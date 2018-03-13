Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Presents at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Call March 13, 2018 10:15 AM ET

Executives

Joaquin Duato - EVP and Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals

Joe Wolk - IR

Analysts

Geoff Meacham - Barclays

Paul Choi - Barclays

Geoff Meacham

Joaquin Duato is Executive Vice President, also Worldwide Chairman of Pharmaceuticals. Thank you for joining us. We have Joe Wolk from the Investor Relations team; and then, Paul Choi from my team. So, we’re just going to do a nice chat fireside chat here. But, I think, Joe, you wanted to read forward-looking first.

Joe Wolk

Great. Thanks, Geoff. Good morning, everyone. Please be aware that some statements made today may be considered forward-looking statements or utilize non-GAAP measures. We ask you to refer to our SEC filings, in particular the 10-K, which discusses the risks and uncertainties around forward-looking statements as well as our website at jnj.com for reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures. Finally, any performance references made today represent results through and including the fourth quarter of 2017. Thanks, Geoff.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Geoff Meacham

So, let’s start off with just a general question about pharma growth. When you look at the price volume dynamic, it does seem like over the past few years, we’ve had more -- little bit more pushback from the payer PBM side of things. So, Joaquin, how do you view the -- what is the answer to help continue to accelerate growth? Is it you think it’s more M&A, is it more investment and earlier stage, higher risk, high reward programs? Just help us with the overall top level perspective.

Joaquin Duato

Thank you. It is true that we are seeing across the market more activity on the PBM and insurer side in order to try to reduce cost, lower the price, extract more discounts. And you are seeing also some movement among that category among them going into more consolidation. Nevertheless, we do believe that while that is a trade that investors should watch, is not a concerning one. I’ll comment on other that I see more concerning.

So why -- I think, it’s a normal trend to try to compete among them to get better prices. What I believe is that if you have differentiated products, then you can navigate reasonably well the price pressures and yet deliver growth by volume. I think that is well illustrated by our 2017 results. We just issued what we call our transparency report in which we show what is our growth and what is our actual net price evolution. So, you see that in that price report, our med price went down in 2017 4.6%. If you exclude the prior period adjustments, it was 2.3%. And yet, we were able to grow by 6% when you exclude the prior period adjustments. So, very significant difference between a minus 2 and a plus 6.

And why was that possible? That was possible because we generated volume growth, which is the healthy growth. So, I believe that to the extent you are able to indentify medicines that are sufficiently differentiated that there is real medical need, then you can protect those medicines from significant price competition. If you are in categories that are relatively undifferentiated, then you are going to be subject to significant price competition, because payers are going to impose upon you management tools, utilization tools that are going to drive smart [ph] competition. So, the key of this is to be able to have a product portfolio that is going to be primarily specialty based that will enable you to compete in differentiation, in attributes as opposed to price.

What is happening at the same time that I see more concerning is that while for the most part we see the market overall relatively stable from a growth perspective, I mean, CMS released data from ‘16 that the market was growing 1.3%, some of the PBMs are releasing data that the per capita spending is relatively flat. Major pharmaceutical companies like us Merck have shown data that prices are coming down. So, that’s part of the elements and the data we show decision maker and stakeholders about pharmaceutical expenses are controlled and they are not growing, what you see is out-of-pocket expenses for the patients coming up.

And while the market is relatively stable and the pressure coming down, this is not felt by the general public, because there is a real issue of affordability in the patient side. While expenses are growing about 1% to 2%, out-of-pocket expenses are growing 4% to 5%. So, the patients are not feeling that and that’s something that we need to address. Part of what pharma is trying to do is making sure that when patients pay their out-of-pocket expenses, those calculations are not based on the list price but are based on the net price that the payer is getting. And you see some of the payers like United that is moving into that direction.

So overall, my answer to your question is there is always going to be pricing pressures. As a matter of fact, those are market-based healthy pricing pressures. It also separates the companies that are good from the companies that are mediocre. To the extent you have a product portfolio which is differentiated, you will be able to navigate that. For me, the structural issue is the rise in out-of-pocket expenses for the patients that needs be addressed in order to continue to maintain healthy situation.

Geoff Meacham

When you look within the categories of J&J within pharma, your oncology has been one of the faster growth segments as has cardio on the back of the recent Actelion deal but other categories have not. So, what’s the strategic priority? Is it further accelerate categories that are currently expecting top tiered growth or is to help bolster some of the other categories such as metabolic?

Joaquin Duato

Thank you. How do we approach that? I mean, you know that we are focused on six strategic areas, which are relatively broad. We are focused in immunology, oncology, CNS, cardiovascular and metabolics, infectious diseases and our recent addition of pulmonary hypertension. So, that’s a universe that we look at and these are relatively broad one.

Where do we go there? We go there where the science is evolving and its offering the biggest opportunity for advancing patient care or standard of care. And that could be in any of them. So, we don’t really say we are going to focus on metabolics, we are going to focus in the immunology, we are going to focusing on oncology. We go there where we see the biggest opportunity to create differentiation to improve the standard of care. It so happens that because of where science is going, the majority of the activity is concentrated on certain categories. You know which categories I’m talking about. I mean, oncology that captures more than half of the breakthrough designations of the FDA and about half of the general venture capital investment, immunology which is very connected with the progress we see in oncology too. So, those are the areas where not because we want, just because it’s where the science is going, more investment is going, right.

But that doesn’t mean that we are not highly interested in advances in CNS. As a matter of fact, we think it’s an area of major unmet need, and pretty soon, hopefully we’ll be able to -- in the second half of the year, we will be able to file esketamine, which has two breakthrough designations. We are interested in progressing cardiovascular and metabolic. And you know that XARELTO, our oral anticoagulant is a very important medicine for us. And we already file our application for reducing MACE in coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease hopefully, looking into an approval in the second half of the year We’re interested in infectious disease. We continue to work in HIV. We’re working in hepatitis B, in RSV in influenza. We continue to develop our pulmonary hypertension franchise. So, we continue to do that. But, it so happens that the area where most progress exits because the science is advancing more rapidly is oncology and immunology.

Geoff Meacham

And let’s turn to the immunologist segment. So, STELARA had some very good growth the past few years. And I think, when you look at the GI indication that obviously rolls out, should continue to roll out. What’s the commentary on how sustainable and how durable you feel like the STELARA franchise is in terms of growth. And then, when you layer on TREMFYA there too, obviously, it’s going to add to category growth.

Joaquin Duato

Thank you. Important question because immunology is our core franchise; it’s the largest of our franchises. And it’s an area where we have in all major categories, rheumatology, [ph] gastroenterology, and psoriasis leadership. The important thing to know and we have expressed that multiple times is that, yes, we have challenges because of REMICADE biosimilars that we’re better than anybody has expected. But at the same time, we’re generating growth with our existing products STELARA that I will comment now, SIMPONI, and TREMFYA which are more than offsetting those challenges. So, when you look at our 2017 immunology franchise sales, it grew, despite of the REMICADE biosimilar. And when we project our future in immunology, we continue to see it growing despite of the erosion of the REMICADE biosimilar.

So, let me start why is it growing. First, let me start with the STELARA has posted very significant growth in 2017.The growth is coming both from psoriasis but primarily from Crohn’s disease. About a quarter of the sales of STELARA today are Crohn’s disease sales and about a third of the growth is already coming from Crohn’s disease. So, yes, we continue to acquire patients in psoriasis because STELARA has a very long track record of safety and efficacy and we just got an approval for example of the treatment of adolescent in psoriasis late last year. So, we continue to do there, but the growth stages of the is going to be outside of the psoriasis. It’s going to be Crohn’s dieses. We view ulcerative colitis where we’re going to present data this year. We just presented the Phase 2 data in lupus, which looks very promising. And we are working also in ankylosing spondylitis. So, you will continue to see STELARA growing based that we maintain our position in psoriasis and then we will add other indications. That’s one side.

SIMPONI: SIMPONI is also growing. We just had two new indications for SIMPONI ARIA in ankylosing spondylitis and in psoriatic arthritis. And today REMICADE and SIMPONI are by far the leaders in infused therapies in rheumatology and you see SIMPONI ARIA getting a very significant share, only second to REMICADE in the infused market.

And then, finally we go to our latest launch, TREMFYA, which we launched in July 2017. So, the TREMFYA is guselkumab. It’s an anti-IL-23. Its approval was in psoriasis. We have seen a very rapid uptake of TREMFYA. End of 2017, our new need-to-brand share was already close to 20%; I think it was 18%. We’re, according to our data, ahead of the anti-IL-17s, both Cosentyx and Taltz, even looking at it in actual data, no [indiscernible] in actual data. And we’re seeing daily rapid adoption of TREMFYA, based on the strength of the chemical data package is based on three Phase 3 studies that compare it in different -- compare it with STELARA non-responders and compares it to Humira. And also based on the safety track record that that pathway anti-IL-23 already has because it gets part of the halo effect of the great safety that STELARA, after almost seven years in the market has had. So, it’s doing very well and we have very positive view about TREMFYA overall.

Now, oftentimes people ask me compare TREMFYA with anti-IL-17s. So, I’m going to ask and prompted that question for you, right? So, one thing is that we feel very confident, so confident that we are doing a comparative study that we may present by the end of the year compared in psoriasis versus Cosentyx. Now, the important thing to remember here is not the comparison in psoriasis, which it will be what it will be, is the difference in clinical utility between an anti-IL-23 and anti-IL-17. The issue with anti-IL-17s is that they are contraindicated in IBD. While we are -- we have very strong belief that anti-IL-23 is going to be a very important class in IBD.

So, when you look at the potential of these medicines, if IBD together with rheumatology are the two main segments, STELARA like TREMFYA are going to play in both segments because of the pathway. The anti-IL-17s are going to play only in one segment. So that’s an important thing to remember when you’re thinking about the potential of TREMFYAs compared to the 17s. TREMFYA is going to play everywhere, the 17s are going to be play in psoriasis and in parts of rheumatology. They are not going to play in IBD, which all believe is the fastest growing part of the market, and the area where the higher unmet medical need exists. And we are going to be initiating trials with TREMFYA in IBD.

Paul Choi

So, as you look at your immunology franchise, it’s clearly going to be one of the more important growth engines for your pharmaceuticals business going forward. But as you think about maybe biologic penetration where it is right now and what generally would be the next catalyst to foster greater penetration of the category, given that so many agents from both yourself and other competitors are coming out over the next few years, how do you think about maybe biologics growth at a high level for the next few years?

Joaquin Duato

That’s a great question, Paul. And biologics growth even today in these categories that we are discussing, rheumatology, psoriasis, IBD, it’s high single digit. Why is that? Because the market is still underpenetrated. I mean, overall, if you take it, we think that between 35% to 40% of the eligible patients are treated. So, you will see additional market growth coming from increased penetration. So, that’s an important factor when you can see and you’re looking at psoriasis or IBD. There is a still relative under penetration that will drive market growth that will benefit all categories. How this market will continue to grow? As we continue to introduce medicines that have great efficacy but at the same time, a strong safety profile. So, as we do that like we are doing with STELARA and with TREMFYA, then we get into earlier patients and by getting to earlier patients, we will expand the market. So, there is an important component here when you think about the immunology market in biologics is that it’s not only -- although it’s important about share, it’s also about the fact that the market is growing at a very nice rate due to the relative under penetration that exists today.

Geoff Meacham

Let’s switch gears to oncology. And obviously, you guys have had very strong growth for ZYTIGA franchise over the past few years. When you look at the apalutamide, the next gen, I think part of the argument here is, as you move upstream in the prostate cancer paradigm, you go from an oncologist treated method to more of a urologist method, what do you think is a tipping point for that? You just obviously -- you don’t see a lot of premetastatic therapies that are new and urology setting. So, what do you think is the tipping point, what you think is really going to be the commercial driver to help drive that?

Joaquin Duato

Thank you, great question. Prostate cancer has been and is an important growth driver for us and this is one of the areas where our strategy of focusing on certain tumor types has worked better. If you recall, we started with ZYTIGA in 2011. ZYTIGA, now, it’s the leading medicine in metastatic prostate cancer. And then, we just had the approval for the first medicine in non-metastatic high risk patients with prostate cancer. So, we had these two first.

We have a very comprehensive development plan for ERLEADA. It includes not only patients that are non-metastatic, which apalutamide, the trademark now is ERLEADA, which is the indication that it has been approved but also if you go upstream, we’re also doing a Phase 3 study in localized disease, patients with prostate cancer with localized disease. So, together, these two indications are significantly larger than the one in metastatic disease.

We are also developing ERLEADA in metastatic disease, both in the hormone sensitive metastatic patients that have not received hormonal therapy yet, which is similar to the indication we just got with ZYTIGA and also in combination with ZYTIGA in metastatic patients. So, we are going to be able to cover with ERLEADA the whole spectrum from localized disease to high-risk non-metastatic to hormone-sensitive metastatic and then metastatic patients. So, we will cover the entire universe of that.

And also under pinning that we are also starting now a Phase 3 trial with a PARP inhibitor, which we have global rights, which is niraparib, global rights for prostate cancer. So, we’ll be able to combine that PARP inhibitor with anti-androgen therapies.

So, the tipping point, we’re going to start seeing urologist utilizing ERLEADA now because of the new indication. Now, it won’t be only urologists, you also will see oncologists, because sometimes as these individuals already have high-risk prostate cancer, they go into the oncologists too. So, it would be an oncologist and urologist indication, although -- as opposed to metastatic cancer which was primarily oncologists; now they are going to share that responsibility. The tipping would be when we’re moving to localized disease. That’s when things will be more into the urology side and that still is years to come.

Geoff Meacham

And just sticking with oncology, when you look at the DARZALEX growth in multiple myeloma, again, it’s been a leader in the in the class. Again, you’re moving upstream as well, which is which is better growth. A lot of enthusiasm though for the BCMA class. I wanted to get your perspective on the potential for that to be a combination therapy, and then, the risk of it being potentially replacement therapy.

Joaquin Duato

So, first DARZALEX, as you know we are -- we have a very ambitious development plan for DARZALEX. We had the approval of the two regimens in second line, the one in combination with Revlimid and the one in combination with Velcade, and that is driving our share. We have about more than 20% share in second line today. So, we’re still working and we still have room for improvement.

Now, the next wave of growth will come for increased penetration in second line but mostly from the approval in first-line. We already submitted our first-line -- our first first-line study indication in December. So, we will have it this year, hopefully, if it’s approved. And we’re already working on two Phase 3 studies with different regimens in first-line, both in transplant eligible and in transplant ineligible. The first-line which we did in December was comparing to Velcade, melphalan and prednisone; and the second one which is called [indiscernible] which will read later in the year is comparing with Revlimid. So that’s going to be -- and in combination with Revlimid. that’s going to be the important one, in particular for the U.S market.

So, we will see continuous growth in first-line and we expect that the data will come from this -- studies will come from that. So, we see DARZALEX as a backbone therapy, across lines of therapy in multiple myeloma. In all of the instances that DARZALEX has been combined, it has improved significantly the efficacy and the response of the backbone regimen. It proved in three prior lines; it was proved in two prior lines; and it’s going to be proved in first-line, most likely if the data bears out. So, very important, DARZALEX still has significant growth potential based on the fact it’s going to be backbone therapy in multiple myeloma.

Now, we recognize that BCMA is an important target in multiple myeloma and we see that with some of the data has been presented. We think it’s a target that is complementary anti-38. So, you may use that in combination earlier or after. So, we will have to figure out how BCMA and anti-38 are going to co-exist. But we don’t see one instead of the other. We see them combining and used even in sequence. So, I cannot tell you exactly how the combinations how the sequence will be but we are going to be there figuring that out. And we are going to be there figuring that out because we have on one side BCMA CAR-T that we license from a company called Legend in China that has very good data, are based in China and in Chinese patients. We are now in the process of filing an IND in the U.S. and they will start development in triple refractory with a goal of rapidly progressing into a filing.

At the same time internally, we have two biospecifics that target BCMA. So, we are also exploring that area. So, one way or the other, we will be able to be also present in the BCMA space. And we will be able to create strategies in which we will try to optimize patient outcome by combining or sequencing on anti-38 DARZALEX and BCMA. So that’s how we see the future. We don’t see it as a risk. We see it as an opportunity to improve patient outcomes, as an opportunity to get into sequence and combinations that may prolong the life of the multiple myeloma and even getting into [indiscernible].

Paul Choi

We are almost our of time but maybe just quickly. You mentioned at the beginning, esketamine, which could be potentially your next blockbuster franchise here. Can you maybe talk about how you’re thinking about potential market development, given it is such a powerful drug? How you think about psychiatrists potentially approaching, and what populations in the depression -- among depressed patients you might see it being used most in from a commercial perspective.

Joaquin Duato

So, esketamine is -- it has two breakthrough designations, one is in treatment-resistant depression and the other one is suicidal ideation. I think in December last year or late last year there was a study published that all of you may have seen in which for the first time we demonstrated -- and this is important that we are able to show significant improvement on top of all antidepressant therapy. That is very difficult to achieve because normally all these antidepressant studies that you see, they are the placebo. So, this is the first time that an agent is able, which is not antipsychotic, is able to show improvement in symptoms on top of standard oral antidepressant therapy.

We are progressing now with a number of Phase 3 studies and we anticipate that we may be able to file in the second half of the year for treatment-resistant depression and later for suicidal ideation. There is tremendous unmet medical need in treatment-resistant depression. There were 5 million patients in the U.S. There has not been significant advancement in the treatment of depression in the last 30 years. We are working with the same neurotransmitters tinkering around that. But there is a very significant number of patients that have been years in treatment and have cycles who -- a number neurotransmitters that need a new therapy. So that is what esketamine could represent.

In order to be able to make it accessible for patients, we think that we can utilize all our site of care and delivery capabilities that we have gathered in all of our therapeutic areas, and that this would be better used by being administered by a physician. Esketamine will have an international formulation that will enable us to avoid any misuse and it would be a physician administered product. We do think that we have very strong delivery system capabilities. We have demonstrated in infusion side with REMICADE and we think that we can use these capabilities to ensure that esketamine is properly delivered to the patients. And we are super excited to be able to launch a medicine like esketamine.

Keep in mind that in psychiatry, most of the major pharmaceutical companies are not present. So, we are -- when you ask a psychiatrist today, tell me which is the company, which is leading in this area, which company do you trust the most, for the most part Janssen is going to come at the top, because we are today the only major pharmaceutical company that is operating in psychiatry. And we are leading by the way, you guys didn’t ask me, with the long-acting therapy, which is posting -- INVEGA SUSTENNA is posting significant growth year-over-year by increasing penetration and increasing our share with the launch of the treatment. [Ph] So, we utilize our equity in this market, our delivery system capabilities, which have been honed in oncology, in immunology to try to make sure that esketamine is used appropriately and infused to the right patients.

Paul Choi

Okay. I think we’ve run over, so, we will continue the discussion in the breakout room.

Joaquin Duato

Thank you.

Geoff Meacham

Thank you, very much.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.