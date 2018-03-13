Tesla Could Earn $2 Billion A Year Selling Semi Powertrains To Truck Makers In India, China

Tesla’s Semi Will Save Trucking Firms Money

The operating and maintenance savings from a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Semi can recoup its incremental capital cost in as little as 18 months, per a DHL executive. That's because a Tesla Semi replaces a lot of costly fuel with cheaper electricity, and because electric motors require little maintenance. (I assume that DHL's projected operating savings do not account for any use of autopilot.)

Tesla’s passenger vehicles do not have this same cost advantage over internal combustion vehicles, because the fuel consumption for most passenger vehicles is relatively low.

Tesla Will Undersupply the Market for Tesla Semis for Decades

Given the tremendous cost savings of the Tesla Semi, it's the proverbial better mousetrap, and the world should beat a path to Tesla’s door.

Yet Elon Musk said on the last earnings call that he expects Tesla to make only 100,000 Tesla Semis per year by 2022. He also noted that Tesla is growing its revenues at 30 percent per year.

Tesla would face lots of challenges in ramping Tesla Semi sales by 30 percent per year after 2022 - alongside a 30 percent ramp in all its other segments. These challenges include constraints in capital, engineering, factory space, manufacturing equipment, sales, distribution, maintenance, and charging infrastructure. Outside North America and Europe, fleet-wide learning also would be needed to train autopilot.

In the best case, if Tesla could achieve that 30 percent CAGR for Tesla Semis, Tesla could produce almost 300,000 Semis per year by 2026, which about matches Deloitte's projected North American annual sales for heavy-duty trucks (or HCVs, in global parlance).

If Tesla continued at the same growth rate, it could then produce an additional 300,000 Semis per year by 2029, which would about match Deloitte's projection of the EU's annual HCV sales.

That Would Leave Untouched Much Larger Markets in India and China

Deloitte projects larger annual HCV sales figures for India and China - about 350,000 for India and 700,000 for China.

If Tesla produces only complete Semis, starting with North America and the EU - regions where fleet-wide learning is already training autopilot - Tesla might not begin to serve other markets before 2029.

A Profitable Scenario for Tesla: Sell Semi Powertrains to Other Truck Makers

Tesla could earn substantial profits, more quickly, by selling Semi powertrains to truck makers. Those truck makers could then install fast-charging stations at truck stops along the routes to be used by electric trucks. (Tesla could help ensure that solar farms and wind farms are installed near these truck stops, to power the fast-charging stations.)

In regions with relatively modest wages, any operating savings from autopilot would be less influential to a trucking firm's purchase decision, and so the trucks would not need autopilot.

Given Tesla’s lead in electric powertrains, and the operating cost advantages of electric heavy-duty trucks, I would expect that Tesla would find several truck manufacturers interested in pursuing a deal. One truck maker in India might buy Semi powertrains, while two or three in China might do so.

As an indication of the opportunity, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), seeing the light on electric vehicles, has contracted for $25 billion worth of battery supplies, and will not produce its own powerpacks, according to Bloomberg.

Tesla already has mastered production of the Model 3 motor, which is also used in the Tesla Semi - the company expects to soon master production of Model 3 battery packs, with the installation of the Tesla Grohmann battery pack line at the Gigafactory (suggesting easy manufacturing of Semi battery packs), and it is already testing prototypes of the Tesla Semi - which proves that the powertrain works.

So it would be relatively simple for Tesla to rapidly scale up production of the Tesla Semi powertrain - possibly at a much faster rate than 30 percent per year - and sell the powertrains to interested truck manufacturers.

In a sense, Tesla could build one "machine that builds the Semi powertrain" in India, and another in China, and be done.

At a combined annual sales of 1 million HCVs in India and China (per Deloitte), and an estimated sales price of $90,000 for a Semi powertrain (i.e., half the price of a long-range Tesla Semi), the addressable market would be $90 billion.

Big EV deals like Volkswagen's $25 billion battery deal - which locks up key suppliers - indicate that a scramble has begun among vehicle manufacturers to position themselves for success with EVs.

Tesla may have an opportunity to sign Semi powertrain deals with truck manufacturers that don't want to be left out, as everyone catches on that electric HCVs save money. It's anyone's guess how much of the market Tesla, as the first mover in electric HCVs, could secure, but I'll venture a guess of 50 percent of the market, or $45 billion in sales per year in India and China.

At a net margin of 6 percent, which is about Daimler's margin (OTCPK:DMLRY), Tesla's hypothetical profits from capturing half this market would be $2.7 billion per year.

The Climate Impact of Rapidly Electrifying Heavy-Duty Trucks

Many of Tesla’s investors and customers support Tesla because of its mission to accelerate the transition to clean transportation. Heavy-duty trucks account for about 40 percent of vehicle CO 2 emissions worldwide, and transportation accounts for about one-third of total CO 2 emissions - so heavy-duty trucks account for about 12 percent of total global CO 2 emissions.

Rapidly replacing these heavy-duty trucks with electric trucks, and powering them with solar and wind power, would be one of the fastest ways to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

Tesla could eventually make enough Tesla Semis to achieve these CO 2 reductions on its own, even if no other truck makers joined in, or Tesla could spark a more rapid transition by teaming up with other truck manufacturers.

Tesla could gain tremendous PR benefits from accelerating its own profits while accelerating the transition to clean transportation by selling Tesla Semi powertrains to other truck manufacturers, and helping ensure that the resulting trucks are charged with solar and wind power.

