Magna International Is Showing The Money

Magna International (MGA) continued shattering its all-time top and bottom line records in 2017 (Revenue was up 12.3% y/y and Diluted EPS increased 23.39% y/y in Q4, both all-time records) and projects to continue doing so in 2018 and beyond. Most importantly, however, the company board backed management's optimistic rhetoric with an aggressive 20% dividend hike - its 9th straight year of boosting shareholder distributions and at a brisker pace than normal.

This move reflects not only confidence in the sustainability of MGA's profits despite a slowdown in the North American auto market, but the company's increasing free cash flow, the secondary benefits of its massive share buyback program, and the robust returns on its Chinese investments.

Between the company's technological prowess in the EV and automation fields, its world-class manufacturing capabilities, and production of increasingly light-weight vehicles, Magna continues to garner substantial contracts from major auto companies, sustaining its core business in North America and leading to exceptional growth and margin expansion in Europe and Asia. Driving profits even higher, however, has been the company's equity positions in Asian businesses, which, according to CEO Don Walker, have performed above their expectations and whose profits have a high conversion rate to cash in the form of dividends. Equity income grew 91% year-over-year to $88 million in Q4, accounting for nearly 1/5th of all cash returned to shareholders in the quarter via dividends and buybacks.

CapEx is also guided slightly downward for 2018 despite the company's projected growth. This is due to significant one-time investments made over the past several years which are now producing significant cash flow without the need for additional capital investment. This favorable combination of increasing income with declining CapEx will lead to even more free cash flow to enable the company to continue its aggressive share repurchase program despite the significantly higher dividend.

An additional factor freeing up even more cash for buybacks is the fact that the aggressive buyback program over the past couple of years has made a dent in the total dividend payout due to the dividend being multiplied by fewer shares. This keeps the payout ratio down, facilitating steeper dividend hikes. This snowball effect should get an additional boost this year due to reduced CapEx, continued buybacks, and US tax reform.

Meanwhile, shares remain very cheap, further enhancing the positive impacts of share repurchases by enabling management to buy more shares for the same amount of money. Management stated in its call that it trades at a significant discount to peers despite its robust growth and that it is "hoping that investors will begin to recognize this." As a long-term shareholder, I disagree with this sentiment as I hope Magna remains undervalued for a long time so that management can continue repurchasing shares for as cheap a price as possible.



Investor Takeaway

Undoubtedly, concerns over NAFTA hanging over Magna's share price given that it is based in Canada and does much of its business in the United States. However, there are currently no concrete reasons to fear that whatever agreement is reached will have a significant impact on Magna's increasingly internationally-diversified profits and certainly not enough to justify its single-digit P/E multiple. While many companies put a positive spin on results, massage and manipulate earnings, and voice optimism for the coming year, Magna's management is showing the money by raising its dividend a whopping 20% while simultaneously continuing its aggressive buyback program. Furthermore, it has had the foresight to make capital and equity investments to position itself to achieve impressive passive income growth in the rapidly growing Asian auto market and grow its business while reducing CapEx, fueling its own shareholder return program. Furthermore, it continues to maintain a strong position in automotive manufacturing and technology in developed markets.

Magna International may not remain on sale forever; buy it now while it's cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.