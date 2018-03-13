The Last Time Energy Stocks Underperformed This Bad, They Went On To A Multi-Year Bull Market

We continue to hold the very contrarian view that energy stocks are in the makings of a multi-year bull market.

Comparing the contrast between 2002 and today, we found that approximately 9-months after oil prices started to rise, energy stocks followed.

According to Warren Pies, energy stocks as a percent of the market is now at 5% or lower than the level they were at when WTI was at $26.

The last time energy stocks underperformed WTI to this degree (following a bullish oil market backdrop), energy stocks went into a multi-year bull market.

Welcome to the not so easy being contrarian edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Everyone wants to be a contrarian, but when given the opportunity, no one takes it. That's why contrarians are contrarians.

Last year, we wrote numerous articles highlighting why we were strong believers in the oil bull thesis and why prices were on the rise. We forecasted $60/bbl WTI and $65/bbl Brent for 2017 year-end. We also said that energy stocks would go on to rally into year-end, which it did in the last 2-weeks of 2017 and into 2018.

But sadly for energy (XOP) (XLE) investors, the volatility freakout in February that resulted in risk-off in global equities didn't see the same enthusiasm return.

We have also published articles like, "Paradigm Shift - Energy Stocks Are On The Cusp Of A Multi-Year Bull Trend," where we said that the narrative in the global oil markets will shift from "shale will overwhelm supplies" to "shale is desperately needed", and our strong belief that E&Ps are shifting the business model from "grow at any cost" to "return focused".

These underlying principles along with our macro analysis on the oil markets are why we continue to be the lone voice in the crowd and urge investors to buy energy stocks as we believe they are in the precipice of a multi-year bull market.

But how come energy stocks have underperformed... still? And when will it end?

We have examined this question many times over, and while we can offer you a variety of explanations as to why sentiment remains depressed in the energy sector, our exclusive piece to HFI Research subscribers yesterday titled, "From An Institutional Investor Perspective - Why Are Energy Equities Cheap", helped solved the mystery of why consensus remains bearish.

But for investors, and especially contrarian investors, great returns often follow times of despair (think early 2016), and in the case of the severe underperformance in energy stocks relative to the broader market, the only time this level of underperformance took place was followed by one of the greatest multi-year bull markets in history.

In a tweet storm from Warren Pies, Energy Strategist at Ned Davis Research, he went to show in a few slide decks of just how bad the underperformance has been and when this level of underperformance took place last time.

According to Warren, energy sector's public share of total public equity is now down to 5%, which is lower than where it was in early 2016 when WTI was at $26:

Source: Warren Pies

You can also see the level of decoupling in our XLE vs SPY chart above.

The last time such underperformance took place was in 2002, but be mindful that the broader market was also in a bear market back then making this underperformance even more unprecedented.

Source: Warren Pies

What followed the year after was the birth of a multi-year bull period for energy stocks. Of course, the backdrop of the oil market fundamentals need to remain bullish for energy stocks to keep performing, and long-time readers will know that our outlook on oil prices remain very bullish.

2003 – 24.81%

2004 – 30.93%

2005 – 40.53%

2006 – 18.21%

2007 – 34.69%

(Note: You can see the performance yourself in this excel spreadsheet.)

Following the narrative that today's energy underperformance is similar to that of 2002 to 2003, we went and analyzed that period and came to this interesting conclusion:

9-Months following the rise in oil prices, energy equities start to catch-up.

We published our findings in this exclusive report to HFI Research subscribers back in Feb 18, and this chart was especially interesting.

Source: HFI Research, the chart above is S&P energy sector versus WTI comparing the two periods.

Overall, what you will see increasingly over the next several months is that energy equities will outperform WTI on a relative basis. We expect this trend to continue throughout 2018 and into the years ahead.

Being contrarian is hard, but you get paid for the pain

Everyone wants to be a contrarian, but no one wants to take the pain. That's why outsized gains await if you are contrarian and you are right. Or as Howard Marks famously said:

You can’t do the same things others do and expect to outperform.

But of course, at the end of the day, being contrarian for the sake of contrarianism is suicidal, so your insights and analysis of the fundamentals have to be right.

That's why we combine our macro view of the oil markets along with the micro view of energy stocks to come to the conclusion that - energy stocks are in the makings of a multi-year bull market.

Do you have what it takes to be a contrarian?

Disclosure: I am/we are long OIH, XES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.