El Pollo Loco Stock Looks Maxed Out After Earnings Pop

Fast casual chain El Pollo Loco (LOCO) saw its stock pop after the company reported decent holiday quarter numbers. From our perspective, though, the rally isn't worth chasing. While El Pollo Loco is a fine business with a solid long-term growth trajectory, the numbers simply don't support strong gains from these levels. As such, we think its best to avoid LOCO stock here and now.

LOCO reported pretty good, but not great, holiday numbers. Comparable sales growth was positive, but the gain (+1.4%) was slower than last quarter's gain (+1.7%), and that was slower than the prior quarter's gain (+2.9%). Clearly, comparable sales growth is decelerating. Moreover, the top-line deceleration isn't due to a tougher lap. Indeed, the laps are actually getting easier. Three quarters ago, the comparable sales growth lap was up 2.4%. Two quarters ago, it was up 1.6%. Last quarter, it was down 1.3%. Therefore, on a two-year basis, comparable sales growth has actually decelerated dramatically from up 5.3% three quarters ago to up 0.1% last quarter. That isn't exactly a strong read.

Nonetheless, comparable sales growth is still positive, and that is a material positive for this company. Moreover, the earnings report was more about margins than sales growth. Restaurant contribution margins were stable at 18.5%, as higher labor costs were offset by lower commodity costs. Higher labor costs have been a persistent headwind, and margins have been in decline for several quarters. Thus, margin stabilization last quarter was a big sign that the worst of labor inflation pressures may be over and that margins may be finding bottom.

All in all, the quarter was good, but not great. Same with the guide. Comparable sales growth is expected to be flat next year. That isn't great, but LOCO has rattled off a ton of positive comparable sales growth quarters over the past 5-plus years, so flattish comps aren't really that bad in context. Contribution margin is expected to be around 19.2%, 60 basis points lower year-over-year. The compression isn't a great sign, but it's better than the 70 basis point compression last year and the 120 basis point compression the year before that. With margin compression moderating, it looks increasingly likely that margins will find a bottom in the near future. Moreover, the company continues to open new stores, and while the rate of expansion has slowed, LOCO does only have around 480 locations across just a few states, so the long-term unit growth potential is promising.

Bigger picture, LOCO is a strong fast casual food chain that has cut out a nice niche for itself in the overlap of quality and price. It's pricier than Taco Bell (YUM), but its also healthier. Meanwhile, it's cheaper than Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), but it's also set up more like a fast food restaurant with a drive-through. This unique value prop gives LOCO's growth narrative longevity, and we realistically believe that as consumers continue to eat healthier over the next several years, LOCO should be able to post flat to slightly positive comparable sales growth into the foreseeable future.

But unit growth is a big question mark because the company has had struggles expanding beyond its core markets. Meanwhile, margin compression may be moderating, but this company will likely never get back to peak margins because labor costs aren't going down in the foreseeable future. Also, Chipotle is starting to get its groove back with a new CEO, and if that brand re-emerges in the fast casual scene, that could prove to be a material negative for LOCO.

All in all, LOCO is a fast casual chain looking at flattish comparable sales growth and single-digit unit expansion potential over the next several years, the combination of which should lead to somewhere around 3-5% revenue growth per year. If revenues grow at 4% per year over the next 5 years, that would put revenues in 5 years at $490 million (versus $401.7 million today).

Operating margins should be able to rebound in that time frame as increasing labor pressures move into the rearview window. But as stated earlier, margins will likely never regain peak levels because labor costs should remain permanently high (until automation comes around, which we aren't pricing in for the next 5 years). Overall, we think it's likely operating margins rebound to around 12.5% over the next 5 years. On $490 million in revenue, that implies just over $61 million in operating profits in 5 years.

Taking out $3 million for interest expense, 21% for taxes, and dividing by 39 million diluted shares, we get to around $1.18 in earnings per share in 5 years. Today, earnings stand at $0.63 per share. That means we think LOCO can grow earnings around 13% per year over the next 5 years, slightly lower than current analyst estimates, which stand at 15% per year.

Historically speaking, LOCO stock has bottomed when the forward PEG ratio (forward earnings multiple divided by long-term earnings growth estimates) approaches 1. Consequently, we are comfortable assigning a PEG ratio of 1 to LOCO stock. That implies a fair forward earnings multiple for LOCO stock of 13.

A 13-times forward multiple on next year's earnings estimates of $0.72 implies a one-year forward price target of $9.40. Even if we up the growth estimate to 15% and the forward multiple to 15, that still only equates to a one-year forward price target of $10.80.

The bottom line on LOCO stock is that while the company has carved out a nice niche for itself in the fast casual space, growth is limited and the numbers don't support a LOCO stock price higher than where it is today. We would like to own this name when the price is right. But the price isn't right around $11.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.