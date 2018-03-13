Madrigal Pharmaceuticals: Well-Funded To Fill An Unmet Need

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had an incredibly productive 2017. What is more, 2018 looks to be even more transforming for the company. The stock has reacted in kind, moving from the mid-teens to $150 in a few months. However, it looks like the Street is using any, and we mean ANY, excuse it can to sell the stock, and book some of these juicy profits. At the time of this writing, shares are down 8%. The news? The company lost LESS money than expected in the most recent quarter. It is our opinion that this selloff is an opportunity to get long, because a lot of data reads are coming due in 2018.

It doesn’t make sense

It was a strong end to 2017. Recently, the company successfully recruited two double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating MGL-3196 as a treatment for patients with NASH and HeFH. In addition, it reported that MGL-3196 demonstrated highly statistically significant results for the primary endpoints in both Phase 2 trials.

What is more, the company achieved acceptance of an MGL-3196 NASH abstract for a main plenary presentation at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) during The International Liver Congress 2018. While it may not seem like much, any and all exposure for the company and its work is critical. The work on MGL-3196 is in our opinion what is driving much of the stock’s recent success. Given the promise this drug is showing, let us not forget it had a wonderful capital raise. Back when shares were around $80 it did a secondary offering, and shares rallied hard off of those levels. All told Madrigal raised net proceeds of more than $170 million through well-supported public offerings of Madrigal stock. So where are we at financially?

Overall, the news from the company has been strong. Today’s selling? It is good old fashioned profit taking. The biggest takeaway we had from the quarter? The company is in good standing financially.

Financially secure?

If we look at the quarter and the year, make no mistake, the company is burning cash. But this is what developmental and experimental level companies do! Operating expenses were $8.9 million and $32.1 million the quarter and year ending December 31, 2017, respectively, compared to $7.8 million and $25.2 million in the comparable prior year periods.

A lot of cash was burnt in research and development. These expenses for the quarter and year 2017 increased to approximately $6.5 million and $24.4 million in 2017, as compared to $5.5 million and $15.9 million, respectively, in 2016. The increases stem from the higher expenses for its clinical and preclinical development programs for MGL-3196, and increased personnel costs versus the 2016 periods. We thought the company would show even more spending than this, given the amount of activity ongoing. So with the headline earnings saying the company "beat by $0.03," we attribute this to the lower-than-expected research and development costs

General and administrative expenses were reasonable and increased slightly to approximately $2.4 million from approximately $2.2 million in the comparable period in 2016, due primarily to higher compensation expenses in the quarter. General and administrative expenses for 2017 decreased to approximately $7.7 million from $9.3 million in the comparable period in 2016, due primarily to expenses incurred in 2016 associated with the company’s merger.

At the end of the year, the company had $191.5 million in cash and equivalents. By our estimation, the company is sufficiently funded to finish out its phase 2 trials and fund the bulk (if not all) of its phase 3 trials. The latter are very expensive. Depending on the statistical calculations for patient need, phase three trials can run 2-7 times more expensive than phase 2 trials. Still, the company is addressing an unmet need, and that is why investors have bid up the stock over the last six months.

Looking ahead

As we look to 2018, we expect phase 2 trial data to be strong, given prior data reads. The run up in the stock has been data-driven. Madrigal may have treatments that are effective. All eyes will be on the NASH study with MGL-3196. This year, both the full 12-week Phase 2 results as well as the top-line 36-week data, including liver biopsy results, are expected.

We have been pleased with the data so far, and believe NASH is a condition with an unmet need. If future data reads are strong, Madrigal could see buyout offers. On its own, if data reads remains strong, the stock should rally further. Why? While a few companies are working in the area, The only widely accepted treatment goal is to eliminate potential causes and risk factors. That is not enough. A winning NASH therapy will be a cash cow, as it is much more common than you think. In a recent epidemiological review the prevalence of NASH in the general population was estimated to be 5.7%. That is a huge potential market.

While MGL-3196 shows promise, the company expects to report full Phase 2 results from its HeFH study later in the year. In addition, the company will be meeting with the FDA to discuss its plans for Phase 3 pivotal trials. Once again, we believe the company is adequately funded for this year and next, as such, the future of this stock depends on upcoming data reads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: MDGL is part of the Quad 7 Capital Bad Beat Investing Portfolio. More information in this portfolio is forthcoming with our Marketplace launch later this month