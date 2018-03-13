Natural Gas - Even Tighter Storage Balances Ahead

A storage report of -101 Bcf would be compared to -55 Bcf last year and -97 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the storage just got even lower edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a -101 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended March 9. A storage report of -101 Bcf would be compared to -55 Bcf last year and -97 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

We revised our storage draw higher by 1 Bcf following tighter than expected storage facilities data.

March just keeps getting colder, and this is even after we published this NGD yesterday, "Cold March Pushes Lower Storage." Based on the latest HDD count, Commodity Wx Group sees March 2018 as the 7th coldest March since 2000.

According to our weather analysis and the latest long-range weather outlook, it's very possible we see the bullish weather continue into the first-week of April, and this has pushed natural gas storage to 1.342 Tcf.

Based on the latest outlook, fundamentals, and storage projections, we have reentered into a long natural gas position, but this time, our position is to be long VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) instead of short VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) due to the unavailability of DGAZ shares to borrow for the short trade.

Going forward, anyone following natural gas should still keep a close eye on weather. If the long range is right, then there's a good shot we could see prices retest the 200-day moving average again.

