed at advancing the success of the company, after many conversations, we believe that this one shareholder does not speak for all of our shareholders. We look forward to continuing to meet with investors to discuss our new drilling strategy to significantly increase production. To explore various shareholders views on further strengthening our Board of Directors, and to reinforce our commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

And of course, the board will carefully review and consider Monarch’s director nominees, as would any other potential directors. We will have more to say on these subjects when we file our preliminary proxy materials later this month. Until then, the purpose of today's call is to discuss our fourth quarter financial and operational results. We ask that you please keep your questions focused on this. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

With that, we’ll open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will go first to Neal Dingmann with SunTrust.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning guys. [indiscernible] way out of the plan, question just looking at Slide 8, Rick can you talk may be a bit about just the direction of the plan as far as - I think you're drilling the Mustang now, if you can give us an idea of – and then I think you talked about going maybe, you know moving up to Appaloosa, how are you going to – the plan looks for the remainder of the year as far as moving the rigs and spreads?

Rick Betz

Sure. Good morning, Neal. We are, obviously we are 2.5 months into the 2018 plan at this point. The drilling plan actually began down in sort of the south-east corner in Appaloosa, what we call the Ranger and Mitre sections. Where between the fourth quarter of last year and the beginning of this year, we’ve drilled and cased 9 wells that are now waiting on completion. So, as we speak the rigs are in the process of moving to what we call the Sandlot area in Mustang that’s the little block that sticks off the southern boundary of the Mustang block.

So, from a completions perspective, our first batch completion in nine well, you know batch completion will be over in the Appaloosa area and we should see that sort of an April into May event, and then with the Sandlot, could closely follow that with its own nine deck.

Neal Dingmann

And the plan I guess, just a follow-up to that, most the size pads then you are sort of planning for the remainder of the year and into 2019 will be around that what sort of three or four?

Rick Betz

Yes, I mean the base plan is, we’re drilling three wells, predominantly three well stacks. So, Upper A, Lower A, Upper B, sort of our most respective most d-risked part of the acreage. I mean, one of the things we’re focused on is, executing well against the bread-and-butter, what we know generates the strongest returns. The bulk of the year, we will be using three rigs that will be drilling three side-by-side, three well stacks, and later in the year we will drop one of those rigs, go down to two for most of the fourth quarter and still be drilling three well stacks for of these rigs, but you now see obviously five well pads. And from time-to-time, especially over the Appaloosa you may see situations where part of that stack will end up being in a well we’ve already drilled and so we made five new wells with one existing well to form a six well pad.

Neal Dingmann

And then last one… Go ahead, I’m sorry.

Rick Betz

It’s pretty well detailed out on the Gantt chart later on in the deck we filed [indiscernible].

Neal Dingmann

And then just one last follow-up, just maybe more for Ted, when you and Ted get-together how do you all think about, you know when you start generating and you talked about leverage coming down a bit under three by the end of the year, knowing you will have full 2019 guidance out, but when you try to balance growth with sort of free cash flow debt repayment, how do you sort of balance that more on a go forward basis, I mean is it, once you start to kick it off more free cash flow, would you be satisfied with a little less growth or how do you intend to think about that?

Rick Betz

I think, certainly as we look at 2018, we are investing meaningfully in these assets and we think that’s really generating a lot of positive momentum going forward. As we get later in the year and into 2019 as you rightly point out, we envision the company and I believe the company will be transitioning to a point where we can manage a three-rig program out of cash flow.

At the same time, I think what we’ve consistently said is, we recognize and fully intend to run this company with a lower degree of overall average. So, our initial priorities will be to, we think we maintain a very strong growth profile with that three-rig program in 2019 and yet we can further bring down our overall leverage metrics by deploying free cash to reduce debt, but also growing EBITDA to sort of grow into sort of some leverage statistics.

Neal Dingmann

Very good. Congrats on the turnaround guys.

Rick Betz

Thanks, Neal. Appreciate it.

Operator

We will go next to Jason Wangler with Imperial Capital.

Jason Wangler

Hi, good morning guys.

Rick Betz

Good morning, Jason.

Jason Wangler

I was just curious, maybe a little bit dealt on Neal's question that on the completion as you shift now to these 9 well batches, is there anything different you are seeing, any actual completion or is this more just as you talked about kind of setting up barriers and easier to grow them, I am just curious if you see anything that you will be doing differently on a rule-by-rule basis?

Rick Betz

No, not really. I think as we have talked about previously, we’ve done a lot of science on the completion front through the course of 2017 and – sorry the back half of 2017 as we move to sort of denser cluster spacing, some longer stages. And so, I think what we do in 2018 with these 9-well batches we will lever off all that we’ve learned up-to-date and we think it will be, we’re pretty excited about what we expect to see as an outcome. So, no new surprises or changes really on the completion side. We think, again as we have talked about before the nature of batch completion and fracking these 3 well stacks provides some natural sort of boundaries and pressure barriers that we think have a net beneficial impact on the efficiency of the completion.

Jason Wangler

Okay. That’s helpful and then maybe Ted you are nice enough to kind of walk through some of the 2018 guidance on an annual basis. As you think about given the production growth expectations, how do you see the cadence of that may be on a per-unit basis kind of shifting and specifically kind of the LOE and the G&A numbers, I mean should that kind of come down as production starts ramping up or just kind of maybe any color you can provide there?

Theodore Gazulis

This is Theodore Gazulis. I think the issue that you raised is an interesting one. One of the – clearly as we ramp up production and you spread that over the more or less fixed cost associated with for example G&A, the unit costs come down. One of the things that we’ve pointed out over time is that a significant component of our lease operating expense is variable. So, it floats with units of production. We think that – we talked about what we expect for next year, I don't know that you will see a dramatic drop in unit LOEs because, again we’ve pretty hard to make sure that these operating, we pay for all these operating expenses we go rather than putting large fixed costs in place and trying to fit the production into that.

Jason Wangler

That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

We’ll go next to Jeff Grampp with Northland Capital Markets.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning guys.

Rick Betz

Good morning, Jeff.

Jeff Grampp

Question on Slide 14 here, I guess just trying to interpret the difference, I guess color on the wells that you are looking at here, is it the right way to interpret this is that in the green dots generally perform kind off at the old type curve you guys talked about, and then the blues I guess may be performed towards the lower end of the ranges you guys have talked about, and the orange may be just see some deferral in production, but you are sort of more or less what you guys have talked about initially, I guess just generally trying to understand how these various colors kind of tied to the productivity outcomes you guys have on Slide 15?

Rick Betz

Yes. Jeff, that’s actually a fairly accurate representation. The guys in analytics put together a really sort of cool slide like this that this sort of does an animation that sort of shows all that is all laid out, we just couldn't figure how to fit that into a static slide deck. So, what we are trying to say is that we're going to have a mix of wells over the course of this year. We're going to have sub wells that with the 9-well patterns as we you say we expect are going to perform a lot like parent wells.

We certainly will have some wells in each 9 pack that are drilled offsetting a previous pad, which is going to result in - some level parent child sort of relationship between those wells. Our objective with regard to those wells is to minimize to the greatest to be possible time it occurs between the first pad and the second pad. The faster we can get back and drill that second pad, the less depletion we have in the first pad, the less sort of parent-child, negative relationship you have between the two pads.

So those are the blue wells and again the extended interference or the extended degradation is really a function of how quickly we get back. You know the orange wells in this diagram as you rightly point out are wells that we expect will experience some interference from the actual offsetting completion, but as we’ve seen with the majority of our wells throughout the basin and now we’ve got over a year of – or about a year I guess at this point of experience with us. And we’ve repeatedly seen these wells come back to original curve and we put some examples of that in our sort of guidance deck.

Each well is a little bit different, each well comes back at sort of a different pace, but by and large what we have seen is a return from a frac hit back to something it approaches original curve and, in some instances, we’ve actually seen wells come back at better rates than original, sort of a constructive interference if you will. So, yes you described it accurately and this was a lot of what drove our decision to shift from where we were to originally sort of thinking about individuals to 3-well stacks to now being fully committed to this 9-well pad program.

Jeff Grampp

All right. Perfect. Appreciate those details. And back on your guidance release, you guys referenced Bronco Midstream monetization that could happen, can you give us maybe what assets could potentially be monetized there or any range of proceeds you guys are comfortable with now?

Rick Betz

I don’t want to sort of speculate on range of proceeds, it’s an active discussion as we speak. As part of acquiring that asset, we stepped in as a long-term operator and purchase the assets from a small company who sort of had built the asset to sort of get it up and running and then sell it. So, as part of that, we made some significant investments in compression, in gathering and water handling, sort of the typical things that we would have invested in down in Appaloosa and Mustang.

That infrastructure is now all in place ready to go to support ongoing development, and so the first opportunity is certainly the monetized that previous investment and that’s measured in the single of millions of dollars, but the sort of mid, beyond that, I think as you saw with the Appaloosa and Mustang acreage we believe there is inherent value in the dedication of the acreage. And so, we think there is an incremental value to be extracted from that.

Obviously, it makes a lot of operational sense for this thing to be part of the larger gathering, oil gathering, compression system that we’ve already got in place. So, it’s just a question of getting to the right point with our partner out there and then we’re pretty confident that we will get to place we see eye-to-eye on value and consolidate the system.

Jeff Grampp

Okay. Perfect. and if I could sneak one more on just a house-keeping one. Plenty of information we’re really strong and bit above, I think your historical norm, give any color there if that’s something you think you can hold and we should be thinking about going forward?

Rick Betz

Yes, you kind of faded out there a little bit. Could you maybe repeat the question?

Jeff Grampp

Yeah, just on the NGL realizations during the quarter, we are a bit above your historical norm, just wanted to know how we should think about that going forward?

Rick Betz

Yes, it was a strong quarter for NGL’s broadly. I mean, as we kind of look across the spectrum, we saw propane and condensate prices rise pretty significantly through the late second quarter – late third quarter though fourth quarter, we saw the same thing on – across the [indiscernible], you tell me. I think certainly there is some seasonality impact in there, I believe, and as you saw some cold weather in various parts of the U.S. in the fourth quarter, but I also think there is some cyclical sort of benefit in there as infrastructure has improved, the ability to export some of these products. So, we’re cautiously optimistic about future NGL pricing, but I don’t know that our crystal ball is necessarily better than yours.

Jeff Grampp

Alright.

Operator

We will go next to Ron Mills of Johnson Rice.

Rick Betz

Good morning, Ron.

Ron Mills

Good morning. Just a question on – when you – both on your guidance and updated deck, you should talk about the 16 wells, tracking-type curves and can you just talk about the difference between the 16 wells and the 17 wells and maybe even between Mustang and Appaloosa? Is it fair to assume that in 2017 drilled more in field wells at Appaloosa than Mustang?

Rick Betz

Yes. I think that’s absolutely fair statement. I think where we started in 2017 was with some of the long lateral in-field wells in Appaloosa and that’s where I think we’ve seen some of the most negative impacts of well in appearance and frack interreference. So, certainly we put a slide in our guidance deck that, you know again, you don’t – we are not trying to hide behind the results. The 17 wells are what they are, but we don’t think they are reflective of where are going in 2018, and they were a large part of the learning curve on in-field drilling that we experienced in 2017. [indiscernible] Mustang, Mustang was more of a mix of some in-field wells, but also some new wells in particular out on sort of the western area edge of Mustang where we hadn’t drilled sort of initial spacing unit wells yet.

So, little bit different mix of Mustang, but as we look at more importantly back at the 16 wells, which where we set our un-bounded parent type curve off if you will. We track pretty closely on a well by well basis, day-by-day and can go back to deep instruct to a great degree, different external events that may have impacted well production. And so, if any of them [ph] wants to reconstruct the pad [ph] and say listen, but for known external events, here is what we believe the well would have produced and those are more or less as you see from the graphs right on type-curve.

So, that gives us a lot of confidence about our starting point. Now, we’ve consistently said, as we move to this Intel program in 2018 we’re going to see a range of outcomes, and our goal, our job as a management team is to make sure that we’ve got a drilling program and a drilling approach during a development approach that results in the highest average outcome for the program and we think that’s what we’ve done.

Ron Mills

Great. And how did that – how does that transition into how you’re going to, or what you are going to drill in 2018, I see you’re starting – you started in Appaloosa in kind of the southeast corner where you call now Ranger and Mitre and at Mustang you are down in the Sandlot area, are those – did that experience also lead you to areas that either have less offset activity and therefore can give you a cleaner, I guess case study of your 9-well batch completions.

Rick Betz

That’s exactly right Ron. If you think about the Ranger areas where we were drilling in late 2017 and so the 9-well pad in Ranger, what we call a Range in the Mitre areas was a natural continuation of that activity. We do have some wells as we get up into the Mitre area we will intersect with some existing wells that we will have to navigate around and we certainly got some ideas about recompleting those wells, pressuring up those older wells to enhance the results from the new wells.

But as you think about it, over in Appaloosa what we are doing is basically starting on the southern line down at Ranger and we are going to march methodically to the north through south Mitre and through north Mitre such that by 2019, by the early-2019 to mid-2019 we will fully develop the Upper A and Lower A and Upper B across that entire block. And we think that is the right approach as you start in one end and you march and you don’t, you sort of continuously drill until you get to the other side.

Sandlot over the Mustang provided us sort of a unique opportunity and that we had not drilled it first well there. So, we are effectively dealing with virgin rock. We are surrounded by some other larger operators who don't have a lot of wells in that immediate area and so it was a great test then for us to take a virgin piece of rock and apply this pad development program. And again, we will start on the west side of Sandlot and we will just march across until we get to the side. And by the end of 2019, by the end of 2018, excuse me we will fully develop again all of the Sandlot Block Upper A, and Lower A, Upper B, which again as I said before that we’re firmly convinced that is the right approach to maximizing value.

Ron Mills

Great. And then one last one for me. You mentioned in your prepared comments, but we haven't touched on it. In your guidance that you talked about, you provided some results from the Lower B and the Upper C that, at least from early production dates, seem to be tracking in line with your Upper B results. What are your plans for those incremental zones in 2018? Is it to evaluate production and maybe start developing in 2019? I'm asking because those zones can increase your inventory from what you state in 10 years on your currently – the top 3 zones that you can add 4 years or 5 years of inventory?

Theodore Gazulis

Absolutely. I mean that’s exactly what we are looking at and it adds to the inventory, it has significant impacts on what you think a pad should look like, as we talked about right now, we are drilling Upper A, Lower A, Upper B as we get more results and more confidence around these zones, should that staff be a 5-well stack, should that be a 6-well stack, and that’s what 2019 will come out as sort of morphing this program into a stack that possibly develops a larger section of the reservoir. Right now, we’ve got two C wells and one Lower well B well on production.

In the very, very near term we’re going to have two additional C data points and we’re going to have an additional Lower B data point. So, as we get into second quarter, we're going to begin to know more to have more history on the wells that are producing today to see how they hold up. We will have more history on new wells, spotted better around the basin. So, ultimately, we’ve got two C wells in Mustang, we’ve got a C well in the north of the Appaloosa acreage and we’ve got to C well in the south of the Appaloosa acreage.

So, it gives us a better sort of geographical spread of the results, and so 2018, I think that’s the most we will do in 2018 is sort of what we have got on the drawing board right now. I think the rest of 2018 will be spent doing a lot of signs, a lot of monitoring looking at additional activity around us. And making some decisions as we get into the 2019 program about what is the appropriate way to sort of blend these zones into the inventory blend these zones in to the development program.

Ron Mills

Great. Thank you very much

Theodore Gazulis

Thanks Ron.

Operator

We will go next to Joshua Gale with Nomura Securities.

Joshua Gale

Hi good morning. I also had some questions on Slide 14, and it sounds like the optimal sort of plan is like you said is to get back in as quickly as possible to limit the sort of degradation of wells at 4. So, it seemed to me that for set 3 it would be better to have the interference later because the well had, you know those wells would have come off more, but I guess that’s more than offset by may be the potential type curve degradation set forth. So, just kind of with that understanding it wasn't clear whether the plan going forward should be to avoid existing producers or actually go create, I guess create a set like you said, drill five around one existing producing well to create a six well set, whether you should be doing that as quickly as possible?

Rick Betz

Yes, it is a – it’s sort of a fact of life for us that we will be drilling once we get beyond Sandlot, which is sort of a somewhat unique situation because of all the historical drilling we’ve done out here we are sort of in a situation where we will obviously be drilling next to producing wells. We will be drilling some next producing wells that have been online for years, some that are online for only short periods of time. One of the things we are going to experiment with is, as we approach pads with existing wells on them, do we go in and three those wells.

In fact, we go in with a – it will be more of a Bullhead job then a large stage job, but do we go in refract those wells repressure them, it has got two beneficial effects, right one you get sort of the pressure benefits of the new frac, the offsetting fracs. We also think there is an opportunity to maybe see some virgin reservoir and some incremental production from the old producer by doing that. Again, it’s something we need to test.

Other operators, I think are experimenting with the same ideas, but it’s all sort of a fact of life as we shift to this in-field development mode. So, we will drill sort of on-bounded virgin rock where we can. We think we're going to see some great results out of Sandlot as a result of that. But we’ve also got some wells on our plans for how we deal with other portions of the acreage block where we have drilled historic wells.

Joshua Gale

Do you think you will use any of those refracs this year or that’s – it’s a little bit early?

Rick Betz

Absolutely, this year. Mostly over the Mitre sections as we progress north through range during the Mitre, we will absolutely be blending in some, what you guys, you look at the Gantt chart later in the deck you will see some things that look like 5 and 8 well pads, and that is a situation where we have got one existing well in a 6-well pad or one existing well in our 9-well pad. And so, when you see those, those are the areas where we will be experimenting with the re-fracs.

Joshua Gale

Got it. Thanks. Just one follow-up on fourth quarter LOEs, I know you pointed out 629 and Boe for the fourth quarter, it is only one month from Aneth, if I tied everything correctly in the 10-K, I think the implied Q4 for just Permian was just a touch above five. And I know it is down over a dollar from the last quarter, there were some one-time storm cost and then water disposal on the Bronco Acquisition. You mentioned 557 per Boe is the midpoint for your 2018 guidance, so I wasn't sure if those disposal wells Bronco where online yet or if just the water was more material in the early days of those wells, but just is it fair to say that you are trending right now towards the low end of the guidance?

Rick Betz

I think that is a reasonable statement. Bronco is a little bit different than that. We right now – we do have some disposal capacity of our own up there, but the bulk of the produced water up there is going into commercial disposal facilities, at a somewhat higher cost. And that’s really just a function of sort of legacy contractual relationships from one we purchased the property.

So, over time we do expect this transition Bronco to either owned or sort of our partner Caprock's water system. So that should help bring down costs there, but again the bulk of our activity this year is going to be in Mustang and Appaloosa obviously and those are certainly what will drive the highest water rates and where we’ve got sort of the known costs for disposals on those areas.

So, as Ted mentioned, large portion when you look at water disposal, gas gathering, gas compression, and power. That’s a large, large portion of our LOEs in this area and all that’s pretty straight variable. And so, while we’re going to grow production volumes significantly. We don't think that necessarily translates into large economies on the LOEs side. We think it will, it should transition towards the lower end of that, that sort of 550 mid-$5 number. And then, the unknowns of around workover expense weather related issues all of that type of thing [indiscernible] noticeable quarter-to-quarter impacts, but we don't think over the long-term materially change the cost profile of the assets.

Joshua Gale

Okay. I appreciate that. Just last one for me obviously your 2018 budget relies on operating cash flow, and then some funding from the revolver and your bonds become callable at par in May, and I think you tested the market last fall. So, even if you’re – I think you’ve guided to 2.8 to 2.95 times total leverage, any sense on what the optimal mix of that would be and potential timing of bond debt versus RBL debt and tied managed liquidity?

Rick Betz

Sure. As we mentioned, we’ve got $210 million revolver with 30 million drawn at year-end. So, we’ve got a tremendous amount of flexibility within the revolver. And in the near-term now we are sort of primary funding source as we push the program forward. You rightly pointed out the bonds are callable at par coming up here very soon. We think there is some significant cash savings to be achieved by refinancing those bonds that are significantly lower coupon than we are paying today. Back in November, when we tested the market we just weren't happy with how the bonds would have priced.

We don't think it reflected sort of an appropriate borrowing cost for the company, and again we didn’t need to do the deal back then, and it was an opportunistic trade that, at the end of the day, we just weren't happy with. So, we pulled it. I do think you should expect to see us back in the market in mid-2018. Because again, well I do think the current market spread or market rate for this company is significantly below or paying we can achieve meaningful cash savings on interest by doing that, but we’re going to be careful, selective, and opportunistic about how we do that knowing that we’ve got strong availability on the revolver to carry us through.

Joshua Gale

All right. Thanks. I’ll turn it over.

Rick Betz

Thanks.

Operator

We’ll go next to David Beard with Coker and Palmer.

David Beard

Hi, good morning gentlemen. Thanks for all the details on Slide 14 about your transition from 9 to 23 wells FX, and I was going to ask a bigger picture question just as you think out into 2019 and 2020, moving up to page 11, how much focus you would put on, you know the testing and down spacing wells versus sticking with development and if you have excess cash flow, if all goes higher do you focus more on the development, if it goes lower, I mean it is more on the upside opportunity versus if prices go lower, you stick with development, just how should we think about that strategically in 2019 and 2020, but what’s going to emphasize?

Rick Betz

Yes. So, I think a couple of things as we move out in time. As you are aware, we’re heavily focused on Appaloosa, Mustang and sort of the main part of the pay in the upper Wolfcamp this year. As we mentioned earlier, we will have more data on the lower section as we get to the end of the year. That could play a role in 2019 and 2020 as we sort of what a pad looks like. Certainly, we know and we recognize that we need to get up hall and test some of the up-hall zones, we’ve seen some really strong results across the Delaware Basin in the Bone Spring, the XY sand.

And so, as a rig days and capital availability permits you know that is certainly something we want to test and believe we will be successful and be able to add to our inventory stack. And then the Bronco area, while we have got six producing – eight producing wells up there, all of which were drilled by our previous owner and some completed by us. We do think that’s some great acreage. We do think that’s competitive with what we have elsewhere in the basin and so you could expect to see us get more active in Bronco over that 2019 to 2020 period.

David Beard

All right. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Operator

We will go next to Richard Tullis with Capital One Securities.

Richard Tullis

Thank you. Good morning.

Rick Betz

Good morning, Richard.

Richard Tullis

Hi Rick. You gave a lot of good info and overview on the reserves. I just wanted to ask one or two more questions on it. Could you recap the year-end reserve review and how did the reserve engineers look at the interference issues and if it had any impact on the bookings?

Rick Betz

Absolutely. So, we – obviously we use Netherland, Sewell as our outside engineer. Our guys spend a lot of time with Netherland, Sewell so reviewing the year's activity and the well results. And just the nature of reserve engineering you're going to factor into your numbers. The recent wells and the trajectory those recent wells are on. So, while we fully sort of recognize, we had some sub-par wells in 2017 that reflected some degradation some interference effects.

That's certainly repelled through the reserve bookings. And really repels through in two places. One is in how we book that the wells that were drilled. So, even though there maybe early in their life, if we’ve got other wells that have exhibited the interference effect. This degradation effect that’s going to show up in the bookings of the wells we drilled in 2017. And it’s also going to show up in the proved undeveloped category as the engineers look at offset locations.

I think we’ve been, I have tried about saying listen, we think as we move into 2018, we have got an answer for some of the things we saw in 2017. We certainly believe the 2018 results are going to be very, very different from a well performance perspective and some of the wells you saw in 2017. And we think that possibly sets up a strong argument for upward revisions as opposed to negative revisions as we move forward, but that’s. The engineers are very careful about show me first and then I’ll give you the benefit of it.

Richard Tullis

That’s helpful Rick, appreciate that. And are you able to say what the Delta was say between what the reserve engineers gave you and what you was showing as say EURs for those barriers wells prior to the year-end?

Rick Betz

I think it’s very much a well by well thing. So, it’s difficult to generalize. Certainly, the negative revisions you see in the numbers was substantially about bringing pad curves down to reflect the average to create a curve if you will, the non-pad [indiscernible] drilled wells. So, the pad [ph] realizations don't reflect any of the things we’re shifting to in 2018, but as I said earlier that’s just short sort of the nature of the game, but across the proved, the PDP bookings for the wells we drilled in 2017, again it is kind of an individual well by well thing and hard to generalize.

Richard Tullis

Okay. Very good. Thank you, Rick. Appreciate it.

Rick Betz

Sure thing.

Operator

We’ll go next to Matt Sorenson with Seaport Global.

Rick Betz

Good morning, Matt.

Matt Sorenson

Good morning, guys. So, you guys have had some impressive spud to TD times coming down to 18 days for some 9,800-foot laterals, but then you’ve also had some kind of offset wells in the 25 to 30-day range, could you talk a little bit about what causes that variation and then may be if that number could ultimately migrate towards?

Rick Betz

Yes, I’m going to have Bob Brady, our EVP of Operations handle that one.

Bob Brady

Yes, so we’ve seen some longer drill times in our lower zones in the B and C. We tend to have little bit longer drill times on the order of three days to 4 days. In areas where we have seen 27, 28-day wells it is typically because of down hole issues related to steering systems and we will regularly have 3 to 4 bottom hole assemblies in these wells if we’ve had some issues. Typically, we try to get out of the hole with two bottom hole assemblies. So that’s where the variation occurs. It’s in steering these wells and how many trips we make on bottom, but for the A's and the Upper B’s typically we will try to stay within that 23 to 24-day range.

Rick Betz

That’s sort of what’s baked into the program for this year, and I think of that as one of the real upsize we have for the program. It is just as we continue to gain experience with these various zones we’re drilling through. Can we continue to shorten that spud to TD – average spud to TD time across the pad. With the pad approach and the stack approach, we have a lot of less rig move time and so it is all about, can be compress days, can we take days out of the system that benefits just two ways, one it gets us, sort of back to drilling that next pad sooner, minimizing the degradation of the depletion of facts. It also just obviously brings more production online sooner. So, we’re very, very focused you know as Bob said on maximizing time in the hole, minimizing number of trips, minimizing number of bottom hole assemblies and that is one of the real upsides to the plan this year.

Matt Sorenson

Okay great. And my color on there, could you talk a little bit about the other kind of conservative components of your guidance, where else there could be some upside or may be where the greatest risks to your guidance exist?

Theodore Gazulis

Again, certainly we believe as I said, the biggest upsides in the plan are around timing. And our ability to accelerate timing. That’ both on the completion side as well as drilling side. The more completion assets we can bring to bear on the plan, occasionally using two and three different completion crews, again the faster we can accelerate the cycle time of the program with the positive tax we just talked about.

Certainly, we try to be conservative looking at all of the sort of things that we know can go bump in the night, bad weather, equipment issues as Bob just sort of illustrated, and we baked in a significant amount of that. The less of that that we actually see come to bear, the fewer electrical outages we have, the fewer sort of issues we have around gas takeaway, all are net positive and net upsides to the program. It hasn't come up yet, but I think an important point to note on sort of the gas takeaway issue is, the field is right now dedicated ETC, we move all of our volumes to energy transfer, and for transmission and processing.

Caprock, our Midstream partner out there, will take over the processing come January 2019, but in advance of that they’ve already constructed their connector line from their plant and Pecos up to our field. So, as we sit here today, we’ve got two separate exits out of the field for gas. So, in previous years we’re – had ETC seen an issue with high line pressures or downstream problems at their plant, our recourse was to go to flair on gas, while we continue to produce the oil. We’re now finding ourselves in a situation where we’ve got an alternate tap out of the field that should ETC experience problems. We’ve got the ability to pivot our gas to Caprock, continue to produce and sell gas as supposed to flaring it. And obviously continue [indiscernible] oil, flip back ETC when they are [indiscernible].

Our expectation is that as we move forward into 2019 that relationship really reverses where Caprock becomes our primary takeaway, but we maintain alternate takeaway capacity to ETC, should Caprock have any issues we can pivot. So again, we’re proactively addressing all of the things that we know can go bump and are trying to create contingencies, trying to create alternatives, so that we can maximize, produce, and sell volumes over the course of the year.

Matt Sorenson

Okay. Thank you very much for the information. Appreciate it.

Rick Betz

Sure.

Operator

And that concludes today's question-and-answer session. I like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Betz for any additional or closing remarks.

Rick Betz

Okay, thank you. And again, we really appreciate the time you guys spend on the Resolute story in understanding and supporting us in the direction we're heading. We’re excited about 2018. We’re excited about what this plan is able to produce in terms of growth – this company growth in shareholder value. And so, we look forward to spending a lot of time with you over the year, discussing all these positive results. So, again, thank you for the time this morning and we look forward to talking to you soon.

